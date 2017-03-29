Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 29th (video)

Posted on March 29, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the press briefing for March 29th:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

58 Responses to Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 29th (video)

  1. bertdilbert says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Why does the press look sad and depressed in that picture?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. colmdebhailis says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    April, the bobblehead, is front anf center.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      March 29, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      She wants to meet her fears head on.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Jimmy Jack says:
        March 29, 2017 at 4:05 pm

        Can you imagine the encouragement she is getting behind the scenes? And buying right into? lmao. So stupid she doesn’t even see she is their stooge. Surprised Spicer hasn’t been called racist yet for his head shaking comment. And he’s right – it’s unprofessional.

        She’s like a sulky dimwitted teenager full of attitude.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • benifranlkin says:
        March 29, 2017 at 4:16 pm

        speaking of her head, does she wear a James Brown wig, too? She and Maxine appear to have something in common.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  3. colmdebhailis says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    April, the bobblehead, is front anf center.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Holy Schiff Batman! Spicy calls on April First! (lol @ April 1st)

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Giant Ground Sloth says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    These briefings shouldn’t even be called “press briefings.” Most of the people in that room are not members of the press; they’re UniParty operatives.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. 22044 says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    Cool. Who was the presstitute of the day?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    I really hope that our President decides on Thursday, April 6th to declare that the USA will no longer be participating in the Paris Agreement. My reason for this is that their will be a nuclear holocaust among the left that will have them burning up their Democrat Senator’s lines saying that if you vote for Neil Gorsuch tomorrow (meaning Friday, April 7th), don’t dare step foot in the state again if you know what I mean.

    This will invoke the nuclear option which Mitch wants nothing to do with because of his fears of who Trump will nominate to replace Kennedy in the summer (please, please, please be Judge Pryor from the 11th circuit). Old Mitch would also be crapping his depends on who will replace Ruth Ginsburg down the road. There greatest fear would be Ted Cruz or someone very much like him.

    Imagine a SC with a 6-3 split with 2 true Scalia types!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. albrevin says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Where did the whole Evelyn Farkas thread go?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Mike says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Who is the especially vicious looking young lady that sits at John Robert’s immediate left on the front row, lol? If I was Spicer I’d be especially concerned with her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. SharonKinDC says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    In a couple of threads, a couple of whingers complained that Spicer essentially threw Nunes under the bus. I wanted the entire presser and disagree w/ this evaluation. IMO, Spicer backed Nunes work on the investigation and appropriately directed specific questions back to Nunes. Why? B/C the investigation is independent of the WH and some questions are more appropriate to Nunes, not the WH. The MSM would love nothing more than to be able to proclaim the WH is running the independent House investigation. It’s not true of course, and Spicer didn’t give the MSM harpies any ammo on this issue.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  11. filia.aurea says:
    March 29, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    On opioid addiction and death Mr. President, you must sever the supply (RAT) lines, they aren’t all connected to our southern border. I will just say Paki mangoes, the Awans & the muslim brotherhood, congressional democrats, and Hilary Clinton. Deja vu – same players, different song.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 29, 2017 at 4:13 pm

      Yes, yes, yes.This has got to be exposed along with all the Dems who were hacked and who have gone along with this. They are likely behind the leak that killed the Seal Team in the helicopter (at Obama’s behest) and the Yemen raid.

      In Day 156 Part 1 Webb flat out says the SCIFs at the FBI are compromised and not safe for whistleblowers, that McCabe will make their lives miserable and he believes there are carbon microphones throughout (have no idea what exactly that means but is specific enough I am going to guess he knows what he is talking about). Webb is telling people to go straight to the WH counsel bc he doesn’t think that SCIF is compromised and they should use the phrase I Love VooDoo donuts to be deposed.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Is anyone hearing that Trump is now saying he can live with out funding for the wall?

    Like

    Reply
  13. karmytrumpateer says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Jeez, special treatment for snowflake April as first questioner. This just reinforces her bad behavior.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 29, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      It’s a troll but she doesn’t get it. Her fellow pressitutes will turn on her for her special treatment.

      The race pimps are probably throwing their weight around over her AGAIN.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. dbethd says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Kick out the MSM!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. QuestGirl says:
    March 29, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    They need to look no further than Afghanistan for the source to from “where” is it coming? In our current Opiod epidemic​, prescription Opiod abuse isn’t the only increase in the world of drug addiction.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      March 29, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      It appears Pakistan has replaces Afghanistan is the number one source of opioids, specifically heroin and raw material.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s