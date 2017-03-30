Rush Limbaugh Discusses Evelyn Farkas Admissions of Surveillance and Intelligence Leaking…

[TRANSCRIPT] Rush Limbaugh: “I sat on this story for two days … I mean, it is blockbuster. We’ll get on that. I sat on this for two days … You know, this is a powder keg of a story … so I held off and held off until I could get confirmation of it from somewhere else … and so it’s percolated and it’s broken out there, it’s now everywhere. So we’ll get into it in great detail here …
Evelyn Farkas.
[Transcript Cont.] Let’s move on here to Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama administration official. She has let the cat out of the bag. And if anybody needs to be called to testify, it’s Evelyn Farkas. In case you haven’t heard by now, Ms. Evelyn Farkas — you gotta be real careful on radio pronouncing that name, and I’m just exercising extreme caution here. Evelyn Farkas is an Obama Pentagon Russian expert who told Mika Brzezinski on PMSNBC a couple of days ago that the Regime, the Obama Regime was indeed collecting intelligence on the Trump campaign!
And, she said, that they were unmasking the Trump people and leaking that info to the media. And that her only concern was that the administration and the Hill, Capitol Hill, would not be able to protect the sources and methods from the Trump people if the Trump people found out. She admitted all of this! She may have outed herself as the source for all of this that ran on CNN and in the New York Times, and it’s clear why she did it.
She is a tunnel visioned ideologue. And she went on MSNBC where she’s surrounded in her mind by like-minded people who have done the same thing had they been her and who are willing and waiting to applaud her for doing it. She forgot that MSNBC has an audience, and who could blame her for that? It’s widely known that MSNBC does not have an audience, so she, for all intents and purposes, thought she was at a bar with some of her friends at, like, 6:30, seven o’clock in the morning and that nobody was listening, and she was talking to a bunch of like-minded fellow travelers.
She also said that’s why it was so important for the intelligence to be widely distributed, as it was. She left the Obama administration, left the Pentagon, in September 2015. So let me tell you what that means. Contrary to it meaning that she was out of the loop, it means that this intel collection against the Trump campaign had to be going on from the very earliest days. Remember, Trump’s trip down the escalator was in June of 2015 — or was it July? June 15th, yeah. That trip down the escalator, June of 2015.
And Evelyn Farkas said that the intelligence collection, the surveillance against the Trump campaign, since she left in September of 2015, and she knew about it and it had to be going on in the summer of 2015, which in and of itself is quite amazing, it’s earth-shattering, it’s blockbuster, given that scarcely anyone gave Trump a chance of getting the nomination.
Remember, this is the period of time, you know, Trump’s June the 16th announcement, that’s where everybody was laughing themselves silly thinking he couldn’t possibly be serious. He’s just come out here and basically called every Mexican a rapist and said he doesn’t respect McCain ’cause he doesn’t like military people that get captured, doesn’t respect, all that. This is back in the day when people thought Trump was gonna implode and crater with every public appearance. And that went on for the two months. They were not taking Trump seriously. That’s what’s amazing about this. They were still surviving the guy and his campaign, according to Evelyn Farkas.
Now, Comey told us the Russians only wanted to see Hillary get defeated. That’s another thing. How’s that intel? But last week at that vaunted Capitol Hill hearing for the House Intelligence Committee, Comey admitted, oh, yeah, uh, yeah, the Russians wanted Hillary defeated. So why weren’t the Russians colluding with Jeb? I mean, everybody back then thought Jeb was gonna be the nominee. Is that not true?
Why would anybody be colluding with Trump? Nobody thought Trump was gonna win. Probably Trump didn’t think he was gonna win. Although he says he did. But June, July, August 2015, folks, we’re coming up on a year and a half ago now. And at that time everybody thought it was gonna be Jeb. Jeb! With the exclamation point. Everybody thought it was gonna be Jeb. Am I right about that? And there was some attention being paid to Ted Cruz. But not Trump.
So why weren’t the Russians trying to engineer some deal with Jeb? Why wasn’t there any intel on that? Why weren’t the Russians trying to strike a deal with Cruz? Why isn’t there any intel on that? Why haven’t there been any leaks about that? ‘Cause nobody in 2015 thought that it was gonna be the Trumpster.
Let’s listen to Evelyn Farkas. We have the audio sound bites here from March — yeah, but I don’t know that that’s right. I thought this was much more recent than that. Look, we’ll just say “recently” and then — she was on Squawk Box today. So here’s the first bite. It says March 2nd. It was on MSNBC Morning Joe, and they were discussing allegations that the Obama administration was conducting surveillance of the Trump transition team. This is, again, Evelyn Farkas.
“I was urging my former colleagues and, frankly speaking, the people on the Hill. It was more actually aimed at telling the Hill people: “Get as much information as you can. Get as much intelligence as you can before President Obama leaves the administration.” Because I had a fear that somehow that information would disappear with the senior people who left.
So it would be hidden away in the bureaucracy that the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff dealing with Russians, that they would try to compromise those the sources and methods. Meaning we would no longer have access to that intelligence.
So I became very worried because not enough was coming out into the open, and I knew that there was more. We have very good intelligence on Russia. So then I had talked to some of my former colleagues and I knew that they were trying to also help get information to the Hill. … That’s why you have the leaking.”
RUSH: She admits it! It was right there! She admitted that they were collecting it, preserving it, and then urging people to get it out. In her words, get it to the Hill, meaning Democrats on the Hill, before the Obama administration left. And we’ve had stories right there in, I guess it was the New York Times, Obama ordered people to preserve all the intelligence being gathered, which has led many people, including moi, to ask, “What do you mean preserve the intelligence being gathered? I thought there wasn’t any intelligence being gathered? I thought Trump was not being surveilled?”
But of course he was. We’ve known this from the first story saying whatever it said with the sources being intelligence operatives deep inside the intelligence community. The New York Times with all those stories talking about intercepts and the one on January 20th talking about wiretaps, where were they getting all of this? Somebody had to be leaking it to them and somebody had to be collecting it. And this woman, Evelyn Farkas, just copped to it.
You have to ask, “Does she realize what she’s doing?” And clearly, folks, she thought she was with fellow travelers that would be entirely understanding and sympathetic and supportive. She hadn’t the slightest compunction about this.
This woman needs to be brought up and testify right now. This woman outed herself and who knows whoever else, admitting that they were surveilling, admitting that they were preserving it, admitting they were afraid that if it wasn’t used, that the Trump people would bury it when they were sworn in. So they had to get it out, because the intelligence was very good. She was worried because not enough was coming out.
She talked to some of her former colleagues and after that knew that they were also trying to get information on the Hill. That’s why you have the leaking.
Do you know that this story, Evelyn Farkas appearance on MSNBC, has yet to be reported on CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post. It remains an unknown to Americans who only get their news from the Drive-By Media. (Limbaugh Transcript Link)
Discussion also on Fox and Friends Morning show:
Lots of people are pissed at fox… I get it… but those three seem pretty decent..
Yeah today, tomorrow?
These are the regular Fox & Friends crew on weekdays. Steve Doocy (blonde guy), and Ainsley Earhart are usually pretty supportive of Trump and he has said this is his fave morning show–he watches it every morning. Brian Kilmeade, the brunette guy, is not a big Trump guy (he MAY have been a Never Trumper but I am NOT SURE of that information) but he is pretty fair, I will give him that. So this show is a pretty good reliable one to watch in the morning.
You're the man Sundance!! Bitten the big time!!
*Hitting
How can Rush say he did not trust the source when everything is based on a publicly available video? Ha, that must be it, a Youtube video…
Poor Evelyn was on tv today saying somehow she got sucked up by fake news. She even went so far to say that “Muh Russia” might have been involved”. Folks you can’t make this up even if you tried.
Her mother contacted her after the program today to tell her never to come home again. She and the family are nervous that if she comes home, she may be shot dead by Barry’s Bozos. They don’t want to become collateral damage. Upon ending the phone call her mother assured her that she will be kept in the prayers of the family and church.
Poor Evelyn than reached out to HRC to ask if she would show her the best place to hide in the woods. HRC said she does not know of anyone named Evelyn Farcas. Evelyn shouts back how did she not know her if she stated her last name. She apologized but needed to hang up because Comey was trying to get in touch.
HRC takes the call from Comey. He is begging her to have her black physician come over to his house and provide him the necessary dosage needed to be put into a 5 day coma so that his mind stops abusing him. He can’t even escape it when he sleeps. HRC responds that she will send over her friend that took care of Vince Foster. Comey curses her and hangs up.
Not soon after, George Soros calls saying that he is sick and tired of paying Barry’s Bozos to protest because Trump seems to be getting stronger. He also said that the higher ups are hearing from the Antifadas that are scared of being kicked out of their mom’s basements. The can’t even afford alcohol and drugs. They are shocked that the Clean Air EO didn’t warrant at least a good week of protesting. Their biggest threat is that they are going to find regular jobs and help Trump MAGA.
Winning never felt so good!
Priceless!
Hilarious Flepore!
And for any Charles Dickens (great great grandfather of Bimbo Dickens aka Wm J Clintoon) fans on the Treehouse, may I add:
“Farkass is Willing”
If true, unbelievably vile.
At what time from on the audio is that?
Omg. Pleeeeeeease. McCain is such an arse.
Bring out the special prosecutor –
Sweet karma would be it comes back to oust the RAT McCain.
and what "poll" wold that be?
McCain could raise lots of money as a dunk tank volunteer.
Lol…sounds like Rush is basically regurgitating something I read on here…
LikeLiked by 10 people
While saying he doesn't trust Sundance.
Well Rush obviously doesn't know how to find a trustworthy source then.

Maybe that's his problem.
Maybe that’s his problem.
yeah he's late to the party. his stamp of authenticity is not needed, we have top sleuths on the case right here at treehouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keln, exactly right. Always come here for the latest and straightest info. Sundance rules!
Like Rush could not listen to the same video Sundance had on here? What more did he need to believe it?
That lady looks nutty as hell like most crazed lefties.
“As I say, I sat on that a couple days ’cause I didn’t quite trust the original source”
On the theory that Sundance is a Farkas look alike and made a video?
Sundance has ten times more credibility than Rush does.
Never heard Rush urge his fellow Citizens to tweet or email Rush if they need help during a hurricane or fire. Not aware of Rush researching and breaking stories that are literally affecting worldwide politics. Or even acknowledging the uniparty scams. Rush is merely just one bazillionith the man Sundance is.
The only thing Rush sat on for two days was his bubble butt.
She's a nobody. Give her a full ride, and let Sessions himself grill her for about 15 hours. She'll do fine. (Wanna buy a bridge)
Farkas is brimming with aggressive arrogance (forget the "medical" explanation) She was very proud and felt righteous in her explanation to her fellow travelers. Mika even tries to end the conversation and Farkas blurts out 'That's why you have all the leaking!". The woman was obviously power tripping and, as Alex Jones likes to say, filled with criminal energy. For these people, power and breaking the law are exhilarating. Watch it again with that in mind.
I think she takes the 5th when she is actually disposed.
"sacrificial lamb" has been shortened to "Farkas".
Farkas with a Boston accent = you got it.
Here is the supposed audio from the Claire McCaskill fundraiser
http://www.missouri.gop/blog/mccaskill-audio-clip-03262017/
I’ve been chewing on this part of what she said for the past 2 days…. It feels like there is more to this story she is telling. I just haven’t been able to unwrap that present yet.
El Rushbo thinks the surveillance has been going on since before she left the DoD (Sept 2015) which would be the only way she would know or even had access to some of the intel. But –
what if she is also letting it out that they (the former Administration) were doing a complete end round of any/all oversight with intel gathering and distribution, ie outside of the government?
What if she was able to ‘see’/ interact with the intel outside of normal channels or oversight?
She’s been out of the DoD since 2015 she shouldn’t know about any of the July 2016 intel that was gathered or the intel gathered AFTER the October 2016 FISA…
LikeLiked by 4 people
It's almost as if she's talking about something along the lines of 'remote viewing' and those that are capable of doing that.
more along the lines of 'remote access'
Judge Napolitano has been interviewed and is doubling down on his faith in his sources re GCHQ intervention… could this be the common link between her comments and the situation as we know it?
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/andrew-napolitano-returns-to-fox-defends-british-spying-claim/article/2618754
“As I say, I sat on that a couple days ’cause I didn’t quite trust the original source … Until I’ve weighed in on it, you don’t really know what it means”…”
And still doesn’t cite CTH. What a MAROON! And, until His Divine Holiness “weighs in”, we don’t really know what it means? This elevates him to Douche Canoe status.
I know you are selfless and do not necessarily want the recognition, but….
#Wolverines
"Until I've weighed in on it, you don't really know what it means"

I need to hear from Ja Rule.
I need to hear from Ja Rule.
I’m getting weary of Rush. He excoriates the MSM for not mentioning this story but neither did he till Sundance and then many others did. Rush’s advantage over the years was that he had sources we did not. Now he is basically reading what all of us read then reporting it as if he owns the story.
Rush has done yeoman service for the conservative cause and I will respect him for that forever, but he’s running on E these days.
Sorry, just my opinion.
Russia’s motives need more discussion. Great points made about the “timeline” again….why bother with Trump when he was as good as last place?
They WANTED Hillary, a damaged Hillary……Look at all those emails….anyone doubt they have the Hillary-lesbo girlfriend emails? Which means they could easily have stuff from Weiners email…..
HILLARY was the desired winner. A President they could extort.
Wow Rush, great job vetting the original source there. A+ 👍🐸👌
Reminds me of the commenter who earlier said they have an elderly friend or family member who doesn’t access the Internet and only gets her news through Rush and the MSM. That person probably thinks Rush is a genius now. Sad!
