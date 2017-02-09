February 9th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #21

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Stephen Miller Interview w/Hannity
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs Commentary
Full Show
LikeLike
I like Trump policies. https://getreblog.wordpress.com/
LikeLike
Congressman Jim Hines on Tucker Carlson
LikeLike
Senator Sessions full speech after being confirmed as AG
LikeLike