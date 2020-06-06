Anger Games, Night 10 – Economic Rebound Antithetical To The Class Warfare Plan…

The media apoplexy to the stunningly positive economic news is directly related to how much damage a positive economy does to the Antifa/BLM strategy to divide the nation through class warfare. A thriving Main Street economy is antithetical to the objective.

A thriving Main Street means an expanding U.S. middle-class. As the middle-class expands it becomes more difficult to organize outrage based on division.

Part of the reason why limo-liberal elites have been successful politicians through the years is the outcome of their economic policy inherently creates a wider gap between the haves and have-nots. This divide allows politicians to control apportioning.

Exploiting the gap, essentially exploiting class warfare as a political strategy, is the fuel that drives identity politics. Ergo all progressive economic policies, the offshoring of jobs; the policies that support Wall Street and globalism etc; are designed to weaken the U.S. middle-class while making rich people more affluent and poor people more dependent.

Through dependency the political overlords can then begin their role to decide who gets what part of their limited and controlled economic pie. Economic intervention within the decision-making process is what allows the political interests to retain control.

Main Street and the freedom within the free market is a problem for command and control economic systems; whereas Wall St global financial systems, controlled by a limited number of massive institutional multinationals, is much easier. President Trump’s America First agenda is specifically a benefit to Main Street and the middle class.

President Trump’s domestic and global political opposition recognize that his trade and economic policies have reversed much of their control. There are trillions at stake, that’s the financial part of the opposition. However, a lack of control over the economic outcome; meaning President Trump creates more pies; means not only do they lose control over the money, they also lose control through diminished political power.

America-First is focused on Main Street and it expands the middle class. That is why during President Trump’s first term the wealth gap actually started to narrow for the first time in decades. The wage growth for line-level or blue collar workers was/is rising faster than the supervisory wages. This is a uniquely trumpian effect from a return to economic policies that benefit Main Street USA workers.

More jobs means the value of labor to do those jobs increases. This economic path is against the interests of coastal elites and the politicians they pay to retain the wealth gap.

It is much harder to create outrage over a wealth gap when the workforce is seeing increased wage growth. The voices who live on the fuel of class warfare are silenced.

All of the current U.S. antagonism is dependent on the class struggle. If the police are defunded only the wealthy will have access to police.

The same process is true for healthcare, housing and a host of economic measures. If a person can independently afford to access these sectors, those who construct the system of controlling, dividing and apportioning the benefits become irrelevant.

The media outrage over the positive economic data today is indicative of their concern the economy will quickly rebound; and that means diminished influence for the politicians they are in position to support.

The current protest movement is reliant upon the class struggle as the primary narrative underpinning the need for protest leadership. Abundance is against their interests.

When the economy was shut-down by the COVID virus, it was an unnatural economic event. Everything inside the U.S. economy including: the number of workers; the growth in wage rates; the availability of jobs; the lack of inflation; the expansion of investment, was the strongest in our history. However, when everything was stalled all of that positive architecture did not go away.

The U.S. economic conditions were being driven by internal economic activity that was no longer as dependent on global drivers. When the underlying strength is domestic, it makes sense the economy can restart much faster because the activity is not dependent on outside global stimulus. In essence, the USA can rebound much faster because we are less dependent on the restart of other global economies. Again, another uniquely positive attribute that is enhanced by ‘America-First’ policies.

China, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer can, and did, attempt to throw a wrench in the expanding U.S. economy. However, they cannot undo the foundation President Trump had already established. Those America-First policies will again work in our favor; and yes, when President Trump says he “can do it again” his confidence is based on that underlying foundation.

Trump may not articulate it, but he knows the U.S. economic dependency he has already achieved through three years of advanced policy to benefit Main Street. He knows the trade agreements, the cutting of regulation, the unleashing of energy development and the weight of tariffs on imports all mean the best place for investment is inside the U.S.A.

That fundamental is not going to change.

The far left is hoping to destroy the strength of the economy, that’s why the blue state governors are fighting against reopening. However, the organized protests of thousands of people gathering together have made their best COVID shutdown arguments moot.

The professional grievance operators have a very narrow window to achieve their objective, and that desperation is starting to show in how severe they are pushing to create division before the economy restarts. Every social justice protest movement has been activated and Antifa footsoldiers are attempting chaos.

The next funeral for George Floyd is being held in North Carolina today. Then the grievance tour travels to Texas for a full day viewing on Monday, and final funeral on Tuesday. With the COVID nonsense collapsing at the same time the currency of the race-card is exhausting, what are they going to do after that?

A classic agitator, President Obama has a goal to exploit the current economic conditions to once again push his divisive class warfare. However, the economic conditions are rebounding faster than he is able to exploit…

…There is a collective desperation showing amid all his allies.