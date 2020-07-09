Never Relent – Why Did The DOJ Release SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner’s Text Messages on February 9, 2017?…

Everything is disconnected until somebody connects it.
On February 9, 2018, the DOJ released a batch of captured text messages between Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman Mark Warner and the lawyer for Christopher Steele, Adam Waldman.
At the time the texts were released the media narrative surrounded the top-line story that Senator Warner was having back channel discussions to communicate with the author of the now famous Trump dossier, Chris Steele. However, no-one seemed to wonder why these messages were captured, and even more curiously why they were made public.
Immediately following the the release, SSCI member Marco Rubio, the current acting Chairman of the same committee, rushed to defend the covert communication of Vice-Chair Warner. According to Rubio the vice-chair did previously inform the committee of his intent to contact Steele. The media quickly used Rubio’s defense to dismiss the controversy. Nothing to see here… nothing to see here… and that was that.
Except it wasn’t.
Not even close.
While the issue may have quickly been downplayed by a water-carrying media, the looming question sat in the corner of the room like an unattended 800lb gorilla.
Why were Senator Warner’s text messages even captured in the first place?
Who captured them?
… and then; if there really was no ‘there‘ there, and everything was appropriate; and given the nature of this being sold as merely private nothing-burger communication valid for the purposes of SSCI investigative inquiry; well, then why were they made public?
The answers to those questions took a long time to solve, but they are solved; and while it is prudent to withhold some of the granular aspects behind the puzzle solving, you deserve to know the answers.
The FBI captured the text messages when Mark Warner was under investigation.
[The content of the Mark Warner text messages is a whole ‘nuther kettle-o-fish, which is not pertinent to our understanding of this specific aspect, what was going on at the time.]
To begin lets just focus on a sequence of events and then fill in the back-story.
First, the mysterious Mark Warner texts were released on February 9, 2018.
Exactly, four days later there was something else released from the DOJ that directly ties to the Warner capture.
On February 13, 2018, the DOJ sent a letter to journalist Ms. Ali Watkins, now working at the New York Times, providing a statutory notification that the content of her electronic communication, emails and cell phone records -including text messages and images- were captured as part of an ongoing FBI investigation. [Source Link]
That FBI investigation surrounded leaks from within the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). Notice the date for the search warrant February 1, 2017, to July 31, 2017. Notice also this is the same time-frame of Senator Warner’s text message capture.
The SSCI leaks were eventually tracked to Security Director James Wolfe who was leaking classified intelligence to journalist Ali Watkins and others. Wolfe leaked the FISA application to Ali Watkins on March 17, 2017.
What we discover from the DOJ indictment of Security Director Wolfe, which was unsealed on June 8, 2018, is that the grand jury was seated on May 3rd.
This timeline means prior to May, 2018, the FBI investigators transferred their investigative files over to Main Justice.
From there DOJ lawyers would initiate grand jury proceedings based on that evidence.
The transfer of the investigative file included the intercepted Wolfe text messages, the intercepted incoming messages from Ms. Watkins phones; and the investigative file also included the Mark Warner text messages.
That’s the how and why the Warner texts were captured.
But why were the Senator Warner messages publicly released?
The answer to that question goes back to the same reason the DOJ released the Carter Page FISA application in July 21, 2018.
The text messages were publicly released and Ms. Ali Watkins was simultaneously notified because the special counsel resistance unit inside Main Justice became aware of the evidence. It was not until the FBI evidence was transferred from FBI to DOJ when the resistance unit could do anything about it.
Remember, the special counsel was protecting and defending the FISA application.
The FBI finalized most of their investigation of the Wolfe leak, which included information related to Mark Warner’s involvement, and sent the evidence to main justice in/around February.
February of 2018 is when the Mueller special counsel resistance unit started informing their outside allies how to prepare. The Warner text release was preemptive, and it was done before the grand jury was seated in May 2018 to hear and see that evidence.
The resistance unit within Mueller’s special counsel was essentially notifying their allies what to prepare for; how to prepare for it; and simultaneously dilute the severely damaging information that was discovered and prop up the narrative behind the FISA.
Ultimately they succeeded. The resistance unit was able to block the biggest story of political corruption in recent history.
The vice-chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, an intelligence community gang of eight oversight member, instructed the SSCI Security Director James Wolfe to leak the Top Secret Carter Page FISA application on March 17, 2017. {Go Deep}
When Ali Watkins was notified of the search warrant in February 2018, she was then working for the New York Times.
Ms. Watkins gained the job at the New York Times by possessing the top secret FISA application. Text messages between Watkins and Wolfe contain Wolfe noting his important role in advancing Ms. Watkin’s career.
The New York Times received and began exploiting the FISA application in March 2017 while simultaneously writing articles that President Trump, nor any member of his campaign, was never under surveillance. They lied.
After receiving the leak the Times then sent a FOIA request for a legal copy of the FISA application which they already possessed unlawfully. This was an attempt to diffuse their illegal possession of the same, albeit unredacted, document.
Everything is disconnected, until someone connects it.
Adam Waldman (left), Oleg Deripaska (right)
“Everything is disconnected until somebody connects it.”
The foot bone connected to the leg bone
The leg bone connected to the knee bone
The knee bone connected to the thigh bone
The thigh bone connected to the back bone
The back bone connected to the neck bone
The neck bone connected to the Obama head bone
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a fatal flaw in your yarn..Obama has no back bone…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Enough of a back bone to do pretty much anything he wanted to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah against the USA but not our enemy’s so sleepy joe will continue but has zero control from the left.
LikeLike
He is a poppet – what back bone?
LikeLike
Sundance has completely exposed their illegal activities. Will anything happen and by whom?
LikeLiked by 6 people
You can lead a mule to water, but you can’t make it drink. Especially if the mule wants to keep playing his bagpipes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Lawfare brainiacs have a different opinion of AG Bill Barr. They wrote today:
“Barr’s judgment is distorted by zeal. He has made clear that he thinks the people who investigated the Trump campaign and transition team were engaged in illegitimate efforts to reverse the outcome of the election.”
“…Barr is an out and out partisan hack—a Sean Hannity equivalent operating from the Fifth Floor of the Justice Department to try to fire up the president’s base or give the president other short-term political advantages.”
https://www.lawfareblog.com/durham-investigation-what-we-know-and-what-it-means#Analysis
LikeLiked by 1 person
Apparently not enough zeal to get any indictments even after all this time and all the help Sundance and others have offered him.
LikeLike
True.
But you can run it around in circles til it gets thirsty……
I suspect that’s what Sundance is preparing to do.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think we are almost beyond justice being served…………….sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No words… Is this really happening in the USA? OMG – this needs to get fixed AND fast!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I despair that we as a nation are interested in fixing this. When Joseph McCarthy was called out, the right side of the aisle actually supported efforts to reign in McCarthy. When Richard Nixon was caught covering up for the actions of his supporters inside the White House, the right side of the aisle was essentially unanimous that Watergate was an egregious abuse of power.
Now, the shoe is on the other foot. The first black President made Nixon look like he was playing tiddlywinks. But the power hungry leftists who control the media have absolutely no shame in covering up Obama’s corruption. They MUST cover up Obama’s corruption to validate the vilification of Western norms of civil society and of government that is based on a binding contract based on consent of the governed.
The left will seize power. It doesn’t matter to them how it comes. The only thing that is important is the control and use of such power. But most of the people don’t believe that. So the left has to lie until they have such power that their power can go completely unchecked.
LikeLike
Just a bunch of old fishing & drinking pals lying about the one that got away.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh my gosh, Sundance! I’ve been patiently waiting for this post content on Warner, Waldman and Steele topped off by that Comey, Warner photo for a long while! Thank you, thank you, can’t wait to read and re-read! Only idiots would think there was no foul play going on and that’s not you nor CTH. Good journey to you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Can anyone supply links where we can view the texts between Wolfe & Watkins et al?
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=ffnt&q=Text+messages+between+Watkins+and+Wolfe&atb=v1-1&ia=web
LikeLiked by 1 person
sort of like when Diane took cold medicine and told media what was said in the behind closed door hearings, so the other individuals in the future hearing would know what story they should tell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lisa in TN: Exactly the same incident that first came to my mind when reading this article.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow. “ The FBI captured the text messages when Mark Warner was under investigation.”
Sundance taking us down the rabbit hole.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Isn’t it time to expose the lining of DC pockets via kickbacks and money laundering schemes?
Where’s Rudy
Where’s Grenell?
Where’s Ratcliffe
Where’s Pompeo?
And most important – Where’s Barr?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I only trust Grennel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD, STAY SAFE!
LikeLiked by 6 people
well, that is all obstruction of justice
all part of conspiracy beginning with the fraudulent Hillary email server investigation and continuing till today
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, they lied and operate within lies to progress their narrative each day.
But here’s the problem…. no-one cares.
The final insurance is “the DoJ declines to prosecute”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marco Rubio is the only one young and dumb enough to take the job.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s exactly why Mitch Chow put him there
LikeLiked by 1 person
🤔 Methinks CROOKED enough.
LikeLike
I guess I focused more on some of Sundande’s photos than I did on writings. The pic of Warner and Burr absolutely elevated my BP. There were a number of others, but my feeble mind won’t pull them up before tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well don’t Waldman and Oleg make a cute couple??
LikeLike
This is getting waaaay too complicated even for me, and I am very informed about Obamagate. Imagine the average fake news consumer. Forget it.
LikeLike
Sundance
LikeLike
Surely Barr can not ignore this right?
As he said we have one standard of justice right?
He is here to restore confidence in the FIB and DOJ right?
Awe heck I’ll just post his quote.
“Well, as I said in my confirmation hearing, one of the reasons I came back is because I was concerned that people were feeling there were two standards of justice in this country. And that the political and that the justice, or the law enforcement process was being used to play political games. And I wanted to make sure that we restore confidence in the system. There’s only one standard of justice.”
“IT DOESN’T MATTER WHAT POLITICAL PARTY YOUR’RE IN OR YOU KNOW, WHETHER YOUR’RE RICH OR POOR. WE WILL FOLLOW THE SAME STANDARD FOR EVERYBODY” (Caps Mine)
I would suggest every American burn these words into their brain and never forget them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By the way,
This “same standard of justice for everybody” is over two years old with regard to Sundance’s posting.
Who would have ever thought that the Sessions horse could pass the Barr horse?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonder what they had/have on Rubio to have him dance to their tune.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’ll do anything to be relevant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NYT, so complicit in the cabal’s treasonous behavior. I hope some of the times people are indicted and go to jail. They are anti American propagandists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine all the info that the Congressional IT Operation a few years ago was able to gather.
Paying dividends today!
LikeLike
POTUS on with Hannity and he sounds great.
LikeLike
This posting is all the more reason why PT needs Sidney Powell as the WH Justice Czar ASAP.
Crap like this would not be overlooked or missed IMO.
Sidney, Grenell and Flynn are the people IMO who PT must engage with and rely on the most.
They are the most trustworthy IMO.
LikeLike