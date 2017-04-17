Left-Wing Activist Rushes Stage Targeting Marine Le Pen During Paris Election Rally (Video)…

During a massive campaign rally today in Paris nationalist politician Marine Le Pen was targeted by a far-left loon who rushed the stage and came within inches of the presidential candidate before security forces took action.

The activist disguised herself as a Le Pen supporter carrying flowers and rushed the stage, it took several seconds for the security team to react. Thankfully no-one was hurt. Video Below:

.

Le Pen’s security apparatus need to step up their approach; because if that had been a violent attack their response time would have been far too late.

The video at the top of the page is the best view of the event. However, here’s some secondary video:

