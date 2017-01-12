Thursday Confirmation Hearing Live Streams – General James Mattis and Mike Pompeo…

Posted on January 12, 2017 by

The confirmation hearings for General James Mattis (Sec of Defense), Dr. Ben Carson (HUD Sec), and Representative Mike Pompeo (CIA Director), are scheduled for today.

trump-cabinet-hearings-4

The confirmation hearing for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, is at 9:30 am ET. PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing (embed below):

.

Alternate Mattis Live Stream HERE

.

The confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, is at 10:00am PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing:

.

Alternate Pompeo Live Stream HERE

This entry was posted in CIA, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, media bias, Military, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

88 Responses to Thursday Confirmation Hearing Live Streams – General James Mattis and Mike Pompeo…

  1. fedback says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Pompeo hearing could be interesting, in light of recent events

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • don welch says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:39 am

      i’m thinking mad dog is their target and always was. he can snap like an angry, hungry rabid rottweiler though so it could be popcorn time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • KBR says:
        January 12, 2017 at 9:50 am

        There is no one better at keeping his temper than a trained marine.
        This discipline is instilled in boot camp.

        General James Mattis began as an enlisted Marine, not an officer, so he began his career in boot camp like these guys, except that he went through before the “kinder gentler” drill instructors we have today.

        Watch as young recruits learn to maintain discipline and hold their tempers as modern “kinder-gentler” drill instructors get right up in their faces.
        Imagine a time when they were not so “kind and gentle.”

        Then you will see the discipline of General Mattis in a whole new way.

        Marines Boot Camp – Meet the Drill Instructors (Part 1) – YouTube

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  2. Dam^ Redneck says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:11 am

    It’s probably my bias and I have not spent time around people influenced by drugs,but, something isn’t right about Rubio. His eyes look like he is under the influence of something. He always seems to appear like the “Energizer Bunny”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. Kevin Sherlock says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Hope Pompeo can sort out ahd shitcan all the Quislings among the spooks.

    And if there is any doubt, shitcan.

    There are many patriots out there willing to help.

    As Andrew Jackson would say, no man has an innate right to a government job.

    I would trust the motivation of an agent who went to a school in the SEC or Big Ten or Big 12 or a small patriotic Protestant or Catholic college over the pukes in the Ivy League.

    Ditto with foreign assets. There are Israelis and Christian Lebanese who know Arabic. Why are we recruiting only Moslems for such work?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • stonedome says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:36 am

      “There are Israelis and Christian Lebanese who know Arabic. Why are we recruiting only Moslems for such work”? answer, Muslim sympathizer in chief…8 days and counting

      Like

      Reply
  4. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I suspect the subject of NATO expansion will be discussed with Mattis today. Yesterday after finishing with Tillerson, the Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance Montenegro’s bid to join NATO to the Senate floor.

    McCain is reported to have assured Montenegro’s Prime Minister that the Senate will ratify the accessing protocols soon. (He can do that?)

    Because of Article 5 of the NATO charter, the US becomes obliged to defend a country that is irrelevant to its own national security. Besides, Montenegrins themselves remain sharply divided about joining NATO.

    It seems to me all of this NATO expansion is a way to increase the odds that there will be a major military conflict between the U.S. and Russia. It increases tensions, not defuses them. I hope I’m wrong.

    http://www.eurasiareview.com/11012017-us-senators-to-vote-on-montenegros-nato-bid/

    http://www.voanews.com/a/us-senate-committee-advances-montenegro-nato-bid-to-vote/3673118.html

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Wonder if Lil Marco will try to force Pompeo to say Putin is a war criminal?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • conservativedriver says:
      January 12, 2017 at 9:16 am

      Marco actually did look little yesterday! What an embarrassment ! His around the world despot tour was uncalled for. He was treating Tillison as if he personally destroyed Alepo! Tillison has met more world leaders and been to more countries than little Marco can name. Rubio didn’t learn a thing from his bad affiliation with the gang of 8. I don’t know how much money his chamber of commerce comrades are promising him but I have one word for that -JEB!

      You could tell Rubios line was lighting up with incoming, he was on his phone with texts or emails all day. He tried to mop up his mess by defending his questioning at the end and then running to the CNN cameras, but too late, damage done. And to think this turncoat voted for Kerry!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. straightstreet says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    My prayers for all 3 of them today.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Somewhere in Dixie says:
      January 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Yes. They are going to the lion’s den. But Mad Dog is a Marine and adored by the troops. He would be thinking about the wise words of Chester Puller:” We found the enemy and we are surrounded. That simplify things.”

      Like

      Reply
  7. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Fauxcohontas is on the committee that will be questioning Carson. I have no doubt that she’ll go into hysterics while calling Carson a racist, sexist, Islamophobe.

    Pompeo hearing should be interesting. Mattis is going to kick a**.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Howie says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The left is out of it. They will not vote for anyone who is not a rabid leftist.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Did Little Marco press John Kerry on calling Putin a ‘war criminal’ during Kerry’s confirmation hearing?

    I realize that this is a rhetorical question.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I’m actually looking forward to the Carson hearing. He is delightfully non-PC and will no doubt be attacked over his comments that the Fair Housing Program is Communist (it is). I firmly believe Carson will defend himself ably without backing off of his convictions.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:36 am

      He, like Tillerson, is so much smarter than the people questioning him. He deserves such respectful treatment after the enormous contributions he has made to medicine and society. Those senators questioning him should be so grateful that someone with his skills and talents wants to serve our nation. But they will make themselves look like idiots again.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I have a question: when do they announce as to whether any of the cabinet picks are confirmed? Thanks

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Patriot1783 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Mattie hearing started.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Patriot1783 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Sen Nunn starts up with suck up to McCain & Graham for their legislation passed in previous year. 🙄

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Mattis is awesome. It’s really too bad that he’s been a bachelor all these years – he’s a great catch and deserves happiness.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • John Doe says:
      January 12, 2017 at 9:59 am

      That he is a bachelor does not necessarily mean he has not found happiness, and, had he married, he may not have necessarily found happiness. Too many people believe or depend on another person making them happy. Those people do not usually find the levels of success that General Mattis has.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:43 am

      I don’t think marriage is for all of us. I discovered I am much happier alone. Or him in one country and me in another. Skype good enough. Perhaps Mattis is like those of us that prefer to be alone for whatever reason. In any case, there are people more happier alone, i.e. single.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Old Codger says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:44 am

      ” It’s really too bad that he’s been a bachelor all these years –”

      Shows his intelligence and his commitment to masculine Red Pill philosophy.

      Like

      Reply
  15. daughnworks247 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I can’t believe how short Lindsey Graham is.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:55 am

    McClame of course will try to pin down Mad Dog on Russia. Where does he get his expertise in the military…his claim to fame is being a lousy pilot

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:56 am

    McCain is a warmongering lunatic. I love the steely look Mattis is giving him.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Insane McCain is going full regime change in Russia at Mattis’ hearing. This man needs to be put in a straightjacket and hauled away.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. ystathosgmailcom says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Goodness McLane is still pushing Russia Russia Russia. Or Marcia Marcia Marcia.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. toriangirl says:
    January 12, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I’d like to add a new Senate floor rule. Any Senator voting “no” against Mattis must go five minutes in hand to hand combat – no tap outs with Mattis before casting their vote.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Something that will not be said today and but should be said: CONGRESS IS A MAJOR PROBLEM in terms of our military readiness and preparedness.

    Until Congress stops treating the defense budget as a slush fund to reward political contributors and as a jobs program for their home districts, nothing changes.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. mfm says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

    The only one I’m slightly worried about is Carson. He’s not used to this kind of confrontation and could get rattled.

    Trump chose him for this position for a reason. He has a background in this area and he knows the subject. I’m sure he’s had plenty of intense practice so that the obvious gotcha questions aren’t surprises.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. G3 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Bob Dole is at the table with Pompeo

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Why are the Senators from Rhode Island both Dems? RI doesn’t have a high percentage of minorities.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Red says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:15 am

    Seeing McCain first thing in the morning is causing me difficulty swallowing my coffee. He is a war crazed disgusting man

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  26. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  27. dutzie60 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Geez, I despise mcinsane. He acts, looks and is nothing but a banty rooster bully. I tried watching but I can’t take listening to this freaking fool wanting to get young people KILLED!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • deborah foster says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:22 am

      McCain is doing what Rubio did. McCain is trying to force Mattis to agree with him on all issues in order to undermine Trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Tazz2293 says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

      Someone posted a video of this yesterday. Quite apropos if you ask me.

      McStain: Pick a little, talk a little, pick a little, talk a little,
      Cheep cheep cheep, talk a lot, pick a little more

      Like

      Reply
  28. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:20 am

    When asked if he would introduce his family members present, Mattis replied: “They’re safely west of the Rockies” To a bit of laughter in response….

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Is McCain going to bring up his Tokyo Rose radio broadcast from Vietnam in this hearing?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  30. SkyPhoenix says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:25 am

    McCain talking a out the New World Order. Surprise, surprise…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  31. maxmbj says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:28 am

    John McCuck is so disappointing.

    Like

    Reply
  32. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Trying to pin down General Mattis in a conformation hearing is just ludicrous.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. highinformationvoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:30 am

    All of these hearings are opportunities for Senators to lecture and grandstand in the media.

    Sad!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • LCSmom says:
      January 12, 2017 at 10:42 am

      It’s what they have been reduced to. They have no real power – only the ability to screw things up. I thought McCain really liked the Mattis nomination. Why is he making such a fuss, except to mess with Trump.

      Like

      Reply
      • Tazz2293 says:
        January 12, 2017 at 10:55 am

        McStain is a traitor.
        This is kabuki for the Kongress Kritters to get on camera.
        Only problem is, it shows the American people what small simple minded dolts and traitors they really are

        Like

        Reply
  34. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Did anyone notice that McClame used the term “ISIL” instead of ISIS like his hero Barry?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:31 am

    McCaskill still on amphetamines.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:34 am

    McCaskill’s vagina makes an appearance pushing for women in the military.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  37. booger71 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:35 am

    women, women, women….trannies next?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Behind the Scenes: Trump Transition Team ‘Murder Boards’ Test Cabinet Nominees/

    CHARLIE SPIERING12 Jan 20172/

    WASHINGTON D.C. — Two bright spotlights shine on former WWE executive Linda McMahon as she sits down at a desk with a bottle of water next to her.
    As a group of eight serious-looking political figures peer back skeptically back at her. A man identifying himself as Senator Ed Murray asks a question about her support of President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign./

    Welcome to the Trump transition team “murder boards,” where each nominee practices their confirmation hearing in a mock Senate confirmation hearing in a room designed to imitate a hearing room on Capitol Hill./

    Like

    Reply
  39. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:39 am

    That’s… interesting

    Like

    Reply
  40. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Mattis is acing this hearing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. Red says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:43 am

    It is my opinion that none of the idiots could ever hold down a position in the private sector. They are much like Hollywood actors. How in the hell to we keep electing these idiots they sound like a bunch of dumbasses…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  42. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I think Sen Deb Fischer has the hots for Mattis.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  44. NHVoter says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Sen Gillibrand is annoying.

    Like

    Reply
  45. Andrew E. says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Gillibrand immediately goes right to the gender wars. She is disgusting.

    Like

    Reply
  46. don welch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

    mad dog getting hammered by the ladies right now lol.

    Like

    Reply
  47. don welch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 10:54 am

    four in a row?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s