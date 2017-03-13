REPORT: President Trump Tells T-Rex Cut U.N. Funding by 50%…

Posted on March 13, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order initiating a full review of all federal departments to include a recommendations within 180 days for which departments and programs can be completely shut down. Almost immediately the Swamp trees begin convulsing spasmodically.

The notification ripples had yet to carry across the swamp water notifying all of the inhabitants when…   Apparently President Trump was not satisfied with the XO instructions alone.  Trump slams down the atomic sledgehammer in an epic budgetary notification to battalion commander T-Rex.

WASHINGTON DC – President Trump’s administration has told the State Department to cut more than 50 percent of U.S. funding to United Nations programs, Foreign Policy reported.

The push for the drastic reductions comes as the White House is scheduled to release its 2018 topline budget proposal Thursday, which is expected to include a 37 percent cut to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development budgets.

It’s not clear if Trump’s budget plan, from the Office of Management and Budget, would reflect the full extent of Trump’s proposed cuts to the U.N.

[…]  The U.S. spends roughly $10 billion annually on the U.N., and the cuts could have the greatest impact on peacekeeping, the U.N. development program and UNICEF, which are funded by State’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs. 

The fate of other popular programs, like the World Food Programme and U.N. refugee operations, are less clear. The World Food Programme’s funding comes from the Department of Agriculture. 

The magazine said it confirmed the potential cuts with three sources; one said the administration is considering cutting humanitarian aid programs by 36 percent.

Richard Gowan, a U.N. expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the alterations would spark “chaos” if true.  (read more)

Oh noes, not chaos upon the EU Council on Foreign Relations…  quick, call Bono and Brangelina.. what?.. not together, well call Geldof then… and Branson, yes Branson; someone, anyone. Heck, find that old number for Sally Struthers…. Oh, and Gwyneth Paltrow too… Hurry!

“Oh, wheeee… yes, yes, we love Sally Struthers!”

How can that bad man cut U.N. funding by 50% and still expect us to promote the international CNN Heroes Campaign?

My God Man, have you no decency?

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, media bias, President Trump, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

126 Responses to REPORT: President Trump Tells T-Rex Cut U.N. Funding by 50%…

Older Comments
  1. WSB says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:28 am

    It will be rewarding to see the scum start to squirm…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Joan calhoun says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Not a big enuff cut.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

    “The U.S. spends roughly $10 billion annually on the U.N., and the cuts could have the greatest impact on peacekeeping, the U.N. development program and UNICEF, which are funded by State’s Bureau of International Organization Affairs.”

    Yeah because those worthless bureaucrats would NEVER cut their own salaries and pet projects before cutting UNICEF.

    Also, bleh Ana Kasparian.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Jenny Hatch says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:40 am

    TEN BILLION LIKES!

    Jenny Hatch

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Rainy says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:42 am

    I’m all for helping starving woman and kids but the UN has become ridiculous at our expense. Shut the building down. No more dictators like dead as a door nail Chavez or that little Iranian squirt Amindinajab or however you spell his name, should be allowed to come to this country under the protection of the UN and flip us off on our own soil!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. ZurichMike says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Starving the beast. Good. Using that as the touchstone (50% reduction), imagine what could be done with all other departments, including the race-baiting DOJ’s Community Relations Service — cut their travel and cell phones and watch the special snowflake darlings quit.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Davey says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Unfortunately our idiot Prime Minister Sock-Puppet (Trudeau) will pick up the tab, like the good little globalist that he is.

    Like

    Reply
  8. SoCal Patriot says:
    March 14, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I am sure that Obama, the Clintons, Soros and the Hollywood liberals will be happy to make up any shortfall to the UN. They are the true citizens of the world.

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s