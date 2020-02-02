Report: John Kerry Concerned As Joe Biden Plummets – Both Had Sons Cash-in on China/Ukraine…Iin

Stuff happening fast now… This is all a response to surging Bernie and a failed coup.
Chris Heinz and Hunter Biden were friends in business together, each cashing-in on the influence held by their fathers’ John Kerry and Joe Biden. Considering the likelihood Joe Biden was only running for President in order to: (1) shield himself from scrutiny, and (2) establish the cornerstone of the impeachment effort; it makes complete sense for John Kerry to be the participating campaign handler.
With Biden’s impeachment usefulness now exhausted by DC engineers, there’s no reason to prop-up his candidacy. He’s dropping like a proverbial rock. However the risk to Biden and Kerry still exists (see Lindsey Graham interview today), thus Kerry is anxious. The schemes are running head-first into the reality of the primary election:
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Secretary of State John Kerry — one of Joe Biden’s highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”
Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.” (read more)
John Kerry tweeted then deleted:
Today in Iowa – Biden Rally – infamous Hillary Clinton operative Lanny Davis appears:
Mr. Botox can’t even move his lips when he talks.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Make money??? I thought John Kerry was Theresa’s Heinz beta cuck and in line for the ketchup fortune?
LikeLike
Greed is good.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At least Kerry knows how to economize. Remember when he made sure to dock his new yacht in a state that didn’t have Massachusetts’ high Yacht Tax?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some people just can’t have enough money.
LikeLike
“I mean, I do think at a certain point you’ve made enough money” – Barack Obama 2010
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart…No Ukraine investigation until all the political sons are off the dole!
LikeLike
Did Sundance catch the bit about the Senate intelligence committee and the whistle blower? So Warner and Burr are moving into bury any investigation…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delusional. The Democrats are lost.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Conclusive evidence that Kerry doesn’t read here at Treehouse and doesn’t know the play
Someone from DNC needs to pull him to the side
“Psssst … John …”
LikeLike
… “the play” being the end-around on Sleepy Joe
LikeLike
“Stuff happening fast now.” I never knew watching politics could be so much fun!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I know it doesn’t feel like we are on offense, but I gotta say the disarray the democrats are starting to appear to be in kinda seems like some one has broken through their lines and maybe even attacking them in the rear…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
People all across the country are praying every day, some several times a day, that the Demonrats will stumble and fumble and their evil plans will be turned around on them. I believe we’re seeing God answering those prayers.
LikeLike
Obviously Kerry will run because of muh Ukraine corruption from his son. Biden impeachment 2.0 with Kerry.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe Dukakis can get in that tank again and run
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gore?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Walter Mondale is still around.
LikeLike
Love that photo. It’s a picture worth at least 1,000 words. The Biden, the Kerry et al are runninng head-first into the buzz saw known as VVVSGPDJT. Not a moment too soon!
LikeLiked by 3 people
John Kerry is a joke and yet he prevails. Hope he gets investigated with his good buddy Biden and
brought down. Such a phony.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCc-RWIp7XU
LikeLiked by 5 people
“John Kerry is a joke….” Time to bring out the acoustic guitar and listen “You’ve Got A Friend”.
LikeLike
Holy cow!!! Dems are done……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lurch has as much or more baggage as Biden. lol at the left. Just run ads with his appearances with Iranian scum buckets and the loads of cash Soetoro delivered.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”
Yeah! PLEASE add Tulsi Gabbard as an indie Dem spoiler, too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Time to dust off the ‘bunny suit’
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Kerry enters this late, that opens the door for…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, what more prestigious ticket than 2 former Secretaries of State?
LikeLike
So Sanders bumps Creepy Joe out of the race. That is still 100 miles from winning.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ive been making a nice living in finance for over 25 years. This market screams reelection for Trump. that’s your poll that matters
LikeLike
And they talk about PDT tweets!! That is the dumbest, most classless tweet I’ve read in a while. No wonder he took it down. He’s like a dog, vomiting regrettable words and then having to lap it up to give it a second go around.
LikeLiked by 3 people
without ketchup…
LikeLike
Must have hit to close to the truth for that kind of language and then to delete it also……
Not a very diplomatic or reserved tweet and wouldn’t that be the spin of what his ‘strengths would be’…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can’t these Demonrats string together a sentence without using the f-bomb word? These scumbags haven’t an ounce of class among themselves.
LikeLike
Looks like they’re checking to see if the wad of cash is still in their breast pocket
LikeLiked by 1 person
good one, truth
LikeLike
Good grief!
LikeLike
John Kerry’s FaceBook entry:
Hi there to all my admiring fellow bloggers. My name is United States Secretary of State, formally Senator, John Forbes Kerry from the great state of Massachusetts. You can call me JFK if you want. I was born on December 11, 1943, although people tell me that I look at least 20 years younger. It’s probably my great hair and rugged good looks.
I graduated from Yale in June 1966 in the top 1% of my class. To earn extra money during the summers, I loaded trucks in a grocery warehouse and sold encyclopedias door to door. That is probably one of the reasons that I am so humble. Over my four years at Yale, I maintained a 96 grade average and received a 101 average in my senior year.
Before becoming the greatest Secretary of State America has ever been blessed to have, I was one of the most senior members of that grand and much loved and respected institution known as the U.S. Senate. Probably the only Senator who was even a little tiny bit greater than me and a little tiny bit more humble was my dear friend Ted Moore Kennedy. I also have a very high IQ. Very high. At least 250 on a bad day. Much higher than that creep who stole the election back in 2004 from me. I know that he stole it because exit polls are never ever wrong.
I am also a great war hero. I set all kinds of records for heroism when I was in Vietnam. I was grievously wounded at least three times yet continued to insist on staying in the fight when lesser men would have given up. I won the bronze star with extra V’s for extra valor and the Silver Star for defeating a whole battalion of NVA with my bare hands. Sometimes I feel like a had to carry all the water for those other ungrateful swiftboaters.
I sometimes like to chill out after a long day of serving the American people by having a double martini with my good friend Ted, although I can’t do that now as he has stopped drinking. We used to have a servant bring 21 double martinis. I got one and Ted got one for each of his fingers and each of his toes. Contrary to what some of my very few enemies say I never marry women for just their money. They must also have a pulse. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam? I was also in Cambodia, so don’t forget that!
I would like to think that I am open minded, honest, polite, heroic, trustworthy and humble. And I appreciate the same qualities in others although I am realistic enough to know that no one else could come close to me.
Turn offs: other politicians who spend more on haircuts than I do. That is just not right.
Who I’d like to meet:
…other progressive bloggers. Other great war heroes who hate that damn S-T-U-P-I-D Texan who stole the election from me by using Karl Rove’s mind control machine and those lying sons of ###### swiftboat ######## whose pants are on fire! Cool people who live close to Washington D.C. so that we can get together, talk about you for about 30 seconds and then spend about 9 hours talking about me. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam and Cambodia? Just one more BTW, if anyone has found my magic hat please return to me and I will reward you with a 32 ounce bottle of Heinz Ketchup autographed by me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I see the only person that could unite the Democrats is Michael Obama. But like Oprah they don’t want the job or want to campaign for the Presidency.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why the long face, John?
LikeLiked by 1 person
horse face?
LikeLike
It really pains me to see that Biden rally photo with those utterly clueless Americans there to support an absolute corrupt puppet of the Deep State
They’re cheering on the demise of their own country and the pillaging of what belongs to them
Infuriating
LikeLiked by 1 person
My thoughts were the same looking at the disgusting and extremely sad picture. Pathetic.
LikeLike
This cannot be unrelated:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/thief-breaks-into-john-solomons-car-night-before-impeachment-trial-steals-laptop-containing-explosive-information-on-ukraine-and-joe-biden/
Sundance, what do you think?
LikeLike
I’m not Sundance but what I think is why the F would Solomon leave his laptop in the car at night?
LikeLike
… 2nd thought is I hope Solomon’s laptop synchronizes with the Cloud or a desktop computer so he hasn’t lost his work
LikeLike
Here’s Johnny!!!
LikeLike
Kinda makes you wonder what they’ve got lined up next for Mr. Trump, doesn’t it? This makes me feel like “There is no Plan C.”
This is also a sign that not everybody is on the same page about Soda Pop Bloomberg and his ability to win a primary. Cushy ads are one thing. It’s quite another to run as a billionaire in a party primary that is a) loaded with billionaires and b) seeking the votes of people who hate billionaires and who hate capitalism. Obama was at least charming enough to get Democrats to drop their pants for him, even though he did basically nothing to help them.
I’ve never bought into the idea that there’s some sort of grand plan. The Wizards of Smart, who we all know as “Lawfare”, have failed again, and again, and again. These people are completely undeserving of the respect afforded intelligent men. Coup Part 1 was a bunch of bureaucrats acting largely on their own initiative. To the extent that Obama knew, it was a wink and a nod. They took the dossier, rampant hatred of Trump in D.C., and ran with it. Mueller was simply an attempt to continue it and cover it up once Trump starting pulling clearances and firing people in 2017. When Mueller failed, they needed something, ANYTHING, and fast! Something they could plug into the rules they architected expecting Mueller to deliver the goods. So, again, more Junior Woodchucks get activated an they hatch the fake whistleblower stuff. Dems in Congress rush in without thinking, and you know how that has worked out for them.
Everything they have tried has failed. Everything.
So, now we get the panic.
https://tenor.com/view/south-park-riot-gif-12025693
LikeLike
Lanny Davis in the photo 🙂 Looks like the woman is in a referee shirt 🙂 I love how you find these gems!
LikeLike
wow, Biden and Kerry are so corrupt damn horrible,
LikeLike
Did Kerry ACTUALLY Tweet the F-Bomb? Holy smokes! HE IS PANICKING!
LikeLike
This is the best news I’ve heard all day. We always wonder if there isn’t some huge Machiavellian plan going on at the DNC where everything is working out exactly as they planned.
This is proof that even if there some is huge Machiavellian plan going on at the DNC, everything is NOT working out exactly as planned
LikeLike