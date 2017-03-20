President Trump Conducts BiLateral Meeting with Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi of Iraq…

Earlier today President Trump, Vice-President Mike Pence, Defense Secretary Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi. The primary topic was the ongoing efforts to eliminate radical elements and ISIS from Iraqi territory.
Secondarily, Secretary Wilburine (Commerce) was on hand as anticipatory negotiations for bilateral trade and commerce will flow as an outcome of a stale political relationship.
[Transcript] 3:28 P.M. EDT – PRESIDENT TRUMP: Mr. Prime Minister, it’s an honor to have you here before our Cabinet, which I hope in years to come will be thought of one the great Cabinets in the history of the United States.
We just spent a few minutes speaking in the Oval Office and learning and giving each other ideas. One of the things I did ask is why did President Obama sign that agreement with Iran, because nobody has been able to figure that one out. But maybe someday we’ll be able to figure it out.
I want to thank you very much for being here, great respect for you. I know you’re working very hard, and General Mattis and General McMaster and Rex Tillerson have all been telling me that you’re doing a job — it’s not an easy job, it’s a very tough job. Your soldiers are fighting hard. I know Mosul is moving along, but Mosul was ours until we left. So perhaps we shouldn’t have gone in, and certainly we shouldn’t have left. We should never ever have left, and the vacuum was created, and we discussed what happened.
But we’ll spend a lot of time with you, with your group. And thank you all very much for being here. We appreciate it. And we will figure something out. Our main thrust is we have to get rid of ISIS. We’re going to get rid of ISIS. It will happen. It’s happening right now. General Mattis and his team have done an incredible job. A lot of things are different than they were even five or six weeks ago. We’ve been here a short while and people have said they’d never seen such a difference.
So we are with you. And again, thank you very much for being with us.
PRIME MINISTER AL-ABADI: Excuse me a second.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Yes, please.
PRIME MINISTER AL-ABADI: (Speaks Arabic.)
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister. We very much appreciate your words, and we will start discussing certain things right now.
Thank you very much, everybody. [Media Excused]
I need to hire an assistant to help me keep track of Trump’s schedule.
Go to this link and sign up for daily schedule at the bottom of this page:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/1600daily
DAMN!! President Trump looks like he means business sitting at that table. THAT is what a President of the United States of America is SUPPOSED to look and act like!
God Bless President Trump
Team TRUMP looks quite formidable. I wouldn’t wanna’ mess with them. They mean business! 🙂
Isn’t he supposed to have his feet propped up on the desk?
It’s been so long, since we had a real President, I don’t remember…
Would be nice to see Ryan debate an Authorization To Use Military Force on the floor of the House PER HIS JOB DESCRIPTION.
Article 1 Sec 8 gives war making responsibility to Congress.
Nobody argues that we should destroy ISIS. Fundamentally, Obama was a tin-pot dictator waging unilateral war around the globe on his own, funded by Ryan.
I’d like to see President Trump given the authority rather than set up for failure by Ryan, which is exactly what this will lead to. Mark my words.
No. It would be nice to see Ryan pack his bags and go home never to be heard from again.
Best part of youtubes closed caption trying to follow the PM of Iraq, it captioned : ‘gonna be sure to send a professional man’
OMG THEY DIDN’T SHAKE HANDS!! REEEEEEE
The dudes a muslim.
I’m not a germaphobe, but I wouldn’t shake his hand until he used some Purell.
Alot of Purel!!
I can’t place that much trust in Purell.
Two immediate thoughts about this meeting: first, I sincerely hope the President and Iraqi PM can both walk away from this happy. It would be the first really positive interaction between Iraq and the US in 16+ years. Second, meeting with the Iraqis is sure to infuriate the already squealing-mad Iranians. And frankly, whatever angers the Ayatollah must be a good thing.
Bonus thought: I bet Trump keeps feeding stories to the media to keep them distracted from productive stuff like this. Was he wiretapped? Sure he was, but antagonizing the media over it accomplishes nothing – nothing, that is, but a distraction. Well played, Mr. President.
The PM with a billion $ US embassy a bump on his forehead and I didn’t catch what he said, but at least he’s dressed ‘normal’.
Our guys understand arabic?!?! Damn… Trump is amazing
They are wearing earpieces so it is being simultaneously translated. Cool!
Actually they may have had earpieces with a translator speaking through them. I noticed the President, VP and Mattis putting them on shortly after the PM began speaking.
The Iraq-Syria situation is going to become interesting.
ISIS appears to be on its last legs as a “state” entity with Kurdish fighters conducting the first ground operations into Raqqa, the Mosul operation reaching the Grand Mosque where al-Baghdadi proclaimed his caliphate, and the Syrian Army establishing full control over Palmyra.
Political alignments also appear to be shifting. It went hardly reported in the media, but last week Assad gave Iraq permission to conduct operations within Syrian borders. I infer from this that the US (Iraq) and Russia (Assad) have reached some understanding regarding ISIS operations, which can only mean further bad news for all the Syrian “rebels” who failed to depose Assad when they had illicit backing from the US.
We’re quickly heading to a post-ISIS Syria, but one divided between Nato/Turkey, Western-backed Kurds, Iran/Hezbollah, Assad/Russia, and al Nursa/al Qaeda. There’s high potential for further conflict but also high potential for a deal-making.
Thank God we have a deal-maker representing the US and not Mrs. We-Came-We-Saw-He-Died
Very good. I hope Obama was listening in. He’ll need a stiff drink before bedtime.
Forgot to mention there are good economic opportunities for U.S.A. in the rebuilding of Iraq.
U.S. military will help get the country back on its feet and Iraq will commit to using American building materials and know-how.
A win-win both ways.
don’t we have someone here that speaks Arabic? Translate please. 🙂
President trump is doing a great job, all Obama did was play golf eat and give Iran every thing! And smile for the camera!
“Wilburine” LOL!! Good one, Sundance!!
