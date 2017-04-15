Naval Reserve Commander Sean Spicer Continues Service…

Continuing the theme of Presidential administration firsts…
WASHINGTON DC – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reported, in uniform, to the Pentagon Friday to fulfill his U.S. Navy Reserve duty, a White House official told Fox News.
Spicer reported to fulfill his duty at the Joint Chiefs of Staff offices, a White House official told Fox News. The well-known spokesman holds the rank of commander — which sits just under the higher rank of captain in the Navy.
Spicer, who joined the Navy Reserve nearly 20 years ago while maintaining his primary work as a Republican media operative and strategist, also possesses a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College.
According to the Military Times, Spicer has previously worked as a “media planner in joint exercises in Guam, Germany and Sweden, along with overseeing media coverage of Navy operations in at McMurdo Station in Antarctica.” (link)
I’ll bet that Trump noticed this when reviewing Press Secretary candidates. Not that it was the deciding criteria, but POTUS likely factored it in higher than others would have.
Thank you Sean, you are a warrior and a patriot. We are blessed to have you serve.
Another capable man in a key position – thank you, President Trump!
WE are truly blessed!
Sure beats the sissies Obama had !
People as devoid of proper character as Obama is would not recognize nor seek those who espouse it.
President Trump knows how to pick them.
I love to tune in to pressers. Mr. Spicer handles himself so professionally, adds a little humor and has the patience of Job. This entire team makes me enjoy keeping up with the President and politics. Thank you, Sean and thank you for your service. Happy Easter to all.
LOL Yahoo New Feed was reporting that Sean Spicer couldn’t stand the heat as White House Press Secretary. It’s fun watching the most dishonest people in the world get it wrong… all the time. 😉
Minor quibble: Spicer is a Lieutant Commander, equivalent to Major in the Army.
Grrr… Lieutenant Commander
I caught that…I was pretty sure naval barcodes were three thick stripes for a commander.
I don’t know what his actual rank is. But, he’s wearing LCDR shoulder boards in the pic. 😉
I really like Spicer…..he may blunder a little here and there but he is an honest , sincere and caring person…..unlike those last 2 POS lying press secs O had.
He has no ideological agenda just wants the best for we the people and it shows.
Real people blunder!
Whereas propaganda rolls off the tongue like butter…Those memorized talking points…Feed em in, recite em out.
Yet, Howard Kurtz is going to cover the “backlash” against Spicer tomorrow morning on his FOX show. Will Kurtz mention that Spicer has reported to duty?
P.S.: The stripes look like a Lt. Commander rank.
Another show you would have to strap me to a chair and pay me to watch on Faux news
Howard Kurtz has an unfortunate propensity for feeding us at least one poison Skittle out of a bowl of pretty shiny ones. It makes it difficult to believe anything else he says when there is always a little poison lie in there somewhere.
I watch the Sunday shows on The Conservative Treehouse…in my jammies!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me too. Great ain’t it.
Thanks to those who post the interviews.
Yep!
Commander Spicey….reporting for duty.
Yet another highly qualified member of the team.
I’m a sucker for the uniform….he’s so spicey!
Good for him. He is a good guy. I don’t watch his press conferences, but from what I read its basically a replay of election style partisan hacks asking questions with the only goal to trip him up like the gas situation and/or embarrass the President some how…Nice job Commander Spicer…
He has a huge fan club on Reddit The_Donald, and they live blog his press briefings. They have gotten to the point that they know all of the reporters and actively despise many of them.
I love to read their interpretations of the press, because they have zero respect for them. HA!
The gang at /pol/ used to do that too, but I don’t know if they still do since a bunch of them convinced themselves that Ivanka and Jared are now running the White House on behalf of Israel
huge fan club at RSBN chat too http://rsbn.tv/mother-of-all-bombs-kills-36-isis-militants/
On reddit he affectionately known as “the spice merchant” !
You should watch one of them some time… they’re a lot of fun and a transcript doesn’t do it justice
If he’s serving at the Pentagon, his job will probably be to get coffee.
Actually, they leave that for O-6s to do. I don’t know what they do with O-4s.
I’m not belittling Spicer with this remark but rather the culture at the Pentagon.
Read Spicer’s Wiki bio – he’s done more than serve coffee in the Navy:
“In 2012, he received a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sean_Spicer
Bravo Zulu, LCDR Spicer!!!
Impressive.
Stud swabby gets the babe!
To be fair, didn’t Josh Earnest achieve the rank of ‘Weblos’ at one time?
So… what’s the date THAT photo was actually taken?
No wonder he handles the press yappers so we’ll!! Military discipline, military precision
How will this affect the press briefings? Will they get someone else, and for how long?
Rebecca Spicer is Sean’s wife and a media person too:
http://heavy.com/news/2017/01/rebecca-spicer-sean-wife-miller-married-family-spouse-photos-trump-press-secretary-conference/
