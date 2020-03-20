Fauci Love Letter to Hillary Clinton Surfaces….

I knew there was something sketchy about Dr. Anthony Fauci. Within the WikiLeaks HRC email files there’s a letter from Fauci to Hillary Clinton through her aid/lawyer Cheryl Mills: “Please tell her that we all love her and are very proud to know her.” LOOK:
Fauci is blowing the seriousness of the Covid-19 virus as far out of proportion as the MSM recommending very extreme measures of Social Distancing, did he not mutter some nonsense of shutting down restaurants, I am almost certain he recommends family get togethers of nk more than 10 at a time, guess no marriages in 2020, “THANK YOU TYRANNICAL CHINESE POLITICIANS. “
Fortunately Dr. Birx brings truth in a rational and sensible way. I noticed Fauci has been speaking less and less every presser.
It will be very interesting to see if Fauci is not on stage at tomorrow’s briefing.
Maybe PT would be better served collecting resumes from MAGA supporters at his rallies and hiring from the heartland and these rallies where he knows these people believe and bleed MAGA everyday!
hydroxychloroquine + azithromycin = no chicom virus
“What the hell do you have to lose?”
I thought the Good Doctor may pass out. His hand was a little shaky when he wiped his brow and stifled his giggle.
Good catch, he touched his face all over…
Good catch, he touched his face all over…
That gesture of disgust was revealing.
Sounds like someone trying to keep from ‘committing suicide’ while rolled up in a rug.
Comforting himself. The Deep State Department. Trump is so hilarious.
All one needs to know about Fauci is that he was the lead CDC guy heading up the response to the AIDS outbreak in the ’80s. He was the one who did more than anyone else to cover for gays and divert attention away from their lifestyle. He tried to make it sound like everyone was equally at risk. He opposed closing down the gay bathhouses. It is amazing that Trump, who in his New York playboy days would have been acutely aware of how wild the gay scene was, and must have known that Fauci’s line was pure BS, could have forgotten that and associated himself with this swampist today.
My 15 year old son came up with a Stage 4 Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in 1993, The government was then spending about 50% of its research budget tackling AIDS, which at that time anyway was about 88% attributable to personal lifestyle. There was limited research, and ZERO safety net for a completely middle-class family like mine.
Through the loving Grace of our sovereign Lord Jesus Christ, he went into remission and raised 5 kids and is now a grandpa. TRUST IN GOD, NOT MAN!
Thank God for your son’s recovery and for his lovely family. You have all been very blessed.
Or PDJT used Fauci initially until he and Pence assembled the team. Dr. Birx was part of the Reagan administration and HIV team.
I’m assuming someone has posted the letter as a tweet to Don Jr. page?
Fauchi is not going to ever endorse or allow a drug or cure for the chi com virus unless he can take credit for it. NEVER.
He’s a career beaureaucrat. He is killing innocent people and destroying the economy. Every time he speaks, the stock mkt. tanks.
Fauci thought bubble…
“If he only knew”.
C’mon Folks, as we learned from web-footed Hillary years ago…” What difference does it make!”
I hate to say it folks..We are stuck with him…Until someone gets pushed into the picture with experience and produces results that can be seen… there is no way to get rid of him…
it would be extremely cutter productive to do so at tis moment in time…..
The President can add people to the task force, and thats what that president should be doing….
Drowned him out…will take a little time…But drowned him out
Hot off the YouTube presses Laura’s show from this evening discussing this subject of Fauci as well as a Doctor in New York that has his patients using the drug Now.
On a related note, Hillary Clinton just appeared on a Bravo tv show with Andy Cohen. Apparently, Andy Cohen is the latest celebrity who tested positive for the Chinese Virus.
Cover for HIV?
Has anyone else noticed that in almost all of these plays over the past 4 years one of the side missions seems to always be to…….
Delay and run out as much of the clock on PT’s presidency as possible without exposing the real perpetrators?
Muller investigation – 2+ years – no perpetrators indicted
IG reports 1-1/12 years – no perpetrators indicted
Huber investigation – 2 years – no perpetrators indicted
Barr/Durham investigation – 1+ year and counting – no perpetrators indicted
And now on Corona – didn’t we just hear this might take 18 months to resolve completely and will take months to get through trials and FDA approval of Hydroxychloroquine as a FDA approved treatment for Corona.
The snookering and games continues!
Unfit for duty.
Busted!
Fauci
NIH & CDC….in my opinion both liars stocked with liberals. They’re just piddle labs and produce nothing of value. They don’t deserve billions of taxpayer dollars. Both should have their staff and funding cut to the bone.
First time I heard of Dr. Fauci was in 198x when I read “And the Band Played On”. If I recall correctly the author described both Drs. Gallo and Fauci in a negative light. Gallo for competing for power and recognition and Fauci for not sounding the HIV alarm.
“How many have to die before we do something? Just give us a number…” a memorable scene
Oh boy, this explains A LOT regarding Fauci’s attitude at the news update this morning. Just a little while ago, Shannon Bream’s show played the clip where President Trump quipped that Mike Pompeo needed time go “back to the State Dept. – you know – the Deep State.” Fauci did a very obvious face plant right into his hand!
When I read the comment that the revealed Fauci email to HilLIARy was done during the Benghazi hearings, I shook my head in disbelief! I sure hope President Trump replaces him. Or maybe it’s better to follow the old adage to, “keep your enemies closer?”
Dr. Fauci is an extremely intelligent AND talented bureaucrat who knows how to suck up to whomever is his boss, in this case POTUS Trump. As Sundance aptly points out Dr Fauci is full of himself. Best to leave this Hillary praise letter die an immediate death. Otherwise it will backfire!
