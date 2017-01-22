Corey Lewandowski Discusses Media with Howard Kurtz…

Corey Lewandowski discusses how the incoming Trump administration is perceived as an existential threat by the professional media apparatus.
Corey is a very bright guy.
I think Trump really had the right guy at the right time. And then the next right guy. And then the right girl. And a lot of other talent. Trump simply has an eye for talent, AND he knows when to use it, and when to move to the next talent.
Howard Kurtz knows very well that the press has been lying. The media is indeed attempting to undermine the President of the United States.
A clear and present danger, IMO
That he even asked some of the questions with a straight face was incredible.
The press wants to overthrow the US Constitution and enslave the legit population.
Our President would like to have a good relationship with the media. But they have lied so much I doubt any of them can ever be trusted. Any of them.
Corey handled that very well. Liberal media indeed. The MSM are going to have to wake up if they want to get anywhere with President Trump. They can’t have it both ways, they cannot expect to constantly abuse him and at the same time have his trust.
Corey was right, where’s the accountability? The media need to be held responsible for their words and their message.
Exactly. They punch him; he’s not going to take it lying down. Filter his agenda with a liberal bias; he’s going to go directly to the people. President Trump not asking for a rigged game in his favor, just a fair game.
The problem is that the “media” is now owned by entities that don’t care if they make money or not. For instance the Washington Post is owned by Jeff Bezos who uses it not to tell us the news, but to push the propaganda that furthers their own business interests. So, it really doesn’t matter if the newspaper makes money.
The media has been “owned” for many decades.
Just remember Walter Cronkite, lionized by the PC crowd as one of America’s finest journalists.
Think about that word: journalist! What does it mean? Reporter.
But no; Mr. Cronkite spewed his spleen to denigrate America and use his platform to weaken our Republic. Not content to report the news, he chose to disguise his anti-American commentary within his supposed truthful reporting of events.
Too late did any of us realize he was working for the other team.
How do we know the MSM is lying about the crowd sizes, easy…they refuse to show Trump speaking to the people. Every image on the major channels showed us watching Trump speak! The MSM lies and is Fake News. We know because we watched the inauguration and loved every minute.
Trump is setting things up with this first Spicer briefing. He is gathering intel, feedback, and seeing how far the media (fifth column), which should be acting as the 4th branch, will go. He is laying the new foundation for the next 4 years. Solid foundation. Yeah buddy!!!
Totally agree. I’ve thought that without the media and the left catching on, President Trump is essentially litmus testing all opponents and opposition groups by evaluating their reactions to what they perceive as outrageous, but we deplorables, the President and the majority of Americans do not. By these means, the President is forcing the media, Unipartiers, and leftists to unwittingly drop their pretense and show how ugly and anti-American they truly are.
10 steps ahead……..
Uh, there is no “fourth branch.”
There are three: judicial, legislative, administrative.
As far as branches go, we citizens are the trunk of the tree.
The press, once upon a time, were merely the running insects, messenger-boys to the people: now they tell lies, and attempt to tell the tree-trunk what to do about the branches.
To manintain the analogy, some of these insects have stopped helping the tree of liberty and have slipped under the bark to feed off the branches. Others of these insects feed off the green.
Time to prune some excess sickly branches to rid the tree of disease.
Time for an insect exterminator.
And some preventive measures against future infestations.
How did the insect-like messenger-press get the name “Fourth Estate?” They awarded it to themselves, a lie, of course. Nothing sours honor so fast as overweaning pride and greed.
They are no longer needed.
DDT is needed.
A good relation with the majority of the media is not, nor will not be a reality. The media is, as Corey said, extremely liberal in ideology and that is what they want to make the “news” about. Them or their ideology. Perhaps by keeping the media focused on things such as the bust and crowd size they will be unable to do any damage while Trump goes forth with his ant-swamp scorched earth campaign.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a valid strategy as long as President Trump’s message goes out unadulterated in other platforms.
That said, the viewership of these far left rags’ supposed journalism — Chris Wallace, Chuck Todd, et al — are brain dead to begin with. They are the kool-ade drinkers.
The Kool-ade drinkers, blind as they are, deserve what they get: A protracted walking in the darkness of their own blindness — angst, misery, hatred, and despair.
These people, and especially the talking heads, have much to lament and to answer for; but blind people cannot see. Pity them.
WHEN the media gets it, finally, that this President is not going to put up with a lying media – when they GET it, that there will be consequences to their actions – then and only then will they change.
From years of dealing with politicians, they don’t believe he could be a man of conviction, that his words mean something, so they will keep at it but they will pay a price.
Good job Lewandowski.
When the media finally gets it that they are not necessary anymore, then and only then will they “get it” that they blew it.
Trump is treating the media like a recalcitrant dog that keeps threatening to bite him.
A sure bust to the chops each time will get them in line.
Provided the dog is not another alpha like a Press, Akita, Pitbull etc. Firm respect & leadership is what is needed to make them be great pets & formidable, loyal partners. Our weak RINO leadership has been led by the nose for years by the media.
Like a dog that assumes it must become the Alpha because there isn’t a human leader, the media prior to Jan 20th has always shown “teeth” to politicians.No respect for rules. Piss on everything and soil the narrative.
Trump is the new Media Whisperer and he’ll put the media at heel. Either that, or he’ll shoot the dog and move on.
Presa!
Here Fido!
