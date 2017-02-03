President Trump Weekly Address – Week #2 (February 3rd)…

Posted on February 3, 2017 by

President Donald Trump delivers his second ‘weekly address’ on Friday February 3rd 2017 recapping current events and reinforcing the executive direction of his administration:

trump-fight-for-you

  1. Pam says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:09 pm

  2. Pam says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:14 pm

  3. big bad mike says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I love these fire side chats – he is speaking directly to us forgotten people.

  4. Lady K says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Thank you President Trump; we support you and we love you! MAGA!!

  5. petszmom says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    watched this and the arrival in florida where he reunited with melania for the weekend at mar a lago. i can’t get enough trump news!

  6. noritadek says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    God bless you Mr. President! I love the way you communicate directly with us. It’s refreshing and appreciated. Thank you and may God keep you and all your family save, healthy and happy. We love you in our household sir.

  7. C-Low says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    AWESOME

  8. Bob Thoms says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    We are blessed to have this man in the White House……………

  9. fedback says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    ‘Washington breathes a sigh of relief as whirlwind Trump flies out to Mar-a-lago to meet First Lady Melania (but of course he still has Twitter)’
    Daily Mail headline

    • gettherejustassoon says:
      February 3, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Collectively, they’re probably thinking, “What in the h*ll hit us?!” To which someone responds, “No, not what. Who!”

  10. Safhouse says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    I am very proud of President Trump. The man isn’t afraid nor is he bought.

  11. repsort says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Man. I love this guy.

  12. MIKE says:
    February 3, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    This is why my family and I are proud to be a ‘Trump household’.
    Even my twins are fully onboard the train 🚂 . We are blessed.

  14. andi lee says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇
    And, God Bless YOU, Sir!
    😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇

    ~Thank YOU! ❤

  15. gettherejustassoon says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Take last week’s and this one; they would be fitting as a compilation of what had been accomplished at the end of week 22 let alone week 2!

  16. Alison says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    Remember how Obama admin always dumped ‘news’ on Fridays, including Hillary’s emails, hoping it would all get buried during our weekend activities? Now we have President Trump bringing weekly updates. Refreshing change, despite all the Embedded Black Hats seeking to leak & undermine him.

  17. M33 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Does anyone have the checklist version of Trumps contract with the American voters for the first 100 days?
    I know that at least half of it is done already!

  18. aur1640 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Our wonderful President brings tears to my eyes when he expresses gratitude for why we voted for him in the first place. He blesses us and our Nation!! My heart beams with pride every time he gives his address… ❤️🎉😊

  19. rsanchez1990 says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I wonder if Secretary Tillerson picked up the “so important” from President Trump.

  21. Walt says:
    February 3, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    Excellent they just need to work on the zooming in and out. MAGA!!!

