December 31st – 2016 Presidential Victory – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “2016 Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Repeat after me: “There is NO proof and NO evidence of Russian hacking of our election or any other interference. Unlike Obama trying to defeat Netanyhu and interfere in other foreign elections, such as Brexit.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Well, I think the Election was hacked big league… but by the Democrats. There’s evidence of voter fraud all over the place, millions of illegal and multiple votes, trashed Trump ballots and so on. For the libs is just better to shut up…
LikeLiked by 15 people
Yes. Obama is the Hacker.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Deplorables hacked the DNC, GOPe, and the election.
There is evidence on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Internet forums.
They let their voice be heard and made no attempt to hide evidence.
LikeLiked by 8 people
John McAfee: ‘I Can Guarantee You, It Was Not the Russians
“In case some of you were duped into believing this was evidence that proved Russia hacked the US elections, John McAfee would like to remind you that you’re probably a high tier retard and would believe virtually anything your government told you.
Crazy, but brilliant, John said “if it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians.”
“Kim dot Com agrees with McAfee’s assertions. This isn’t exactly rocket science.”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-30/john-mcafee-i-can-guarantee-you-it-was-not-russians
LikeLiked by 15 people
Alexsandra says: December 31, 2016 at 7:48 am
Thanks to long-time patriots and others who came to their senses, the ship is turning around and no longer heading to God-forsaken destinations. A light is shining, and we all see it.
The Seas of Life
The storm is outside, the sea billows roll,
But we venture from the port.
We have lost all control of our safety;
It’s upon God we must resort.
The ship of life sails a dangerous course,
And how she pitches and rolls.
Temptations and trials come from all sides,
To ensnare our very souls.
She corkscrews down deep into the trough,
And over the crest she goes.
We travel through the dark valleys of life
To the light in God’s repose.
The next big roller comes way too fast,
A mountain of foam and green.
But true faith in God can move mountains,
As God has ever forseen.
A fearsome gale strikes from the port quarter;
Weather decks under water.
God uses the unplanned events of life
To mold us – He is our Potter.
Our prow digs deep into the next wave;
Green water o’er the bridge wings.
All could be lost, and we’re at His mercy;
Faith grows when we can do nothing.
We’re missing charts and they’re all out of date.
We rely on One that’s greater.
We’ll steer His headings, and sail His courses,
With Christ our Navigator.
Now it’s helm a lee, let the wind take her.
With Christ as our figurehead,
Stopping the slings and the arrows of life,
And leading us where we dread.
A lighthouse shines out from the rocky shore,
Guiding us through this storm of life.
We follow His Light through the darkness,
To see His face in the afterlife.
Rocks and reefs ahead to gut our frail ship,
But Christ is our Pilot Escort.
He’ll bring us safely through the harbor shoals,
To land at our promised port.
As we sail through the fierce seas of life;
We, so blemished and flawed,
God molds us and shapes us for His glory;
And we give all the glory to God.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Happy Birthday Don Jr!
LikeLiked by 24 people
Love the grasp DJT’s got on Don Jr’s hand…how sweet!
LikeLiked by 9 people
OOOOHHHHH!!!! So cute!
LikeLiked by 6 people
New Year’s Eve Birthday, end the year on a happy note.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Looks like feministas forced their sniveling kids to get their finger paints out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hillary and a Bill probably made each sign and crept out in middle of night to display. Do you really think SS would allow a bunch of wierdos to pull up, hop out of vehicle and anchor signs. These people all need to be evaluated!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
I would call that a pretty graphic indictment of the Obama Administration!
LikeLiked by 6 people
End of year obamacare increase’s before election.
Was clinging onto MN going red due to this, plus refugee increase, but was too big of a hill, this cycle…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New Year Treepers!!!
It’s going to be YUUUUGE
AMERICA FIRST
LikeLiked by 15 people
I think my earlier comment ended up in the trash heap. 🤔 It contained a link to a Christian article stating that the facade is now off and people recognize that Obama is Muslem.
If you accept that he at least shares their hatred of Jews and Christians and that he is schooled in “community” organization, then it is both lax and dangerous to look the other way and fail to hold him to account for his treason and betrayals.
IMO: He will continue to organize “communities” against this country. He will have access to international funds and armies he has helped create and arm. In fact, I believe that this is, in part, why he is importing an army into this country as fast as he can. Whatever happens, these masses that include Islamists and drug dealers, will at the very least cause more problems for the rest of us.
Obama, Soros,the Clintons, and their mind controlled zealots can still do a lot of damage unless they are stopped and brought to justice.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Herein lies the first order of business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Second order of business is for Trump to expel the refugee imports back to a safe zone …..”get them outa here”…….
LikeLike
B Hussein Obama treated muslims and practitioners of Islam with infinitely more respect and subservient dog to Saudi worship than he did black Americans and Africans whom he ordered about like they were his abused sheep. It’s a disgraceful show by the first black american president. He was a false manchurian candidate anyways. It’s too bad black liberals fell for his act aided and abetted by whites and muslim butt kissers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So the US Navy is equipped and manned with 11 aircraft carriers to sail the seven seas. But, as of yesterday, not one aircraft carrier is anywhere on the blue waters of the planet.
Yet, they want a 12th. They must have an empty berth somewhere on our coastlines that needs a a multi-billion dollar carrier to fill.
I suggest we tell the US Navy to shove it. And I suggest we fire the top ten Admirals and the Joint Chiefs who have managed to arrange a seven seas navy to be land-based.
Complaining of budget cuts is a joke. The waste factor in US procurement and bidding is at the 50% level. We have many nations to compare with. India, France and Japan all have full size carriers. There are many ship building nations like Russia and China which produce capable ships and boats at far more efficient costs, also. So, we have readily available comparables to look at.
The US wastes its budgets, overruns costs and schedules to complete weapons and pisses away the strategic use of what the citizens give to the military.
Time for all new leadership and careers on the line from top to bottom. Too many officers for such a weak presentation and very poor performance.
Aleppo, six months ago looked to be a battle that would take years to free from terrorists. In those six months Russia freed 200,000 people from the grips of ISIS and al Nusra, and in two months freed 80,000 in East Aleppo in concerted action with Turkey, Iran and Syria. It used naval based planes from its much smaller carrier Kunetsov with concert with land-based planes.
Meanwhile, the US is bogged down at Mosul and Raqqa with 62 nations in its coalition. In fact, if it was not for the Kurds and Iranian militia, Mosul would be unreachable. Yet, we have no carriers in the Persian Gulf or Mediterranean.
Just think of what a disaster the Senators of War are trying to brew for our troops on land and sea by pounding their chests in front of Russia.
We have built a Navy, and intend to expand it by another 120 ships or so under Trump, that is incapable of fighting wars against the one enemy we face, radical Islamic terror. That Navy is backed up, we are told, by the mighty NATO alliance. Really? Where has NATO won? Kosovo and Serbia? That was war crimes by unsanctioned NATO action. And the latest report is the top ISIS general from Kosovo has returned with 400 battle-hardened fighters. Not looking like things are so happy in the Balkans.
We have criminal negligence inside our military. An officer corp that is corrupt. And a feckless Congress led by pathologically insane warhawks who are vampires for blood of innocents and American troops. The fact that we have heard for all our lives of the ineptitude of the VA is solid proof, Congress and past Presidents don’t care, just as all our carriers being in port simultaneously is ipso facto proof, of incompetence and malfeasance.
We have to have clear eyes and clear minds when judging the US Military. It begins with leaders.
Very many overrated officers at desks and in the field for decades have created this mess. We cannot be blind and hopeful if we expect this to change. And we must voice our disgust. That voice was heard during the campaign. We must stay active and not sit back.
Time to shout down McCain, Graham and the warmongers while we clean out the Swamp of corruption. Trump needs the full power of the Movement to back his actions. Like at the rallies.
USA! USA! USA! USA!
Happy and Healthy and Peaceful New Year.
LikeLiked by 11 people
“But, as of yesterday, not one aircraft carrier is anywhere on the blue waters of the planet.” Don’t you think this is part of Obama’s plan? He is the supposed leader, you know, the Commander in Chief. What is HE up to is the question. I doubt that our leaders in the Navy think this is a good idea.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Interesting…looked it up and found this link that proves your point.
Ten total with one to be commissioned in 2017 and another in 2018.
Six of them in Norfolk, Va seems a bit unusual all at the same time. Is it?
http://www.gonavy.jp/CVLocation.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like a bunch of sitting ducks, if you ask me.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe that is the point. Maybe Obama is inviting invasion. That would solve his problem and he could avoid turning over the government.
LikeLike
The last aircraft carrier build still does not work. The electro-magnetic aircraft launch does not work. So of course it is in dry dock. Actually 2 of the last three Navy ships (cruiser drive shaft failed and needed tow back on maiden cruise)do not work or do not work very well.
I have a cousin that worked on this last aircraft carrier – very very highly over paid old electrical engineer. His parts worked however. And he is slated for the next aircraft carrier if they fund that boondoggle.
All of this recent bad work done at massive costs. The government contractors for the military have gotten as corrupt and grossly incompetent as the US Government.
Bottom line:
There is no accountability. No real cost management for anything associated with government work. Trump has quickly cut 25% off of some Boeing and Lockheed air craft builds and that is just the easy money cuts.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And, how many of the parts put into these carriers come from outside the country………….maybe like China?
LikeLike
The Navy paid $424 per gallon for 20,055 gallons of algae-based biofuel. This is crazy. This is Very sad.
http://www.greencarreports.com/news/1101968_u-s-navys-great-green-fleet-uses-10-percent-biodiesel-even-as-fuel-prices-plummet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, it seems to be a taxpayer fleecing operation. Heavy Cruiser USS Newport News (main battery 9 x 8″ guns firing 260 to 335 lb projectiles) fired about 40,000 rounds from 8″ guns against ground targets during Operation Sea Dragon in Vietnam. Lockheed had an LRLAP naval artillery program for $1 million per shot (225 lbs per shot) that was just cancelled.
40 K x $1 million = $40 billion
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Time to shout down McCain, Graham and the warmongers while we clean out the Swamp of corruption.”
Thank you. It’s infuriating that the Left are constantly trotting out McCain and Graham as evidence of “bipartisan support” of belief in Russian malfeasance. Along with Paul Ryan predictably weighing in on the wrong side of the issue, the signs are definitely there that the GOPe is going to try to thwart any military changes that Trump is planning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This was retweeted by the “delightful” Neera Tanden of Center for American Progress (formerly headed by John Podesta).
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am hopeful that they will not suceed in their attempt to demonize Putin.
There is the reality of Obama’s move against Israel, and the fact that the Christian community should be grateful to Putin for his part in the freeing of Christians in Aleppo.
http://time.com/4617957/aleppo-christians-christmas-syria/
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think Trump will be quite tough on Putin.
I Think Trump is only doing compare/contrast with leadership vs lack-of-leadership.
Putin is having fun in the ‘leadership’ role at Obama’s expense, but I don’t believe he is naive to what is to come ahead.
LikeLike
The Pope began the year working with Putin, to collaborate in helping Christian communities throughout the world. Russia has political sway in nation’s not so friendly to Western nation’s.
LikeLike
May MacLame get EVERYTHING he deserves, and soon. 👿
LikeLiked by 6 people
You know, I’m beginning to think that John McCain is positioning himself to be the “shadow anti-Donald Trump President”—and McCain will do everything he can, like this photo op in Ukraine and his bellicose words—to not only thwart what President Donald Trump wants to do to Make America Great Again, but ALSO to make it look like McCain is the REAL, EXPERIENCED PERSON who is leading the country.
I swear, I believe John McCain has “SERIOUS MENTAL ISSUES”.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Trump will get his records McStain will be neutered. Songbird will have only to 20 Jan to do real havoc and then Trump will read him the riot act. The real white hats in the Navy and DOD can’t wait to fix the colaborator and general military screw up’s clock ..Hillary and the ghost of his dead Admiral daddy and grandpappy can’t save him now..Then they will also be comming for the phoney Air Force officer and grand chicken hawk Miss Linsey that never left the state of SC on duty..Two double dealers and war mongers that will be exposed….Winning, it is a beautiful thing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Marines are in Mariupol and Odessa suppressing the people alongside the Nazis and sadists of Kiev. Two cities with proven massacres under the thuggery of Kiev.
McCain is the human dowser who finds every psychopath, nazi, torturer, child killer and rapist in every terror organization and criminal military on earth.
Hanging him from a lamppost sullies the memory of Mussolini’s just ending.
He is obviously a deranged and dangerous person. Sick to his core. Rabid, drooling foam at his mouth.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Found a source for my post. Russian Spring has video and photos at Mariupol of the two major Ukrainian war criminals, one McCain, the other Porkoshenko. Both belong in the Hague.
Mariupol has had two major massacres by Ukies and is as repressed a city as Raqqa or Mosul.
http://rusvesna.su/news/1483200183
LikeLike
As he stood there surrounded by Ukrainian Marines, the following thought flashed through Lindsey Graham’s mind:
Lindsey just loves a man in uniform!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“This was retweeted by the “delightful” Neera Tanden of Center for American Progress “
That should tell any reasonable person all that they need to know about McCain and his goals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
It’s possible that Rolling Stone is putting this out there as part of work they need to do to fix up their image and reputation after running that LYING story about the “gang rape at the University of Virginia”.
LikeLike
McAfee debunks new FBI report on Russian hacking
http://www.trunews.com/article/mcafee-debunks-new-fbi-report-on-russian-hacking
LikeLiked by 6 people
Riddle me this……
https://stream.org/the-mysterious-disappearance-of-former-clinton-foundation-ceo-eric-braverman/
LikeLiked by 4 people
This makes Hollywood look like a bunch of pikers. There seem to be some viable possibilities in the comments, but still…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Read the email exchange. I think this Neera Tenden person is in the Eric Braverman situation up to her neck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 16 people
OAN or RSBN ought to feature O’Keefe.
OAN did a good job with Clinton Cash, running it many times.
We need these outlets to grow and prosper.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
crazy as can be!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Freak Show, not a military. Pay them, send them home. Get them out!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, get them out. Buyouts, time clocks, email, phone & Internet surveillance, polygraphs, Penguin & Polar Bear monitoring duty stations — whatever it takes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Not only does the military not care if you are mentally off ……but physical fitness is also a non issue……..
LikeLike
Look, I don’t care what you do in your bedroom with another consenting adult who isn’t my husband but I do care when the military that is supposed to protect me allows people who have obvious issues and need help be the ones that are between me and a terrorist.
Do this people really have the mental fortitude to stand in the face of enemy fire? Yes, there are those who have served and served well and then moved on to this type of thing in a later phase of life. But if this is their focus, if this is where they are in the moment of battle, will they charge? Will they shoot to kill? What is the military spending its time and resources on – social issues or military preparedness and strength? Two of these guys don’t even look fit and able to aptly serve as they look out of shape and overweight.
Dressing as the opposite gender than what you physically are is one thing in your private life, but if you can’t keep it straight while you are on the job then I question what you are thinking about most of the time that you are on the job. Sex life has no place in the work environment and neither does any other hobby, side interest or creative expression of ones inner self.
gender dysphoria should be treated not pandered too. there are people who think they are someone else, who think they are animals, who think they are a different age, who think they are disabled when they are not at all, etc. Does our military plan to pander to each and every one of these “identities”? Where does it stop? Why are we called to pretend along with them to our own determent?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree, and add that, in addition, doing things like trans-dressing while on the job can leave one open to SUBORNATION and BLACKMAIL, both of which are COMPLETELY out of bounds when the job is to PROTECT AND DEFEND the Untied States of America, against all enemies, both FOREIGN and DOMESTIC.
LikeLike
Good God, please tell me I’m not seeing what I’m seeing. Holy cow, this is utter madness!
LikeLike
Trump Made Stunning Inauguration Announcement, Media Can’t Believe It
Video Report Dec-30-2016:
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Will HIllary Clinton be watching the swearing in ceremony or will she be taking another long walk in the woods?” Haahhaaa
LikeLiked by 4 people
Neither.
Hillary Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and a fawning crowd of supporters, will show up at the same time on the steps of the Supreme Court where Hillary will be sworn in as the ‘real and legitimate’ President of the United States. She did, after all, win the popular vote. And it really is her turn, anyway.😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope the weather on Inauguration Day is gorgeous for President Trump!
And then a vicious storm comes in to pound the Women’s Protest March! What a farce.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m a woman from the dark blue state of Illinois and I can tell you that the Women’s Protest March is a farce. If you have any doubt, read the article from 12/27/2016 titled “Thousands mobilize across Illinois for Women’s March on Washington” appearing in the DailyHerald, a paddock publication. One of the organizers is, of course, Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow push organization. The women being recruited to march believe that women’s rights, the rights of people of color, the rights of the disabled, the rights of the lgbt community , the rights of illegal aliens, and the rights of many other vulnerable groups are being severely threatened and in danger of being erased. Naturally these women are generally uneducated, ill-informed, and politically illiterate, They are being used and manipulated by the organizers, but they don’t know it.
LikeLike
Does anyone know whether there is a customary handshake of the outgoing President and the incoming President at the inaugural? If so, is it likely to NOT happens this time? Beyond awkward, I’d think. I looked up elements of the inauguration and all I found was this:
Ceremony elements
Inauguration procedure is governed by tradition rather than the Constitution, the only constitutionally required procedure being the presidential oath of office (which may be taken anywhere, with anyone in attendance who can legally witness an oath, and at any time prior to the actual beginning of the new president’s term).[10] Traditionally, the president-elect arrives at the White House and proceeds to the inaugural grounds at the United States Capitol with the incumbent president. Only three incumbent presidents have refused to accompany the president-elect: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson.[10] Around or after 12 noon, the president takes the oath of office, usually administered by the Chief Justice of the United States, and then delivers the inaugural address.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_inauguration
LikeLike
John Roberts…how rich.
LikeLike
Obama is doing everything he can to destroy this country. Breitbart has a great article on Obama
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/12/30/7-ways-obama-is-trying-to-sabotage-the-trump-administration/
I hope Sessions investigates Obama, Kerry, Clinton, Brennan Rice, Holder, McCain and lise goes on and on
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama does not plan on leaving Washington and is using his daughter’s need to finish high school in Wa. as an excuse to stick around. He plans on resuming his community organizing work in an effort to make millions and millions to pay for the extravagant lifestyle he has grown accustomed to. His vacations alone cost 10 to 15 million a year.
LikeLike
LOLOLOL
Who is ‘we’? No one elected this warmongering putz to anything.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Delusion of grandeur. He is below average in everything and those pseudo intellectual tweets seem to come directly from Hillary Clinton’s focus group: fake like they were written by corporate HR.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Asha Dahya should return to her country of origin and take Islamist supporter McMullin with her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We?
Voices. So many voices in rolling around that Mc Eggnoggin
LikeLiked by 2 people
Him and his imaginary friend need to shut the fchk up and slither back under the stone he crawled out from under.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking News: UNSC votes unanimously to support the Syrian Ceasfire and Talks.
The UN Security Council on Saturday unanimously adopted a draft resolution submitted by Russia and Turkey on a comprehensive resolution of the Syrian crisis, including the ceasefire regime and political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017.
Read more: https://sputniknews.com/politics/201612311049167585-unsc-syria-russia/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great, now let’s send all the refugees back.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Sounds like Putin is trying to box Trump in. In this case, Trump will have to determine if ISIS has been severely degraded or not. Otherwise, he will go into Syria and destroy ISIS.
LikeLike
What…??????? I do not think so. We have no business in Syria never have. Syria is Hillary’s and Obama’s creation . They made the mess not Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump says we have to destroy ISIS and they are in Syria. I wish we didn’t have to do it but we can’t totally trust Russia and we need to reassert our presence in Iraq. We can’t let Iraq fall to the Russo-Iranian axis.
LikeLike
Nobody is going to box Trump in, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree. We have no business in Syria. but Isis is in Iraq and Syria and go back and forth freely unhindered by us. They get most of their oil in Iraq. Putin is not trying box Trump in he is Trying to push Isis out.
Trump and Putin will have to work together to destroy Isis in Syria and Iraq.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Huh?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Norway deports 824 muslim “immigrants” and crime rate immediately goes down 30%
http://redstatewatcher.com/article.asp?id=55703
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hmmmm……Norway might have an idea there ….ya think
LikeLiked by 4 people
Japan imported a few Muslim refugees and experienced a crime wave.
http://www.tokyoreporter.com/2016/02/22/tokyo-cops-arrest-turkish-asylum-seekers-in-gang-rape-of-woman/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The comments on this story are great… the Japanese have zero tolerance for these people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Deviled eggs and stroganoff!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Southern Black saying from the 60’s “Like a roach on a poll…..too smooth to move”……..when anyone figures out what this means …let me know……..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cute pic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
Obama looks so evil. The real Obama shows himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gov Huckabee suggests we send the snowflakes to Gitmo. LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
You don’t say……..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Actually, this female pig is Germany’s greatest threat. They could defeat terrorism if they had a leader who gave a damn.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Leftists and globalists are coalescing around the theme of “Resist”. And Barack Obama appears to be shaping up as a leader of that resistance. Is it therefore all that much of a stretch to start referring to him as “Che Obama”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Che was a murderer who executed homosexuals, and strangled puppies for fun, and this is an icon to Leftists, including Obama’s oldest daughter? AKKK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama tried to channel Teddy Roosevelt but apparently he heard the words “Speak waffly and be a big prick”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Perfect tweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Putin and Trump, both, see through Obama.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will be attending the Inauguration and swearing in next month!!! Got two tickets from our Congressman. So excited!
I’d like to post some pictures of the event but I can’t remember how to. (Someone here told me how to previously but that computer crapped out taking along the instructions). Also how to post on here from my cell phone pictures pretty please. It’s an Android. Thank You TYTY
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t know why people keep saying that Obama has no legacy, he has legacy a plenty. None of it good however.
Chicago Violence Worst In 20 Years: “Not Seen This Level Of Disrespect For Police Ever”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-31/chicago-violence-worst-20-years-not-seen-level-disrespect-police-ever
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Real” investigations coming ——–
“At this rate the feeling is Obama will have to face consequences for what he is doing right now,” the Trump insider said. “We can take a very close look at him, (Valerie) Jarrett, (John) Kerry and his inner circle to see what they have really been doing, especially in the Middle East. And where the billions (of U.S. dollars) went.”
One source, a highly decorated intelligence official, said he has recommended investigating the details of Obama and Kerry’s nuclear agreement with Iran, including the millions in cash of ransom paid to release American hostages as well as untold billions paid to the Iranians “for no sound policy reasons.”
The Trump insider said such probes would include examining the personal finances of all U.S. officials involved in crafting the Iran deal, including searching for offshore bank accounts where illicit funds might be parked.
Trump believes perhaps U.S. officials personally benefited from the Iran deal, the insider said.
http://truepundit.com/trump-officials-obama-will-face-sweeping-investigations-if-he-continues-scorched-earth-policy-on-way-out-door/
LikeLike