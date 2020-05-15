UPDATE: Recently Released Comey Testimony Provides Further Evidence Sally Yates Had The Original Flynn 302 Written by Pientka Before It Mysteriously Went Missing…

FBI Agents Peter Strzok and Joe Pientka interviewed National Security Advisor Michael Flynn on January 24, 2017. According to documents presented in the court case, agent Peter Strzok did the questioning and agent Joe Pientka took most of the notes.
Following the interview agent Pientka then took his hand-written notes and generated an official FD-302; an FBI report of the interview itself. There has been a great deal of debate over the first draft, the original FD-302 as it was written by Joe Pientka. In the case against Flynn the DOJ prosecutors never presented the original Pientka 302.
On May 2, 2020, the DOJ, using new information gathered by U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, declassified and released a segment of James Comey testimony that was previously hidden. Within the transcript Comey says Pientka wrote the Flynn 302 on January 24th immediately following the interview. [Screengrab below – pdf here ]
That January 24, 2017, version of the 302 is the one that has gone missing.
People defending the FBI have even said it never existed. However, the testimony of FBI Director James Comey proves the 302 was drafted on January 24th.
Additionally, recent evidence from Brady material turned over to the defense by auditing attorney Jeff Jensen showed FBI lawyer Lisa Page and FBI Agent Peter Strzok rewriting, editing and shaping the 302 on February 10, 2017, more than two weeks later:
Lisa Page is “pissed off” because Peter Strzok previously edited the 302 and she says he “didn’t even attempt to make this cogent and readable.”
Peter Strzok replies back to Lisa Page that he was “trying to completely re-write the thing so as to save Joe’s voice”, because Joe Pientka was the actual author.
Peter Strzok is re-writing the interview notes of Pientka in order to construct the framework to accuse Flynn of lying. Lisa Page is editing the re-write to make it more cogent and readable.
The question has remained: Where is the original 302 report as written by Pientka?
While the question(s) around the missing original 302 have yet to be reconciled, one possible path to discover its location and a copy of its original content lies in the testimony of Sally Yates. Former DAG Sally Yates testified to congress that after the Flynn interview DOJ-National Security Division:
“The DOJ-National Security Division received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn.” Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
Yates is describing the Pientka 302. The Pientka 302 could have been received at the DOJ-NSD later in the evening of January 24th, or perhaps the morning of the 25th. Either is possible because Yates was having meetings about the topic.
The calendar of DOJ-NSD Associate Deputy AG Tashina Gauhar shows meetings with Sally Yates which align with the discussions of the Flynn interview and Yates receiving a summary on the 24th and the detail on the 25th:
Schedule of Associate Deputy Attorney General Tashina Gauhar
In the DOJ motion to dismiss the case against Flynn, the records indicate Yates received a summary of the interview the night of the 24th, and the full detailed record came on the morning of January 25th:
.
Aligning with what Sally Yates previously described, James Comey admits the FD-302 draft was written on January 24th, exactly as Sally Yates is describing:
Together with DOJ-NSD head Mary McCord, Sally Yates used the 302 from Joe Pientka to travel to the White House on January 26th and brief White House counsel Don McGahn about the Flynn interview contrast against the content of the previously captured call between Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Lt. Gen Mike Flynn.
If the FBI search for the original Pientka 302 is mysteriously impossible, perhaps the DOJ should go and get the version that was received by the DOJ-NSD on the evening of January 24th, or morning of January 25th, 2017.
Sally Yates had the original Pientka FD-302 report.
Yates testimony below:
•Wednesday January 25th, 2017, – The Department of Justice, National Security Division, (at this timeframe Mary McCord was head of the DOJ-NSD) – received a detailed readout from the FBI agents who had interviewed Flynn. Yates said she felt “it was important to get this information to the White House as quickly as possible.”
•Thursday January 26th – (morning) Sally Yates called White House Counsel Don McGahn first thing that morning to tell him she had “a very sensitive matter” that had to be discussed face to face. McGahn agreed to meet with Yates later that afternoon.
•Thursday January 26th – (afternoon) Sally Yates traveled to the White House along with a senior member of the DOJ’s National Security Division, “who was overseeing the matter”, that is Mary McCord. This was Yates’ first meeting with McGahn in his office, which also acts as a sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF).
Yates said she began their meeting by laying out the media accounts and media statements made by Vice President Mike Pence and other high-ranking White House officials about General Flynn’s activity “that we knew not to be the truth.”
According to Sally Yates testimony, she and Mary McCord presented all the information to McGahn so the White House could take action that they deemed appropriate. When asked by McGahn if Flynn should be fired, Yates answered, “that really wasn’t our call.”
Yates also said her decision to notify the White House counsel had been discussed “at great length.” According to her testimony: “Certainly leading up to our notification on the 26th, it was a topic of a whole lot of discussion in DOJ and with other members of the intel community.”
•Friday January 27th – (morning) White House Counsel Don McGahn called Yates in the morning and asked if she could come back to his office.
•Friday January 27th – (late afternoon) According to her testimony, Sally Yates returned to the White House late that afternoon. One of McGahn’s topics discussed was whether Flynn could be prosecuted for his conduct.
Specifically, according to Yates, one of the questions *McGahn asked Yates: “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” She explained that it “was a whole lot more than that,” and reviewed the same issues outlined the prior day.
McGahn then expressed his concern that taking any action might interfere with the FBI investigation of Flynn, and Yates said it wouldn’t: “It wouldn’t really be fair of us to tell you this and then expect you to sit on your hands,” Yates claims to have told McGahn.
McGahn asked if he could look at the underlying evidence of Flynn’s conduct, and she said they would work with the FBI over the weekend and “get back with him on Monday morning.”
•Friday January 27th, 2017 – (evening) In what appears to be only a few hours later, President Trump is having dinner with FBI Director James Comey where President Trump asked if he was under investigation. Trump was, but to continue the auspices of the ongoing investigation, Comey lied and told him he wasn’t.
Sally Yates received the original Flynn 302 (January 25th) and then went to the White House and informed Don McGahn (January 26th) about the nature of the interview.
The Flynn 302 was edited by Page and Strzok on February 10th. The 302 was changed and altered to match the FBI claims of a discrepancy. Flynn was fired on Feb 13th. The Flynn 302 was debated again on Feb 14th and entered into the record on February 15th.
Sally Yates was fired, and later testified to congress on May 8, 2017. She modified her testimony to avoid an admission that she held the original 302; likely because she knew the 302 was rewritten in February.
Bottom line the Flynn 302 was written on January 24, 2017. James Comey, Andew McCabe and Sally Yates all saw it.
Maybe they should look in the bottom of her jewelry box. That's where women in bodice-ripper novels hide their incriminating love letters.
Where is Don mcghann s copy???? Did he get one on Monday? President Trump would have been able to see it. I don’t think this is some holy grail of evidence. If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it. This is a dead end.
McGhann isn’t WH counsel anymore.
Yates and mcghann met on Monday Jan 30, 2017 and he asked her to bring the report. It is likely team Trump saw the original 302 because the white house counsel asked for it. The POTUS votus would have demanded it before firing Flynn. This is another tic toc that the FBI will explain away. Illegal, nope.
Then why have all the people with a nexus to the 302 been fired?
Mr. Bill Durham, can you please make a concerted effort to type your thoughts coherently.
You are writing to be understood. Please value the reader.
Thank you.
Don mcghann wants to meet Sally Yates on Monday January 30, 2017 to “see the underlying evidence”. He wants to see the 302. Are you saying that Yates refused to show the white house counsel the 302? Yates refused an executive branch request for a 302? The FBI refused to provide the white house counsel the 302? And mcghann never followed up? Isn’t it likely that Sally gave Don the 302 and he saw it? Mcgahnns office is a scif.
He comes off inebriated…
Bill
I don’t about your call on this. When Barr first spoke on the topic of the “coup” he indicated clearly he was looking at “policy”. I recall many were outraged that he wasn’t going to pursue “treason”. The fact is there are policies in place within the DOJ, some position specific that when breached are criminal. Leak is an example. They tap dance with terms such as “lack of candor” to soften at times but the fact is they have rules, though many seem to question that. To assume “If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it” is naive at best. It’s not a matter of whether or not some have broken the law, it’s about whether or not they will be held to account.
I do not recall reading that the White House was provided such material
For me, the topic is immaterial, as Colleyer & IG found findings bluntly state JD/Bureau habitually deceive,, lie, skew and withhold pertinent contradictory information.
Yes, they lie, Even to the court. And . in Yates case,, to the public and Congress.
what leads you to assume that President Trump saw any of this? I am sure he would have done something immediately because he KNOWS Gen. Flynn and trusts him and would have smelled a rat. My hunch is that they withheld this information from the President to accomplish their own ends as there were rats in the white house, as well as the congress! They sent their spies and plants to the White House to protect their agenda, if you get my drift. and he was so new to the job he probably didn’t recognize it. They already attempted to take him out with people that were next to him during his first three years, until he got wise to the depth to which these demonrats would stoop to make their greedy agenda happen!
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it.”
First of all, What?
Second, I’m pretty sure only the agents present are legally allowed to rewrite 302s
You proved my point. Peter strokz was a “agent that was present”. Perhaps he had a different impression, opinion, or take away than pientka. He would have every legal right to edit the 302 to reflect his opinion. Page and McCabe review and reconcile both agents viewpoints. Do you see how this works now?
Lisa Page was NOT present and from the texts it is clear she was editing the 302. Illegal. Full Stop.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That sums it up nicely Tars. Thank you. ✅
the manner and motive ..and the persons involved….the WHY the retooling of the 302….that is important….gaining insights can only come from comparing the original..we already have the corrupt motives established in many aspects about what goals that the two unloving birds had in mind…
and….we already have some knowledge that there was different opinions about the interview.
we also know that later officially (but not released until recently, and certainly not furnished before the Flynn case, on purpose), that there was a determination that there was no collusion or unlawful behavior worth pursuing (flynn call v/v kisleyak) and that his words were not qualified as deceitful or untruthful (one can not tell the whole truth entirely based on how the question is delivered…and from the context implied or indirectly implied..a very dubious means, in this case, one that again implicates the true agenda of the interview)
I agree with you that it is going to be very difficult to obtain that original, but I would not qualify it as a dead end. I would say, more than ever, there would be every effort to continue to further this nonsense that it is “lost”….
the very admission that it was indeed “lost” establishes that it did in fact (and probably does today), exist.
as investigators and interested parties..I believe pursuing this document is worth every effort to establish a rock solid case of conspiracy..
especially now that the official tune is that it is lost.
that directly attributes this document to be highly prized..and damaging.
we will look..and not stop. someone will eventually give us the trail.
not all of these people were highly intelligent..and that is the mistake of every single organized criminal conspiracy…ultimately the entire fraud is exposed because the leadership has recruited lessor talent to handle very critical elements of the coup.
not a dead end at all.
And if the rewrite completely changes the actual information from the original notes? Still kosher and ethical in your book? EG make a crime of perjury where the notes specifically claim that they didn’t see there was enough to charge for perjury? How does this hallowed institution – the FBI- just lose such an important piece of paper that the defendant Flynn has the legal right to see? What if Flynn asked if he needed a lawyer and they said it wasn’t possible? Still ok? WE have no idea what happened at that meeting. That’s why these meetings need to be video and audio recorded 100% of the time. And still tweaking notes weeks later- when the FBI has thousands of studies showing that the human mind remembers events poorly weeks later….
LikeLiked by 5 people
If it was similar or harmonious then they would not have put the original into the paper shredder, now would they?
If opinions varied between the two agents, why wouldn’t they write separate summaries?
So you think re-shaping an original 302 where the agent (Pientka) who wrote it didn’t believe that Flynn lied to him, to a revised 302 without input from Pientka that was purposely written to make it sound like him where now he was saying Flynn had lied, is not illegal? And why would Trump have seen the original 302, or any for that matter. Wow!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Stay within Joe’s voice”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, so that it sounded like “Joe” since they were changing its content.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That’s what it meant…and, on a side note, given Paige’s tone to Peter, he didn’t get any action that night
Peter strokz was there too. He has a right to weigh in on the 302. He was pientka boss. Do you see how they covered themselves. They didn’t have to lie. It’s just 2 people with different impressions on a meeting. Happens all the time….
LikeLike
Makes the case for recording 302’s. If all the “authors” are crooked then you get crooked. Who trusts and Strzok & Pienka? Strzok is a prove liar and DOJ/FBI is hiding Pientka. They should both be in jail.
Was Lisa Paige there?
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s a problem with that philosophy. It problem arrived when the defense asked for exculpatory evidence held by the DOJ, and they said there wasn’t anything to produce. Then at the discovery of the existence of the original 302, that misrepresentation to the Court was discovered. It’s material to the case in that the original would be considered by the layman to be the most accurate…especially since the interviewers had specific roles. One asked the questions, the other studied the body language of the one questioned. The edited version threw out that standard procedure and devalued the reliability and usefulness of the document. It weakens the prosecutor’s case significantly…and would be a deciding factor on guilt (which explains why they pushed Flynn to plea by bringing other factors into the case…i.e. family). The fact that they would lessen the value of their “evidence” in such a fashion indicates they never expected it to be seen and or discovered to exist. No reasonable investigator would secure documented evidence then say “you know, lets switch this around a bit to fit out needs.” That editing in itself is not illegal. It goes against the purpose of that evidence and lessens the value. What is illegal is an attorney swearing before the court that they turned everything in knowing of the existence of the document that was altered, and how that act would devalue their case against the defendant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your kinda dumb, one agent writes up they 302 with the others input, they do share their impressiosn and what the 302 will note before hand. One may ask the questions and the other takes notes, doesn’t mean they both didn’t have a say in the 302.
Obviously they have regulations in writing 302’s, if they they are used as a sworn statement in a court of law against someome, so take hike with made up subpositions.
1 is editing a 302 illegal??? Site the us statute.
2 The white house counsel asked for the original 302. So yes, I believe mcghann Trump and pence saw it or were briefed on the contents. Do you think the FBI and doj actually refused a white house request for a 302??? WOW! Just WOW!
LikeLike
Editing a 302 to change it from someone not lying to lying so you can frame them and either get them fired or prosecuted? Hmmm…I think I can find a Statute somewhere that might cover that….
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hi Joe. Thanks for coming up to meet with Andy McCabe , Lisa, and me your boss Peter strokz. You know I have a different impression of OUR MEETING with general Flynn. I kinda thought he was lying. Can we go over a few things? Great! Now as your boss the deputy director and I felt you missed a few key points in your write up. I jotted down a few edits. What do you think? Do you agree with my edits? Good because I don’t want to change your mind. Just trying to do things accurately. You okay with this? No pressure. Not trying to force anything. Great. Glad we all on the same page. You can leave. And I recommended you for that big promotion in California. Good luck man. I love you. I love Lisa too!
You guys see how this works….. Outrage trap!
So why have they been hiding Pienka for over a year? Why did they not have him available when Grassley asked many months,ago??If fratboy Wray had nothing to hide, why all the secrecy?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why hide Agent P?
Why stall?
To drag out this misery
Further embed propaganda
continue the Obama admin agenda of subverting peaceful full transfer of authority
We already learned most of the editing is to protect perps.
Does Hiding Agent P. Indicate Consciousness of guilt?
Not trained in these matters, but doesn’t their behavior suggest consciousness of guilt?
So why have they been hiding Pienka for over a year? Why did they not have him available when Grassley asked many months,ago??If fratboy Wray had nothing to hide, why all the secrecy?
comey testified that both agents didn’t think flynn was lying.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes.
That nukes BD’s theory.
Ridiculous. You don’t think those two agents discussed their impressions of Flynn the second they got back in their car and drive back to FBI HQ? If there were two divergent views, it’s unlikely Pientka would have typed up a report saying they felt Flynn didn’t seem as if he was lying – not if his boss, Strzok, had told him that he did think Flynn was lying. And you don’t think Strzok reviewed the 302 prepared by Pienka before it went over to DOJ? Please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It doesn’t matter to me what the 302 says.
Based on the agents & group’s morals and actions, I vigorously protest taking anything they say or do at face value.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Bill, the Text Trail, the Comey/Yates testimony and the Sydny Powell X-Exam, demonstrate just the opposite. SA Pientka did in fact document in his original report, which was IMO filed on 25JAN, That LTG Flynn was not lying on 24JAN…
If your Brow beat down by the DDFBI McCabe was the true chain of events. The DATE/TIME of the original 302, would a) not be in question b) would be introduced into evidence at USA v Flynn. Pientka did in fact comply with Bureau regs and did in fact complete his 302 w/i 3 days of the LTG Flynn interview.
In addition if your scenario were true, there would be no TEXTS by Page and Strozk. Which clearly demonstrate their involvement in the ALTERATIONS of Joe’s report. As well as their angst, awaiting approval of their crimes by Andy McCabe…
One other note, NO ONE make alterations to another Agent’s Reports. The Report is what the Agent uses, during Trial. He and he alone is responsible for it’s contents, or it is inadmissible…
WHAT??
You’re likely a smart enough guy Bill, but not THAT smart. If you recall Mr. Barr when he first talked about the “coup” he indicated he would be directing his efforts on policy. Folks were outraged he didn’t support proving “treason”. The FACT is, policy within the intel community when breached is illegal. They dance with terms like lack of candor but when it comes right down to it, falsifying documents is likely a crime within the policy standards of the DOJ. Will I do your homework and prove it..?. No, I’m merely postulating there are other implications of actions on the part of DOJ personnel. Besides, doesn’t it just kind of matter just a little how much it was altered and by whom? Seems to me Page confirmed she altered the 302 in text messages, and she wasn’t present. I could be mistaken on some, none or all of this post.
Guys. Don’t get mad at me. I simply don’t want you to be disappointed, so I am showing you the escape hatches these people use. They are not dummies. They are experienced lawyers who know how to work the system. We are playing a game of gotcha. They did things a certain way for a reason. Plausible deniability is built into their procedures. Strokz and pientka can claim different impressions about Flynn. Pete asked the question and Joe jotted down the answer. Yes. I think they setup Flynn. I just think it’s impossible to prove.
Hi Bill
I ain’t mad at ya’ brother. You may be right. However, you don’t think someone else might be right…and I ain’t talking about me being right.
For real, all this Spygate stuff pales in comparison to COVID-19 and the impact, long lasting impact, on the citizenry. I implore We the People to watch this 2 minute video on, generally speaking, what we need to do to
So now I’m in mod. IDGAF. Keep me there but I’ve seen a lot worse things posted than what I commented on to Bill.
I didn’t report you. And I don’t take anything personal. We are all good and on the same side. I just like to play devil’s advocate and show things aren’t the slam dunk cases we think. I have been disappointed too many times. I am a realist. At the end of the day none of them are going to gitmo or prison. None. People have been putting the Clinton operation in jail for 30 years and it never happened. That is not being a troll or eyeore it’s simply being real. I tapped out when the Awan brothers skated. These people got fired. That’s their punishment. Nothing else will happen. They are all on the same team. Durham will disappoint like Huber. Does anyone remember him???
I am certainly not mad at you..I think the pov you have arranged is perfectly suitable to debate…and not simply to “set expectations”..
the way I look at it (not alone) is that there is a tremendous level of gaming about how the strategy of forming true justice can be accomplished…and yes, that might mean certainly and correctly that we “understand” the priority and culture practice of those involved and how they were pushing a case to be won.
But we also need to be realistic about the outcomes too. a decorated combat military officer was targeted for what essentially was a fraudulent spy order on the framed up predicate that his exchange with a russian amb and his financial dealings with turkey was criminal..or at least worthy of unmasking to the obama heads…
and yet, the DOJ refused to charge him with those crimes.
the DOJ did in fact allow him to plea down..and remained in that retreat from the very premise…for a crime that is now not only questionable, but the original (maybe there were several original drafts?) can no longer be found?
I am not going to pay respect to sullivan, but you are aware he was more than just concerned about his unusual behavior of the DOJ..His skepticism was noted ….it’s unfortunate that sullivan does not have the moral turpitude now and find a favorable and warranted view to allow the withdraw of plea…It’s like seeing two different people …and the latter shows zero balance, almost malice..
why is that?
could it be that sullivan feels that holding flynn case in suspension is going to force the case into sunlight where a more appropriate clear view of facts about prosecutorial misconduct (or not) before making any more calls?
it certainly did not help that obama opened his trap ..and the timing of the sullivan decision to call for AC (gleeson) that followed..no fool would believe that was coincidental.
it’s not a rabbit hole or a black hole.
DOJ were protecting missteps by FBI coup plotters..
this was clear the moment that mueller never investigated who leaked the unmasking to wa post…that was the clincher.
a reality that still remains in play even in this current set of DOJ …
what I am saying is that “we” need more powell …speaks the big picture truth telling radicals who are not afraid to talk about the very things that no one wants to discuss.
I want to know….let the chips fall where they may.
it’s about doing the right thing. A decorated combat military officers life was destroyed and continues to be crushed…and for what ? a paperwork crime? not flipping for the FBI? getting really really bad advise from his prior counsel?…hustled by the former prosecutors?
302…want to know everything about them…..
we are not going to get there, with sullivan in the way….he has compromised himself in this case, multiple times….the appearance alone is sufficient he should step off and allow someone else who is objective about this matter…and not gleeson…same pathetic story with that jackwagon…writing a damning op-ed…and then getting invited into this court’s decision making?
yes, I believe more than ever the 302 is worth moving mountains to locate.
Everything should be video recorded!!! What is this paper write up BS?
Yeah, yeah I do. You consistently let your buffalo mouth overload your humming bird brain.
So, SD thinks Sally Yates has the missing 302. Most people would get it by now, but not you. Whether Sally has or not is not the point here. That 302 must be be of great value because it has gone missing and would be a major boom to Flynn in his defense. So, if Pence or Trump had a copy, don’t you think they’d say something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it.”
Wait…what???
If he wants to claim a different take/opinion on the interview and change what pientka wrote, he doesn’t need to make it seem like it’s the way pientka would have written it, besides it being over two weeks later.
Yes, the Strzok-Paige texts are really the Rosetta Stone that show they were doing “forging” Joe’s voice into the 302 to make it look more incriminating towards Flynn
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about Carbon Copy? Or is that dating me too much?
you are forgetting the good fbi agents had nothing on flynn and wanted to close out the investigation.. go to Dan Bongino. today’s POD cast he explains it as plain as day w/ evidence. Editing a 302 to frame an someone is illegal.
Tampering with evidence….. yes it is a crime. Lots of people charged and convicted every day… Examples: Armed robber throws his gun away… tampering with evidence…. same as changing wording in document that is held as original by the court… EPA and FBI laboratories writing up fake lab reports…. thousands of cases were thrown out over FBI and EPA LAB FIASCOS…
McGhann committed legal malpractice and failed President Trump when he rolled over and let Sally Yates control this event. He should have done a complete investigation not only interviewing Flynn but also the FBI agents and demanding the authority they had charging in and ambushing Flynn. My god, he represented the President of the United States. If he had done his job, a lot, if not, all of this coup would not have occurred.
LikeLiked by 6 people
McGhan should actually have a copy of the original 302 somewhere in the papers he had to leave when he left his position. They might have greater luck locating it there (instead of where the FBI left it – next to the Ark of the Covenant).
LikeLiked by 4 people
. "Ark of the convenant"

Lol. 😂
Lol. 😂
I assumed he was intimidated by her position and her experience, presuming she was right and he was weak. Akin to a NYT/WAPO reporter intimidating a GOPrino confession dynamic and exploitation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bob Lynch:
I really agree with your point about McGann. However, I believe Sally Yates and and Mary McCord went to see McGann on the basis of (1) their knowledge of the content of Flynn’s conversations with Kysliak, and on the basis of (2) Pence’s CBS interview with Jon Dickerson (un-indicted co-conspirator, if you ask me!).
The Strzok-Pientka interview with Flynn came AFTER this White House visit.
But it’s true. McGann was taken completely unawares!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What did Reagan say? Trust but verify?
LikeLike
I so agree with you Bob Lynch.
Hi Bill,
Brother, perhaps you need to take a break and refocus
IF there were copies made of the original Pientka FD-302 report, I’m betting Don McGhann wasn’t on the distribution list.
Actually, maybe this is correct. Could he have gotten the revised version? Or maybe none at all- they said it was under review?
Slightly off topic but in the Mueller Report concerning Mcgahn
You be the judge
LikeLiked by 3 people
G
John Dowd, my mistake.
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it.”
Wait…what???
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it”
CNN, is that you?
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it.”
BAHAHAHA, you’re kidding, right?
There’s an affirmative legal obligation to preserve evidence that might be relevant or exculpatory. In plain english the government must preserve it. Not should, MUST. They’ve breached their duty and the case should be dismissed on that alone. Sullivan is going down with the ship. I’m sure he had no choice. Obama is still blackmailing everyone. Yo Sullivan, ex parte yo! Gun is smoking.
People are sued for such sloppiness.
“This is a dead end” along with Strzok and McCabe would never have done anything illegal is the STUPIDEST DAMN THING I’VE EVER HEARD.
Look in her drawers. With these types (e.g. Sandy Berger) garments are a favorite hiding place.
It is in her car, in the glove box.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fawn Hall (according to Sen. Heflin)
Nope, she gave it to Loretta Lynch, who gave it to her boss. It isn’t missing nor ever went missing. No one dare say where it went; otherwise = instant confirmation of everyone’s complicity.
And Mr. Durham, how do you conclude that Yates would have been able to show this 302 to McGann in support of firing the Lt. Gen when it required considerable Strzok/Page editing? Yates stayed she brought all the information to McGann’s – she described it as ‘readouts’.
I had a drunk driving client, swore he was innocent and the video tapes from the police station would prove it. Now it’s routine as defense to ask for the tapes… bodycam, cell cam, booking desk cam, etc. And everyone swears they’re innocent. Funny thing, that police department has no vehicle or body cameras. And the booking desk camera and the cell monitor camera, video was missing. Everything from that day was missing. The issue was refusing the breathalyzer. He was already acquitted (I take a bow here) but they took his license for 5 years for refusing the breathalyzer he swore to me he blew into it and passed. The judge listened to the many cases cited as precedents and restored his license to drive. Honestly, I usually don’t deal with people who are ACTUALLY innocent. Or maybe I do. I question everything now, and I’m glad that I fought hard for everyone, even the ones I thought were douchebags.
“I had a drunk driving client, swore he was innocent and the video tapes from the police station would prove it”
Back in the early 1990’s a friend and I took a “road trip” to the big city (Schenectady and Albany NY). We had some ice cream at a mall. George had some rum flavored ice cream and for the rest of the way home (a 45-60 minute drive) his breath smelled like rum.
If we would have an encountered some unconstitutional “sobriety checkpoint” or he had been pulled over for some other reason, I would have not considered it unreasonable for him to have to do a field sobriety test, etc.
It doesn’t cost the police anything for arresting someone for whatever (perhaps he was not “cooperative”), but you have to pay to prove your innocence.
“Missing” video is a red flag right there.
(J. Epstein did not commit suicide)
“No one dare say where it went; otherwise = instant confirmation of everyone’s complicity”
So it is “found” in the BHO Library in the year 2108. I kinda am hoping that library is being built on a giant unopened sinkhole.
Numbers 16:30 But if the LORD make a new thing, and the earth open her mouth, and swallow them up, with all that appertain unto them, and they go down quick into the pit; then ye shall understand that these men have provoked the LORD.
31 And it came to pass, as he had made an end of speaking all these words, that the ground clave asunder that was under them:
32 And the earth opened her mouth, and swallowed them up, and their houses, and all the men that appertained unto Korah, and all their goods.
33 They, and all that appertained to them, went down alive into the pit, and the earth closed upon them: and they perished from among the congregation.
Matthew 7:26 And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand:
27 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.
Pundits have given Yates too much benefit of doubt simply because of her alleged surprise at Obama’s remarks in the 01/05/2017 meeting, they think that vindicates her; but she’s a player, have no doubt.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m not buying her version.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Me neither.
YES ✅.
I suspect a driving motive is to preserve JD power intact.
Me, as alert public: “Im afraid I can’t do that, Hal.”
The AAG, in pursuit of the Deceive, DIsrupt, & Destroy operation, eagerly hustled over, injecting the toxin & strongarming the White House.
Yates displays consciousness of guilt, however much she oozes disingenuous faux sincerity.
Her DUTY as Acting AG, hell, as second in command, was to, at the least, exercise diligent oversight.
Justice is beating heart of government, Without it, a state is an authoritarian structure that controls and extracts wealth for elites,
Justice is our defense against human nature’s dark side.
Justice, of the authentic, effective, equal standing type, is WHY we consent to offer government OUR proxy consent to run the country.
Barr came back to resuscitate, no, raise from the dead, both the spirit & equal application of law enforcement, for without it, national security & laws are a myth useful only to the corrupt.
From Meuller & Holder, to Lynch, Yates, Comey, Strouk, Wray: a dynasty of top command which is unfit to serve. . .
I salute you for making clear the true matters of this situation.
One your second paragh…Barr..I am sorry, I cannot form any confidence that what you propose is going to happen by that man. It’s the history….and it’s the obvious lack of arrests and indictments dropped….plainly the “department” is not taking this nearly as seriously as your own wise and profoundly proper description of the medicine needed, requires.
If justice is to happen …there must be a sense of urgency about it…we have been woken to the truth that this DOJ/FBI has been aware of this criminal evidence for quite some time..even stonewalling our elected officials who sit on oversight committee to provide it.
as we celebrate the efforts of powell and grenell, it’s very important to inspect Barr and company …as state institutional operators who were not willing, and continue to be unwilling to do anything…
I understand the political damage that comes from Trump firing Barr…but at some point, we voted for the man to drain the swamp…not just sweep the leaves off the surface.
Barr isn’t going to do jack about these coup conspirators…he’s already pretty much given a pass to several who have obviously played major parts of the conspiracy..with so much as a press release and nice retirement …call me unimpressed and white hot furious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whoops!! Someone did a no no, said a positive comment about AG Barr.
For some, anything pro Barr triggers a recitation of standard invective and lets all know why we cannot trust AG Barr, providing such deep thoughts as ”. . Barr isn’t going to do jack . . . ”’
All Barr bashers are always right, and so disappointed that so many are fooled, who evidently are also those who prefer to let him do the job, and let’s check the results at the end of the fight.
Good idea.
Very well put.
I hope Barr is sincere.
As Sundance points out, Barr was forced into this (the outside US Attorneys and such)
by the FISA Court orders. Not that I trust them at all.
Ann: Well stated. Justice is the heart of the USA social contract.This information needs to be communicated widely.
The original 302 is in the FBI Sentinel system, they just do not want to produce it. Sally saw & maybe had a copy but would not have given an internal FBI document to McGahn. Pientka who wrote it would not go along with altering it so he was sent or asked for a transfer to SF.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fact is, this interview/302, was one of the more critical reports in Joe Pientka’s entire career. The Plan had been arranged days before. Strozk and Pientka were on-tap as the Lead Agents and the trap was set. Supervisors up the chain to Obama (I suggest) were all aware of what was taking place on 24JAN. They were all waiting for initial reports ASAP. As soon as SA Pientka was able, he was duty bound to file his report and advise his supervisor, up the chain (McCabe/Comey)…
These are not the days of Carbon Paper and Duplicate Copies. Bureau Regs state all FD-302’s are written by Recording Agent, under his LOG-IN and Name. Handwritten Notes are used to compose the 302, then Signed and Placed into envelopes to be attached in the case file and placed into Evidence. (They’re often used at Trial)
The Paper/Digital trail is what, Ms Powell is attempting to expose. S/A Joe Pientka has his own LOG In ID. Which then collates his reports inside the Bureau’s File System, which assigns the report a Date/Time which is all electronically, signed by SA Pientka.
That is, the original FD-302 cited during both Yates’ and Comey’s testimony. The original, up the chain, immediate analysis by Pientka. The initial report stated that, Flynn was being honest with his interviewers, who did not believe Flynn was lying to them..
That is what the first SA Pientka report stated, that is also what I submit, Pientka’s handwritten notes reflected, as well as his original 25JAN17 FD-302…
Which IMO is the reason, Comey and Yates are bolstering that fact when under oath. They all knew, what alterations had taken place. They all watched in real time as the FBI, altered the 302, to reflect their agenda First we F— Flynn! Remember the testimony of Comey and Yates were both after, ADM Rogers 702 bombshell, after the bombshell of the Page, Strozk TEXTS. By then, It was clearly every man for himself!
The paper trail, the digital record inside the Bureau’s Case file database. Provides all of the evidence, all the correlation necessary to show, what happened to the Pientka FD-320.
Which is why, the FD-302, nor smiling SA Joe Pientka, will ever be entered into evidence, anywhere. It was altered by the FBI, to F— Flynn First!
But where do women in incriminating love letters hide their bodices?
Can someone please explain to me why the top law enforcement agency in the world is still using handwritten notes in the 21st century??
LikeLiked by 13 people
To set people up
LikeLiked by 18 people
Correct answer. Next question?
Correct answer. Next question?
Bingo
Recordings and or video would tell the truth for the most part. The Fan Belt Inspectors can’t be trusted with national security let alone telling the truth.
How dare you call the Fan Belt Inspectors. It’s Famous But Incompetent. Or Find Bulger Immediately.
It’s the F.I.B. Just the facts, ma’am.
So they can shape and prime the narrative. A tape recorder could be exculpatory to a defendant and witness. Why do you think the Warren commission used them???
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bring your phone and record the interview, if for some reason the FBI comes after you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not now . I’d run away. Quickly.
🏃🏼♀️
LikeLiked by 3 people
Their own policy says they do it because recordings would reveal “legitimate” but unsavory aspects of the interview such as lying to and/or threatening the interviewee. I guess it is easier to edit that out of the notes than it is to edit the recording.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The reason is they are afraid that if they record it while they are threatening to indict innocent people, it would look really really bad on the news.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is *not* the problem. Handwritten documents have withstood centuries. Electronic records can be deleted in the blink of an eye. So can cell phones. Just ask Hillary’s hammer wielding thugs.
Besides, it might just be those handwritten notes that help to implicate and indict the perps.
So what it is more likely to vanish “withoit a trace” ..an electronic document or a piece of paper?
Get ready, Brutalus. This will happen many more times (we lost it, the hard drive crashed, deleted by accident by our temp Rosemary Woods etc.).
LikeLiked by 1 person
…. click to enlarge
Asked and answered. We’ve seen some of the handwritten notes that were taken.
It’s hard to put toothpaste back into the tube once it is out…
Besides, what these supposedly brilliant, dirty cops didn’t realize is that there is often more than one copy of anything that remains that is still out there, somewhere. But all it takes is just one.
Paper never burns
Disagree.
Reason for handwritten notes is exactly as others have opined – to be able to shape the notes to reflect what the FIB wants them to say rather than what was actually said during the interview. It is totally dishonest in both intent and in practice, IMHO.
Video / audio recordings can NOT be easily deleted if they are recorded on the right device. I am not writing about an iPhone-type .mov file. I am writing about using a DVD-R (Write once / Read many) or DVD+R as the recording media. Neither of those media discs can be altered / edited after being initially recorded (“burned”).
By recording an interview on that type of media, then noting the serial number(s) of the disc(s)** used in the interview, one can pretty much prevent anyone from reproducing the content onto secondary rewritable media, editing, then re-saving onto another write-once/read-many disc.
**Blank CDs have a manufacturer’s serial number on their inner hub, either embossed into the plastic or as a ‘dot matrix’ type print. This number is always unique to that one individual disk and is readable by eye.
AND they rarely videotape interviews. Meanwhile EVERY local cop wears a body camera their entire shift. They’re corrupt and want to cover themselves, thats why they still handwrite the 302’s… Could someone please find Pineteka and drag his butt into court.. BTW- Sidney Powell would be a great director of the FBI.. Just saying
LikeLiked by 2 people
But, that’s real police officers who help & protect us, sometimes put their lives on the line.
Not these snotty pukes .
lets be clear….handwritten notes..or tape recordings..or even an artistic sketch…corruptors will AND DO find a way.
just ask richard jewell…
how many TIMES did they tape/rape him?
as some have opined it’s the culture practice of deceitful acts that has defined the FBI as irregular to the justice…
this was predicted when the FBI was tasked to investigate and prosecute foreign criminal actors….one starts to borrow extraordinary tactics in one, and applies the to the other.
that US citizens are essentially being treated as russian tools, islamic jihadist….was inevitable.
look at the resume of these creatures..they were unleashed to go gloves off against the foreign targets…they learned they could perform unchallenged…and this shaped the FBI we have learned to distrust. They have little use of marking hard lines between rules of engagement against foreign targets and us citizens…
they’ve been given the power of the spy state laws and powers to do so.
unchecked.
perhaps if this department of justice and congress was authentically interested in preserving and restoring rule of due process…there would be more than just handwritten notes about investigative work.
crickets.
congress: we will reform these laws to prevent it from being abused.
fbi: we can still spend two weeks editing a 302 report right until we find the right way to spin our goals? and no be required to show these to a criminal case as brady material?
congress: we make no distinction between enemies both foreign and domestic. we trust you will do what every is favorable to the spy apparatus being insulated from any misconduct…so, if you happen to lose some notes…or you forget to work up a woods …and you don’t think it’s in the best interest of the government to share exp mat with the court….you have our blessing…
This is the reason why Joe Pientka has been hidden and not allowed to testify! Joe could verify that he indeed did write up and turn in a 302 on January 24th.
Joe Pientka holds the keys to the kingdom.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nope. WTH do you think pientka is gonna say??? Initially I didn’t think Flynn lied. But after reviewing the tape recording of his call a few times I changed my mind. Then what? How do the keys to the kingdom look if he changes his opinion. Not a crime to change your opinion about something. See how this works???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nope, from the text message evidence shows it was all Strzok and Page doing the altering of the 302’s
And, while your theory is a distinct possibility, why the hell won’t the FBI let him testify and get it on the record then?
What’s the hold up?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Derangement Syndrome:
I have news for you, friend, you’re NOT DERANGED AT ALL, so ignore your doctors!
I can also add a few ‘high probability’ inferences: (1) from the Strozk-Page phone records we see Lisa quite rough with poor Peter, who was the chosen ‘idiot’ for this assignment, and it’s also clear at this stage that Lisa was his handler, or she at least considered herself as such (was she CIA, FBI or both? Who assigned her to that role?), (2) the alleged love affair was part of her total mind-control approach over Peter who was the sort that was anxious to please (upper echelon chose him with great care, and was also entrusted him with the Clinton investigation with his handler/lover Lisa looking over his shoulder and following him in after-hours in case he wimped out), (3) Peter, not so ‘dumb’ here, wanted to leave enough of the original Pientka individuality in the 302, so as to allow Pientka to explain in his own words the outcome of the Flynn interview in case he (Pientka) was required to testify. But this choice by Peter (to leave the Pientka flavor) was unacceptable to Lisa who had her specific orders (4) the original Pientka interview must have been sufficiently inconclusive in its form and conclusions so as to send Lisa into a rage whose orders were to deliver an ‘actionable’ 302!
So where is the original 302? MY GUESS IS THAT LISA PAGE (any relation to Carter? No one has ever asked!) WAS THE LAST PERSON TO HAVE CONTROL OF THE HARD COPY.
As a top political operative, she wouldn’t ever let that damning document out of her sight. I can assure you no one else at DOJ ever wanted to touch it or keep it, and if they ever held it briefly in their hands, they quickly returned it to whomever gave it to them!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So glad you said this about Page. The snippets we’ve read suggest Page subtly suggests, flatters, emotionally reassures and guides Strouck. ,
LikeLiked by 2 people
I would like this comment if I could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pientka has most certainly given his story to someone in authority.
It is the fact that We The People, don’t yet know what he has to say—3 and 4 years later—is the real travesty, and it had to take the complicity of Republicans for that to happen.
Same for other things in this horrible episode.
Another example—Mifsud. It would take about 3 days for honest people in our intelligence agencies (if there are any) to know just who he was working for, and everything about how he came to be hired. The fact that We The People are still left to surmise 4 years later is almost as bad as the Coup itself.
Clearly, Washington, D.C. is dangerously out of control.
Man, there’s been something bugging me about that woman ever since I laid eyes on her.
I bet this explains a lot of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Been saying it for 3 years, that broad yates is up to this in her pencil neck.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is editing a 302 illegal??? I will bet you it is not. Inappropriate. Maybe. Illegal? We keep falling into the outrage trap.
PS- it would also appear that Don mcghann saw the 302 on Monday. Once again I don’t think this is a smoking gun. Was the investigation legally predicated????
Troll alert
Editing a 302 in order to make it more factually accurate is certainly not illegal. On the other hand, altering a 302 to materially change the person interviewed statement is illegal and using that falsified 302 to prosecute an innocent man is well… here we are!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clinesmith
I do not think Yates gave McGahn the actual 302. Editing a 302 may not be illegal but substantive edits used to falsely accuse a person sounds illegal to me.
You don’t seem to be considering that Flynn should be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea, because he was set up, had incompetent and conflicted counsel, and was railroaded by psychological and financial torture.
Having allowed that, with all that has gone on with the 302—original now missing— and the use of the Logan Act etc—They can’t possibly prove their case on Flynn. That’s what Barr concluded and he was right.
The original 302 will be found 7 years from now in the Obama attic at his beachside Martha’s Vineyard residence. It will be mixed in with many boxes full of other missing documents Judicial Watch requested for the previous 10 years.
Oh, and his original birth certificate too…
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Oh, and his original birth certificate too…” Good one, Carrie. That got a chuckle out of me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Oh, silly me! So THAT’S where it was!” said Sally.
As I replied in a previous thread, Shilly-shally Sally now realizes that it was misplaced, hiding beneath everything else in her handbag.
Women and their handbags… Plausible deniability?
Who is more likely to accept that rationalization? A woman, or a man?
Might we wonder what else is still hidden in Sally’s handbag?
When all else fails act stupid. Like nobama. Ahh ahh I saw it on the news!
LikeLiked by 4 people
that picture of Yates and Comey swearing to their oath tells the whole story of Barrack Obama…he and his know No TRUTH…and will swear to it willingly. I would be imprisoned for such gross lies!
My conscious wouldn’t allow it. But then again, I fear God.
Conscience. Ugg.
Hard to combat shamelessness.
These people aren’t shameless, they are sociopaths! Look at that smirk on Strzok’s face during his testimony to Congress! He could well have slipped over the line to psychopathy!
This is the true test we are facing now; many of our pols, bureaucrats and media folk are sociopaths and a few are full blown psychos like Nanzi Pelousi and Adam Schiff-for-brains. They have NO conscience and lie without compunction. If we can weather the ChiCom virus Dem-panic and re-elect VSGPDJT we may yet save our republic, but the DemoKKKrats will pull out every trick to steal the 2020 vote and institute permanent lockdowns for the ChiCom virus and the Green Raw Deal. It’s for your own good!
So what about Bongino’s assertion that none of the subsequent 302s have anything regarding Flynn and the 2 agents discussing the Sanctions, which is what Flynn was charged about lying about?
that’s what has me scratching my head, what exactly was in the original 302 that she felt was “urgent”?
According to her it was that Flynn could be blackamailed by the Russkies….Or maybe it was the Logan Act…Or maybe it was a last ditch attempt to get rid of Flynn.
LikeLike
It became “”urgent” in Sally’s estimation because it was contrary to what VP Pence said on tv. KT McFarland grilled Flynn (her boss) and he said he didn’t really know if he said sanctions or not. Seeing the actual call transcript(s) is what is more important than the 302 which is an agent’s written recording. It was a trap, everyone knows it but the FBI is holding on to the evidence unless Durham or Jensen have it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How is lying about whether you talked about the sanctions “material” to anything (except in relation to the preposterous Logan Act violation)…”excuse me, ma’am, but are you making that up” –Greg Marmalade
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
They are lying human scum and should be in prison.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you T2020, if Martha Stewart can go to prison, surely James Comey belongs there too.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, the interview takes place on the 24th and a 302 is made. The 25th DOJ has “internal discussion” about media reports, ie, Pence interview, 26th she runs to the WH with an “urgent matter”.
Seems pretty lickety split to me.
I’m going to have to review what it was she claims was so “urgent”.
Maybe if they hung a few of these bastards right in front of Sally she’d remember a few things.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck, I believe pulling out 1 or two of Ms. Sallie’s pinky nails would suffice as well. Save the hangings for a mass media event although only OANN, RSBN and maybe purple FOX would show up to tape it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An 8lb maul administered to fingers and toes can be very persuasive I hear! My desire to go medieval on these crooks is a sign of my own human frailty but I will gladly spend the rest of my life in penitence and contrition if I can see Comey, Brennan, Clapper and crew squeal like the pigs that they are!
Pienka is in protective custody or the FBI protection program. He probably has a copy of the F302 and is afraid that Hillary’s people will invite him to Ft. Marcy Park.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lt. Col. Markinson was in the protective custody of the Federal Marshals and he was able to take the chrome plated .45 from his holster and put a bullet into his brain. How do you think Joe Pientka feels?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m slow on many of the popular culture references and had to look it up… Markinson is a character in a movie
“A Few Good Men”
But you have a point, thinking of Seth Rich… Michael Hastings… and others
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wondering…”in a movie?” I take it you have never seen it. Actually, pretty good and important for a well rounded movie competency.
One of my fave movies.
Doesn’t the FBI use a system that tracks revisions of documents? I’m sure it’s not “missing”. I’m sure everyone knows where it is and what it says. They are just hiding it to “protect the institution”…or whatever.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, if Pienka wrote a hand-written note and he is “disappeared” then it never made it into the digital system and in stead, went into the furnace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe Pientka wrote up a draft Word doc and sent it to Strzok for review. Strzok took some whacks at it, but they pissed off Page, so she and Strzok stroked it some more before entering it in to the system. It had to match whatever fairytale “readout” Strzok previously gave to Rowdy-Sally Yates.
It’s fine to keep asking for “the original” if only because the search continues to highlight the unusual and unlawful actions in creating the the official 302.
The real hunt should be for Pientka’s contemporaneous notes and first draft that he may have done off-line from the 302 system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they are really passing around drafts in Word, then how would he have sent it around? Via email? All that stuff is saved. They have it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The FB I seems to have a lousy chain of custody procedure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Because of the sensitivity of the matter”
Comey
🤣
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the FBI 302 system were forensically examined, we’d know. That is hasn’t is problematic. That it could not reliably be is doubly problematic.
you keep talking like that and wray gets 15 billion dollars from congress to “update” the network…and another 72,000$USD cherry executive desk…redacted of course..that’s how they are ordered….trimmed in redaction accents
LikeLike
The original 302 could be being held by Durham as evidence in an upcoming prosecution.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Evidently Durham reportedly hasn’t interviewed a few important players that know something about the Original 302 I bet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like that thought.
Devin Nunes has been having too much fun with this missing 302 story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sally “like with a cloth or something” Yates. I’m sure Hillary got in her ear.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, WHERE IS PIENTKA?
LikeLiked by 2 people
In CA last I read.
Alan Dershowitz has publicly stated that he is in possession of an original 302 which says Obama ordered surveillance at the request of Soros.
If I were in Pientka’s shoes and had my original Flynn 302…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proof, please.
This isn’t proof, but it’s a link to the Breitbart article
claiming Obama ordered surveillance of someone, at Soros’ demand
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/17/alan-dershowitz-george-soros-asked-barack-obama-to-investigate-undisclosed-person/
LikeLiked by 1 person
DesertRain: How did you come up with that?
A must read if you are tracking ObamaGate!
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/05/the_emotheremsecrets_inside_grenells_satchel_are_the_key_to_the_biggest_political_scandal_in_us_history.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, so Obama admits he was trying to leave as big a mess as possible for President Trump and he was disappointed when Putin didn’t escalate after the most extreme provocation he could manage.
I’m pretty sure even without reassurance from Flynn on behalf of the incoming Trump Administration, Putin thought of Obama’s sudden burst of energy – after 8 years of passivity – exactly as everyone else did:
The temper tantrum of a petulant man-child trying to make trouble for his successor.
Putin knew Obama was a fool, had zero respect for him, and didn’t take him seriously.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Note carefully: not “Witness Protection” program, but “FBI Protection” program.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When your operation relies on integrity and document chain of custody record keeping, and you “lose” a document, your system is either corrupt (i.e., not secure enough for the purpose–> bye, bye court-worthy documents) or there has been an illegal act of tampering (which points back to #1, the system is not secure for the purpose).
In either scenario, these documents have been demonstrated to be subject to malicious manipulation and forever shall be suspect in the eyes of the courts.
Given the absolute need for Flynn to lie in order for the mission to be a success and our experience with the Ukraine phone call transcript I wonder if they didn’t approach this from both ends. We see multiple references to a “summary of the call” referring to the original Flynn call with the Russian ambassador and a lack of a transcript. I kinda wonder if they weren’t going at it from both sides to ensure there was a discrepancy.
Climate audit on twitter has a great thread about the specific wording regarding sanctions and how it was being conflated. With a crooked FBI agent rewriting the 302 and a crooked intelligence agent working the transcript of the call it would make it certain that there would be a discrepancy. Yates may very well have been tricked by this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the DOJ NSD that has NO IG oversight?
And last time i looked isn’t AG Barr over the DOJ?
Acorns everywhere but nobody can seem to find one.
Hmmm…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
No acorns, but plenty of nuts.
Yates said Flynn denied having a conversation about sanctions. Why would he deny this, if he knew his phone was tapped? Where are the transcripts of the recording of the Sislyak conversation?
LikeLike
flynn said he didn’t remember talking sanctions.
We don’t know what he said either in the interview or on the call, since all we have to go on are altered 302’s. But the whole point of the conversation w/ Sislyak was supposed to be allaying the Russian reaction to sanctions. So it doesn’t make sense to claim no memory of talking about sanctions. Why doesn’t somebody produce the transcript of the phone call? We know it’s there somewhere.
I think I smell a trap. This might get fun.
“McGahn asked Yates: “Why does it matter to DOJ if one White House official lies to another?” She explained that it “was a whole lot more than that,” and reviewed the same issues outlined the prior day.”
So someone tell me….what was the suppose lie? And what was the “its a whole lot more than that” content? Did McGahn just role over and take her word that what she was saying was true? What was “a whole lot more”? A bunch of lies? What were they? Was Yates lying?
I’m just baffled as to how this could spin up so much and ruin Flynn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly what KT McFarland said on Lou Dobbs’ show yesterday.
Pence recruited McGahn….
LikeLiked by 1 person
So let me get this straight—these criminals cooked up that 302 and no one in the Trump administration ever saw it or demanded they hand it over? just took their word Flynn committed an act? I have ZERO faith in our government. What the hell! And why does the FBI not tape interviews–it isn’t the damned Hoover era. They all have cell phones we paid for–use them! Jesus, how antiquated. But we know why the FBI doesn’t tape interviews–SO THEY CAN DOCTOR DOCUMENTS THEN LIE ABOUT THEM. This is a damned shell game.
Someone please correct me if I’m wrong here. I was under the impression a 302 as a LEGAL document cannot be revised or altered after written. Additions or corrections must be on a separate addendum attached to the original copy – with the reasoning (justification) clearly defined for adding the addendum.
That’s what I had to do when processing (on a real typewriter and using a mimeograph machine with real ink!) Article 15’s, Courts Martials and Administrative Discharge papers as a Courts & Boards Clerk, US Army, circa 1969…..but admittedly today suffering with a fast fading memory.
MAGA……….while I still can!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Therein lies the issue when Strozk submitted the marked ‘Draft’ document to the court. This is what I have always thought as well.
A FD-302 form is used by FBI agents to “report or summarize the interviews that they conduct” and contains information from the notes taken during the interview by the non-primary agent.
It consists of information taken from the subject, rather than details about the subject themselves.
A forms list from an internal FBI Website lists the FD-302 as Form for Reporting Information That May Become Testimony.
Criticism
The use of the FD-302 has been criticized as a form of institutionalized perjury due to FBI guidelines that prohibit recordings of interviews. Prominent defense lawyers and former FBI agents have stated that they believe that the method of interviewing by the FBI is designed to expose interviewees to potential perjury or false statement criminal charges when the interviewee is deposed in a grand jury and has to contradict the official record presented by the FBI. They have also stated that perjury by FBI agents allows the FBI to use the leverage of a potential criminal charge to turn an innocent witness into an informant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Criticism”
Yup. Could the dishonesty of using the FD-302 be any clearer? Nope.
It’s a process designed to put the interviewee at a disadvantage (he said / she said) right from the outset.
I want to know why Don McGahn was asking Sally long neck Yates whether ot not they should fire General Flynn??!!! Would it hurt their/interfere in the FBI’s investigation…WTH is that? Was it McGahn’s decision to fire President Trump’s National Security Advisor??? I certainly don’t think so!
IMO, Yates and McCord did exactly what the FBI was trying to do with this interview…get him fired or get him to lie so they could charge him with something. Sally Yates was sucessful in doing both.
I’m not buying anything Miss long neck is selling here. She’s as damn guilty as Brennan, Comey, Clapper and the inside hit man, Rotten Rosenstein!!! I firmly believe they destroyed that 302 original. I just hope there’s some communication that Ric Grenell has possession of, that shows exactly what they did with that original 302.
I hope they all rot in a white collar prison together.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Why the heck would the President’s lawyer be asking a
anyone if they should fire a high ranking member of the
President’s cabinet.
I always thought McGhan was a wussy and never thought he was worth a spit in representing PTrump.
SUNDANCE I believe the date at the beginning of the third paragraph should read May 2, 2020.
Enlightening read for this thread:
https://grandjurytarget.com/2017/05/18/what-is-an-fbi-302-the-problematic-nature-of-fbi-agents-interview-memos/
LikeLiked by 1 person
So, for fun Friday night troll…if I were a Twitter Warrior, I would be all over Sally’s and Lisa’s Twitter accounts with “Did your dog eat Pientka’s 302?”, and 3 0 2 brandings on the foreheads. “The 302 to Pientka”…, ya know, just to spread the love.
Nothing like a bit of Alinsky to let them both know we care.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I would weave the Priestap notes into this timeline. As I read the summary, my own interpretation is that DOJ and the IC had some meetings prior to a McGahn on 1/26. In the battle of “fired” vs. “prosecuted” the initial goal was to get Flynn fired. When that was unsuccessful, the FBI sort of initiated Plan B, get him “prosecuted”.
Anyway, this connection to Priestap’s notes is important given Yates’ testimony about the “debate” at DOJ and in the IC, and that (based on her testimony) she appears to have given McGahn an accurate portrayal of the FBI interview.
I would also want to know if McGahn ever got the info “Monday morning” as promised. And if so, what was he given?
Flynn held on for another couple of weeks under intense fire. I just wonder if FBI or DOJ let it slip that they were now looking at criminal charges (edited 302) in an effort to deliver the kill shot on Flynn. Then, they pocketed the 302 for later use.
Hmm….
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other words, in the battle of fired vs prosecuted, “fired” won because the FBI and DOJ didn’t feel they had enough to prosecute Flynn. It was only after a few weeks of this that they decided to go down the “prosecuted” route. Flynn was weakened, but not out. So they started prepping a criminal charge using a modified 302 to seal his fate.
LikeLike
Breaking topic: Grennel Re-organizes Counter-Terrorism Center
banner and voice-over on Fox News TV
Everyone is asking cynically why these interviews are not videotaped, and of course you’re all right that the hand-written notes lend themselves to saying whatever the interviewer needs them to say.
But how do you think General Flynn would have responded to what he thought – and was led to believe – was a friendly catch up chat with ex-colleagues had they swept in and set up their video equipment before their interview? Maybe that would have been a clue that the conversation was not was it had been characterized as being.
LikeLiked by 1 person
why doesn’t somebody produce the transcript of the phone call itself –
LikeLiked by 1 person
more to this court case…
why isn’t sullivan asking for it? has he? and why not?
I apologize in advance for not following and reading every single motion that Powell has filed, but has sidney filed motion explicitly demanding the original 302?
….testimony from FBI team edit to be read into the record..cross examined as witnesses..?
At some point it was thought that Strzok and Pientka’s 302’s were switched, yet both swore otherwise.
Much ado about that 302. What is this distracting us from?
“If shaping a 302 was illegal strokz page and McCabe would not have done it.”
I’m sorry Bill. . . but I’m starting to think you’re the Greta Thunberg of FBI Experts.
