Rush Limbaugh Discusses Evelyn Farkas Admissions of Surveillance and Intelligence Leaking…

[TRANSCRIPT] Rush Limbaugh: “I sat on this story for two days … I mean, it is blockbuster. We’ll get on that. I sat on this for two days … You know, this is a powder keg of a story … so I held off and held off until I could get confirmation of it from somewhere else … and so it’s percolated and it’s broken out there, it’s now everywhere. So we’ll get into it in great detail here …

Evelyn Farkas. As I say, I sat on that a couple days ’cause I didn’t quite trust the original source … Until I’ve weighed in on it, you don’t really know what it means”…

[Transcript Cont.] Let’s move on here to Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama administration official. She has let the cat out of the bag. And if anybody needs to be called to testify, it’s Evelyn Farkas. In case you haven’t heard by now, Ms. Evelyn Farkas — you gotta be real careful on radio pronouncing that name, and I’m just exercising extreme caution here. Evelyn Farkas is an Obama Pentagon Russian expert who told Mika Brzezinski on PMSNBC a couple of days ago that the Regime, the Obama Regime was indeed collecting intelligence on the Trump campaign!

And, she said, that they were unmasking the Trump people and leaking that info to the media. And that her only concern was that the administration and the Hill, Capitol Hill, would not be able to protect the sources and methods from the Trump people if the Trump people found out. She admitted all of this! She may have outed herself as the source for all of this that ran on CNN and in the New York Times, and it’s clear why she did it.

She is a tunnel visioned ideologue. And she went on MSNBC where she’s surrounded in her mind by like-minded people who have done the same thing had they been her and who are willing and waiting to applaud her for doing it. She forgot that MSNBC has an audience, and who could blame her for that? It’s widely known that MSNBC does not have an audience, so she, for all intents and purposes, thought she was at a bar with some of her friends at, like, 6:30, seven o’clock in the morning and that nobody was listening, and she was talking to a bunch of like-minded fellow travelers.

She also said that’s why it was so important for the intelligence to be widely distributed, as it was. She left the Obama administration, left the Pentagon, in September 2015. So let me tell you what that means. Contrary to it meaning that she was out of the loop, it means that this intel collection against the Trump campaign had to be going on from the very earliest days. Remember, Trump’s trip down the escalator was in June of 2015 — or was it July? June 15th, yeah. That trip down the escalator, June of 2015.

And Evelyn Farkas said that the intelligence collection, the surveillance against the Trump campaign, since she left in September of 2015, and she knew about it and it had to be going on in the summer of 2015, which in and of itself is quite amazing, it’s earth-shattering, it’s blockbuster, given that scarcely anyone gave Trump a chance of getting the nomination.

Remember, this is the period of time, you know, Trump’s June the 16th announcement, that’s where everybody was laughing themselves silly thinking he couldn’t possibly be serious. He’s just come out here and basically called every Mexican a rapist and said he doesn’t respect McCain ’cause he doesn’t like military people that get captured, doesn’t respect, all that. This is back in the day when people thought Trump was gonna implode and crater with every public appearance. And that went on for the two months. They were not taking Trump seriously. That’s what’s amazing about this. They were still surviving the guy and his campaign, according to Evelyn Farkas.

Now, Comey told us the Russians only wanted to see Hillary get defeated. That’s another thing. How’s that intel? But last week at that vaunted Capitol Hill hearing for the House Intelligence Committee, Comey admitted, oh, yeah, uh, yeah, the Russians wanted Hillary defeated. So why weren’t the Russians colluding with Jeb? I mean, everybody back then thought Jeb was gonna be the nominee. Is that not true?

Why would anybody be colluding with Trump? Nobody thought Trump was gonna win. Probably Trump didn’t think he was gonna win. Although he says he did. But June, July, August 2015, folks, we’re coming up on a year and a half ago now. And at that time everybody thought it was gonna be Jeb. Jeb! With the exclamation point. Everybody thought it was gonna be Jeb. Am I right about that? And there was some attention being paid to Ted Cruz. But not Trump.

So why weren’t the Russians trying to engineer some deal with Jeb? Why wasn’t there any intel on that? Why weren’t the Russians trying to strike a deal with Cruz? Why isn’t there any intel on that? Why haven’t there been any leaks about that? ‘Cause nobody in 2015 thought that it was gonna be the Trumpster.

Let’s listen to Evelyn Farkas. We have the audio sound bites here from March — yeah, but I don’t know that that’s right. I thought this was much more recent than that. Look, we’ll just say “recently” and then — she was on Squawk Box today. So here’s the first bite. It says March 2nd. It was on MSNBC Morning Joe, and they were discussing allegations that the Obama administration was conducting surveillance of the Trump transition team. This is, again, Evelyn Farkas.

“I was urging my former colleagues and, frankly speaking, the people on the Hill. It was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people: “Get as much information as you can. Get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.” Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people who left. So it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy that the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff dealing with Russians, that they would try to compromise those the sources and methods. Meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence. So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you have the leaking.”

RUSH: She admits it! It was right there! She admitted that they were collecting it, preserving it, and then urging people to get it out. In her words, get it to the Hill, meaning Democrats on the Hill, before the Obama administration left. And we’ve had stories right there in, I guess it was the New York Times, Obama ordered people to preserve all the intelligence being gathered, which has led many people, including moi, to ask, “What do you mean preserve the intelligence being gathered? I thought there wasn’t any intelligence being gathered? I thought Trump was not being surveilled?”

But of course he was. We’ve known this from the first story saying whatever it said with the sources being intelligence operatives deep inside the intelligence community. The New York Times with all those stories talking about intercepts and the one on January 20th talking about wiretaps, where were they getting all of this? Somebody had to be leaking it to them and somebody had to be collecting it. And this woman, Evelyn Farkas, just copped to it.

You have to ask, “Does she realize what she’s doing?” And clearly, folks, she thought she was with fellow travelers that would be entirely understanding and sympathetic and supportive. She hadn’t the slightest compunction about this.

“I was urging my former colleagues and, frankly speaking, the people on the Hill. It was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people: ‘Get as much information as you can. Get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.’ Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people who left.

“So it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy that the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff dealing with Russians, that they would try to compromise those the sources and methods. Meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence.

“So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking.”

This woman needs to be brought up and testify right now. This woman outed herself and who knows whoever else, admitting that they were surveilling, admitting that they were preserving it, admitting they were afraid that if it wasn’t used, that the Trump people would bury it when they were sworn in. So they had to get it out, because the intelligence was very good. She was worried because not enough was coming out.

She talked to some of her former colleagues and after that knew that they were also trying to get information on the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking.

Do you know that this story, Evelyn Farkas appearance on MSNBC, has yet to be reported on CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post. It remains an unknown to Americans who only get their news from the Drive-By Media. (Limbaugh Transcript Link)

