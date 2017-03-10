March 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #50

Posted on March 10, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec

58 Responses to March 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #50

  1. Reality Wins says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Thank you Sundance and crew for putting up with us! 🙂

  2. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:22 am

    1)Rep.Kevin Brady
    -Battle Healthcare

    2)CIA Tools Revealed

    3)Michelle Malkin on
    -Border Crossing
    Decrease, Wall,H1-B

    4)Commentary

    5)Byron York
    -US Marines Syria

    6)Fred Fleitz
    Former CIA Analyst
    -Syrian Airstrikes
    -War against ISIS
    -North Korea Provocations

    7)Wrapup with
    Tammy Bruce
    Mike Gallagher

  3. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Obama Administration Sabotage?

    Sarah Carter,Circa Nws
    John Solomon,Circa

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Obama FISA Order &
    Wiretapping Trump
    -Laura Ingraham &
    -David Horowitz

  5. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:24 am

    As rumored, State Sen. McDaniel looks to primary US Sen. Wicker

    Amid Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0 Push, Mississippi’s Chris McDaniel Preps for Potential 2018 Senate Run

    http://yallpolitics.com/index.php/yp/post/if_at_first_you_dont_succeed_as_rumored_state_sen._mcdaniel_looks_to_primar/

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:25 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:26 am

  8. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:28 am

    There seems to be a concerted effort to equate Populism with Fascism, and not just by the Pope. Populism in the United States can be found going back to the Revolution.

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

  10. nwtex says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide
    Paperback $7.08

    The most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date, “Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” is a political treatise sure to stand the test of time. A must-have addition to any political observer’s coffee table. “Thorough” –Ben Shapiro, nationally syndicated columnist and New York Times bestselling author

    About the Author
    Michael J. Knowles holds a B.A. in History from Yale University. His research focuses on electoral politics, contemporary American culture, and the history of political parties in the United States.

    1,080 customer reviews
    https://www.amazon.com/Reasons-Vote-Democrats-Comprehensive-Guide/dp/1543024971

  11. Joe Knuckles says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Please let there be no more discussion of the bill that everybody has been bickering about tonight. I’m sick of hearing about it.
    I like that our new EPA head had the guts to say CO2 is not causing global warming.

  12. rebel53blog says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

    My wife wanted to know why I was carrying a gun around the house now, I replied the CIA.
    She then started laughing, my Samsung TV started laughing. I shot the TV.
    MAGA

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:33 am

  14. jupitercomm says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:36 am

    To be perfectly honest, I was more persuaded by Speaker Ryan’s argument than I was Rand Paul’s. I caught Ryan’s interview on drive home listening to Hannity’s radio show. If you’d told me on Monday that by Friday I’d be persuaded to side w/ Ryan over Rand on an issue I wouldn’t have believed it (why I’m “siding” w/ Ryan should be clear enough below)

    Part of the problem is that Rand & other opponents of “RyanCare” saturated the airwaves Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday. It was unclear why any one person or group opposed the bill & the basic argument seemed to boil down to “not enough free market.” This argument almost always sounds quasi-religious to me, an impression that’s hard to shake

    By contrast, Speaker Ryan sounded honest. There was even a tone in his voice that said “Look, I know you think I’m lying but this is actually something you need to hear” – a frankness that Ryan isn’t known for. If someone’s changing their delivery they must think the message is that crucial. His response to Hannity citing the 2015 bill was more intricate or involved, but even then I didn’t pick up outright deception

    Then Paul Ryan closed the deal by doing what Rand Paul, Ann Coulter, etc did not do: he walked the listeners through the wonky details, arcana about rules in House & Senate, the adversaries in the Democrat party, etc…

    Does this amount to saying Ryan’s argument is the better one? Yes & no. Rand Paul is eloquent for his side but in this case he lost me by sticking to an abstract, a principle, an ideal rather than burdening me with the details. We aren’t all THAT stupid, c’mon, give us the boring stuff… Ryan delivered the boring stuff I was waiting for, maybe that’s why I liked his argument better in the end

    • Sharon says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Paul Ryan is a snake as in Trumps speeches in the rally’s! He has been a snake for years!! He is not to be trusted!! Ryan’s plan is obama lite!! You have been deceived!

    • MVW says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:08 am

      Mandates mean you can’t walk away. How can there be negotiation to stomp on prices if you have a mandate? Stealth or not, a mandate is a mandate.

      Rand is a smart guy. So is Trump. Ryan is a snake. Pence wanted Ryan. I will see how this shakes out.

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:37 am

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      March 10, 2017 at 12:46 am

      If only he could have done that when he was in office, we might not have had 8 years of Obama and all the problems that came with that. Think about that for a minute or two, then understand how important it is to our future that Trump doesn’t stop fighting now.

  16. PNWLifer says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Today got a call from a DC number on “behalf of President Trump” wanting a donation of $200 blah, blah, blah, parseltongue, parseltongue. I asked “Exactly who would I be donating $200 to?” The response “The Republican National Committe.” I laughed so hard and replied “No. No. No. Absolutely not. Until the Republicans get their sh*t together and support President Trump you won’t get any money from me or anyone else I know and you can quote me.” The lady said “Yes ma’am” and thanked me. I sensed she was getting a lot of that. And yes, it felt real good!

  17. Sayit2016 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:47 am

    People…..honestly my brain is crashing into itself….all this talk 24 /7 is making me dizzy- I am hearing too many conflicting OPINIONS and not enough of the facts….I know we need to get Healthcare sorted out first–but my head feels like I am watching a ping pong game…. am I alone on this ?

    • Gil says:
      March 10, 2017 at 12:53 am

      Nope. Ive had to turn it off, esp since i just got sick again. When media does this, theres no there there type of broadcasting I just tune out. Wait a day or 2 and see what transpires.

      • Wend says:
        March 10, 2017 at 1:00 am

        Seriously, this all reminds me of the old comparison between the making of sausages and laws…

        • Gil says:
          March 10, 2017 at 1:09 am

          Its why people are so fed up. I think though that gope best tread carefully this time. They seem eager to lull people into a stupor as they explain their sausage making and therefore can squeeze more time out for “the process “. People are watching and fact checking more than ever. They are on our schedule and best not forget.

        • b4im2old says:
          March 10, 2017 at 1:17 am

          Wend, lol! Reminds me of the old saying about making hot dogs… they’re all made out of lips and assholes!

          >8-O

          • b4im2old says:
            March 10, 2017 at 1:36 am

            Guess I should clarify… I’m originally from the Midwest farm country – lots of hogs, beef, and dairy. Our mom wouldn’t let us eat hot dogs because of “what was in them” as noted above… renderings

    • E C says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:12 am

      I’ve learned to tune it out when possible. But I’ve taken Sundance’s advice to stay out of the weeds and look at the whole picture. For now I can read a post and the comments, make mental notes, gather more info, check out other people’s opinions, make mental notes, rinse and repeat.

  19. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:14 am

    Strange, the biggest story of the decade, CIA busted cold spying on us and on President Trump and the serious breach of security and crimes of even international law: nothing but CRICKETS!

    Apparently a lot going on behind the scenes?

    One thing that came out in the Wikileaks during the news conference today was how the CIA, who tout themselves as some sort of honorable law enforcement agency fighting terror, do not really fight terror like they say and according to the leaks show that only 1/3 of their budget even goes to terror related investigations, leaving 2/3 of it going to GEOPOLITICAL covert operations against our own US allies in Europe and Africa.

    Everything that was discussed sure provides in-yer-face evidence that all we’ve read and heard about the murders and black ops of the CIA are true, they certainly are the deep state and murder incorporated. FBI, CIA, NSA we do not need all of these OUTFITS.

    Get rid of all the bad ones and if they cannot be determined then get rid of the whole damned agency.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:36 am

      Why the CIA in the new administration was unable to protect President Trump from the cyber spying. Is the CIA cyber spying just known by a faction of the CIA? I would think they would all know that stuff. President Trump should have the best cyber and anti-spying defense possible. Yet from the leaks of VAULT 7 show President Trump’s “Confide” the White House uses to encrypt messages is useless in preventing cell phones from being used as microphones and cameras. Even if they are turned off.

      I would think investigations of the CIA spying would be commencing soon. Brennan should be arrested and a few of the others too.

      THIS is the crapola people are sick of. The murder, the black ops, the crimes this CIA has been involved in and the blackmailing of politicians and how no one ever gets arrested nor punished for their crimes. With that arsenal of spying weapons why hasn’t there been more arrests of entire pedophile rings? Of course the reason is the CIA isn’t actively investigating that, but instead covering it up. Hillary’s private henchmen. Bush’s private henchmen.

      Seems to me all that is ever done is hours of narration on TV, radio, and the internet ABOUT the crimes. Adding to the collection of evidence. How many decades do we continue to “gather evidence” when nothing ever comes of it. That shows there is still a coverup. I think people are more sick of the coverups than anything.

  20. outerlimitsfan says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:24 am

    What the heck is up with Breitbart lately? Now they are linking to articles to Politico of all places.

    The one about several aides wanting to stay in Paris treaty. Yet article states many advisors and Trump himself are not on board with that yet it seems.

    I kind of got sick of BB during the whole Kellogg’s crusade. They kept posting articles about the company using child labor and other criticisms. Plus they wanted people to boycott.

    Yet they never complained about Kellogg’s leftist agenda when the company was throwing a few dollars their way in advertisements. So them using child labor was only important after the money stopped coming in? That really soured me.

    I don’t fault them for posting some articles critical of Trump. It’s a good thing to an extent. Lately though they seem to be taking it to another level. Especially Once you start linking to Politico.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:56 am

      As we discovered during the primaries: FOLLOW THE MONEY. Who is funding their publication? Who are their advertisers? Both good places to start looking for that answer.

      There really are not many online publications that provide news and certainly none on TeLIEvision.

      Look at our press briefings, we the people are not represented there either.

      When people are not provided a real news source they either drink out of dried up mud holes or go underground.

      This must change. WE THE PEOPLE are being starved for real news, except the bits and pieces we can put together from citizen journalists on the internet and a few bones tossed to us from some on FOX (very minimal like Dobbs or Hannity, but even they are limited).

      I can’t even click on Spicer briefings anymore, all it is is a bunch of MSM fake news reporters and fake journalists asking and rehashing gossip, lies, tabloid, innuendo. Still asking questions about the fake Russia narrative.


      Start with the MSM and start with providing real news

  21. andi lee says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:30 am

    Astounding photos condemning the White Helmets, Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF).

  22. Christine says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:37 am

    A couple of days ago, I had an awesome discussion with several Treepers about Germany, on the thread about Chancellor Angela Merkel’s upcoming White House visit. A few of us expressed surprise about Pope Benedict’s resignation – the 1st Pope to resign in 600 years – to be replaced by radical Lecty Pope Francis.
    Lo and behold, Breitbart’s just published an article stating that an Italian Archbishop close to Pope Benedict claims the Obama Administration (with Hillary Clinton + George Soros) were complicit in the “tremendous pressures” that led him to resign in 2013!
    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/08/italian-archbishop-suggests-pope-benedict-xvi-resigned-obama-pressures/

    American Catholics are so concerned, several of them wrote this powerful letter to President Trump on 20 January 2017, asking him to conduct an investigation.
    https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/3001-did-vatican-attempt-to-influence-u-s-election-catholics-ask-trump-administration-to-investigate
    It’s a cracker of a letter, bolstered by Wikileaks/Podesta emails! eg “We find that Pope Benedict XVI abdicated under highly unusual circumstances and was replaced by a Pope whose apparent mission is to provide a spiritual component to the radical ideological agenda of the international left”.

  24. Howie says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:42 am

    Now…let us compare the tale of two nations debt. Russia and USA. This shows one of the main diffs.
    National Debt of Russia
    $150575684407
    $150+ BILLION
    National Debt of United States
    $19404681052955
    $19+ TRILLION
    https://debtclock.tv/world/russia/
    https://debtclock.tv/world/us/
    This is why we need to grow our economy by shrinking the Federal Government meddling.

  25. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:45 am

    • Howie says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:51 am

      The Uniparty needs 18 RINO Senators to over ride. Around 40 RINO representative to over ride.

    • Howie says:
      March 10, 2017 at 1:59 am

      Can Congress override a veto?
      Congress can override the veto via a two-thirds vote with both houses voting separately, after which the bill becomes law. The president may also veto specific provisions on money bills without affecting other provisions on the same bill.

  26. CM-TX says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:54 am

    Too funny!
    Whack-A-Pelosi:

