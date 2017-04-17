Left-Wing Activist Rushes Stage Targeting Marine Le Pen During Paris Election Rally (Video)…

During a massive campaign rally today in Paris nationalist politician Marine Le Pen was targeted by a far-left loon who rushed the stage and came within inches of the presidential candidate before security forces took action.
The activist disguised herself as a Le Pen supporter carrying flowers and rushed the stage, it took several seconds for the security team to react. Thankfully no-one was hurt. Video Below:
.
Le Pen’s security apparatus need to step up their approach; because if that had been a violent attack their response time would have been far too late.
The video at the top of the page is the best view of the event. However, here’s some secondary video:
Madame Le Pen Stood her ground.
After throwing the flowers what was she doing next? Unzipping her jacket & then what?
My guess is show her boobs. It seems that is something some groupes do, I don’t know why. But, that was my thought when I saw this.
Me too.. My antenna beeped in a micro-second – ‘incoming gratuitous mammary shot..’ – but it didn’t happen.. what a let down..
Clearly was baring them.
It’s incredible that these young feminazis don’t undestand that in their current national misdirection, that they, personally, are so much more likely to raped, injured and murdered under Islam, with 100% abuse (veiling etc).
Marine LePen has her eyes on it, and begins flinching. Something was up. Looks like a reach. Even if she was going to do a “Bono jacket” French flag display, very foolish. It looked very much like a reach for a weapon.
Maybe she has an aversion to boobs?
Globalization. Even of moonbat stage-rushing freaks.
I am sick of leftist thugs. So glad she was not harmed.
What did the idiot try to pull out of her shirt? Was it a gun or mace?
Maybe she was using a common tactic of American feminazis: when all else fails to get attention take off your shirt. I am no longer surprised by women protesters that claim to be against objectification of the female form and yet anytime they want press coverage of their events they go topless. The hypocrisy is humorous because it’s so ridiculous.
Sometimes it can be very brave, some Femen walked onto an Islamist stage in France who were discussing how much it’s OK to beat your wife. She was pretty badly roughed up. That takes guts.
no, takes stupids.
Loved her calm demeanor/reaction.
Now, she knows how Trump feels. I will never forget that nut that rushed the stage under the tarmac towards Trump during the primaries. It was really scary and he got really close to grabbing his legs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I remember that very well. The secret service very quickly took that guy down. It all happened so fast before you really realized what had just happened but the SS did a munificent job.
This incident at Le Pen’s rally could have ended very differently. She was very fortunate. Sundance is right that the security team here didn’t really act quickly enough but at least she is ok.
And Pres. Trump was gonna take him down. He didn’t even flinch.
And ‘handler’ rubbing her back saying it’s ok to continue 😂
And NO ‘handler’ rubbing her back saying it’s ok to continue 😂
“If each Patriot manages to convince only one undecided, only one abstainer, the victory of our ideas is assured!! Go Marine, la nouvelle Sainte Jeanne!
It would result in the French monster vote, which is exactly what they need!
From my blog today. Seems pertinent to post a paragraph here.
In Western nations, citizens elect the president, premier or prime minister, giving him or her great power. In free nations, a free press (message) is charged with keeping that power in check. But a “soft” dictatorship can occur when the message is so one-sided as to deny the voting public all the information it needs to make a proper choice. Sad to say, many western nations seem to be segueing into “soft” dictatorships where the the media is so overwhelmingly supportive of and aligned with the liberal parties that it is almost unthinkable for a non-liberal party to win an election. Examples are the British media’s nearly universal campaign against Brexit, the Dutch media’s obvious disgust at the possibility that Geert Wilders might prevail (he didn’t), the blatant support of Brussels and the EU even as Brussels and the EU become more and more dogmatic and the continent is being overwhelmed by unfettered immigration and refugees who have no intention of assimilating into European culture and indeed are committing crime against the indigenous population, the flagrant favoritism the American media showed Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama in the last three American elections and the current undisguised hostility toward French Nationalist, Marine LePen.
And the undisguised vile hostility toward President Trump and his family by the Communist propaganda media.
When the country started, the cost of getting a press and someone to use it was achievable by every county political party. Bigger populations brought out even more voices. There was plenty of bias, but it was countered. And, it was argued about in taverns.
Last century began a process of eliminating redundant sources. Newspapers closed down. Radios relied on networks. TV was a very small group. Newspapers relied on press sources which also began closing down.
Then, just as choice was widening, everything began to be conglomerated. Hundreds of cable stations but most owned by very few corporations. Integration of different types of media sources. etc.
The end result is that our news is controlled by a handful of people who are beneficiaries of the system as it is now.
Yes, there is an independent source of voluntary propagandists for the liberal/socialist/progressive agenda that is also part of the system as it is now. And they have formed a closed system of membership that requires toeing the party line. But even then, when it matters, they toe the company line.
The rich people who control the company line are also the people who fund the party line. We may get to the point where every variant of political philosophy will have its own rich person funding his party line, but despite the Koch’s, Mercer, etc., we don’t really have competing news agencies (Not even Fox. It started as a glimmer of competition, but has fizzled as a true alternative.) This failure to drive competition is partly due to closed membership, and partly to the owner not really caring about our politics, though mostly due to the lack of profitability.)
The internet has not really helped either. You can find many more sources, and lots of opinion, but you also find so much garbage. We still rely on the few accepted news agencies for supposedly reliable information. So does talk radio. It is hard to overcome media bias when you are completely dependent on that media.
That leaves it up to the few committed individuals who work to tease out the truth from the propaganda. Such as the stalwarts here at the Tree House.
But our voice is small. And the committed billionaire propagandists try to censor us from their outlets.
That is why I really like what Trump has been doing bringing legitimacy to alternative news sources.
I live in the Netherlands and people here are really brainwashed to thinking EU is a good thing. They’ve told me to my face with a puzzled look when I’ve expressed some Euroskepticism: “But if we didn’t have EU, we’d have a war with Germany. We’ve been having peace in Europe for 70 years because of EU.” One leftist semifriend (I pay for his professional health related services but we talk at the appointments like friends) told me that he votes every 4 years for people to make decisions for him and he wants to leave all big issues up to those people, as they know better. He’s not too keen on holding their toes to the fire, he’s just letting them do their thing. He’s not really bothered by the fact that EU Commissioners (the only ones allowed to initiate EU law making) are not democratically elected and are answerable to no-one. Another guy, a colleague, blindly believes the news in MSM and says he has no time to check sources on news he reads and that he expects the journalists to report the news with the right facts. It seems like most Dutch people tend to believe what they’re told by the media without questioning. In contrast to my Dutch in-laws and acquaintances, my almost 70-year-old parents in Finland watch and read only mainstream media, but they don’t think the media is telling them the full story. They can read through the lines and when I told them the real backgrounds to MSM news articles which I get from alternative media or conservative social media networks, they’re not disputing the facts I tell them. They know they’re not being told everything, at least not straight away. They’re only surprised that I have heard the true story so quickly.
Don’t forget the liberal bias of the Canadian MSM…
We should add her to our prayers for God’s protection.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I agree. And even bigger than that. We need to deploy the same prayer power that elected Trump. #PrayForFrance
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent.
Yeah well, “praise God and pass the ammunition.”
http://www.metrolyrics.com/praise-the-lord-and-pass-the-ammunition-lyrics-kay-kyser.html
The attacker was a FEMEN, the leftist Soros-funded “feminists” who think that showing their breast is a political statement…
That is one COOL CHICK! Dang-I would have been freaked out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Her campaign seems to almost mirror President Trump’s. Except she has had her campaign offices raided, set on fire… she is under constant attack. I suspect the same machine that opposed Trump is also at work here.
I really hope and pray she wins!
Oh, and as an aside, just learned that “Reagan Battalion” on Twitter are PAID to agitate and target specific high profile persons…. they admitted it to Jack Posobeic!
Yes – THAT was choice. I think all the needling they took over the last few months paid off. That was not a smart move to admit they’re funded. Possibly with some of Obama’s and Cankles’ disappearing Deep State millions, IMO.
Trump also had a campaign office set on fire.
I was thinking the same thing… the biggest difference I think is they are being slightly more overt about it in France because it is the globalist’s last stand. They lose France and they’re staring at 3 defeats in less than 3 years… not good for their agenda.
She will win! I feel it in my bones! M.F.G.A!
I’m starting to feel it too, NC. The similarities to POTUSDJT are quite striking.
I was thinking the same thing. That was a pretty big and boisterous crowd she has there…also saw a lot of younger looking folks in the crowd shots. Bet the French media is saying that the crowd is not very diverse…..
WTF. The girl had 3 seconds on stage right next to Le Pen.
Had she had a gun or knife it could have been bad. she should fire her security this minute and hire competent people. Probably government supplied security not expecting an attack and punching a clock until retirement.
Le Pen should fire her security.
Just terrible that someone got that close.
seriously if she had any kind of weapon it was game over.. no one should be allowed stage regardless if they appear to be a supporter or not
And hire Trump’s private security!
Looks like she was about to show off her “weapons” on stage. She seems to have had something written on her bare chest but I didn’t get to read it.
Looked flat to me
100% concur!!
What is wrong with the people on our side that they still don’t understand how deranged & dangerous the left is? How in the hell was that loon allowed to get within a foot of Le Pen?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It was the Rolling Stones who hired the Hells Angels at Altamont where Curly Hunter got stupid twice and was subsequently beat to death. Hunter had pulled a gun after he was removed near the stage the first time. Coming to a Hells Angels fist fight with a gun is a really, really bad idea.
There’s plenty of blame to go around for that clusterf**k. I’d like to believe that security at a major political rally fifty years later would be better managed than the Altamont Speedway concert, but who knows.
Reading about it decades later, with no dog in the fight, it seems like elements of the drugged-out crowd attending the concert were pretty intent to cause some damage. It’s almost like today’s “peaceful” rallies that are attended with mace, bats, bricks, helmets, shields, and hi def cameras. Sure, they have placards but there is no peace on the agenda. Altamont was a tragedy but the only guy who got killed was the only guy who pulled out a gun at a free concert. I’m no fan of Hells Angels but the guy was acquitted.
Yes, and when they arrived at Altamont and saw the brewing chaos, they backed out of performing, got right back onto their helicopters and flew away.
Very interesting to see the surge in support amongst the gay community in France for Lepen. this is a trend i expect to see catch on all over the west.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The gay community are fools if they support any politician that loves overflowing their nations with Islamists: either that or some actually want to be thrown off high places.
cant argue with you there
She definitely needs new security. If someone was rushing me like that, my first reaction would have been to coldcock her. On the very first video at the top, anyone else notice that everyone is looking forward except that one guy? It is sort of freaking me out a bit. Reminds me of the people planted at the Trump rallies.
This more than anything shows who the likely winner will be. The more dumbass stuff they pull, the less likely anyone will continue to support the opposition for fear of being associated with the nut-bags like this one. It’s really hard for mature and intelligent people to continue to be part of a crowd like that. It’s really kind of a turn-off. It would be one thing if people were somehow “over-the-top enthusiastic” and yet another to be “just a bit on the dangerous side.”
TPTB really are stacking the deck against Le Pen:
How Marine Le Pen is facing wipe out in French election after COMPUTER BLUNDER
A MONUMENTAL computer blunder could cost Marine Le Pen the French general election as 500,000 citizens living outside of France have the chance to vote twice.
Half a million people received duplicate polling cards in the post, which would allow them to cast two votes at the first round of the election, held on April 23.
French authorities confirmed they would not be investigating the potential electoral fraud until AFTER the election, when retrospective prosecution may take place.
This could crush Ms Le Pen’s dreams of surging to power, as most French nationals living outside of their country are not right wing – demonstrated by the fact many feel they depend on the European Union (EU) to guarantee their stay in foreign countries.
read more:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/792112/Marine-Le-Pen-French-election-votes-computer-Emmanuel-Macron
It would be very interesting if more French nationals living outside France were more pro-LePen and pro-France than that article claims.
But I have a feeling those “double votes” are merely globalist vote-cheating methods than anything real: a claim that French nationals outside France all think alike, and that “everyone knows” how they will vote is suspicious in itself.
Marine LePem has never stated that French nationals outside France will not be able to live outside France nor that they cannot return either, AFIK. It is a ruse IMO.
Just like Broward Co. FL during the election. 178,000 duplicate votes that no doubt went to HiLIARy. How many other Counties across the country did this as well? Each time the left gets away with something like this, they ramp it up further the next time. As far as I know, the Election Supervisor of Broward county, who met with HilLIARy a few days before the vote has not been investigated or charged. In Europe, where the Elitists/Globalists still rule like the despots they descended from, I doubt there will be an honest election. Really sad. President Trump only won against the fraud because MILLIONS of us came out to vote for Trump. I believe that President Trump WON in the BIGGEST landslide in history but it’s hidden because of all the fraud.
Vote by mail should go back to being like it use to be where you had to go down for your absentee ballot in person. Vote by mail, a D-Rat dream because it makes fraud so much easier, including disqualifying ballots for candidates they don’t like. Can’t steal the vote if you show up in person.
I saw the article about the “computer blunder”. The Communist Globalists no doubt did something to the computer. And the hostility to Le Pen is obvious as nothing is going to be done to correct the “blunder”.
Most stage rushers are harmless, Assassins usually lurk in crowds waiting to ambush.
LikeLike
All it takes is one.
Do you think the stage rush by the BLM people hurt Bernie Sanders? The answer is YES IT DID. It made him look weak and pathetic.
Physical attacks, verbal assault, constant denigration by politicians and the media… that sounds all too familiar. My heart goes out to the citizens of France for having to fight the same fight we did.
PS: If you’re French and reading this I want to encourage you to never give up. If you pray hard enough, believe long enough, and fight strong enough, you too can get your country back. We did it, now it’s you’re turn! #MFGA #FREXIT
“far-left loon”. I don’t think that is accurate anymore. Simply identifying them as “left” pretty much allows anyone to draw the conclusion that they are mentally unstable and dangerous.
An anonymous high level source told me her security received their training in Berkeley, Ca…
If Marine Le Pen does not win, it will over for France. The major contender is Emmanuel Macron, who is favorable to mass immigration. He said that there is no such thing as French culture.
If Macron wins, it will be too late in 5 years for Le Pen. There will be so much Muslims in France that their vote will be essentiel to win, thereby ensuring the election of a Socialist President for years to come (until Muslims form their own political party).
The other contender is Francois Fillon, who is favorable to the admission of Turkey in the UE. Another suicidal policy for France and the rest of Europe…
On the up side, we may have an in-flux of European immigrants who are white — how about that for a change and shift in demographic? Surely the people who would find their way over here will have the giant European fatal mistake fresh on their minds and will push the demographics of the US to the right.
I wonder if other eyes that Trump had planned for his recent international demonstrations were the eyes of the French electorate and supporters of Le Pen? Showing that he means business when he says something. Trump and Le Pen might be like Reagan and Thatcher. Reagan/Thatcher had at least a more conventional foe. The current foe is much more invisible and hard to spot. The current foe needs some people with some resolve. Reagan/Thatcher had resolve, but they were dealing with an old world foe that good or bad, at least had a modicum of civility and detente.
