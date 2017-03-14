Rachel Maddow Claims To Have Donald Trump’s Private IRS Tax Returns…

(link to tweet)
Publicity stunt – Criminal action, or Both?
UPDATE: 9:00pm Apparently the IRS documents Maddow has illegally taken possession of are from 2005.
Additionally, the White House responds:
If you are enjoying these festivities….treat yourself to a visit to the Pedes at Reddit.
I would say that they are in rare form tonight, but they are always in rare form.
Somebody, get these guys a coat!!
What a pathetic flop
You’re the best, Sundance 🙂
The MSM is frothing at the mouth. They have all gone mad. They are in a psychofrenzy. Pad their studios. Hide sharp objects. Restraints should be employed. The public should be protected from these crazy people. They have been triggered. Put them in a safe space.
Bwahaha.
Uh oh…trying this again:
Geraldo should send her flowers…she outdid the stupidity of his vault stunt.
OMG…Ricki looks like Geraldo without the moustache!
