REPORT: President Trump Tells T-Rex Cut U.N. Funding by 50%…

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order initiating a full review of all federal departments to include a recommendations within 180 days for which departments and programs can be completely shut down. Almost immediately the Swamp trees begin convulsing spasmodically.

The notification ripples had yet to carry across the swamp water notifying all of the inhabitants when… Apparently President Trump was not satisfied with the XO instructions alone. Trump slams down the atomic sledgehammer in an epic budgetary notification to battalion commander T-Rex.

WASHINGTON DC – President Trump’s administration has told the State Department to cut more than 50 percent of U.S. funding to United Nations programs, Foreign Policy reported.

The push for the drastic reductions comes as the White House is scheduled to release its 2018 topline budget proposal Thursday, which is expected to include a 37 percent cut to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budgets.

It’s not clear if Trump’s budget plan, from the Office of Management and Budget, would reflect the full extent of Trump’s proposed cuts to the U.N.

[…] The U.S. spends roughly $10 billion annually on the U.N., and the cuts could have the greatest impact on peacekeeping, the U.N. development program and UNICEF, which are funded by State’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs.

The fate of other popular programs, like the World Food Programme and U.N. refugee operations, are less clear. The World Food Programme’s funding comes from the Department of Agriculture.

The magazine said it confirmed the potential cuts with three sources; one said the administration is considering cutting humanitarian aid programs by 36 percent.

Richard Gowan, a U.N. expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the alterations would spark “chaos” if true. (read more)

Oh noes, not chaos upon the EU Council on Foreign Relations… quick, call Bono and Brangelina.. what?.. not together, well call Geldof then… and Branson, yes Branson; someone, anyone. Heck, find that old number for Sally Struthers…. Oh, and Gwyneth Paltrow too… Hurry!

“Oh, wheeee… yes, yes, we love Sally Struthers!”

How can that bad man cut U.N. funding by 50% and still expect us to promote the international CNN Heroes Campaign?

My God Man, have you no decency?

Advertisements