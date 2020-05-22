Interesting Segment – Trey Gowdy Discusses FBI Investigation and The Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts He Has Read…ay

On the topic of the FBI capture and use of the December 29, 2016, Flynn-Kislyak phone call…  First we had a hunch; then it became a suspicion… that evolved into a likelihood… that has now become a strong probability.

The capture of the December 29th phone call, which generated the raw “CR cuts“, was an FBI summary, modified for a specific interpretation.  Much like the missing 302 there is now a very strong probability the FBI ‘CR cuts’ do not represent the actual call content.

In this short interview segment Trey Gowdy alludes to one issue, and speaks directly to another.  First, the only reason the FBI opened the internal INSD review is because the information previously hidden has become public.  Second, the Flynn-Kislyak calls that Trey Gowdy has reviewed were “boring” nothing-burgers.  WATCH:

SELECTIVE CAPTURE – Did you note the part where the FBI told Gowdy some of the Flynn phone calls were “not captured”?  Wouldn’t it be a very convenient framework if the FBI was going to summarize one of those non-captured calls into a “CR cut.” 

FBI: “Oh, sorry, we don’t have the actual transcript, but we do have a summary of what we interpreted that call content to be.”  Huh, funny that.

Lastly, does anyone else find it odd that now is Trey Gowdy admitting that he viewed the Flynn-Kislyak phone call transcripts.  I wonder why he waited to say that….

5 Responses to Interesting Segment – Trey Gowdy Discusses FBI Investigation and The Flynn-Kislyak Transcripts He Has Read…ay

  1. T2020 says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    Because he’s a chicken sh.. Roosterhead. Just sayin.

  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:58 pm

    I don’t know what Gowdy’s motive was or is today, but I do not trust him one iota.

  3. TarsTarkas says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    The lack of a transcript will be interpreted by the baying hyenas as proof positive that Orange Man Bad is obstructing justice because he knows that the conveniently missing transcript is the one the FBI based the lying/perjury/treason charge on.

    Rice knows this. That’s why she tweeted.

  4. Chip Doctor says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    I just wasted 2:48 of my life watching Trey Gowdy. Shame on me.

  5. Angus says:
    May 22, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    Test exercise:

    Replace the first period with a conjunction (any will do).

    Let us for a moment look at this onomonopea:

    … by the book as it relates to law enforcement [but] from a national security perspective […] concerns …

    Forget that this email may be bs dictated or written by a lawyer (with a password) without a single doubt agreed to (but not directed) by Obama.

    — two sides of mouth

    You have a huge problem here.

    — speaking out of two sides of the mouth

    Two (+more) access arenas.

    This is out of control.

    —-

    Apparently we were sold that giving the FBI more power after 911 would remedy the failure (who wants to take off but not land – duh (wray looks like someone who would believe that – xnay)).

    Now the FBI is concerned about these things:

    Law enforcement
    PLUS
    National security

    WOW, what a promotion !!!!!!!!1111!1!1!1!!11

    Let me ask for a moment:
    How well do these things mix in the hands of a fallen man (we are all fallen) ?

    You know what this means.

    —- oh wait, looky here:

    Who has run this dumpster fire since:

    Mueller
    , And

    Wait for it ….

    Wait …

    Comey

    Oh wait, look. A raging dumpster fire.

    —-

    You are only asked to learn from mistakes.

    —- ps:

    Fisa is a joke.
    Now that you have deduced on your own what are what you are today calling “tech cuts”, you know they will always be there.

    You know this.
    The fiber repeaters (windmills) are built.
    No one is tearing them down.
    Or digging them up.

    Did anyone need to consult fisc to do a tech cut ?

    NO.

    They did not.

    Wake up (pretty please – on that part).

    —- (switcharoo)

    As for the rest,

    Good job team.

