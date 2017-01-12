Thursday Confirmation Hearing Live Streams – General James Mattis and Mike Pompeo…

The confirmation hearings for General James Mattis (Sec of Defense), Dr. Ben Carson (HUD Sec), and Representative Mike Pompeo (CIA Director), are scheduled for today.
The confirmation hearing for retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, is at 9:30 am ET. PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing (embed below):
Alternate Mattis Live Stream HERE
The confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, is at 10:00am PBS NewsHour is providing a live stream of the hearing:
Alternate Pompeo Live Stream HERE
Pompeo hearing could be interesting, in light of recent events
i’m thinking mad dog is their target and always was. he can snap like an angry, hungry rabid rottweiler though so it could be popcorn time.
There is no one better at keeping his temper than a trained marine.
This discipline is instilled in boot camp.
General James Mattis began as an enlisted Marine, not an officer, so he began his career in boot camp like these guys, except that he went through before the “kinder gentler” drill instructors we have today.
Watch as young recruits learn to maintain discipline and hold their tempers as modern “kinder-gentler” drill instructors get right up in their faces.
Imagine a time when they were not so “kind and gentle.”
Then you will see the discipline of General Mattis in a whole new way.
Marines Boot Camp – Meet the Drill Instructors (Part 1) – YouTube
Or here:
Indeed! I remember picking myself up off the floor more than once.
First half of ‘Full Metal Jacket’ is pretty good also
yes. i attended ocs in 1968 and it was no picnic. watching mccaskill babble now. she is as ignorant as could possibly be imagined.
It’s probably my bias and I have not spent time around people influenced by drugs,but, something isn’t right about Rubio. His eyes look like he is under the influence of something. He always seems to appear like the “Energizer Bunny”
Which means he might be down today.
Trump sent a message when he said that little rubio drinks too much water. Indication of what? Drugs?
Could also be why Rubio looks pale and sweaty.
Maybe, he was the errand boy for his cocaine drug pusher bro-in-law as a teen.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/how-marco-rubio-helped-his-ex-con-relative-get-a-real-estate-license/2015/12/30/a1d96816-ae7f-11e5-9ab0-884d1cc4b33e_story.html?utm_term=.239128f1ee12
Spot on Damn^Redneck.
We were in the office yesterday and had the hearings on tv. Everyone came to a standstill when Rubio started barking.
I carefully watched the reactions of our office staff, basic cross-section of USA, and the reaction was universal.
1. Why is a fellow Republican asking Tillerson the toughest questions?
2. Why is Rubio so nervous?
3. Is Rubio sweating?
4. The exhibition by Rubio reminded them of a “performance”, just like the Rubio BOMB when Chris Christie pressured him.
5. EVERYONE thought the “performance” by Rubio made Rubio seem LESS trustworthy. One woman remarked, “He looks like a husband trying to explain the lipstick on his collar.”
Hope Pompeo can sort out ahd shitcan all the Quislings among the spooks.
And if there is any doubt, shitcan.
There are many patriots out there willing to help.
As Andrew Jackson would say, no man has an innate right to a government job.
I would trust the motivation of an agent who went to a school in the SEC or Big Ten or Big 12 or a small patriotic Protestant or Catholic college over the pukes in the Ivy League.
Ditto with foreign assets. There are Israelis and Christian Lebanese who know Arabic. Why are we recruiting only Moslems for such work?
“There are Israelis and Christian Lebanese who know Arabic. Why are we recruiting only Moslems for such work”? answer, Muslim sympathizer in chief…8 days and counting
I suspect the subject of NATO expansion will be discussed with Mattis today. Yesterday after finishing with Tillerson, the Foreign Relations Committee voted to advance Montenegro’s bid to join NATO to the Senate floor.
McCain is reported to have assured Montenegro’s Prime Minister that the Senate will ratify the accessing protocols soon. (He can do that?)
Because of Article 5 of the NATO charter, the US becomes obliged to defend a country that is irrelevant to its own national security. Besides, Montenegrins themselves remain sharply divided about joining NATO.
It seems to me all of this NATO expansion is a way to increase the odds that there will be a major military conflict between the U.S. and Russia. It increases tensions, not defuses them. I hope I’m wrong.
http://www.eurasiareview.com/11012017-us-senators-to-vote-on-montenegros-nato-bid/
http://www.voanews.com/a/us-senate-committee-advances-montenegro-nato-bid-to-vote/3673118.html
Wonder if Lil Marco will try to force Pompeo to say Putin is a war criminal?
Marco actually did look little yesterday! What an embarrassment ! His around the world despot tour was uncalled for. He was treating Tillison as if he personally destroyed Alepo! Tillison has met more world leaders and been to more countries than little Marco can name. Rubio didn’t learn a thing from his bad affiliation with the gang of 8. I don’t know how much money his chamber of commerce comrades are promising him but I have one word for that -JEB!
You could tell Rubios line was lighting up with incoming, he was on his phone with texts or emails all day. He tried to mop up his mess by defending his questioning at the end and then running to the CNN cameras, but too late, damage done. And to think this turncoat voted for Kerry!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My prayers for all 3 of them today.
Yes. They are going to the lion’s den. But Mad Dog is a Marine and adored by the troops. He would be thinking about the wise words of Chester Puller:” We found the enemy and we are surrounded. That simplify things.”
Fauxcohontas is on the committee that will be questioning Carson. I have no doubt that she’ll go into hysterics while calling Carson a racist, sexist, Islamophobe.
Pompeo hearing should be interesting. Mattis is going to kick a**.
The fake indian is not even worth of shining Dr. Carson’s shoes.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The left is out of it. They will not vote for anyone who is not a rabid leftist.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Did Little Marco press John Kerry on calling Putin a ‘war criminal’ during Kerry’s confirmation hearing?
I realize that this is a rhetorical question.
I’m actually looking forward to the Carson hearing. He is delightfully non-PC and will no doubt be attacked over his comments that the Fair Housing Program is Communist (it is). I firmly believe Carson will defend himself ably without backing off of his convictions.
He, like Tillerson, is so much smarter than the people questioning him. He deserves such respectful treatment after the enormous contributions he has made to medicine and society. Those senators questioning him should be so grateful that someone with his skills and talents wants to serve our nation. But they will make themselves look like idiots again.
I have a question: when do they announce as to whether any of the cabinet picks are confirmed? Thanks
LikeLiked by 2 people
The committees themselves will have to vote first, then it goes to the full Senate under Executive session. Hard to judge, but I would say the middle of next week.
thank you
Mattie hearing started.
Sen Nunn starts up with suck up to McCain & Graham for their legislation passed in previous year. 🙄
Well, then, that negates all his good will showing yesterday. Disgusting. Thanks for the update.
Mattis is awesome. It’s really too bad that he’s been a bachelor all these years – he’s a great catch and deserves happiness.
That he is a bachelor does not necessarily mean he has not found happiness, and, had he married, he may not have necessarily found happiness. Too many people believe or depend on another person making them happy. Those people do not usually find the levels of success that General Mattis has.
Oh I know. I should’ve worded that better. I really like Mattis and think he’s a great person.
I don’t think marriage is for all of us. I discovered I am much happier alone. Or him in one country and me in another. Skype good enough. Perhaps Mattis is like those of us that prefer to be alone for whatever reason. In any case, there are people more happier alone, i.e. single.
” It’s really too bad that he’s been a bachelor all these years –”
Shows his intelligence and his commitment to masculine Red Pill philosophy.
I can’t believe how short Lindsey Graham is.
Not only in height but also in brains.
What? They caught him again without his high heels???
I can’t believe how effeminate he is.
Little Lindsey
McClame of course will try to pin down Mad Dog on Russia. Where does he get his expertise in the military…his claim to fame is being a lousy pilot
McCain is a warmongering lunatic. I love the steely look Mattis is giving him.
Insane McCain is going full regime change in Russia at Mattis’ hearing. This man needs to be put in a straightjacket and hauled away.
Defense Sec serves the Commander and Chief not the Senate. McClame keeps forgetting that.
Goodness McLane is still pushing Russia Russia Russia. Or Marcia Marcia Marcia.
I’d like to add a new Senate floor rule. Any Senator voting “no” against Mattis must go five minutes in hand to hand combat – no tap outs with Mattis before casting their vote.
Something that will not be said today and but should be said: CONGRESS IS A MAJOR PROBLEM in terms of our military readiness and preparedness.
Until Congress stops treating the defense budget as a slush fund to reward political contributors and as a jobs program for their home districts, nothing changes.
The only one I’m slightly worried about is Carson. He’s not used to this kind of confrontation and could get rattled.
Trump chose him for this position for a reason. He has a background in this area and he knows the subject. I’m sure he’s had plenty of intense practice so that the obvious gotcha questions aren’t surprises.
I really think Carson will do great. This time he’s got Trump and millions more Americans on his side than that time he got rattled by the press during the primary when Trump was his rival.
Bob Dole is at the table with Pompeo
Both Kansans.
Why are the Senators from Rhode Island both Dems? RI doesn’t have a high percentage of minorities.
They have a high percentage of progtards
Seeing McCain first thing in the morning is causing me difficulty swallowing my coffee. He is a war crazed disgusting man
Call me surprised….. just as they begin talking about the Russian Intelligence Assessment and a full review of it
Russkies hacked the lights. Get the 3 Amigos (Mclaime, Linseed, and Lil Marco) to go to the Balkins for a fact finding tour.
C-span 2 is replaying the hearing from the beginning starting now in case you missed it. They will pick back up live when power is restored
“Linseed” LOOOOOL! 😀
I like “Lindy” too. Both funny.
Geez, I despise mcinsane. He acts, looks and is nothing but a banty rooster bully. I tried watching but I can’t take listening to this freaking fool wanting to get young people KILLED!
McCain is doing what Rubio did. McCain is trying to force Mattis to agree with him on all issues in order to undermine Trump.
Someone posted a video of this yesterday. Quite apropos if you ask me.
McStain: Pick a little, talk a little, pick a little, talk a little,
Cheep cheep cheep, talk a lot, pick a little more
When asked if he would introduce his family members present, Mattis replied: “They’re safely west of the Rockies” To a bit of laughter in response….
Is McCain going to bring up his Tokyo Rose radio broadcast from Vietnam in this hearing?
McCain talking a out the New World Order. Surprise, surprise…
“About”
John McCuck is so disappointing.
Trying to pin down General Mattis in a conformation hearing is just ludicrous.
All of these hearings are opportunities for Senators to lecture and grandstand in the media.
Sad!
It’s what they have been reduced to. They have no real power – only the ability to screw things up. I thought McCain really liked the Mattis nomination. Why is he making such a fuss, except to mess with Trump.
McStain is a traitor.
This is kabuki for the Kongress Kritters to get on camera.
Only problem is, it shows the American people what small simple minded dolts and traitors they really are
Did anyone notice that McClame used the term “ISIL” instead of ISIS like his hero Barry?
McCaskill still on amphetamines.
McCaskill’s vagina makes an appearance pushing for women in the military.
women, women, women….trannies next?
Behind the Scenes: Trump Transition Team ‘Murder Boards’ Test Cabinet Nominees/
CHARLIE SPIERING12 Jan 20172/
WASHINGTON D.C. — Two bright spotlights shine on former WWE executive Linda McMahon as she sits down at a desk with a bottle of water next to her.
As a group of eight serious-looking political figures peer back skeptically back at her. A man identifying himself as Senator Ed Murray asks a question about her support of President-elect Donald Trump during the campaign./
Welcome to the Trump transition team “murder boards,” where each nominee practices their confirmation hearing in a mock Senate confirmation hearing in a room designed to imitate a hearing room on Capitol Hill./
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/12/behind-the-scenes-trump-transition-team-murder-boards-test-cabinet-nominees/
That’s… interesting
Mattis is acing this hearing.
It is my opinion that none of the idiots could ever hold down a position in the private sector. They are much like Hollywood actors. How in the hell to we keep electing these idiots they sound like a bunch of dumbasses…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Sen Deb Fischer has the hots for Mattis.
Sen Gillibrand is annoying.
Gillibrand immediately goes right to the gender wars. She is disgusting.
mad dog getting hammered by the ladies right now lol.
four in a row?
