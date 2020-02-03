Coronavirus as a Financial Contagion – Chinese Markets Suffer Steep Losses Upon Opening…

Even before the Coronavirus surfaced in China there was lower manufacturing factory activity within the Chinese economy. The necessary response within China to control the spread of the Coronavirus has been to shut down most commerce. Factories, schools & businesses throughout China are empty as various containment measures are underway.
The direct result of this response is a severe drop in economic activity. Many analysts are speculating about how this cessation of production might impact supply chains that use Chinese component goods. Obviously, with manufacturing facilities closed any downstream multinational company relying on those products may have supply issues as soon as existing inventories deplete.
There is a natural lag before the manufacturing void hits the consumer market; however, the financial markets are forward looking and they are already reflecting severe drops in stock prices, depending on the dependency/exposure of the company and/or sector.
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily on Monday as the death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 361 and investors retreated into safe-haven assets in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break.
Markets plunged at the open in their first session since Jan. 23, when the outbreak of the newly identified virus had claimed only 17 lives in Wuhan city, the epicenter of the outbreak, in Hubei province.
[…] The Shanghai Composite index shed 8% to hit one-year low on Monday, wiping almost $370 billion off the market value, according to Reuters calculations.
The yuan began trade onshore at its weakest level this year. Iron, oil and copper traded in Shanghai all dropped by their daily limits, catching up with global price falls as the spread of the virus has weighed on the world’s growth outlook.
Investors were bracing for volatility when onshore trade in Chinese stocks, bonds, yuan and commodities resumed, following a steep global selldown on fears about the impact of the virus on the world’s second-biggest economy.
Looking to head off panic, China’s central bank injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday. (read more)
In a very ironic way, any company that readjusted their supply chain, during the two years of uncertainty over U.S. -vs- China trade discussions and tariffs, will likely be in a much better position than those companies who remained anchored to Chinese manufacturing dependency.
It is going to be interesting to see what the scale of these downstream economic effects are going to be. Many multinationals have adopted very thin supply chains and use ‘just-in-time’ delivery for replenishment. If those companies cannot get resupplied they will be at the greatest financial risk.
Simultaneously, there’s an ironic cover for China within the lack of economic activity. Any pre-existing economic malaise or contraction can now be disguised by Beijing as the result of the current Coronavirus shut-downs.
Concerned how this will affect pharma med supply shipments to the US. China not only manufactures surgical masks, but a high percentage of vaccines, drug components as well.
How stupid were those that set that dependency up?
Amazingly stupid. I heard 80% of our antibiotics come from China. This is insane for any nation to do, from any nation.
Civil unrest is just around the corner, See Hong Kong.
For our country?
I think this virus stuff is also FAKE NEWS, just some overblown unmitigated BS, hype for poor suffering China because “orange man bad”!
Coronavirus, gene-manipulated with some other nastiness? There’s a reason it’s being so contagious. It looks bad.
More than you ever wanted to know about this coronavirus (NOT light reading!):
Coronavirus Exposed, Part 1: Communist Coverup, or Pandemic Bioweapon of Mass Destruction?
View at Medium.com
I just commented on the other post.
What about the goods coming from China? Di we know how long does the virus survive on surfaces?
*Does anyone know how long the virus survives on surfaces?
Been asking myself the same. Some pathogens are pretty hardy…
Fomites is an interesting problem. For this virus unknown so far. Standard disinfectants like dettol don’t work, only bleach and medical alcohol.
For flu viruses, ‘ Flu viruses capable of being transferred to hands and causing an infection can survive on hard surfaces for 24 hours. Infectious flu viruses can survive on tissues for only 15 minutes.
Like cold viruses, infectious flu viruses survive for much shorter periods on the hands. After 5 minutes the amount of flu virus on hands falls to low levels.
Flu viruses can also survive as droplets in the air for several hours; low temperatures increase their survival in the air.
Parainfluenza virus, which causes croup in children, can survive for up to 10 hours on hard surfaces and up to 4 hours on soft surfaces.’
Common cold viruses can last on nonporous surfaces up to seven days.
Posted on China Joe thread, but repeated here:
I read an article that indicated that similar viruses could live about 3 to 4 days on dry surfaces. Most of the stuff from China is shipped, which takes about 3 days. Add in getting the containers on trucks/trains and ultimately into stores, it will probably take 4 minimum to a week or two before the stuff makes it to store shelves.
I think we are OK in this regard.
It appears that the fact that asymptomatic people can spread the disease is a much bigger concern. R0 = 4 according to an early unrefereed paper. That means the average infected individual will infect 4 more people.
I still haven’t been able to find anything reliable on lethality. I have seen reports from 2% to 11% of the people being infected dying.
The death comes from pneumonia that kicks in about 7 to 9 days after infection. Early symptoms are dry, unproductive cough, fever and sometimes diarrhea. Then comes the pneumonia.
Apparently HIV antiviral drug treatments may help.
It appears that early reports from India suggesting that this is an engineered weaponized corona virus with HIV RNA insertions is likely false.
I’m not a doctor (but a person with a lot of technical training), but I have taken an interest in learning about this potential pandemic.
Do we know how long does the virus survive on surfaces?
I don’t, but I had the same concern during the ebola scare, particularly with respect to mass transit
Apparently, Wuhan is a major transportation hub. The airport handled about 25 million passengers in 2018. (ATL had 100 million.) They have high speed rail, a metro rail, and buses for mass transit.
👇
Separately, #China now exempting US imports key for epidemic control from retaliatory #tariffs. Customs Tariff Commission said Saturday tariffs canceled and taxes collected to be returned. Says policy aimed at boosting imports of necessary materials to curb spread of #WuhanVirus.
Jorge Guajardo
@jorge_guajardo
Thing to watch out for are countries putting export controls on these same products, for fear of facing outbreak with no sanitary materials. Also, China manufactures most of these products, they’re re-importing what they previously exported.
You snooze you lose, sneeze you lose too.
Sucks to be a rapacious anti-patrotic corporate raider. 😈
I have no doubt that Democrats are hoping for this outbreak to be devastating, both economic and otherwise, so they can use it against Trump. These people are sick.
And Joe Biden criticises the President for quarantines, limiting flights, etc., related to this virus as xenophobia, racism & worse.
Biden isn’t qualified to lick my toenails, let alone run a country. None of the dimms are qualified either.
“Any pre-existing economic malaise or contraction can now be disguised by Beijing as the result of the current Coronavirus shut-downs”
Just like the demoncRATS here, never let a good crisis go to waste.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
45 And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not.
China is a big importer of oil. Oil tanker companies are already being affected by the quarantine, as the driving in China has gone way down. Oil tanker companies can be affected by economic downturns quickly, depending how their contracts are set up. Some tankers have long contracts at a set rate, while others ship on the spot market, which fluctuates wildly sometimes on supply and demand at any one time. One oil tanker company I watch hit a recent high early in January, and has lost about a third of its value as the virus spread.
Is it possible it could have been manufactured? Conspiracy theory making the rounds that the Gates foundation was involved. I’ve not seen any credible evidence.
Here is the evidence. https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full.pdf
The article was pulled by the authors. See below.
This is concerning.
I have been reading that Corona-viruses are common, making up about 20% of the common viruses we acquire in the country.
This particular strain, however, has a unique binding site that combines to the same receptors as the HIV-1 virus (a different type of virus than Coronavirus).
What is interesting is that this binding site hasn’t been seen on a Coronavirus before, and that its amino acid sequence is in 4 different sequences which are discontinuous, yet fold up in 3D to make up the structure of the binding site to which it attaches to the human host. The likelihood of this virus evolving naturally is “not fortuitous”.
The epicenter of the virus is locked down, as is the city, and therefore under complete control from outside unbiased sources being able to study where it came from.
The authors of the paper seem to be from New Dehli. There is one author that does not seem Indian (from Ottowa) but appears Indian in his picture. The study is funded by the authors, and permission to print granted to a separate company. It is NOT peer reviewed.
The implication is that someone manufactured this virus — I will be interested to see who else studies the virus and their conclusions.
Why would the virus be manufactured? I can think of several (all speculative) reasons.
Less Chinese mouths to feed.
An excuse for Communist leaders to explain economic failure.
Population control
Elicit sympathy for the Chinese
Most analysts who know the PRC have recognised the structural problems with the economy and the slowdown of growth that began years before the so-called trade war. The CCP keeps trying the same old remedies, but the have run out of juice. The debt overhang is too great relative to GDP.
Trade war was an flection point; ASF devastating their pork supplies, now the Wuhan virus and as notified recently, bird flu is back meaning the culling of poultry stocks.
👇
Eunice Yoon
@onlyyoontv
#China’s top financial authorities pledging to ramp up #financial support during #WuhanVirus outbreak. Central bank- with finance ministry, bank and securities regulators- urging banks to be more flexible with companies suffering from epidemic and to prepare to lend more. #stocks
👇
曾錚 Jennifer Zeng
@jenniferatntd
Notice about stock market in #China. No one is allowed to sell when the market resume on Feb. 3. Biding price to be controlled before opening, no net sell before Feb. 7. Needs special permission for sales over 10M yuan. #CCP fearing market crash #Coronavirus
A scientific report from the Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in New Delhi, India, proves beyond any and all doubt that the Coronavirus is a man-made bioweapon.
Researchers have found that a killer airborne flu virus had the HIV gene added to it. This makes it completely impossible for it to have been a mutation that was spread by eating infected animals.
I have added a link to download a PDF copy of the full scientific report from the Indian scientists. It is highly technical but it contains enough plain language especially toward the end that anyone should understand. Show the report to your doctor and ask them what they think?
This virus has NOTHING to do with eating bats!!! It escaped from a Chinese bioweapons lab in Wuhan that is the only level four biolab in all of China. Now you see why they refused President Trump’s offer for help.
DOWNLOAD THE REPORT HERE:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v1.full.pdf
,@ devilvat, simply not true. Read the comments at the end of the published paper. Numerous common items could match those 4 short sequences. We simply do not know yet.
The report did not mention this ,or did I miss something,
“This virus has NOTHING to do with eating bats!!! It escaped from a Chinese bioweapons lab in Wuhan that is the only level four biolab in all of China. Now you see why they refused President Trump’s offer for help. “
I posted this article on an earlier thread with a warning; it was not peer reviewed.
Having said that, my experience with SARS gives me confirmation bias it may be true.
My post:
A2 says:
February 2, 2020 at 8:39 pm
Research paper by Indian scientists on coronavirus fuels bioweapon theoriesThe research paper by IIT Delhi, DU scientists was uploaded on January 31 on bioRxiv
However the paper was not peer reviewed
https://www.theweek.in/news/sci-tech/2020/02/01/research-paper-by-indian-scientists-on-coronavirus-fuels-bioweapon-theories.html
the PRC has said they are using anti HIV drugs and many countries have tried this along with other drugs targeting flu. The US report I cited on the previous page of the treatment of the first case in the US used drugs used against Mers, SARS and Ebola, along with other drugs.
Link here.
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001191
👉The article has been pulled by the authors btw.👈🏼
👇
Cocktail of flu, HIV drugs appears to help fight coronavirus: Thai doctors
Excerpt:
‘
‘The doctors from Rajavithi Hospital in Bangkok said a new approach in coronavirus treatment had improved the condition of several patients under their care, including one 70-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan who tested positive for the coronavirus for 10 days.
The drug treatment includes a mixture of anti-HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir, in combination with flu drug oseltamivir in large doses.
“This is not the cure, but the patient’s condition has vastly improved. From testing positive for 10 days under our care, after applying this combination of medicine the test result became negative within 48 hours,” Dr. Kriangska Atipornwanich, a lung specialist at Rajavithi, told reporters.‘
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-health-thailand/cocktail-of-flu-hiv-drugs-appears-to-help-fight-coronavirus-thai-doctors-idUSKBN1ZW0GQ
However, there is a thread here:
SCINQ Asia
Both HIV drugs target enzymes, in this case HIV protease that is responsible for peptide formation. HIV is a retrovirus meaning it works backwards from RNA, not DNA. 2019-nCoV is a RNA virus. I’m guessing if the HIV drugs have some effect on coronavirus proteases,
there must be some similarity in the way their proteases ‘ active site is shaped. the inhibitor essentially fits in the ‘enzymes’ and doesn’t allow it to be activated. The drugs do not target the outside receptors that people claim are engineered. It’s important to note that. 2
So just because the drugs may show some efficacy does not validate the theory that there are HIV snippets in the coronavirus spike. Hope that helped‘
Amazon listed surgical masks at at price point of $99.99 for 250 masks with a delivery date in March 2020. The shipping charge was $800.00 Tough times ahead for China……
so they gonna back out of the phase 1 deal?
Don’t think they can back out completely as they need our ag products: their #1 meat pork is decimated by swine flu, so they need our pork, and now their #2 meat poultry is getting hit with H5N1 bird flu, also they need our soybeans too. of course depending upon the commodity, I doubt there was never really any confidence on the part of Trump that they would live up to this deal any more than any other deal in the past. But I think they will need to buy our ag products, which is good for our farmers, regardless of whatever else they fail to buy that they said they would buy.
Yes it is possible, but not likely as a bio-weapon. No antidote, killing your own, targeting your own people’s racial genetics. Rapid mutation.
They could have been working with animals for antidotes. A lead virologist from Wuton was perhaps the leading researcher on bats. Bats survive all sorts of diseases that kill us. Something in their system stops the immune response from overreacting, the primary cause of death. So they may have gotten careless with their research.
Or it developed naturally.
This article sums up my personal experience. I’m having a laugh, because it is so true. The stories I could tell…
‘Chabuduo! Close enough …
Your balcony fell off? Chabuduo. Vaccines are overheated? Chabuduo. How China became the land of disastrous corner-cutting‘
Excerpt:
‘ In our apartment in central Beijing, we fight a daily rearguard action against entropy. The mirror on my wardrobe came off its hinges six months ago and is now propped up against the wall, one of many furnishing casualties. Each of our light fittings takes a different bulb, and a quarter of them are permanently broken. In the bedroom, the ceiling-high air-conditioning unit runs its moisture through a hole knocked in the wall, stuffed with an old cloth to avoid leakage, while the balcony door, its sealant rotted, has a towel handy to block the rain when it pours through. On the steps outside our door, I duck my head every day to avoid the thick tangle of hanging wires that brings power and the internet; when the wind is up, connections slow as cables swing.’….
Read the rest here:
https://aeon.co/essays/what-chinese-corner-cutting-reveals-about-modernity
China: We win, you get the flu.
I had to shift some stuff to China during Barakanahten’s reign to stay competitive. He shut down so many foundries that I could not get castings. Shifting some back, but it takes time to build new molds and proof them out. It’s not as simple as some think. We are a small business and still make a lot of things in US. We’ll see how it goes. It is expensive to move Supply chains.
The guy who does my hair and his wife traveled to Hong Kong to visit family in November and December. Some of the relatives took them over to Wuhan to eat dishes concocted from wild animals. They visited the big fish market that seems to be important in this epidemic. Even though it is a fish market, there are all sorts of meat, some of which my hair guy considered inedible. You could buy bats there. You walked past live poultry in cages.
He said that every so often, you would see somebody spit on the floor/ground at that market. The government over there has recently issued a request that people wait to dispose of their used masks in their own trash at home. The hair guy says that is probably because there are garbage pickers who go through trash receptacles to find items they can recycle and use or sell — like styrofoam cups. He said that what has been considered fun recently is for a large number of people to use the Chinese equivalent of WhatsApp and arrange a time to throw open the windows and loudly sing (the national anthem, I think). If that causes coughing, it is to the outside air onto the street.
He encountered a man who was coughing without making any effort to cover his mouth and spat on the floor in an airport over there. After the hair guy complained to the man and started to walk away, the man spat on the side of his face.
One of his cousins has a residence in China and spends much of his time in Taiwan. Since this outbreak, the cousin is stuck in China and not allowed to enter Taiwan.
The hair guy and his wife have been back in Texas since before any of this coronavirus outbreak started. All the same, his wife ordered a case of 1,000 masks. They are on back order.
Sanitation and hygienic practices are as rare as hen’s teeth in the PRC.
Hong Kong on the other hand is almost pathologically concerned with hygiene.thats one of the legacies of Colonial Public Health.
LikeLike
Oh yeah, and the hair guy told me the chinese stock market would open down, big time.
