Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon Speak at CPAC – *Update* Full Video Added (Also Live Stream)…

Y’all know how I feel about CPAC.
ConPAC is the annual three day meeting for those suffering with severe Battered Conservative Syndrome. In other words, the attendees are co-dependents to their own legislative and political abuse.
That said, the Trump administration has to deliver the donuts to the BCS therapy session, or everyone there will be triggered by the snub. Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon are scheduled to appear today (1:00pm), and President Trump will attend tomorrow.
ADD: Here’s the video replay:
Here’s the ongoing CPAC Live Stream Below:
Trevor Loudon is on FIRE!!!!!
http://www.trevorloudon.com/
"At least 100 in the US government who are hard-core Anti-American and could not pass a background check….this is not just about America but the entire Western world."

Trevor Loudon, CPAC, 2/23/2016
Trevor Loudon, CPAC, 2/23/2016
I used to really like Trevor Loudon but he was an avid #NeverTrumper and pushed hard for Cruz. I tried to point out to him he was wrong to no avail. Now I take Trevor with a grain of salt.
Greatly misguided, however his speech here was great! I wonder if he has had an epiphany?
NEVER take Trevor with a grain of salt. He’s owed more than you will ever know by this Republic and his people.
Yes, he got caught up in the “ted-craze” but, he is from New Zealand, and he was uncovering commies here in the US before most of us were even awake.
He has a site with a searchable database along the lines of wikipedia, that he started long before he even started writing books……http://keywiki.org/Main_Page
(Excellent resource)
I was in audience with him for his first tour of our country,(a very long time ago now) and I asked, why a New Zealander, be interested in what is going on here, and he responded “Whatever happens here, will determine if there is any freedom left anywhere in the World” {with my best Kiwi accent! ha!}
There comes a time, where this is bigger than any “politics” or “political games”
We are there now. We must find where we agree with those who have “ted-cooties” or stuff like that. Our survival, the western world, NOW depends on it. We’re going to need everybody who values freedom on the train with us!
Nehlen is at CPAC spitting fire on Ryan’s Border Adjustment Tax.
I can’t listen to the audio now.
Where is Obamacare repeal? Paul Ryan and Rand Paul have two different plans.
Ryan’s plan is the worse of the two.
Paul Ryan NEVER planned on anything but a government one payer health care system!
Yes, but where is the senate currently at on repeal details?
The only Senator that I have heard speaking (recently) is Rand Paul. He joined with the House Freedom caucus in a public announcement before press cameras.
It is what the BIG Corporations want. They want to save money and put it on the little guy taxpayers.
Sen. Rand Paul, starts here:….
https://www.paul.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/ObamacareReplacementActSections.pdf
https://www.paul.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/ObamacareReplacementActSummary.pdf
Btw, about a week-10 days ago, Rand Paul walked-out of a Paul Ryno meeting regarding Obiecare.
I supported Paul NEHLEN as a non resident of Wisconsin….
Paul Ryan is not a Patriot…he has deceived me for too many years. He has been a traitor of “OUR VALUES!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donuts, lol.
Sundance yer killin me!
Edible or non-edible?…heheheh.
Sit-able. ; )
Looking forward to President Trump’s remarks tomorrow!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pence is tonight @ 7:30 pmEST, with Judge Jeanine 10 minutes before/with introduction.
Thank you, BigMamaTea. I’m interested in everyone who serves the Trump administration.
Claire Lopez
http://www.teapartytribune.com/2011/03/07/claire-lopez-muslim-brotherhood-jihad-and-shariah-implications-for-egypt-and-america-3/
Love Claire.
FakeBook funded CONPac. All you really need to know.
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/02/21/why-is-facebook-helping-fund-cpac.html
“In September of 2016, The Daily Beast revealed that Palmer Luckey—the founder of the Oculus Rift virtual reality system, bought by Facebook for $2 billion—was meeting with alt-right icon Milo Yiannopoulos and secretly funding a project to attack Hillary Clinton online; activists launched a campaign immediately afterwards to boycott the firm, and Luckey disappeared from public view for months thereafter. [snip]
And The New York Times reported that after Trump won the election, some company employees worried the spread of racist memes and fake news on the site may have boosted his candidacy. [snip]
The American Conservative Union has also been highly critical of Facebook in the past. On May 26, 2016, the group announced it had declined an invitation from Facebook to participate in a roundtable meeting for conservative leaders. That was when Facebook faced significant criticism from the right for its news feed curation practices. Many argued that the social network deliberately blocked conservative outlets’ stories from widespread distribution, so Facebook held an event to try to quell conservative concerns. [snip]
ACU Executive Director Dan Schneider wrote a letter on May 23, 2016, to Sen. John Thune, chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, asking his committee to interview Facebook whistleblowers about the controversy and “root out existing problems and then work with Facebook to fix them” so that the Federal Trade Commission would not have to intervene.
“We always believe voluntary compliance is superior to governmental intervention,” Schneider added.”
No kidding.
WSB, got links?
Facebook is pro-Islam.
“Con-PAC” I shall forever more call this thing ConPAC! Love it!
A bunch of weak willed never Trumpers. Who cares about CPAC. I hope President Trump torches them like he did at the Al Smith charity dinner during the campaign.
I saw a snippet of cruz and levin there together that was enough for me they did everything they could to get hillary elected
Just the mere mention of that night almost dubbles me over in laughter, I can still see the look on the face of that guy behind President Trump.
I hunted but couldn’t find any image but this one:
http://i2.wp.com/www.towleroad.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/boo_trump.jpeg?resize=600%2C317
Betty, delete everything after the .jpeg…..
THAT pic is hilarious Betty, thanks for posting that.
The “country club” Republicans better start caring more for the “country” and a lot less for the “club”.
Sheriff Clarke is there
{sigh}
I would like to sit next to him.
Rumor has it that Bluto was offered a speaking slot, but after they discovered he planned on helping the sufferers of Battered Conservative Syndrome break free of their mental chain, the invitation was rescinded.
Cannot confirm….
Shoulda asked Fluffy Dog!
Even my dog hates back-slapping BS & talk about all the promises they’re going to break once the Conference is over. Why even hold it? Oh, yeah…even magicians have to practice the art of deception & illusion. Part of the show baby!
Bannon just said they "finally invited me!" Hahahaha
Thanks for expressing my exact sentiments, sd, as regards CPAC. Were it not for President Trump (Bannon’s presence doesn’t hurt) I would not tune in at all.
And why is the Muslim Brotherhood still not relisted as a terrorist organization?
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The emperor’s clothes are bare.
While Bannon is at CPAC, McMaster is moving to remove him from principals group on NSC.
And he’s bringing the DNI and JCS back up to that group.
So, all hope of reform and real Intel guidance is going down the drain.
President Trump will get more BS about the state of things.
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-23/bannon-out-nsc-mcmaster-prepares-reorganize-foreign-policy-team
Yep.
I posted this story yesterday and got skewered by some Treepers; for spreading unfounded rumors…………..smh…
…in a report by the NYT… hmmmm, no
I don’t like this.
I didn’t get that from the article plus it’s sourcing from the fake news of the NYT. Changes could be made in different areas not simply around Bannon. Nothing has been finalized yet.
Sometimes the news is given to NYT and WaPo a few days ahead to elicit support and build defenses if attacked. So, it was the custom for decades. It may not be a fact yet, but you can be certain McMaster is the opposite of Flynn.
Flynn wanted to defeat ISIS fast, like Trump. And he wanted the President to get accurate Intel, not lies from the CIA and Deep State.
Flynn’s enemies are Trump’s enemies and our enemies.
Sadly, you will see this shortly.
We’ve been down this road for 60 years, over and over.
Yes, I’m afraid I agree.
Rock Starts; yes that includes you Reince….
Donuts, ok BUT ONLY PLAIN ONES!
I heard Devos talking about school choice, but not about common core. When is that going away?
LikeLiked by 3 people
‘One of the greatest Presidents to serve the country’
Reince Priebus on President Trump
Just turned it on. If Bannon and Priebus are faking the comradery, then they deserve Oscars. It seems they really like each other.
I think many people don’t know Bannon. As they see and actually listen to him, they’ll learn he’s not the three-eyed monster he’s been made out to be.
Preibus when asked to name what he likes about Bannon: "I like how many collars he wears. [Bannon has on a tee, a button down and a jacket] Interesting look."

LOL!
LOL!
There is some “cultural” difference between both and they make no conspiracy out of it.
What I like is the position of Trump who has both at his command. Neither Bannon nor Priebus are running the show.
I never liked Priebus but this is an effective balance that seems to work well for POTUS!
Matt Schlapp; part of the Washington DC consulting class that threw Milo under the bus………….
Milo threw himself under the bus.
Ah, no, lisa! But not to worry, Milo will be stronger than ever…
Priebus may mean well (I still can’t sort that out), but good grief he’s dull. Nice to hear hot mess Bannon (whose hair looks better today) speak. He intrigues me. He’s got some of the fire Priebus is missing.
Andddd … that’s all I got.
That was more sugar than you will consume in a month.
All icing and no cake.
No one should have expected they’d do any more or any less.
Bannon made his strong ideological points, and assures that Trump is still enforcing them domestically.
Foreign policy was totally ignored.
And what has skewed the nation for half century?
Foreign wars where the Trillions go.
Globalist schemes.
Terrorism as chimera and proxy.
Not a hard question about any policy.
So we got “team” talk.
And the “unspoken”? Flynn and the NSC.
Somehow I missed ObamaCare and Tax reform and 15% rate max. Was it there?
It may have been team, team team, support us, and hold us accountable, but the optics was clear, Trump has the two, Bannon and Priebus, handcuffed together. This is not accidental, it is genius.
There isn’t a more critical issue than Sharia and Islam. None. It must be rolled back then killed. That was not made clear, but I’m sure Bannon knows it.
Short term, Tax reform and 15% max rate is the critical issue, ObamaCare is so bad it will die, but, think about it, Americans are working 3 crappy part time jobs because of it. It must be killed. The legislative agenda it the key issue, the rest is in Trump’s hands.
Pence is the Trojan Horse, that is how I see it. Bannon has Priebus covered.
I see Bannon and Priebus as generals, I don’t want them talking much.
Only watching because Steve Bannon is speaking. You can see why the UniParty has attacked him from the get go. He is the real deal and fully behind President Trump. He and President Trump share the same philosophy unlike weasel boy who’s in it for power. Reince is the little weasel pretending that he was on board the Trump Train when he helped try and derail it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLike
Bannon and Priebus complement each other so well.
A great team.
Bannon is very impressive. Priebus is the loyal official carrying out the day to day work
That all depends what your definition of ‘LOYAL” is, is???
Trump and Bannon have the vision and ideas. They need a loyal and talented official to carry out the day to day work. It’s a team
I am 100% certain Priebus is loyal. It’s obvious he admires the President
Every successful movement needs facilitators like Preibus…..he is useful to the cause until he isn’t.
Wonder how much Bannon has “influenced/turned” Priebus? Or, was all that just fake?
I trust Bannon – not RP.
Bannon stands for something. He has hard core ideology centered around economic nationalism (America First).
Preibus stands for nothing. But’s he’s very good at appearing “devoted”.
Well then you don’t trust President Trump because he chose Reince
Don’t be to sure about that. TRUMP may have had to cut a short term deal for long term success. he is on to the SNAKE!
President Trump is a negotiator highly doubtful he ( cut a short term deal ) to put in a person who is right next to him to appease others.
Concur. He has been forced to make several, even many, short term compromises.
The hope is he can rid himself of some of them down the road.
He has to survive the gauntlet short term, and then reorganize, restaff.
That is how I rationalize it. I hope because I support what he has said he will do.
He’s trying like a dynamo to do it. But his enemies are very powerful.
Dang, I just must improve my English skills. I could swear that I used the pronoun, “I” rather than “he” or “him” as in Trump.
Guess you could not understand what I wrote, President Trump chose RP for a reason if you don’t trust RP then you don’t trust President Trumps judgement.
Let’s just agree to disagree, OK? I do not want an argument here in the Treehouse amongst two dedicated Trump, #MAGA Supporters. Thanks!
REAL Fake influence
Steve Bannon is a rock star. I’d like to hear more from him.
He was on 3 hours a day on Sirius 125 from 6am to 9am until Trump ruined it by grabbing him for the campaign 🙂 He was awesome and that’s how I got to understand him and his thinking.
Love Steve Bannon and yes we have your back!
He’s the heart and soul of President Trump’s advance.
No retreat!
I’m not a Priebus fan but he saw where the movement was going and got on the train early (well earlier than most) and has ridden it all the way to his current position. Now he may be in it for the power but he also knows his power is exclusively at the pleasure of President Trump.
Bannon was awesome
For some reason he reminds me of a teddy bear
*hugs*
Reince was very good also, reassuring talk about our coalition behind The Don
#MAGAOn
My heart skips a beat when I hear someone correctly pronounce the word “indefatigable.” Twice. Thank you Steve.
must be a Horatio Hornblower fan.:D
Bannon and Priebus did well. Matt aschlapp on the other hand comes off as a buffoon and a clown.
That wasn’t an act. Both in words and body language it is obvious that they like and complement each other.
It was worth it to me to see that all of this worry has been pointless.
Also, I do not expect people in their position to discuss foreign policy or national security. That isn’t their responsibility and a careless comment could cause international problems.
And of course, the media has lied about everything. We can now discount all of those “chaotic White House” stories.
Well said Miss Marple.
Bases covered.
My jury is still out on Priebus. He’s the “go between” for President Trump and the GOP, so he has to straddle the fence a bit.
But President Trump said he demands loyalty above all, so I’m sure first wind he gets of Priebus working against him, Priebus will be gone.
In the span of ten minutes, Preibus and Bannon effectively obliterated all of the msm false narrative. They were humble, approachable and likeable – and complimentary toward each other. I could not have scripted it better.
I was a Trump campaign staffer and worked 7 days a week for long hours per day from September – November 8 during the general election (as well as working during the primaries and during the summer). The Trump campaign merged with the state GOP and the RNC during the general election. Reince Priebus provided us with unwavering support during the election. Anything we asked for, we got it. The RNC field staff was terrific too. A friend of mine who works at a higher level at the RNC told me that Reince was personally happy that Trump won the nomination because 'finally we have a nominee who fights.' Reince also did a lot behind the scenes with Manafort to stop the delegate revolt at the convention.
Like many of you I had reservations about Reince. I respect him very much for the support he gave us and for the work his staff did during the election.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I really respect your take on this, NHVoter. Many, many of us here in the Treehouse have closely followed your comments, and value them.
Priebus is a backroom organization guy. I think he is loyal. There were many times he could have sabotaged Trump and I did not spot it. He did own the leaker that has been found, so who he brings in needs extra eyes to vet.
Thanks NH; I respect your opinions and this is very helpful to sorting things out in my mind.
My hunch is that there are some of old gop establishment who in itself didn’t have the gravitas and power to do what Trump did but are not opposed to his message per se and are glad that Trump is moving the ship on a different course.
They themselves wouldnt be able to do it on their own.
I see a difference between Ryan, Mconnel and Pence/Priebus. Im confident Trump sees that too.
Thank you for sharing your experience and for solidifying my belief that Reince is not “the bad guy”.
An outsider and an insider working closely together.
Role models for ‘conservatives’
Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch, in the house.! LOVE Judicial Watch.
Con PAC sounds about right Sundance. Heh
All this reminded me of this – If missed, Karl Rove’s friend, Dubke, has been named as Communications Director:
"The decision to bring in Dubke is puzzling, as he is not just any Rove confidante. In 2001, he actually founded one of Rove's main firms, Crossroads Media, LLC—a media firm that provides services to Rove's American Crossroads. He is still listed on the Rove firm's website as a founder of the outfit.

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/16/report-karl-rove-acolyte-worms-donald-trump-white-house-communications-director/
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/02/16/report-karl-rove-acolyte-worms-donald-trump-white-house-communications-director/
It’s like the tide. We look at Trump winning and think we won the beach. It was low tide, plenty of beach apparent.
Then the RINO tide rises and the waters of high tide overwhelm our “landing”.
We saw it with the bathrooms issue and the pipelines approval.
Decepticons pass out!
Renewal of the American spirit.
The theme of the President's address to Congress, according to Spicer
Reince & Bannon’s talk, body language, the comradeship is very comforting for any doubts cast by the MSM to rattle our confidence. Unshakeable faith!
May God continue to bless you, mightily, gentlemen!
❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
Weeping Boehner is going around saying that Obamacare repeal and replacement isn’t going to happen.
Yeah, just like Trump wasn’t going to be the nominee and wasn’t going to win the GE.
LOL don’t these losers ever tire of being wrong?
Bannon should consider treatment of his red nose (rosacea?). Makes him look like a drunk. Just saying.
LikeLike
