DOJ Makes Initial Arrest in Lafayette Square Monuments Attacks – Identifies Three Additional Suspects…

AG Bill Barr previously highlighted the DOJ effort to coordinate with the National Parks Service to identify perpetrators who were attempting to destroy national monuments on federal property. Accordingly, the DOJ has been searching for several suspects identified in video coordinating their attacks. Today the DOJ announced first four suspects to be charged. One is currently under arrest, the other three are on the run:
WASHINGTON – Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine, were charged by criminal complaint yesterday with destruction of federal property, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division James A. Dawson, and Acting Chief of the United States Park Police (USPP) Gregory T. Monahan.
The complaint, unsealed today, alleges that on June 22, 2020, the four men along with other unidentified individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue depicting Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square. The complaint further alleges that Cantrell was captured on video attempting to pry the statue off its base with a wooden board and trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap.
The complaint alleges that Judd is seen on video trying to pull down the statue, and that Lane is seen on video affixing a rope to one part of the statue and then pulling on another rope tied to the statue.
The complaint also alleges that video of the incident shows Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons located at the base of the statue. Lloyd is also captured on video pulling on ropes in an effort to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual involved in the incident.
Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia today. The matter will be transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, June 29, 2020, where Judd will make his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.
The remaining defendants have not yet been apprehended. (read more)
BOOK EM DANO
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maine, Maryland & Virginia. Got them on interstate travel too! Plus gang charges. BINGO!
LikeLiked by 9 people
May I suggest a maximum term of ten years in a federal penitentiary?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Play stupid games….
These should be treated as criminals. This is wanton destruction for political purposes of the left. May their days in prison be long and their nights longer.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And their butts sore!
LikeLike
That white guy in the third notice looks like the same idiot that got in the faces of park police and was screaming obscenities at them. These are professional violent agitatorshttps://twitter.com/i/status/1275232893200105477
LikeLike
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, you thought it was innocent fun to take a monument down, like rolling toilet paper around someones tree on Halloween. So what if you are 47 years old and should know better. Dufus dork!
Thank you President Trump for pursuing arrests and convictions.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hang by the neck until dead. May God have mercy on your soul. Proceed!
LikeLike
Chainsaws will stop them.
LikeLike
” . . . trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap.”
That is not a “Strap”, that is a “Noose” looped around the neck of Jackson’s statue. Racists! ,-)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would wager a guess that more people looked at those pictures than those at the Post Office most wanted list —not too many people go to the Post Office now a days.
Those ugly mugs need to be posted every day on the news!
If they believed what they were doing was so righteous ….why don’t they turn themselves in?
(snarky)
Just hope when these thugs do time – that the prison assigns them all to the paint crew. They want to paint—-good. Lots of painting in prison. Hand them a gallon of paint and a brush.
Or put them on a chain gang that is assigned to removing graffiti!
Ah…where is Sheriff Joe when you need him!
LikeLike
And, as by my smart mouth remarks everyone can probably guess why I never promoted.
LikeLike
Gitmo is pleasant and has free Korans.
LikeLike
What Sundance calls “perpetrators”, Joe Biden calls “future members of my cab… my cab … my cabin … … you know the thing!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll take any and all arrests, even though it’s not the coup people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will find that Fed charges are not the same as city or county. If they are Anitfa Terrorism
charges too.One of these Klowns will squeal. They are part of a network.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe we could do a pool on how many days and how many of the thugs get arrested.
Nothing like your ugly mug being plastered on the Presidents twitter! And then think of the people who will retweet. Priceless
Love it—absolutely totally love it!
LikeLike
Virginia, Wash DC, Maryland, Maine???? Not exactly the same neighborhood. Age range from 20 to 47. Sounds like paid protestors to me. The 20 year old is in custody and they should be able to figure out who’s paying him. Pushed this a bit too far I would say!
LikeLike
And the left will call them “non-violent” offenders.
I do hope better security around these monuments improves. The work that the people who have to now clean off the graffiti and repair these monuments will be quite intensive. Depending on the type of stone used, it can be very difficult to get that paint or whatever else these lowlifes used off of them.
LikeLike
This is obviously a good thing, but we’ll have to wait to see if real punishment is handed out. Severe consequences are the only thing that deters these brainwashed and brain dead morons
If they’re let out with a slap on the wrist by leftist operatives posing as judges, it won’t end
LikeLike
THANK GOD for Bill Barr. Need to understand the dynamics. He’s a good man.
LikeLike
“Today the DOJ announced first four suspects to be charged. One is currently under arrest, the other three are on the run”
Has anyone thought of raiding Joe Biden’s basement bunker? They could be hiding there with him. How about Wray sending an FBI swat team over there at about 3am to find out.
LikeLike