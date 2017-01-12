Thursday Confirmation Hearing Live Streams – General James Mattis and Mike Pompeo…

The confirmation hearings for General James Mattis (Sec of Defense), Dr. Ben Carson (HUD Sec), and Representative Mike Pompeo (CIA Director), are scheduled for today.

The confirmation hearing for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, is at 9:30 am ET. PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing (embed below):

.

Alternate Mattis Live Stream HERE

.

The confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, is at 10:00am PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing:

.

Alternate Pompeo Live Stream HERE