WaPo Report: Quisling AG Bill Barr Threatens to Quit…

First, the “report” comes from the pathetic beltway crowd of journolist narrative engineers; so there’s likely little-to-no substance to the construct. However, that said, if Bill Barr is so weak, pathetic and incapable of doing his job such that he needs to threaten to resign if President Trump tweets his opinion, then Barr is in the wrong profession.
…Unless, of course, President Trump’s pressure on Bill Barr is actually forcing the Attorney General to do something the AG is predisposed not to undertake. Which, given the background history of Bill Barr, is entirely possible.
Right around this moment-in-time is where a multitude of mutually aligned beltway quisling pundits will declare that Bill Barr’s delicate sensibilities are being wounded by a President who demands forceful accountability; ie. traditional DC republicans pundits [insert Laura Ingraham and Max Boot here].
The bottom line is President Trump is doing absolutely nothing to impede Bill Barr from doing his job; if the U.S. Attorney General is factually intent on doing that job.
Ever since he assumed the office the Attorney General has been praising the likes of Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller and Christopher Wray. Given the nature of what is widely available to see, that level of logical disconnect is not representative of an individual who possesses reasonable judgement in the realm of justice…. just sayin’.
So until Bill Barr actually man’s-up and does something with the authority he has requested, the image of Bondo Barr attempting to cover-up the rot and wrongdoing amid visibility of overwhelming corruption; while pontificating about “constitutional norms”; is a more apt descriptive.
President Trump has been victimized by the same institutions AG Bill Barr is now in charge of. So forgive me if I don’t impart sympathy upon a person who is in charge of those institutions, whining about background noise, and seemingly incapable of addressing the abuse unless all of the planets are aligned to provide him the quiet atmosphere he requires while thumbing through the final chapters of his indulgent memoirs over a glass of chardonnay.
Suck it up cupcake.
When you get all done with that, there’s still a job to do.
The WaPo: -Attorney General William P. Barr has told people close to President Trump — both inside and outside the White House — that he is considering quitting over Trump’s tweets about Justice Department investigations, three administration officials said, foreshadowing a possible confrontation between the president and his attorney general over the independence of the Justice Department.
So far, Trump has defied Barr’s requests, both public and private, to keep quiet on matters of federal law enforcement. It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Barr had made his posture known directly to Trump. The administration officials said Barr seemed to be sharing his position with advisers in hopes the president would get the message that he should stop weighing in publicly on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal investigations.
“He has his limits,” said one person familiar with Barr’s thinking. (read more)
The problem Bill Barr is his own inability to deal with the issues within his own authority.
It was not President Trump that caused four underlings to defy Barr’s authority and set-up the attorney general with the image of a rogue DOJ lacking leadership and direction. That issue was the direct result of Barr’s own inability to cut-out political corruption on his first days, weeks, months and year as the head of the agency.
No doubt several Bush-Republicans will stand quickly in defense of the psychologically wounded soldier sitting in the tent crying he just can’t take the sound of the thunder any longer. And yes, President Trump is likely to be Pattonesque in removing his helmet, slapping the feeble-minded fool and demanding he get back in the fight…. after all:
TRUMP […] …yeah, I do make his job harder. I do agree with that. I think that’s true. He’s a very straight shooter. We have a great Attorney General, and he’s working very hard. And he’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. That’s my opinion. You’ll have to ask what his opinion is.
But I will say this: Social media, for me, has been very important because it gives me a voice, because I don’t get that voice in the press. In the media, I don’t get that voice. So I’m allowed to have a voice…. (more)
Now, go make me a sandwich – and tell the Attorney General to bring me a Diet Coke.
President Trump is an apex predator. A genuine titan; not a politician.
President Trumps’ frames of reference are far larger than the irrelevant opinion of politicians who have never accomplished anything in their lives beyond self-indulgence.
This is the first time a seemingly larger predator has survived the piranha biting and small-minded scheming amid the swamp; and then stood up to squish them in the aftermath…. What we are seeing now is fear; genuine fear.
When Bill Barr said on ABC that President Trump’s tweets were difficult for him, in essence he showcased just how weak, pathetic and politically-minded he is.
Barr’s job is the same with or without President Trump expressing opinion on the visible DOJ and FBI corruption and amplification of outrages that are felt by a significant portion of the electorate. It was a mistake for Barr to start whining about the issue, not specifically because of anything Trump, but more specifically because Barr showed weakness within the same fishbowl he is supposed to control.
Powerful interests in DC now understand President Trump is strong; he’s dangerous. And those same voices in DC now see Bill Barr publicly admitting how weak and pathetic he is. Those who construct narratives, the piranhas per se’, know that once they can identify your weakness they will use it against their victim to the achieve their beltway objectives.
If the reporting is accurate, Bill Barr is pathetic; and that weakness simply highlights that his purpose was never to deal with the corrupt issues in the first place.
PS. Here’s the DOJ journolists writing the simultaneously fired articles:
….. Any questions?
I dunno..
That is to say, I dunno what to believe anymore.
….. Any questions?
Yeah, I got a question:
DOJ has a “press corps”? (that likes to party, so they say)
Or are they mainstream media assigned to the DOJ beat?
I called this weeks ago. Barr thought there was some overzealous FBI agents when he took the job. A little clean up in aisle three. Then he realized there was a coup. Then he realized Mueller and rosenstein were involved. So he decided to stall to figure it out. Durham is another Huber. Barr realizes he is in over his head. He can’t fix it or he is out of the Washington club. POTUS is not letting him stall anymore. So Barr wants to get fired. But POTUS refuses. He is going to tweet to force him to deal with it or quit.
I’ve got one too:
Since when did conservatives decide they/we should give any credence whatsoever to an unsubstantiated statement from WAPO? Especially a story that lends itself to the rumor mill narratives of the left so well. I guess I don’t know what to believe anymore either.
Kerri Kupec saying that the AG has no plans to resign means nothing other than it’s most likely an attempt to slow down the rumors. “No plans to resign” usually means that the person hasn’t written a resignation letter yet, but it does not mean they aren’t about to. Am I saying that Barr will resign? No, of course not. We don’t know what he will do, but my guess is that the leak that he’s considering resigning is an attempt to try to scare Trump into being quiet. To that I say, “Good luck, Mr AG. This is a president that is only quiet when he chooses to be quies, not when someone tells him to be.”
It will be interesting to see what happens, but the AG may very well have backed himself into a corner.
What is more limiting to Barr, a tweet from the president or thousands of X DOJ prosecutors signing a letter against Barr? Separately a group of judges?
The left response to Barr’s actions seem far worse than a Trump tweet.
Yeah the timing is suspicious. Think Stone, Flynn, Durham, and more recently the 1000 FORMER (big emphasis Bongino) DOJ employees.
Sounds like fake news to me. As a previous poster pointed out, DOJ spox said Barr has no plans to resign.
Let the (serious) game continue.
I agree. When wapo says water is wet I run my sink and feel the water before I believe it.
Didn’t sound to me like POTUS backed down one bit. If Barr called his bluff…he now knows it didn’t work.
Payday:. Please, Please, No special prosecutors!!!!!!!
If there is one lesson every good treeper has learned the hard way is no special prosecutors!!!!
Special prosecutors report to Congress!
Why in hell would you ever want this?????????
In response to Payday below!
Not sure how I ended up here! WP!
Not if you get right one….
Interesting…
Historically speaking.
And go back to a meaningless swamp life? Don’t do it Bill.
Thinking forward, who could take Barr’s place if he should resign?
PT should appoint a special prosecutor. Hmmm…maybe Rudy Giuliani?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, not Giuliani
– he’s too easily portrayed as a Trump loyalist who’ll bend things in the President’s favor
– he’s an ineffective speaker; I’ve watched him describing the Ukraine stuff he’s brought back and he’s all over the place, talks a bit too fast and a bit too demonstrative, comes across as wild-hair and a bit “sprung” by anyone else but us
He might be able to be part of the team, and the President’s watchdog over investigations
But he can’t be the main guy, the public face of the investigations and the DOJ
Ah, I see you said Special Prosecutor
But still – no – I still stand by those reasons
He would be the prosecutor. Not AG. And he’s a great one. Someone who wouldn’t be working in public. Which by definition means, he’s nothing but a face. We shouldn’t know or hear anything but the verdict.
Harney Dhillon, Chris Farrell, Tom Fitton?
That’s supposed to be Harmet! Harmet Dhillon! Auto-spelling! Sheesh!
Laura Ingraham’s hair was on fire tonight. She’s fed up with President TRUMP not heeding BB’s “warning”. BB walks on water, just like Mueller supposedly did.
Good! I’m fed up with her and this ridiculous nonsense. The only reason we are still talking about it is because the talking heads won’t shut up about not talking about it. It is manufactured b.s. on a massive scale.
Yes, if BB wants to leave, let him go. I have seen nothing yet to prove he’s the whiz kid we need in that job anyway, and he’s had a year to impress me.
The problem with the DOJ & FBI is that they believe they are all above the law and have no bosses. SORRY, it doesn’t work like that. Get used to it!
Like Ann Coulter…Laura likes the DC Cocktail Circuit too much to take too much of a stand.
Laura is for Laura.
I swear she doesn’t seem bright enough to have interned for Justice Thomas.
I’m sorry but Laura Ingraham is the antithesis of Ann Coulter.
Ann is fearless and has stuck with some unpopular positions for decades; I know she annoys people here, but to me she’s a hero.
There are very few Conservative pundits who dont bend the knee; Ann, Michelle Malkin, Mark Steyn, Rush and Tucker come to mind.
The only reason we are still talking about it is because the talking heads won’t shut up about not talking about it.
Now that’s a well-turned phrase, TwoLaine.
I commend you!
TY.
Like many older Americans, Barr can’t grasp how far Left the younger generation of Americans have drifted. (You’d think the communist Bernie leading the Democrat Presidential polls would supply Bondo Bill with a clue.)
Barr must have started with a series of wrong assumptions; that the Russian Collusion hoax started from solid evidence, that the fanatical persecution of President Trump and his people by DOJ officials was just over-zealous hard workers who meant well, and that he (Barr) could talk to his wayward staff members and straighten them out.
Instead, Barr found himself struggling to hold closed a closet stuffed with leftist honey badgers. No wonder he wants to just go home.
Sessions was never the right man for the job: they broke him within days. If Barr has been broken, let him at least, before he runs away, describe what steps the next man should take to put out the fire. Then tell Barr he can’t leave, we can’t spare him, and get to work on all the changes he knows are required.
He’s trying to protect the institutions when what they really need is to be torn down and rebuilt. The foundation is rotted.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ingraham tries too hard to compete with male counterparts….by trying to act like a man. If only she would use her God given feminine abilities. Is she gay? I know she has adopted kids but never hear her talk of a significant other… male or female….If she is Catholic don’t know how she handles that. Must be a significant conflict. Then again anyone Catholic these days must be confused with the high profile fakes and mixed messages.Yea… she really ticked me off tonight with her lecture to PT. WITH Barrs misplaced loyalties I questioned his personal knowledge and hers as well….especiallyconcerning the complete picture of corruption, You all probably know already her sexual orientation but if I Had to bet….not that it makes a difference …but would explain her complex. Her obvious naive attitude is as baffling as Graham saying Mueller investigation still has his approval?????Are these people that out of the loop or their investigative team that lazy to make them look like fools?
I’m a Catholic and I’m not confused; the Cardinals elected a Commie to be Pope.
The Church is confused.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am Catholic too and cant stand that we have a Communist Pope. Always putting down the United States and Capitolism. Capitolism FEEDS THE WORLD. You will never get me to believe that Obama and the intel community did not have something to do with this Pope being Installed. Obama HATED Pope Benedict and made no secret of it. What Pope just quits. They almost always die in office. They either found something in his past or manufactured something becuase he stepped down and this communist global warming supporting IDIOT was put in office and Obama Immediately HAILED it and set up a visit.
I had to turn her off.. I also had to turn off the Hannity and Hannity show tonight… Hattip to whoever on here thought of that.. was very humorous indeed.
Matt Whitaker seen frequently being interviewed lately with solid support for POTUS.
WaPo put this out? Not sure if it is a true story or their version of a true story. Guess we will know soon enough. Maybe this is just another attempt to put pressure on Barr to get out. Or not. Wait and see as it plays out again.
Yeah, that was a thought I had when first hearing it
“Is this true? Or is this the narrative the MSM wants out?”
Because at the tarmac press conference today, PresTrump deflated the Barr-vs-Trump controversy the MSM was eager to keep alive.
Instead, PresTrump said “Yeah, sure, I probably make Barr’s life difficult” – words to that effect
Totally deflated the Barr-said-this/Trump says that dynamic the press wanted to stoke.
PresTrump owning the downside and deflating their narrative
“Yeah, sure, I probably make Barr’s life difficult”
So now this latest report re-inflates the controversy
Maybe just by happenstance, I don’t know the timeline of this latest claim / rumor, and whether there was sufficient time to gin this up intentionally.
But the effect is the same, re-inflates the Barr-Trump controversy
“….. Any questions?”
Uhmm, no. Just one correction. It’s “Go make me a SAMMICH.” 😀
LikeLiked by 5 people
I apologize for not having the “crying with laughter” emoji!
Ship one to Laura too please.
“Suck it up cupcake.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Need more than 2. And made of brass. But what a sense of humor SD.
LMAO!!!!
Sundance, you are a rascal!!
MAKE HISTORY or
be history AG Barr…..
BALLS TO THE WALL ❤️🇺🇸
If Barr really is threatening to resign then I agree. Go already. But I really have a problem with believing ANYTHING the media says especially these ANNONOMOUS sources. How many Russian BOMBSHELLS did we have to live through and the impeachment and everything else. If I was forced to place a big wager I would have to say with the media’s history this is a BIG FAT LIE to sow dissention.
Erm…. a “mater sammich.”
“So until Bill Barr actually man’s-up and does something with the authority he has requested, the image of Bondo Barr attempting to cover-up the rot and wrongdoing amid visibility of overwhelming corruption; while pontificating about “constitutional norms”; is a more apt descriptive.”
Someone please insert link to that remarkable image of the pharmaceutical “GROWACET” here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Yep
On the same day PDJT tells a press gaggle that he knows who the leaker is, who “anonymous” is, and that he tells them stuff he wants them to leak, we now have this story about Barr threatening to quit attributed to…. anonymous sources. Hahahaha. I don’t believe a word of it. It’s just the WaPo trying to stir up conflict between PDJT and Barr.
LikeLiked by 7 people
And conservative media is probably doing a disservice by repeating the media anonymous sources lies and reacting to them with anything but skepticism
Joseph diGenova for AG
if you watched the presser from today, he said they had an excellent relationship and were working just fine. and he admitted that he doesnt make Bills job any easier but he has free speech and he has never interfered in any of Barr’s work. It all seemed fine. He said he has complete confidence and trusts him completely. I hope he isnt wrong, but this comes up pretty fast after the presser today. Can’t believe they make the stories up as fast as PDT disputes them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
By owning the downside (“I probably don’t make Bill’s job any easier”), PresTrump totally deflated the “Barr-vs-Trump-antagonism” narrative the press wanted to keep stoking.
Dunno if the new rumor was in response or had already been manufactured.
I expounded a little more upthread
Just a few more months until “we shouldn’t take any actions which could be construed as ‘political’ during an election year” will give them an excuse to kick this can down the road even further.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clivas:. I suspect that was exactly what Barr was planning on when he picked late spring/early summer! The problem with Barr is he is a competent cover up artist unlike Sessions!
I too am a little concerned by Barr but you also have to give him so time and the fact that Trump says he has total confidence him is enough for me right now. One year sounds like a long time in office but it is not when your in charge of the DOJ and all the law enforcement agencies under it that have been staffed with liberals for pretty much 24 year. (Clinton, Bush did not replace hardly anyone because he wanted to make nicey nice, and then Obama). It takes time to get people into the positions you want. A few positions can be appointed but the vast majority of government jobs are civil service and it is very hard to move them or get rid of them. I am still on the TRUST TRUMP TRAIN.
PDJT must stare the Senate down on appointments. Go “Acting” and wait them out.
Obviously the Senate ensures those loyal to the Bureaucratic State / UniParty / Institutional peer group get up.
Any more of this rubbish and 2020 to 2024 is going to be a self created disaster for the Don.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One quick pardon, and Sydney is available! She writes books calling these people liars.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A Tigress AG would be a right moved. I bet she could really cut some nuts. I would love to see her tell McCabe .. ‘you are F%(ked, for life’.
Btw, those female reporters are sleeping with everyone in DC for leads. Except those dudes they’re hanging with there. Lol
“PS. Here’s the DOJ journolists writing the simultaneously fired articles:”
What are the chances, if we could see all their personal metadata between this group for the last 48 hours, that we would not find any “collusion”?
SD:
“Ever since he assumed the office the Attorney General has been praising the likes of Rod Rosenstein, Robert Mueller and Christopher Wray. Given the nature of what is widely available to see, that level of logical disconnect is not representative of an individual who possesses reasonable judgement in the realm of justice…. just sayin’.”
Nothing more needs to be said. SD has been right about Bondo Barr since his confirmation.
However, I can’t resist suggesting that Barr can escape the burning building only by resigning under the guise of Presidential interference. The DS will love it…until the ever-growing dissemination of the truth about the coup reaches critical mass with voters, particularly independents and moderate Dems.
“First, the “report” comes from the pathetic beltway crowd of journolist narrative engineers; so there’s likely little-to-no substance to the construct.”
If someone tells me what I am seeing with my own eyes, I am very inclined to believe them. I don’t care who they are. By his own words, Barr has threatened the President of the United States. And the threat is clear – if you don’t shut up, I will resign and embarrass you as well as give your enemies pallets of ammo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stay or Go…
Fish or Cut Bait…
Forget anyone to replace save Rudy or Sidney….
IF they want a new AG, then give them one to choke on until blue in the face!
We really need this to stall some, until at least mid-March….remember that 270 day deal…
I’m confused, Sundance.
“Powerful interests in DC now understand President Trump is strong; he’s dangerous. And those same voices in DC now see Bill Barr publicly admitting how weak and pathetic he is.”
I think your meaning in the first sentence above is that after the impeachment fiasco and the Dem Party’s present paroxysms that Trump feels emboldened, that while he’s always strong, he’s stronger now. Or do you mean that Trump as a general rule is “strong” and “dangerous”?
If you mean the former, then I don’t understand why you feel that POTUS is feeling strong and dangerous IF his AG is weak. How/why is POTUS feeling strong and dangerous when the guy he’s been relying on to bring justice is, in your opinion, exhibiting weakness?
What do you know that we don’t? What card is POTUS holding?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He sure is.
Bill Barr lost me at his first hearing when he said “I was friends with Bob Müeller before I took this job and I will be friends with him after this investigation” I couldn’t believe he said that!
Just sayin’. maybe he didn’t know then what he learned over the next several weeks and months after his confirmation.
Bill Barr lost me at his first hearing when he said “I was friends with Bob Müeller before I took this job and I will be friends with him after this investigation” I couldn’t believe he said that!
There are three ways by which to tell a man: his eyes, his favorite quotes and the friends her keeps.
– unknown
All Barky needs to do is release all previously classified info, unredacted, as VSGPDJT authorized months ago. Let we the people see who the real crooks are. Then he, Durham, whoever has our mandate to prosecute the malefactors to the max. If they continue to hide and lie to we the people, that’s proof they still haven’t comprehended that they work for us and our elected POTUS not vice versa. Mass firings to follow immediately would be my preferred response. There’s nothing worthwhile that a Fed can do that a locally elected and accountable DA can’t do as well or better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mass firings would set off the Demon Rats, but the DOJ could be made an unpleasant place to work, in a hundred small ways, to inspire an big uptick in turnover. There must be consultants in the private sector who know how to do this and avoid expensive layoffs.
Decentralizing the federal bureaucracy remains as a close to a panacea as I can imagine. Many will quit rather than move: Hallelujah!
Surely Barr has tried it the easy way – persuasion and reason, now comes the hard way. Enough 🥕 for you Dobbin, now comes a big 🏏.
As I recall with Kelly, Mattis and McMaster, among others, all the claims of resignations/firings were denied up until they happened. that’s just the way these things usually work.
They’ve said that about Kelleyanne, too – and Pompeo. Still. There.
“The DOJ Press Corps”
How many of the Executive Branches have their own dedicated MainSewerMedia “Press Corps”.
Just the shadow government/deep state corrupted ones?
(State Dept. immediately comes to mind)
It is entirely understandable that Barr is so reluctant to challenge the organizational structure of DOJ. After all, its where he’s spent most of his career. Nonetheless, it is abundantly clear that the level of corruption not only runs deep but has been in existence for a very long time. Trump has exposed the entire federal “apparat” for what it is and has made it impossible for the DOJ apparatchiks to hide.
We are at a historically important moment, something that we may never see again. This is an incredibly uncomfortable time for Barr who obviously would prefer to maintain the pretense that the DOJ is functioning as it should. The problem is it isn’t functioning as it should and now everyone in the entire world has a ring-side seat.
Because of the failed soft-coup against the president, the DOJ is in organizational free-fall. The surprise Stone sentence is a perfect example of the hidden-agenda gate-keepers poking their thumb in Barr’s eye. What happens next is gong to require a very strong man, someone the equal of our president, to make the necessary corrections to get DOJ to a point where it is again serving the American people. Right now it is in open revolt against the American people.. We live in interesting times.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh dear. I guess we shouldn’t expect him to hear our limits with corruption in our federal agencies, specifically in the DOJ and FBI.
As I commented in the other thread, why would Barr think there might be corruption in FISA, in targeting Flynn or POTUS, but NOT corruption involved in prosecuting and sentencing Stone?
If he is asking other US Attorneys to investigate, is he spreading the misery? If he spreads the knowledge of the details of corruption, wouldn’t that make it harder to cover up? Is he spreading the misery to insulate himself from attacks by those in Congress who like the swamp? Yeah, you can take out one man, but there are others working on these issues?
Or is he insulating himself from criticism?
Most likely yes and yes.
it ain’t me.so leave me be
If it was me well now it’s.them so leave me.be
Swamp.survival deny deny deny then deny denying.
Brilliant analysis.
The lame stream says Barr has threatened to resign. Barr says that is not true. Whom to believe when neither can be trusted?
Sounds me as if it’s just one more ploy by the DS–first the 1000 attorneys ask for his resignation, then the “leaks” with no named sources again, in the paper that is the voice of the CIA and a bunch of Durham stories this week.
I’ve believed for a long time in the theory that if Barr is going to actually do anything, he needs to have his ducks perfectly in line and his t’s perfectly crossed when he does, because the targets will unleash holy hell in reply.
That said…time is short. By July political conventions will restrain initiating any legal action.
Final thought — I don’t understand why Barr and Trump have not had a substantive discussion about the corruption and the need to expose it and assess accountability. That is, that Barr has not communicated to the President that he fully intend to clean the Augean Stables. My worry is that such a conversation, if it had happened, would have obviated the need for Trump to tweet anything…or for Barr to comment on his tweeting.
I truly fear that SDs concerns and worries may be too well founded. If so…..then the Republic is closer to the precipice than many of our worst fears.
How do you know that “Barr and Trump have not had a substantive discussion about the corruption and the need to expose it and assess accountability”? Do you really think Trump just let Barr wander around aimlessly?
IMHO, this is all kabuki theater meant to distract his enemies, lull them into thinking “Barr is one of theirs” and then coming to defend him — and then the hammer will drop.
Fake news? Apply the Bongino rule and wait 24 hours before reacting. I prefer to think that Barr was projecting after being caught with his pants down by those 4 traitorous prosecutors. Yes, Bill, it smarts. Barr is probably stunned by how intrenched and dangerous the Swamp is, even for an alumnus such as himself. Barr is facing his Rubicon; he should either cross the damned thing and do what is right for the nation, or go home. As much as I like Harvey Keitel, we don’t need a Pulp Fiction-like cleaner. Damn the institutions! Save the Republic!
I believe that Barr, RR and Wolfe are tied together. Barr is protecting RR, RR has protected Wolfe.
Wolfe goes down and the dominions fall. If right, then how many ways out does Barr have? To quit would be one.
Remember WaPo is involved so it could be another lie, too.
Lisa Booth on FNN said it best. To paraphrase, the whole AG Barr vs PDJT issue sounds like good cop vs bad cop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LOL!
Something tells me AG Barr will come through…Judge Berman Jackson today has opened her court to the PUBLIC…if she attempts to send STONE TO PRISON after agreeing to wait out APPEAL ON NEW TRIAL, she will have shown the WORLD DEEP STATE!
AG Barr said he took this job knowing he was not long for this world and so far, Manafort was moved, Mueller was done, and SHAMPEACHMENT DEFEATED!
The Jury is still out on Barr’s performance. Until Durham is done, everyone just has an opinion though convincing on both sides. I told you so crowd is lame and doesn’t help bring folks together.
POTUS has to pick AG that Senate will pass through. Right now Bill is all we got. I love the tweets and don’t want them to stop!! Educating folks to vote true conservative is a drip drip process as is true justice if Durham is legitimate, this is a huge case that spreads its tentacles far and wide.
If no justice, then we at least hope to gain hearts and souls and that my friends makes this worth it!!
We believe the Washington Post now?
This story is a perfect candidate for the “Bongino Rule.”
Drip by drip by drip. I remember asking myself when is Trump going to fire Sessions? Days turned into weeks into months into years. How long is this going to go on I wondered. I kept asking is it going to be this month, or that month? Or is Sessions going to redeem himself by doing his job? Many of you felt the same. It just went on and on. It felt interminable.
Now it’s deja vu (all over again). For a second time it is becoming obvious we are in the same situation with Bill Barr. He too may not be the man for the job. Again I’m asking myself is Barr going to redeem himself? Or is it going to be that President Trump effectively spend his whole term in office without an AG, with the DOJ being run by faceless bureaucrats?
Hmmmm… if BB is a quisling and a plant, then who exactly conned Trump into hiring him in the first place, especially after being burned by the keebler elf….. I think it is obvious that Trump doesn’t trust Graham. I think Trump and turtle have a symbiotic relationship in that the turtle enjoys confirming Trumps court picks, but other than that, I don’t think Trump would trust advice from him.. Who could have convinced Trump (if he is so smart) that it would be such a good idea to hire another d.c. insider instead of maybe sending Rudy outside of the beltway to bring in a new apple since the barrel he had to pick from was obviously rotted.. (yes, an untouchables reference)…. I can’t think of anyone that I could imagine Trump would trust would would make such a recommendation.. eg. Sekulow or Gingrich…
Either way, the buck stops with the prez as the old saying goes… Trump has no one to blame for this other than himself…
Two things here….First of all, the report is from the Washington (Com)Post. Secondly, the report is from the Washington (Com)Post. Enough said. S.D. this is not worth building a scenario around.
Bill Barr is NOT a good person. He was an absolutely rotten choice for Attorney General.
Read about his past here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/ciabushiran-contra-covert-operative-fixer-william-barr-nominated-attorney-general/5662609
Dear Will Barr,
Thank you very much for doing nothing and collecting a big government check. Your resignation is accepted immediately.
AMF,
The US Citizens
Barr! Put down the pipes , pick up the claymore! Bas no Beatha (Death or Life)
Reports be damned. Truth or fiction.
Barr outed himself with IMPOSSIBLE. Case closed; he’ll be resigning soon. Trump will continue. Such an admission means he can’t do his job; ergo he’s gone.
Laura ingraham and Max Boot? Laura isn’t anywhere near that bad.
If the whole article about Barr possibly leaving due to PDJT’s tweets is false (it almost certainly is fake news), then all this is mute.
There is way too much coming out for Barr to be able to cover for, for much longer. I think it is starting to set in for the democrats that there will be a 2nd term for Trump and they are terrified and panicking. What’s the saying, “If your going to take a shot at the king you better kill him”. Their looking at 4 more years of one pissed off king!
Bill Barr is doing the Jeff Sessions two step of appointing prosecuto to look into things to placate Trump, knowing full well those investigations will drag along and produce nothing.
Barr will be gone by June If he doesn’t have anything to show for these two years. Trump expects results and right now Bill Barr has deliver precious few things besides tough talk occasionally in front of Congress and in some media interviews.
His time is coming up as Trump turns on the heat so now he starts to complain about tweets. One day Trump will finally get the AG he deserves that will drain the swamp. But until then, you people like Barr and Wray that are protecting the swamp and trying to run out the clock on the statue of limitations ala Jeff Sessions.
