Naval Reserve Commander Sean Spicer Continues Service…

Posted on April 15, 2017 by

Continuing the theme of Presidential administration firsts…

WASHINGTON DC – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reported, in uniform, to the Pentagon Friday to fulfill his U.S. Navy Reserve duty, a White House official told Fox News.

Spicer reported to fulfill his duty at the Joint Chiefs of Staff offices, a White House official told Fox News. The well-known spokesman holds the rank of commander — which sits just under the higher rank of captain in the Navy.

Spicer, who joined the Navy Reserve nearly 20 years ago while maintaining his primary work as a Republican media operative and strategist, also possesses a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.

According to the Military Times, Spicer has previously worked as a “media planner in joint exercises in Guam, Germany and Sweden, along with overseeing media coverage of Navy operations in at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.”  (link)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, Military, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

40 Responses to Naval Reserve Commander Sean Spicer Continues Service…

  1. Voltaire's Crack (@Voltaires_Crack) says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    I’ll bet that Trump noticed this when reviewing Press Secretary candidates. Not that it was the deciding criteria, but POTUS likely factored it in higher than others would have.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Byugran says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Thank you Sean, you are a warrior and a patriot. We are blessed to have you serve.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  3. Mondanock says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Another capable man in a key position – thank you, President Trump!

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  4. TwoLaine says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    WE are truly blessed!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  5. beaujest says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Sure beats the sissies Obama had !

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  6. snaggletooths says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    President Trump knows how to pick them.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  7. Abster says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    I love to tune in to pressers. Mr. Spicer handles himself so professionally, adds a little humor and has the patience of Job. This entire team makes me enjoy keeping up with the President and politics. Thank you, Sean and thank you for your service. Happy Easter to all.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. All American Snowflake says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    LOL Yahoo New Feed was reporting that Sean Spicer couldn’t stand the heat as White House Press Secretary. It’s fun watching the most dishonest people in the world get it wrong… all the time. 😉

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. safvetblog says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Minor quibble: Spicer is a Lieutant Commander, equivalent to Major in the Army.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. winky says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    I really like Spicer…..he may blunder a little here and there but he is an honest , sincere and caring person…..unlike those last 2 POS lying press secs O had.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. WeThePeople2016 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Yet, Howard Kurtz is going to cover the “backlash” against Spicer tomorrow morning on his FOX show. Will Kurtz mention that Spicer has reported to duty?

    P.S.: The stripes look like a Lt. Commander rank.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. JoD says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Commander Spicey….reporting for duty.
    Yet another highly qualified member of the team.
    I’m a sucker for the uniform….he’s so spicey!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. ALEX says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Good for him. He is a good guy. I don’t watch his press conferences, but from what I read its basically a replay of election style partisan hacks asking questions with the only goal to trip him up like the gas situation and/or embarrass the President some how…Nice job Commander Spicer…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. SteveInCO says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    If he’s serving at the Pentagon, his job will probably be to get coffee.

    Actually, they leave that for O-6s to do. I don’t know what they do with O-4s.

    Like

    Reply
  15. navysquid says:
    April 15, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Bravo Zulu, LCDR Spicer!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. MIKE says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Stud swabby gets the babe!
    To be fair, didn’t Josh Earnest achieve the rank of ‘Weblos’ at one time?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Old CrewDog says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    So… what’s the date THAT photo was actually taken?

    Like

    Reply
  19. mw says:
    April 15, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    No wonder he handles the press yappers so we’ll!! Military discipline, military precision

    Like

    Reply
  20. eagle1965 says:
    April 15, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    How will this affect the press briefings? Will they get someone else, and for how long?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s