Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon Speak at CPAC – *Update* Full Video Added (Also Live Stream)…

Y’all know how I feel about CPAC.

ConPAC is the annual three day meeting for those suffering with severe Battered Conservative Syndrome.  In other words, the attendees are co-dependents to their own legislative and political abuse.

That said, the Trump administration has to deliver the donuts to the BCS therapy session, or everyone there will be triggered by the snub.   Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon are scheduled to appear today (1:00pm), and President Trump will attend tomorrow.

ADD: Here’s the video replay:

.

Here’s the ongoing CPAC Live Stream Below:

cpac-8cpac-10

119 Responses to Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon Speak at CPAC – *Update* Full Video Added (Also Live Stream)…

  WSB says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    Ooooh, goody!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Trumpstumper says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Donuts, lol.

    Sundance yer killin me!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  helmhood says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Looking forward to President Trump's remarks tomorrow!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    WSB says:
      February 23, 2017 at 1:43 pm

      "In September of 2016, The Daily Beast revealed that Palmer Luckey—the founder of the Oculus Rift virtual reality system, bought by Facebook for $2 billion—was meeting with alt-right icon Milo Yiannopoulos and secretly funding a project to attack Hillary Clinton online; activists launched a campaign immediately afterwards to boycott the firm, and Luckey disappeared from public view for months thereafter. [snip]

      And The New York Times reported that after Trump won the election, some company employees worried the spread of racist memes and fake news on the site may have boosted his candidacy. [snip]

      The American Conservative Union has also been highly critical of Facebook in the past. On May 26, 2016, the group announced it had declined an invitation from Facebook to participate in a roundtable meeting for conservative leaders. That was when Facebook faced significant criticism from the right for its news feed curation practices. Many argued that the social network deliberately blocked conservative outlets' stories from widespread distribution, so Facebook held an event to try to quell conservative concerns. [snip]

      ACU Executive Director Dan Schneider wrote a letter on May 23, 2016, to Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, asking his committee to interview Facebook whistleblowers about the controversy and "root out existing problems and then work with Facebook to fix them" so that the Federal Trade Commission would not have to intervene.

      "We always believe voluntary compliance is superior to governmental intervention," Schneider added."

No kidding.

      No kidding.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    annieoakley says:
      February 23, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      Facebook is pro-Islam.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  BigMamaTEA says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    "Con-PAC" I shall forever more call this thing ConPAC! Love it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Tejas Rob says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    A bunch of weak willed never Trumpers. Who cares about CPAC. I hope President Trump torches them like he did at the Al Smith charity dinner during the campaign.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  tax2much says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    The "country club" Republicans better start caring more for the "country" and a lot less for the "club".

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  maga2016 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Sheriff Clarke is there

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Rumor has it that Bluto was offered a speaking slot, but after they discovered he planned on helping the sufferers of Battered Conservative Syndrome break free of their mental chain, the invitation was rescinded.

Cannot confirm….

    Cannot confirm….

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  MissV says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Thanks for expressing my exact sentiments, sd, as regards CPAC. Were it not for President Trump (Bannon's presence doesn't hurt) I would not tune in at all.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  MVW says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    And why is the Muslim Brotherhood still not relisted as a terrorist organization?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Okeydoker says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Cpac, too incompetent to even maintain their own schedule. Alreadt almost one hour behind–and counting.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  George says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The emperor's clothes are bare.

    Like

    Reply
  Bull Durham says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    While Bannon is at CPAC, McMaster is moving to remove him from principals group on NSC.
    And he’s bringing the DNI and JCS back up to that group.
    So, all hope of reform and real Intel guidance is going down the drain.

    President Trump will get more BS about the state of things.

    http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-23/bannon-out-nsc-mcmaster-prepares-reorganize-foreign-policy-team

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Bob Thoms says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    Rock Starts; yes that includes you Reince….

    Like

    Reply
  Atticus says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Donuts, ok BUT ONLY PLAIN ONES!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  M. Mueller says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    I heard Devos talking about school choice, but not about common core. When is that going away?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  fedback says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    ‘One of the greatest Presidents to serve the country’
    Reince Priebus on President Trump

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Niagara Frontier says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Just turned it on. If Bannon and Priebus are faking the comradery, then they deserve Oscars. It seems they really like each other.

    I think many people don’t know Bannon. As they see and actually listen to him, they’ll learn he’s not the three-eyed monster he’s been made out to be.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    woohoowee says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:23 pm

      Preibus when asked to name what he likes about Bannon: "I like how many collars he wears. [Bannon has on a tee, a button down and a jacket] Interesting look."

LOL!

      LOL!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    Trumped1 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      There is some “cultural” difference between both and they make no conspiracy out of it.
      What I like is the position of Trump who has both at his command. Neither Bannon nor Priebus are running the show.
      I never liked Priebus but this is an effective balance that seems to work well for POTUS!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Bob Thoms says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Matt Schlapp; part of the Washington DC consulting class that threw Milo under the bus…………..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  janc1955 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Priebus may mean well (I still can't sort that out), but good grief he's dull. Nice to hear hot mess Bannon (whose hair looks better today) speak. He intrigues me. He's got some of the fire Priebus is missing.

Andddd … that's all I got.

    Andddd … that’s all I got.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Bull Durham says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:20 pm

      That was more sugar than you will consume in a month.
      All icing and no cake.

      No one should have expected they’d do any more or any less.

      Bannon made his strong ideological points, and assures that Trump is still enforcing them domestically.

      Foreign policy was totally ignored.

      And what has skewed the nation for half century?

      Foreign wars where the Trillions go.
      Globalist schemes.
      Terrorism as chimera and proxy.

      Not a hard question about any policy.

      So we got “team” talk.

      And the “unspoken”? Flynn and the NSC.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      MVW says:
        February 23, 2017 at 2:41 pm

        Somehow I missed ObamaCare and Tax reform and 15% rate max. Was it there?

        It may have been team, team team, support us, and hold us accountable, but the optics was clear, Trump has the two, Bannon and Priebus, handcuffed together. This is not accidental, it is genius.

        There isn’t a more critical issue than Sharia and Islam. None. It must be rolled back then killed. That was not made clear, but I’m sure Bannon knows it.

        Short term, Tax reform and 15% max rate is the critical issue, ObamaCare is so bad it will die, but, think about it, Americans are working 3 crappy part time jobs because of it. It must be killed. The legislative agenda it the key issue, the rest is in Trump’s hands.

        Pence is the Trojan Horse, that is how I see it. Bannon has Priebus covered.

        Like

        Reply
  Athena the Warrior says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Only watching because Steve Bannon is speaking. You can see why the UniParty has attacked him from the get go. He is the real deal and fully behind President Trump. He and President Trump share the same philosophy unlike weasel boy who's in it for power. Reince is the little weasel pretending that he was on board the Trump Train when he helped try and derail it.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    readygo137 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:37 pm

      Agree, the little SNAKE is there for the UNIPARTY interest. He RYAN, PENCE are not on the TRUMP TRAIN and that will play out. Trump has 2 outside of his family he can trust: Bannon and Steve Miller. He has to know it and even though his family he can trust they do not have all that much experience. JMO

      Like

      Reply
  fedback says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Bannon and Priebus complement each other so well.
    A great team.
    Bannon is very impressive. Priebus is the loyal official carrying out the day to day work

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  redlegleader68 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Wonder how much Bannon has "influenced/turned" Priebus? Or, was all that just fake?

I trust Bannon – not RP.

    I trust Bannon – not RP.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  mot2grls says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Steve Bannon is a rock star. I'd like to hear more from him.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  ystathosgmailcom says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    I'm not a Priebus fan but he saw where the movement was going and got on the train early (well earlier than most) and has ridden it all the way to his current position. Now he may be in it for the power but he also knows his power is exclusively at the pleasure of President Trump.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  ginaswo says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Bannon was awesome
    For some reason he reminds me of a teddy bear
    *hugs*
    Reince was very good also, reassuring talk about our coalition behind The Don
    #MAGAOn

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Marian says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    My heart skips a beat when I hear someone correctly pronounce the word "indefatigable." Twice. Thank you Steve.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  citizen817 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Okeydoker says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2

    Bannon and Priebus did well. Matt aschlapp on the other hand comes off as a buffoon and a clown.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. missmarple2 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    That wasn’t an act. Both in words and body language it is obvious that they like and complement each other.

    It was worth it to me to see that all of this worry has been pointless.

    Also, I do not expect people in their position to discuss foreign policy or national security. That isn’t their responsibility and a careless comment could cause international problems.

    And of course, the media has lied about everything. We can now discount all of those “chaotic White House” stories.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  35. Tejas Rob says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    My jury is still out on Priebus. He’s the “go between” for President Trump and the GOP, so he has to straddle the fence a bit.

    But President Trump said he demands loyalty above all, so I’m sure first wind he gets of Priebus working against him, Priebus will be gone.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. toriangirl says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    In the span of ten minutes, Preibus and Bannon effectively obliterated all of the msm false narrative. They were humble, approachable and likeable – and complimentary toward each other. I could not have scripted it better.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  37. NHVoter says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I was a Trump campaign staffer and worked 7 days a week for long hours per day from September – November 8 during the general election (as well as working during the primaries and during the summer). The Trump campaign merged with the state GOP and the RNC during the general election. Reince Priebus provided us with unwavering support during the election. Anything we asked for, we got it. The RNC field staff was terrific too. A friend of mine who works at a higher level at the RNC told me that Reince was personally happy that Trump won the nomination because ‘finally we have a nominee who fights.’ Reince also did a lot behind the scenes with Manafort to stop the delegate revolt at the convention.

    Like many of you I had reservations about Reince. I respect him very much for the support he gave us and for the work his staff did during the election.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • redlegleader68 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      I really respect your take on this, NHVoter. Many, many of us here in the Treehouse have closely followed your comments, and value them.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • MVW says:
      February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm

      Priebus is a backroom organization guy. I think he is loyal. There were many times he could have sabotaged Trump and I did not spot it. He did own the leaker that has been found, so who he brings in needs extra eyes to vet.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      February 23, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Thanks NH; I respect your opinions and this is very helpful to sorting things out in my mind.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Trumped1 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      My hunch is that there are some of old gop establishment who in itself didn’t have the gravitas and power to do what Trump did but are not opposed to his message per se and are glad that Trump is moving the ship on a different course.
      They themselves wouldnt be able to do it on their own.
      I see a difference between Ryan, Mconnel and Pence/Priebus. Im confident Trump sees that too.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mysticrose80 says:
      February 23, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      Thank you for sharing your experience and for solidifying my belief that Reince is not “the bad guy”.

      Like

      Reply
  38. fedback says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    An outsider and an insider working closely together.
    Role models for ‘conservatives’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. BigMamaTEA says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, in the house.! LOVE Judicial Watch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Pam says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Con PAC sounds about right Sundance. Heh

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. truthandjustice says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    All this reminded me of this – If missed, Karl Rove’s friend, Dubke, has been named as Communications Director:

    “The decision to bring in Dubke is puzzling, as he is not just any Rove confidante. In 2001, he actually founded one of Rove’s main firms, Crossroads Media, LLC—a media firm that provides services to Rove’s American Crossroads. He is still listed on the Rove firm’s website as a founder of the outfit.

    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/16/report-karl-rove-acolyte-worms-donald-trump-white-house-communications-director/

    Like

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      February 23, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      It’s like the tide. We look at Trump winning and think we won the beach. It was low tide, plenty of beach apparent.
      Then the RINO tide rises and the waters of high tide overwhelm our “landing”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  42. sundance says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. fedback says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Renewal of the American spirit.
    The theme of the President’s address to Congress, according to Spicer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. andi lee says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Reince & Bannon’s talk, body language, the comradeship is very comforting for any doubts cast by the MSM to rattle our confidence. Unshakeable faith!

    May God continue to bless you, mightily, gentlemen!

    ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤

    Like

    Reply
  45. Venus says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Weeping Boehner is going around saying that Obamacare repeal and replacement isn’t going to happen.
    Yeah, just like Trump wasn’t going to be the nominee and wasn’t going to win the GE.
    LOL don’t these losers ever tire of being wrong?

    Like

    Reply
  46. bob says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Bannon should consider treatment of his red nose (rosacea?). Makes him look like a drunk. Just saying.

    Like

    Reply
  47. Dora says:
    February 23, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Like

    Reply

