DOJ Makes Initial Arrest in Lafayette Square Monuments Attacks – Identifies Three Additional Suspects…

June 27, 2020

AG Bill Barr previously highlighted the DOJ effort to coordinate with the National Parks Service to identify perpetrators who were attempting to destroy national monuments on federal property.  Accordingly, the DOJ has been searching for several suspects identified in video coordinating their attacks.  Today the DOJ announced first four suspects to be charged. One is currently under arrest, the other three are on the run:

WASHINGTON – Lee Michael Cantrell, 47, of Virginia; Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of Washington, D.C.; Ryan Lane, 37, of Maryland; and Graham Lloyd, 37, of Maine, were charged by criminal complaint yesterday with destruction of federal property, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Michael R. Sherwin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division James A. Dawson, and Acting Chief of the United States Park Police (USPP) Gregory T. Monahan.

The complaint, unsealed today, alleges that on June 22, 2020, the four men along with other unidentified individuals, damaged and attempted to tear down the statue depicting Andrew Jackson located in Lafayette Square. The complaint further alleges that Cantrell was captured on video attempting to pry the statue off its base with a wooden board and trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap.

The complaint alleges that Judd is seen on video trying to pull down the statue, and that Lane is seen on video affixing a rope to one part of the statue and then pulling on another rope tied to the statue.

The complaint also alleges that video of the incident shows Lloyd as he breaks off and destroys the wheels of cannons located at the base of the statue. Lloyd is also captured on video pulling on ropes in an effort to topple the statue, and handing a hammer to an unidentified individual involved in the incident.

Judd was arrested on Friday and appeared in Superior Court of the District of Columbia today. The matter will be transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday, June 29, 2020, where Judd will make his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather.

The remaining defendants have not yet been apprehended. (read more)

 

23 Responses to DOJ Makes Initial Arrest in Lafayette Square Monuments Attacks – Identifies Three Additional Suspects…

  2. TwoLaine says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Maine, Maryland & Virginia. Got them on interstate travel too! Plus gang charges. BINGO!

    Reply
  3. 335blues says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    May I suggest a maximum term of ten years in a federal penitentiary?

    Reply
  4. theoldgoat says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Play stupid games….

    These should be treated as criminals. This is wanton destruction for political purposes of the left. May their days in prison be long and their nights longer.

    Reply
  5. listingstarboard says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    That white guy in the third notice looks like the same idiot that got in the faces of park police and was screaming obscenities at them. These are professional violent agitatorshttps://twitter.com/i/status/1275232893200105477

    Reply
  6. Ted Koehl says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    Excellent!

    Reply
  7. Linda K. says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:12 pm

    So, you thought it was innocent fun to take a monument down, like rolling toilet paper around someones tree on Halloween. So what if you are 47 years old and should know better. Dufus dork!
    Thank you President Trump for pursuing arrests and convictions.

    Reply
  8. ElGato says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Hang by the neck until dead. May God have mercy on your soul. Proceed!

    Reply
  9. RJ says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Chainsaws will stop them.

    Reply
  10. Cathy M. says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:15 pm

    ” . . . trying to pull the statue down with the aid of a yellow strap.”

    That is not a “Strap”, that is a “Noose” looped around the neck of Jackson’s statue. Racists! ,-)

    Reply
  11. 4gypsybreeze says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:16 pm

    I would wager a guess that more people looked at those pictures than those at the Post Office most wanted list —not too many people go to the Post Office now a days.

    Those ugly mugs need to be posted every day on the news!

    If they believed what they were doing was so righteous ….why don’t they turn themselves in?
    (snarky)

    Just hope when these thugs do time – that the prison assigns them all to the paint crew. They want to paint—-good. Lots of painting in prison. Hand them a gallon of paint and a brush.

    Or put them on a chain gang that is assigned to removing graffiti!

    Ah…where is Sheriff Joe when you need him!

    Reply
  12. Sporty says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Gitmo is pleasant and has free Korans.

    Reply
  13. FreyFelipe says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    What Sundance calls “perpetrators”, Joe Biden calls “future members of my cab… my cab … my cabin … … you know the thing!”

    Reply
  14. Jan says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    I’ll take any and all arrests, even though it’s not the coup people.

    Reply
  15. 4EDouglas says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    They will find that Fed charges are not the same as city or county. If they are Anitfa Terrorism
    charges too.One of these Klowns will squeal. They are part of a network.

    Reply
    • 4gypsybreeze says:
      June 27, 2020 at 11:23 pm

      Maybe we could do a pool on how many days and how many of the thugs get arrested.

      Nothing like your ugly mug being plastered on the Presidents twitter! And then think of the people who will retweet. Priceless

      Love it—absolutely totally love it!

      Reply
  16. Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    Virginia, Wash DC, Maryland, Maine???? Not exactly the same neighborhood. Age range from 20 to 47. Sounds like paid protestors to me. The 20 year old is in custody and they should be able to figure out who’s paying him. Pushed this a bit too far I would say!

    Reply
  17. Magabear says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    And the left will call them “non-violent” offenders.

    I do hope better security around these monuments improves. The work that the people who have to now clean off the graffiti and repair these monuments will be quite intensive. Depending on the type of stone used, it can be very difficult to get that paint or whatever else these lowlifes used off of them.

    Reply
  18. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    This is obviously a good thing, but we’ll have to wait to see if real punishment is handed out. Severe consequences are the only thing that deters these brainwashed and brain dead morons

    If they’re let out with a slap on the wrist by leftist operatives posing as judges, it won’t end

    Reply
  19. luke says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:24 pm

    THANK GOD for Bill Barr. Need to understand the dynamics. He’s a good man.

    Reply
  20. FreyFelipe says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:26 pm

    “Today the DOJ announced first four suspects to be charged. One is currently under arrest, the other three are on the run”

    Has anyone thought of raiding Joe Biden’s basement bunker? They could be hiding there with him. How about Wray sending an FBI swat team over there at about 3am to find out.

    Reply

