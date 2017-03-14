Rachel Maddow Claims To Have Donald Trump’s Private IRS Tax Returns…

Posted on March 14, 2017 by

(link to tweet)

Publicity stunt – Criminal action, or Both?

UPDATE: 9:00pm Apparently the IRS documents Maddow has illegally taken possession of are from 2005.

Additionally, the White House responds:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Election 2016, IRS, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

761 Responses to Rachel Maddow Claims To Have Donald Trump’s Private IRS Tax Returns…

Older Comments
  1. JoD says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    If you are enjoying these festivities….treat yourself to a visit to the Pedes at Reddit.
    I would say that they are in rare form tonight, but they are always in rare form.
    Somebody, get these guys a coat!!

    Like

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Howie says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    The MSM is frothing at the mouth. They have all gone mad. They are in a psychofrenzy. Pad their studios. Hide sharp objects. Restraints should be employed. The public should be protected from these crazy people. They have been triggered. Put them in a safe space.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. wheatietoo says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    Bwahaha.

    Like

    Reply
  6. sundance says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. sundance says:
    March 14, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s