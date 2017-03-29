Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 29th (video)

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer conducts the press briefing for March 29th:
Why does the press look sad and depressed in that picture?
Because we are winning. 🙂
They forgot to buy Russian salad dressing.
ROTLOL! That was awesome!
Did you see that those idiots at CNN fact checked the Russian salad dressing story? Saying it isn’t really Russian and was invented in the US and is most commonly used on Reubens? ugh. The level of their dumb is indescribable.
Also, the sauce for Reubens is actually different even though many restaurants use it instead. FTFY CNN. You can’t even properly fact check a story about sandwich dressings.
mayonnaise was not created by the dietitian at Mayo Clinic either
Wait…what? No way!!! No FRICKING way!!!
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2017/03/29/cnn-fact-checks-sean-spicer-joke-about-salad-dressing/
This came off comments on this above thread at BB.
ken • 11 minutes ago
Breaking news……the following has come to light Nixon was blackmailed by the Chinese after eating eggfoo young. Ford was black mailed by shoe companies that threatened to use slippery soles. Carter was black mailed by the peanut industry because he threatened to only recommend creamy not chunky. Reagan was threatened by Hollywood to replay his old movies , but it backfired when he said I can’t wait for the residuals. Bush senior was going to be black mailed by the Japanese until he threw up on the Japanese prime minister. Clinton couldn’t be blackmailed because he said he never received oral sex but only gave dictation. Bush junior couldn’t be blackmailed because he swore he wasn’t black. Obama was blackmailed when he was shown in a compromising position with the goat of the prince of Saudi Arabia. Trump can’t be blackmailed because he doesn’t give a Shiite and that’s why democrats hate him.
Because they are the press?
Is that Huma Abedin?
Because lying and being nasty all the time makes you miserable.
because there are mirrors in the White House restrooms.
April, the bobblehead, is front anf center.
She wants to meet her fears head on.
Can you imagine the encouragement she is getting behind the scenes? And buying right into? lmao. So stupid she doesn’t even see she is their stooge. Surprised Spicer hasn’t been called racist yet for his head shaking comment. And he’s right – it’s unprofessional.
She’s like a sulky dimwitted teenager full of attitude.
speaking of her head, does she wear a James Brown wig, too? She and Maxine appear to have something in common.
Holy Schiff Batman! Spicy calls on April First! (lol @ April 1st)
Just testing.
Teee heee…..Twitter is fun for my brain farts.
Holy Schiff Batman! @PressSec calls on April first.
Hmm….April 1st? Coincidence?
Holy Schiff Batman! @PressSec calls on April first.
Hmm….April 1st? Coincidence?
She is a fool so it makes sense.
The Spice is Right.
just tweeted this to you so all the world can enjoy, rotfl
“The Spice is Right”? ROTFL.
Just love the humor of Treepers.
Also, I retweeted Fluffy Dog’s tweet. Everyone should share in the fun.
These briefings shouldn’t even be called “press briefings.” Most of the people in that room are not members of the press; they’re UniParty operatives.
I like it when they’re conducted like “Press Beatings”
We need to send Spicy one of those pirate flags that says “Beatings will continue until morale improves.”
Agreed. These so-called journalists are tools of the Obama State. I can’t stomach even one minute of this garbage.
That April woman is one ugly,entitled beeyotch!
“These briefings shouldn’t even be called “press briefings.” Most of the people in that room are not members of the press; they’re UniParty operatives.”
and most are not even wearing briefs…
Agreed, the term is a misuse of English. The majority of people in that room are subservient, dishonest “writers” of whatever script their masters wish to print on the presses.
Cool. Who was the presstitute of the day?
A tie between Major Garrett and Jim Acucksta (his name over on The Donald sub-reddit.)
I really hope that our President decides on Thursday, April 6th to declare that the USA will no longer be participating in the Paris Agreement. My reason for this is that their will be a nuclear holocaust among the left that will have them burning up their Democrat Senator’s lines saying that if you vote for Neil Gorsuch tomorrow (meaning Friday, April 7th), don’t dare step foot in the state again if you know what I mean.
This will invoke the nuclear option which Mitch wants nothing to do with because of his fears of who Trump will nominate to replace Kennedy in the summer (please, please, please be Judge Pryor from the 11th circuit). Old Mitch would also be crapping his depends on who will replace Ruth Ginsburg down the road. There greatest fear would be Ted Cruz or someone very much like him.
Imagine a SC with a 6-3 split with 2 true Scalia types!
If we were going to have to go nuclear I hate that it is for a pretty mainstream guy like Gorsuch. If he’s so far right, why did Hillary and Obama both vote for him?
I wish Bork had a son we could nominate instead.
I like the Pryor pick.
Pryor, of course must be nominated before any of the others, or he needs to change his name to Aftyr.
That makes no sense.
Love all the peeps who are experts on the judiciary and jurisprudence theory too.
Where did the whole Evelyn Farkas thread go?
You didn’t scroll far enough:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/28/oh-my-president-obamas-own-defense-deputy-admits-obama-white-house-spied-on-candidatepresident-elect-trump/
Sometimes articles are pinned at the top for a while and then go back to their proper place, newest posts being first
…And pinned articles will have thick lines above or below them.
Who is the especially vicious looking young lady that sits at John Robert’s immediate left on the front row, lol? If I was Spicer I’d be especially concerned with her.
NBC
OK she looks mean, but she’s not as bad as Nuclear, Biological and Chemical weapons.
In a couple of threads, a couple of whingers complained that Spicer essentially threw Nunes under the bus. I wanted the entire presser and disagree w/ this evaluation. IMO, Spicer backed Nunes work on the investigation and appropriately directed specific questions back to Nunes. Why? B/C the investigation is independent of the WH and some questions are more appropriate to Nunes, not the WH. The MSM would love nothing more than to be able to proclaim the WH is running the independent House investigation. It’s not true of course, and Spicer didn’t give the MSM harpies any ammo on this issue.
I think the press is having troubling following along with an administration that actually has an intelligent President, intelligent cabinet members, and intelligent staff.
Agree, Sharon. For others just catching up, here's what I posted in the daily thread. You need to watch the presser to see the complete ignorance of Major Garret (among others) to completely understand my tweet:
@MajorCBS In answer to yr stupid question: https://t.co/5WoWfx9zXO @PressSec @POTUS @BretBaier @TheLastRefuge2 @FluffyDogAttack
— RedLegLeader (@ProfitSOUTH) March 29, 2017
@MajorCBS In answer to yr stupid question: https://t.co/5WoWfx9zXO @PressSec @POTUS @BretBaier @TheLastRefuge2 @FluffyDogAttack
— RedLegLeader (@ProfitSOUTH) March 29, 2017
On opioid addiction and death Mr. President, you must sever the supply (RAT) lines, they aren’t all connected to our southern border. I will just say Paki mangoes, the Awans & the muslim brotherhood, congressional democrats, and Hilary Clinton. Deja vu – same players, different song.
Yes, yes, yes.This has got to be exposed along with all the Dems who were hacked and who have gone along with this. They are likely behind the leak that killed the Seal Team in the helicopter (at Obama’s behest) and the Yemen raid.
In Day 156 Part 1 Webb flat out says the SCIFs at the FBI are compromised and not safe for whistleblowers, that McCabe will make their lives miserable and he believes there are carbon microphones throughout (have no idea what exactly that means but is specific enough I am going to guess he knows what he is talking about). Webb is telling people to go straight to the WH counsel bc he doesn’t think that SCIF is compromised and they should use the phrase I Love VooDoo donuts to be deposed.
Is anyone hearing that Trump is now saying he can live with out funding for the wall?
The wall is already funded.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2016/11/11/gohmert-funds-already-appropriated-for-border-wall-its-going-to-happen/
No that is complete and utter BS
Wall Funding Fallback Option: Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership
Texas moves first.
Private side “earmarks” their portion for the wall.
What’s good for Congress can be good for the President.
Also, fund the wall with money that would have gone to Hideout Cities that won’t enforce immigration laws.
Jeez, special treatment for snowflake April as first questioner. This just reinforces her bad behavior.
It’s a troll but she doesn’t get it. Her fellow pressitutes will turn on her for her special treatment.
The race pimps are probably throwing their weight around over her AGAIN.
Kick out the MSM!
They need to look no further than Afghanistan for the source to from “where” is it coming? In our current Opiod epidemic, prescription Opiod abuse isn’t the only increase in the world of drug addiction.
It appears Pakistan has replaces Afghanistan is the number one source of opioids, specifically heroin and raw material.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
