The Eagle Has Landed…

My heart is so happy!! and what a BEAUTIFUL First Lady!
LikeLiked by 21 people
She wasn’t even born here and she loves this country more than the previous person to hold the title. (I won’t even honor her by mentioning her name)
LikeLiked by 6 people
From extreme trash to ultimate class. God has Blessed America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Had to sniff back a few tears…Godspeed President Elect Trump.
LikeLiked by 17 people
I saluted him 🙂 And then threw up my arms and gave him and Melania the thumbs up. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
No, no, don’t throw up . . . that was the LAST two inaugurations. Oh, you threw up your arms! Never mind! 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
I threw up in 2008 and 2012. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s OK Concerned, president Trump just mopped up the mess.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!
LikeLike
I didn’t 🙈🙈🙈 I just let them flow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Just wow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Americans are Here.
Remember how those suffering in wars or disasters would see the arrival of the Americans as a moment of joy. This.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Yes! Well said!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems like a homecoming of sorts. What a time to be alive 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Eagle to replace a Chicken !
LikeLiked by 24 people
Bahahahahahaha!! 🤣😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shape shifting, lion to eagle!
LikeLike
a vulture
LikeLike
Sundance, geeze….I’m already crying my eyes out…..
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hope God is watching over them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Shirley, God is watching over him. He instilled faith in everyone to believe and vote the witch out!! 👍😊😊😊
LikeLiked by 8 people
AutoCorrect must’ve switched the “b” to a “w” for you…..darn that autocorrect
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hahaha!! 😛😋
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not since the Pilgrims stepped off the Mayflower and onto what has become the United States of America has an arrival portended such exceptionalism!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Lion and His Pride have arrived! RRROOOOAAARRRRRR!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
The lion has arrived in Washington. I can’t stop looking at the pics. It’s a dream come true.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sanity has just flew into the cuckoos’ nest.
LikeLiked by 7 people
It’s been a looooong road, but he has arrived! Just when I had given up, Trump threw his hat in the ring. And then he fought and fought and fought and won!!!!!! So proud and GRATEFUL for what he’s done. So hopeful about our future now. God bless him and his family! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 13 people
That pic is now my screen saver through the weekend.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Four years ago I would have never imagined that we would get another chance to save the Republic! It is GOD’s miracle that HE has given us this chance.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Praise God!
LikeLike
The Return of True Class! This is “Camelot” for the 21st Century!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Huh?
LikeLiked by 5 people
The speech was done and there was going to be a lunch and the press was not invited. I was watching it so I can say this with 100% confidence.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Just a few old ladies here in Branford, Connecticut with plans to have lunch at our favorite neighborhood hang out at NOON to watch our guy be sworn in on a giant screen t.v.! Amazingly happy today, too!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I can’t get anything done. Glued to CTH and counting the time until tomorrow noon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I did the opposite today. Worked hard to get everything done for the week and taking tomorrow off so I can watch everything. I wouldn’t normally take the day off for an inauguration, but this one is special. Inauguration Day ought to be a national holiday, so I can save my time off!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You and Keln are so lucky. I’m busy packing and getting the last of the meals done for my family for while I’m gone. I will be flying out in a few hours until 11am tomorrow and then have to drive a short ways.
I will be checking in here as often as I can though. This is one of my happiest days, and it’s just going to get better, I know it, I feel it.
The whole family looked so regal in their best dressed clothes from the smallest to the oldest. I’m so proud to be an American and have the honor to watch all of this. It truly is a glorious day, and tomorrow, well, tomorrow I don’t think there are going be too many dry eyes.
Be well good Treepers, and enjoy every single minute of our history unfolding.
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesomeness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
TOMORROW EVERYONE SHOULD CALL THE LOCAL DJ AND REQUEST HE PLAY THANK GOD AND GREYHOUND YOU’RE GONE.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Oh, tyrannocankles, I’m jealous to be there. So I will live vicariously through you!
Keep reporting in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the report Trannyocankles Rex! Please keep it coming. Thankful to God for giving us a chance to MAGA! We did it Deplorables!
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Tranny O’Cankles”
ROFL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bwahahahaha!
LikeLike
Jealous, please take lots of pics and post them. Have a great time👌
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks!!! 🙂
LikeLike
❤️❤️❤️❤️
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
#MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK, that’s it, I AM going to do my happy dance at work when Trump and Pence are sworn in. I will do it for America. 🙂 (reference to conversation from yesterday)
LikeLiked by 6 people
I might even throw in that Gangnam Style thing.
LikeLiked by 4 people
As I said yesterday, enthusiasm is contagious. If we can, each in our own way, create some enthusiasm we just might start a groundswell of good old fashioned pride to be an American in those that have never felt it before.
If each of us can spread some enthusiasm onto others we will be helping The Donald more that anyone could imagine…..the dissenters on the left will be shut down…..just imagine how THEY will be treated when the inner city starts to get cleaned up and they are still chanting rhetoric about how Trump is not their president. The poor and disenfranchised will finally have their blinders removed and see who the true enemy is.
So dance and sing and shout it out to the max……I remember 8 years ago when that other guy was inaugurated….he stood there smiling in delight when some rappers were singing a disrespectful song about the Bush’s. They told Bush to take his ass back to Texasssssss…..and the previous pres just smiled and clapped…..I knew for sure then that he was a small petty child in adult clothing…..in the following 8 years all he did was betray and divide…..well, a real man is in town and his name is Donald J Trump, a man for all the people.
LikeLike
Thank you Jesus!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Please Lord! Watch over Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence and their families. And watch over this country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Found you in the spam bin…. 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s hard to take my eyes off of Melania, she’s simply stunning. Her coat, sunglasses, and everything else are absolute perfection.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly, go back to the top of this page and just look … that is class (did I mention it’s been missing for 8 years?)
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was awesome, thanks for posting it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thought just popped into my head. Can you imagine Hillary staggering off the plane and being required to salute and promptly falling down the stairs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She did that, sort of, in reverse:
LikeLiked by 1 person
As if Hillary would salute…
LikeLike
E,ROBOT…….And that would’ve been the Hilldabeast’s best!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
My dh and I are both taking vacation days tomorrow, and are having our own INAUGURATION PARTY at home. We’re ordering pizza, and will probably swill soft drinks as part of the celebration!
I might even go buy a couple party hats, too…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Have fun, fuzzi, but I will say Mrs. RedLeg and I are going straight for the bubbly at Noon. And I might continue through the balls that evening (via TV of course!!)
LikeLiked by 4 people
RedLeg, enjoy. We don’t partake of the bubbly anymore, but that’s us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m right there with you–except I’m making my own pizza. The sourdough crust is doing its “thang” right now!
Oh happy day!!!
LikeLike
A recipe for pizza crust would sure be appreciated DH keeps trying but hasn’t gotten it right yet.😬
LikeLike
Forget crust. Get a big loaf of French bread, slice it down the middle lengthwise, brush the whole thing with olive oil (the white part and the rind), sprinkle on some oregano and cracked pepper and any other seasonings you wish, liberally apply pizza sauce, put on the toppings, bake at 350 until the cheese is all melted and bread is crispy.
Pizza Bread! Easier than fooling with crust and just as good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Google “artisan pizza in 5″ a day recipe”. Dead easy, make dough day before and refrigerate, delicious. Place rolled dough on parchment, put on toppings and slide the whole works into the oven, on hour-heated pizza stone or cast iron pizza pan. Parchment will slide out easily after baking 5″.
LikeLike
The Daily Mail with their usual great photo display.
==
Hail to the new chief: Donald Trump and his family arrive in Washington DC for inauguration
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4136982/Donald-Trump-departs-New-York-City-inauguration.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow, wonderful pictures.
LikeLike
America is back Jack!
LikeLike
Omg…these two look so presidential. Lovely…it has been a long wait. Continue praying for PETrump and his family. God bless America.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. Red gave me the MAGA Christmas Tree ornament as a Christmas gift. On Monday he brought home a bottle of Trump wine. I put my little MAGA hat on top of the bottle adding another Deplorable to our house. I’m going to open that bottle tomorrow and hand my little hat from my rear view mirror 😀😀😀 ……❤❤❤Mr. Red!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oooh, the coveted MAGA ornament! I’m jealous!
LikeLike
😀 he acts like he doesn’t hear a word I say, but now I know he really does listen….(sometimes)…..
LikeLike
Thank you for your service already President Trump and First Lady Melania. You have already given us so much, we can’t wait till you start tomorrow noon.
Good luck. We are with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump and Pence Already making America a Great and Proud Nation.
Trump will go down in History….
LikeLike
LikeLike
My husband and I have important errands to do tomorrow morning and early afternoon that I had to take a vacation day off for, so we won’t be home to watch THE MOMENT. (One of the errands is getting our Concealed Carrys renewed…) We are sure that we will catch numerous videos of it later when we do get home. We plan a HAPPY HOUR –just the two of us! I see others are making pizza. Great idea! I should have time to make my pizza dough! HAPPY INAUGURATION EVERYONE!! And, thank you Sundance and Co. for ALL of your tireless efforts to keep us all informed and educated. Say lots of prayers, folks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Running out of battery and bandwidth slim. Going offline. Pix later. Back later, friends!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
How did we end up here?
Man, what’s it been, 15 months ago, when Mr. Trump threw his hat in the ring? I was like, “wow, I can’t believe Trump is running too”.
Then I heard words I’ve never heard a candidate use before. He talked about the invasion, how we needed a wall
WHAT??? You’ve got to be kidding me! Oh man, he’ll be mauled by the press! He’ll be gone before you know it but at least he had the balls to bring it up. Damn, I really wish he could actually stay in the race, but he just blew it…..
What a ride. What an exhilarating, honest, non-PC, screw you I say what I want ride! Finally, FINALLY someone with the stones to tell it like it is. Finally, FINALLY someone outside the bought & paid for establishment. Finally, FINALLY a kick ass American who’s fighting for actual Americans!
It’s history baby. History in the making like we haven’t seen in many, many decades. Taking on an entrenched elite that’s been in power forever, & has the media & all the money in the world at their disposal. And we did it, we freaking did it!
That’s how we ended up here. The American people awoke from a brainwashed, apathetic slumber & moved to regain their rightful legacy
And now Mr. Donald Trump triumphantly descends on Washington to straighten out a corrupt, vile & out of control government, & return the power to the people
Tomorrow is Donald Trumps day, it’s our Constitutional Republics day, it’s the American peoples day. He earned it, we earned it
Congratulations to us all
LikeLike