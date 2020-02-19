WaPo Report: Quisling AG Bill Barr Threatens to Quit…

First, the “report” comes from the pathetic beltway crowd of journolist narrative engineers; so there’s likely little-to-no substance to the construct. However, that said, if Bill Barr is so weak, pathetic and incapable of doing his job such that he needs to threaten to resign if President Trump tweets his opinion, then Barr is in the wrong profession.

…Unless, of course, President Trump’s pressure on Bill Barr is actually forcing the Attorney General to do something the AG is predisposed not to undertake. Which, given the background history of Bill Barr, is entirely possible.

Right around this moment-in-time is where a multitude of mutually aligned beltway quisling pundits will declare that Bill Barr’s delicate sensibilities are being wounded by a President who demands forceful accountability; ie. traditional DC republicans pundits [insert Laura Ingraham and Max Boot here].

The bottom line is President Trump is doing absolutely nothing to impede Bill Barr from doing his job; if the U.S. Attorney General is factually intent on doing that job.

Ever since he assumed the office the Attorney General has been praising the likes of Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller and Christopher Wray. Given the nature of what is widely available to see, that level of logical disconnect is not representative of an individual who possesses reasonable judgement in the realm of justice…. just sayin’.

So until Bill Barr actually man’s-up and does something with the authority he has requested, the image of Bondo Barr attempting to cover-up the rot and wrongdoing amid visibility of overwhelming corruption; while pontificating about “constitutional norms”; is a more apt descriptive.

President Trump has been victimized by the same institutions AG Bill Barr is now in charge of. So forgive me if I don’t impart sympathy upon a person who is in charge of those institutions, whining about background noise, and seemingly incapable of addressing the abuse unless all of the planets are aligned to provide him the quiet atmosphere he requires while thumbing through the final chapters of his indulgent memoirs over a glass of chardonnay.

Suck it up cupcake.

When you get all done with that, there’s still a job to do.

The WaPo: -Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials said, foreshadowing a possible confrontation between the president and his attorney general over the independence of the Justice Department.

So far, Trump has defied Barr’s requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Barr had made his posture known directly to Trump. The administration officials said Barr seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes the president would get the message that he should stop weighing in publicly on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations. “He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking. (read more) The problem Bill Barr is his own inability to deal with the issues within his own authority. It was not President Trump that caused four underlings to defy Barr’s authority and set-up the attorney general with the image of a rogue DOJ lacking leadership and direction. That issue was the direct result of Barr’s own inability to cut-out political corruption on his first days, weeks, months and year as the head of the agency. No doubt several Bush-Republicans will stand quickly in defense of the psychologically wounded soldier sitting in the tent crying he just can’t take the sound of the thunder any longer. And yes, President Trump is likely to be Pattonesque in removing his helmet, slapping the feeble-minded fool and demanding he get back in the fight…. after all: TRUMP […] …yeah, I do make his job harder. I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter. We have a great Attorney General, and he’s working very hard. And he’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. That’s my opinion. You’ll have to ask what his opinion is. But I will say this: Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice, because I don’t get that voice in the press. In the media, I don’t get that voice. So I’m allowed to have a voice…. (more) Now, go make me a sandwich – and tell the Attorney General to bring me a Diet Coke. President Trump is an apex predator. A genuine titan; not a politician. President Trumps’ frames of reference are far larger than the irrelevant opinion of politicians who have never accomplished anything in their lives beyond self-indulgence. This is the first time a seemingly larger predator has survived the piranha biting and small-minded scheming amid the swamp; and then stood up to squish them in the aftermath…. What we are seeing now is fear; genuine fear. When Bill Barr said on ABC that President Trump’s tweets were difficult for him, in essence he showcased just how weak, pathetic and politically-minded he is. Barr’s job is the same with or without President Trump expressing opinion on the visible DOJ and FBI corruption and amplification of outrages that are felt by a significant portion of the electorate. It was a mistake for Barr to start whining about the issue, not specifically because of anything Trump, but more specifically because Barr showed weakness within the same fishbowl he is supposed to control. Powerful interests in DC now understand President Trump is strong; he’s dangerous. And those same voices in DC now see Bill Barr publicly admitting how weak and pathetic he is. Those who construct narratives, the piranhas per se’, know that once they can identify your weakness they will use it against their victim to the achieve their beltway objectives. If the reporting is accurate, Bill Barr is pathetic; and that weakness simply highlights that his purpose was never to deal with the corrupt issues in the first place. PS. Here’s the DOJ journolists writing the simultaneously fired articles: ….. Any questions?