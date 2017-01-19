The Eagle Has Landed…

trump-salute

trump-arrivaltrump-inaug-1trump-inaug-2trump-inaug-3trump-salute

85 Responses to The Eagle Has Landed…

  1. SonFlower says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    My heart is so happy!! and what a BEAUTIFUL First Lady!

  2. Kay Emig says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Had to sniff back a few tears…Godspeed President Elect Trump.

  4. zephyrbreeze says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The Americans are Here.

    Remember how those suffering in wars or disasters would see the arrival of the Americans as a moment of joy. This.

  5. beaujest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Eagle to replace a Chicken !

  6. Red says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Sundance, geeze….I’m already crying my eyes out…..

  7. shirley49 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Hope God is watching over them.

  8. Jim Rogers says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Not since the Pilgrims stepped off the Mayflower and onto what has become the United States of America has an arrival portended such exceptionalism!!!

  9. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    The Lion and His Pride have arrived! RRROOOOAAARRRRRR!!

  10. TheseTruths says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    The lion has arrived in Washington. I can’t stop looking at the pics. It’s a dream come true.

  11. patrickhenrycensored says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    Sanity has just flew into the cuckoos’ nest.

  12. Paula says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    It’s been a looooong road, but he has arrived! Just when I had given up, Trump threw his hat in the ring. And then he fought and fought and fought and won!!!!!! So proud and GRATEFUL for what he’s done. So hopeful about our future now. God bless him and his family! MAGA!

  13. BigMamaTEA says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    That pic is now my screen saver through the weekend.

  14. karmytrumpateer says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    Four years ago I would have never imagined that we would get another chance to save the Republic! It is GOD’s miracle that HE has given us this chance.

  15. spacette55 says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    The Return of True Class! This is “Camelot” for the 21st Century!

  16. Dora says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    Huh?

  17. Disgusted says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Just a few old ladies here in Branford, Connecticut with plans to have lunch at our favorite neighborhood hang out at NOON to watch our guy be sworn in on a giant screen t.v.! Amazingly happy today, too!

  18. JEM says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I can’t get anything done. Glued to CTH and counting the time until tomorrow noon.

    • Keln says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

      I did the opposite today. Worked hard to get everything done for the week and taking tomorrow off so I can watch everything. I wouldn’t normally take the day off for an inauguration, but this one is special. Inauguration Day ought to be a national holiday, so I can save my time off!

    • maiingankwe says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      You and Keln are so lucky. I’m busy packing and getting the last of the meals done for my family for while I’m gone. I will be flying out in a few hours until 11am tomorrow and then have to drive a short ways.

      I will be checking in here as often as I can though. This is one of my happiest days, and it’s just going to get better, I know it, I feel it.

      The whole family looked so regal in their best dressed clothes from the smallest to the oldest. I’m so proud to be an American and have the honor to watch all of this. It truly is a glorious day, and tomorrow, well, tomorrow I don’t think there are going be too many dry eyes.

      Be well good Treepers, and enjoy every single minute of our history unfolding.
      Ma’iingankwe

  20. Socrates says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    TOMORROW EVERYONE SHOULD CALL THE LOCAL DJ AND REQUEST HE PLAY THANK GOD AND GREYHOUND YOU’RE GONE.

    Liked by 2 people

  21. tyrannocankles says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:41 pm

  22. NJF says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

    🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    #MAGA!

  23. Concerned says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    OK, that’s it, I AM going to do my happy dance at work when Trump and Pence are sworn in. I will do it for America. 🙂 (reference to conversation from yesterday)

    • Concerned says:
      January 19, 2017 at 2:44 pm

      I might even throw in that Gangnam Style thing.

      • darnhardworker says:
        January 19, 2017 at 3:42 pm

        As I said yesterday, enthusiasm is contagious. If we can, each in our own way, create some enthusiasm we just might start a groundswell of good old fashioned pride to be an American in those that have never felt it before.
        If each of us can spread some enthusiasm onto others we will be helping The Donald more that anyone could imagine…..the dissenters on the left will be shut down…..just imagine how THEY will be treated when the inner city starts to get cleaned up and they are still chanting rhetoric about how Trump is not their president. The poor and disenfranchised will finally have their blinders removed and see who the true enemy is.
        So dance and sing and shout it out to the max……I remember 8 years ago when that other guy was inaugurated….he stood there smiling in delight when some rappers were singing a disrespectful song about the Bush’s. They told Bush to take his ass back to Texasssssss…..and the previous pres just smiled and clapped…..I knew for sure then that he was a small petty child in adult clothing…..in the following 8 years all he did was betray and divide…..well, a real man is in town and his name is Donald J Trump, a man for all the people.

  24. Bree says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Thank you Jesus!!!!!!

  25. PolyEster says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Please Lord! Watch over Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence and their families. And watch over this country.

  26. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  27. E, ROBOT says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Thought just popped into my head. Can you imagine Hillary staggering off the plane and being required to salute and promptly falling down the stairs.

  29. fuzzi says:
    January 19, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    My dh and I are both taking vacation days tomorrow, and are having our own INAUGURATION PARTY at home. We’re ordering pizza, and will probably swill soft drinks as part of the celebration!

    I might even go buy a couple party hats, too…

    • redlegleader68 says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:02 pm

      Have fun, fuzzi, but I will say Mrs. RedLeg and I are going straight for the bubbly at Noon. And I might continue through the balls that evening (via TV of course!!)

    • Shotgun says:
      January 19, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      I’m right there with you–except I’m making my own pizza. The sourdough crust is doing its “thang” right now!

      Oh happy day!!!

      • Steele81 says:
        January 19, 2017 at 3:23 pm

        A recipe for pizza crust would sure be appreciated DH keeps trying but hasn’t gotten it right yet.😬

        • Keln says:
          January 19, 2017 at 3:37 pm

          Forget crust. Get a big loaf of French bread, slice it down the middle lengthwise, brush the whole thing with olive oil (the white part and the rind), sprinkle on some oregano and cracked pepper and any other seasonings you wish, liberally apply pizza sauce, put on the toppings, bake at 350 until the cheese is all melted and bread is crispy.

          Pizza Bread! Easier than fooling with crust and just as good.

        • Momof4 says:
          January 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

          Google “artisan pizza in 5″ a day recipe”. Dead easy, make dough day before and refrigerate, delicious. Place rolled dough on parchment, put on toppings and slide the whole works into the oven, on hour-heated pizza stone or cast iron pizza pan. Parchment will slide out easily after baking 5″.

  30. Dora says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    The Daily Mail with their usual great photo display.

    ==

    Hail to the new chief: Donald Trump and his family arrive in Washington DC for inauguration
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136982/Donald-Trump-departs-New-York-City-inauguration.html

  31. yohio says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    America is back Jack!

  32. Abster says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Omg…these two look so presidential. Lovely…it has been a long wait. Continue praying for PETrump and his family. God bless America.

  33. Red says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Mr. Red gave me the MAGA Christmas Tree ornament as a Christmas gift. On Monday he brought home a bottle of Trump wine. I put my little MAGA hat on top of the bottle adding another Deplorable to our house. I’m going to open that bottle tomorrow and hand my little hat from my rear view mirror 😀😀😀 ……❤❤❤Mr. Red!!!!!!!

  34. Kristin says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Thank you for your service already President Trump and First Lady Melania. You have already given us so much, we can’t wait till you start tomorrow noon.
    Good luck. We are with you.

  35. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Trump and Pence Already making America a Great and Proud Nation.
    Trump will go down in History….

  36. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:30 pm

  37. PatriotGalNC says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    My husband and I have important errands to do tomorrow morning and early afternoon that I had to take a vacation day off for, so we won’t be home to watch THE MOMENT. (One of the errands is getting our Concealed Carrys renewed…) We are sure that we will catch numerous videos of it later when we do get home. We plan a HAPPY HOUR –just the two of us! I see others are making pizza. Great idea! I should have time to make my pizza dough! HAPPY INAUGURATION EVERYONE!! And, thank you Sundance and Co. for ALL of your tireless efforts to keep us all informed and educated. Say lots of prayers, folks!

  38. tyrannocankles says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Running out of battery and bandwidth slim. Going offline. Pix later. Back later, friends!

  39. Pam says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:50 pm

  40. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 19, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    How did we end up here?

    Man, what’s it been, 15 months ago, when Mr. Trump threw his hat in the ring? I was like, “wow, I can’t believe Trump is running too”.

    Then I heard words I’ve never heard a candidate use before. He talked about the invasion, how we needed a wall

    WHAT??? You’ve got to be kidding me! Oh man, he’ll be mauled by the press! He’ll be gone before you know it but at least he had the balls to bring it up. Damn, I really wish he could actually stay in the race, but he just blew it…..

    What a ride. What an exhilarating, honest, non-PC, screw you I say what I want ride! Finally, FINALLY someone with the stones to tell it like it is. Finally, FINALLY someone outside the bought & paid for establishment. Finally, FINALLY a kick ass American who’s fighting for actual Americans!

    It’s history baby. History in the making like we haven’t seen in many, many decades. Taking on an entrenched elite that’s been in power forever, & has the media & all the money in the world at their disposal. And we did it, we freaking did it!

    That’s how we ended up here. The American people awoke from a brainwashed, apathetic slumber & moved to regain their rightful legacy

    And now Mr. Donald Trump triumphantly descends on Washington to straighten out a corrupt, vile & out of control government, & return the power to the people

    Tomorrow is Donald Trumps day, it’s our Constitutional Republics day, it’s the American peoples day. He earned it, we earned it

    Congratulations to us all

