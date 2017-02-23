Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon Speak at CPAC – *Update* Full Video Added (Also Live Stream)…

Y’all know how I feel about CPAC.

ConPAC is the annual three day meeting for those suffering with severe Battered Conservative Syndrome. In other words, the attendees are co-dependents to their own legislative and political abuse.

That said, the Trump administration has to deliver the donuts to the BCS therapy session, or everyone there will be triggered by the snub. Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon are scheduled to appear today (1:00pm), and President Trump will attend tomorrow.

ADD: Here’s the video replay:

Here’s the ongoing CPAC Live Stream Below:

