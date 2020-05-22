Interesting Segment – Trey Gowdy Discusses FBI Investigation and The Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts He Has Read…ay

On the topic of the FBI capture and use of the December 29, 2016, Flynn-Kislyak phone call… First we had a hunch; then it became a suspicion… that evolved into a likelihood… that has now become a strong probability.
The capture of the December 29th phone call, which generated the raw “CR cuts“, was an FBI summary, modified for a specific interpretation. Much like the missing 302 there is now a very strong probability the FBI ‘CR cuts’ do not represent the actual call content.
In this short interview segment Trey Gowdy alludes to one issue, and speaks directly to another. First, the only reason the FBI opened the internal INSD review is because the information previously hidden has become public. Second, the Flynn-Kislyak calls that Trey Gowdy has reviewed were “boring” nothing-burgers. WATCH:
.
SELECTIVE CAPTURE – Did you note the part where the FBI told Gowdy some of the Flynn phone calls were “not captured”? Wouldn’t it be a very convenient framework if the FBI was going to summarize one of those non-captured calls into a “CR cut.”
FBI: “Oh, sorry, we don’t have the actual transcript, but we do have a summary of what we interpreted that call content to be.” Huh, funny that.
Lastly, does anyone else find it odd that now is Trey Gowdy admitting that he viewed the Flynn-Kislyak phone call transcripts. I wonder why he waited to say that….
