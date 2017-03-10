March 10th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #50

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
1)Rep.Kevin Brady
-Battle Healthcare
2)CIA Tools Revealed
3)Michelle Malkin on
-Border Crossing
Decrease, Wall,H1-B
4)Commentary
5)Byron York
-US Marines Syria
6)Fred Fleitz
Former CIA Analyst
-Syrian Airstrikes
-War against ISIS
-North Korea Provocations
7)Wrapup with
Tammy Bruce
Mike Gallagher
Obama Administration Sabotage?
Sarah Carter,Circa Nws
John Solomon,Circa
Obama FISA Order &
Wiretapping Trump
-Laura Ingraham &
-David Horowitz
As rumored, State Sen. McDaniel looks to primary US Sen. Wicker
Amid Paul Ryan’s Obamacare 2.0 Push, Mississippi’s Chris McDaniel Preps for Potential 2018 Senate Run
http://yallpolitics.com/index.php/yp/post/if_at_first_you_dont_succeed_as_rumored_state_sen._mcdaniel_looks_to_primar/
There seems to be a concerted effort to equate Populism with Fascism, and not just by the Pope. Populism in the United States can be found going back to the Revolution.
Populism in the US also defeated Nazi Germany…
What Populism? We have a Constitution which has been obliterated, I just want our country back.
Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide
Paperback $7.08
The most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date, “Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide” is a political treatise sure to stand the test of time. A must-have addition to any political observer’s coffee table. “Thorough” –Ben Shapiro, nationally syndicated columnist and New York Times bestselling author
About the Author
Michael J. Knowles holds a B.A. in History from Yale University. His research focuses on electoral politics, contemporary American culture, and the history of political parties in the United States.
1,080 customer reviews
https://www.amazon.com/Reasons-Vote-Democrats-Comprehensive-Guide/dp/1543024971
Ive seen different joke books like that over the years…
Please let there be no more discussion of the bill that everybody has been bickering about tonight. I’m sick of hearing about it.
I like that our new EPA head had the guts to say CO2 is not causing global warming.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Me too! Thanks!
I like it that he came out and actually said, There is a lot of disagreement about the role of humans in the phenomenon of Global Warming.
The propaganda has never even hinted a this, although it has been so for many many years.My take is that trees love CO2…I learned that in the second grade.
My wife wanted to know why I was carrying a gun around the house now, I replied the CIA.
She then started laughing, my Samsung TV started laughing. I shot the TV.
MAGA
So…the moral of the story is no laughing at the Rebel house….word ; )
I actually like that now I can tell the government to kiss my ass any time I feel like it and chances are they will receive the message. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Winning!
To be perfectly honest, I was more persuaded by Speaker Ryan’s argument than I was Rand Paul’s. I caught Ryan’s interview on drive home listening to Hannity’s radio show. If you’d told me on Monday that by Friday I’d be persuaded to side w/ Ryan over Rand on an issue I wouldn’t have believed it (why I’m “siding” w/ Ryan should be clear enough below)
Part of the problem is that Rand & other opponents of “RyanCare” saturated the airwaves Monday, Tuesday, & Wednesday. It was unclear why any one person or group opposed the bill & the basic argument seemed to boil down to “not enough free market.” This argument almost always sounds quasi-religious to me, an impression that’s hard to shake
By contrast, Speaker Ryan sounded honest. There was even a tone in his voice that said “Look, I know you think I’m lying but this is actually something you need to hear” – a frankness that Ryan isn’t known for. If someone’s changing their delivery they must think the message is that crucial. His response to Hannity citing the 2015 bill was more intricate or involved, but even then I didn’t pick up outright deception
Then Paul Ryan closed the deal by doing what Rand Paul, Ann Coulter, etc did not do: he walked the listeners through the wonky details, arcana about rules in House & Senate, the adversaries in the Democrat party, etc…
Does this amount to saying Ryan’s argument is the better one? Yes & no. Rand Paul is eloquent for his side but in this case he lost me by sticking to an abstract, a principle, an ideal rather than burdening me with the details. We aren’t all THAT stupid, c’mon, give us the boring stuff… Ryan delivered the boring stuff I was waiting for, maybe that’s why I liked his argument better in the end
Paul Ryan is a snake as in Trumps speeches in the rally’s! He has been a snake for years!! He is not to be trusted!! Ryan’s plan is obama lite!! You have been deceived!
LikeLike
Mandates mean you can’t walk away. How can there be negotiation to stomp on prices if you have a mandate? Stealth or not, a mandate is a mandate.
Rand is a smart guy. So is Trump. Ryan is a snake. Pence wanted Ryan. I will see how this shakes out.
LikeLike
If only he could have done that when he was in office, we might not have had 8 years of Obama and all the problems that came with that. Think about that for a minute or two, then understand how important it is to our future that Trump doesn’t stop fighting now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The globalists crashed the economy in 2008, to give us obunghole…
bush is a globalist… you mean bush helped do this to us????
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whether you believe he did it deliberately or not, yes, he helped to get us here.
LikeLike
Today got a call from a DC number on "behalf of President Trump" wanting a donation of $200 blah, blah, blah, parseltongue, parseltongue. I asked "Exactly who would I be donating $200 to?" The response "The Republican National Committe." I laughed so hard and replied "No. No. No. Absolutely not. Until the Republicans get their sh*t together and support President Trump you won't get any money from me or anyone else I know and you can quote me." The lady said "Yes ma'am" and thanked me. I sensed she was getting a lot of that. And yes, it felt real good!
I did the same the other week, and named McTurle & Lyin’ Ryan by name!!
Ive been getting the rnc mailers. Fill out the form and send it back saying no money for rinos…
me, too, on the mailers…always explain why I answered Qs but sent no money.
I voted for TRUMP, not these self-serving critters.
LikeLike
My mother told them the same thing when the called her the other day.
She was telling me how she told them they need to be out their helping the President more and until then she wont give them a cent.
I just laughed and said I bet their are other out their saying just that.
People…..honestly my brain is crashing into itself….all this talk 24 /7 is making me dizzy- I am hearing too many conflicting OPINIONS and not enough of the facts….I know we need to get Healthcare sorted out first–but my head feels like I am watching a ping pong game…. am I alone on this ?
Nope. Ive had to turn it off, esp since i just got sick again. When media does this, theres no there there type of broadcasting I just tune out. Wait a day or 2 and see what transpires.
Seriously, this all reminds me of the old comparison between the making of sausages and laws…
Its why people are so fed up. I think though that gope best tread carefully this time. They seem eager to lull people into a stupor as they explain their sausage making and therefore can squeeze more time out for “the process “. People are watching and fact checking more than ever. They are on our schedule and best not forget.
Wend, lol! Reminds me of the old saying about making hot dogs… they’re all made out of lips and assholes!
>8-O
Guess I should clarify… I’m originally from the Midwest farm country – lots of hogs, beef, and dairy. Our mom wouldn’t let us eat hot dogs because of “what was in them” as noted above… renderings
I’ve learned to tune it out when possible. But I’ve taken Sundance’s advice to stay out of the weeds and look at the whole picture. For now I can read a post and the comments, make mental notes, gather more info, check out other people’s opinions, make mental notes, rinse and repeat.
Strange, the biggest story of the decade, CIA busted cold spying on us and on President Trump and the serious breach of security and crimes of even international law: nothing but CRICKETS!
Apparently a lot going on behind the scenes?
One thing that came out in the Wikileaks during the news conference today was how the CIA, who tout themselves as some sort of honorable law enforcement agency fighting terror, do not really fight terror like they say and according to the leaks show that only 1/3 of their budget even goes to terror related investigations, leaving 2/3 of it going to GEOPOLITICAL covert operations against our own US allies in Europe and Africa.
Everything that was discussed sure provides in-yer-face evidence that all we’ve read and heard about the murders and black ops of the CIA are true, they certainly are the deep state and murder incorporated. FBI, CIA, NSA we do not need all of these OUTFITS.
Get rid of all the bad ones and if they cannot be determined then get rid of the whole damned agency.
Why the CIA in the new administration was unable to protect President Trump from the cyber spying. Is the CIA cyber spying just known by a faction of the CIA? I would think they would all know that stuff. President Trump should have the best cyber and anti-spying defense possible. Yet from the leaks of VAULT 7 show President Trump’s “Confide” the White House uses to encrypt messages is useless in preventing cell phones from being used as microphones and cameras. Even if they are turned off.
I would think investigations of the CIA spying would be commencing soon. Brennan should be arrested and a few of the others too.
THIS is the crapola people are sick of. The murder, the black ops, the crimes this CIA has been involved in and the blackmailing of politicians and how no one ever gets arrested nor punished for their crimes. With that arsenal of spying weapons why hasn’t there been more arrests of entire pedophile rings? Of course the reason is the CIA isn’t actively investigating that, but instead covering it up. Hillary’s private henchmen. Bush’s private henchmen.
Seems to me all that is ever done is hours of narration on TV, radio, and the internet ABOUT the crimes. Adding to the collection of evidence. How many decades do we continue to “gather evidence” when nothing ever comes of it. That shows there is still a coverup. I think people are more sick of the coverups than anything.
What the heck is up with Breitbart lately? Now they are linking to articles to Politico of all places.
The one about several aides wanting to stay in Paris treaty. Yet article states many advisors and Trump himself are not on board with that yet it seems.
I kind of got sick of BB during the whole Kellogg’s crusade. They kept posting articles about the company using child labor and other criticisms. Plus they wanted people to boycott.
Yet they never complained about Kellogg’s leftist agenda when the company was throwing a few dollars their way in advertisements. So them using child labor was only important after the money stopped coming in? That really soured me.
I don’t fault them for posting some articles critical of Trump. It’s a good thing to an extent. Lately though they seem to be taking it to another level. Especially Once you start linking to Politico.
As we discovered during the primaries: FOLLOW THE MONEY. Who is funding their publication? Who are their advertisers? Both good places to start looking for that answer.
There really are not many online publications that provide news and certainly none on TeLIEvision.
Look at our press briefings, we the people are not represented there either.
When people are not provided a real news source they either drink out of dried up mud holes or go underground.
This must change. WE THE PEOPLE are being starved for real news, except the bits and pieces we can put together from citizen journalists on the internet and a few bones tossed to us from some on FOX (very minimal like Dobbs or Hannity, but even they are limited).
I can’t even click on Spicer briefings anymore, all it is is a bunch of MSM fake news reporters and fake journalists asking and rehashing gossip, lies, tabloid, innuendo. Still asking questions about the fake Russia narrative.
Start with the MSM and start with providing real news
Astounding photos condemning the White Helmets, Syrian Emergency Task Force (SETF).
A couple of days ago, I had an awesome discussion with several Treepers about Germany, on the thread about Chancellor Angela Merkel’s upcoming White House visit. A few of us expressed surprise about Pope Benedict’s resignation – the 1st Pope to resign in 600 years – to be replaced by radical Lecty Pope Francis.
Lo and behold, Breitbart’s just published an article stating that an Italian Archbishop close to Pope Benedict claims the Obama Administration (with Hillary Clinton + George Soros) were complicit in the “tremendous pressures” that led him to resign in 2013!
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/08/italian-archbishop-suggests-pope-benedict-xvi-resigned-obama-pressures/
American Catholics are so concerned, several of them wrote this powerful letter to President Trump on 20 January 2017, asking him to conduct an investigation.
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/articles/item/3001-did-vatican-attempt-to-influence-u-s-election-catholics-ask-trump-administration-to-investigate
It’s a cracker of a letter, bolstered by Wikileaks/Podesta emails! eg “We find that Pope Benedict XVI abdicated under highly unusual circumstances and was replaced by a Pope whose apparent mission is to provide a spiritual component to the radical ideological agenda of the international left”.
* typo: radical LEFTY Pope Francis
Cool.
http://www.redstate.com/streiff/2017/03/09/jeff-sessions-special-counsel-appropriate-eric-holder-loretta-lynch/
oh sorry for making people click on red state 🙂
No sir, won’t do it.
i don’t blame you ok here:
http://hosted.ap.org/dynamic/stories/U/US_ATTORNEY_GENERAL_SPECIAL_COUNSEL?SITE=AP&SECTION=HOME&TEMPLATE=DEFAULT&CTIME=2017-03-09-15-17-18
Now…let us compare the tale of two nations debt. Russia and USA. This shows one of the main diffs.
National Debt of Russia
$150575684407
$150+ BILLION
National Debt of United States
$19404681052955
$19+ TRILLION
https://debtclock.tv/world/russia/
https://debtclock.tv/world/us/
This is why we need to grow our economy by shrinking the Federal Government meddling.
The Uniparty needs 18 RINO Senators to over ride. Around 40 RINO representative to over ride.
Can Congress override a veto?
Congress can override the veto via a two-thirds vote with both houses voting separately, after which the bill becomes law. The president may also veto specific provisions on money bills without affecting other provisions on the same bill.
Too funny!
