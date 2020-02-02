Report: John Kerry Concerned As Joe Biden Plummets – Both Had Sons Cash-in on China/Ukraine…Iin

Posted on February 2, 2020 by

Stuff happening fast now… This is all a response to surging Bernie and a failed coup.

Chris Heinz and Hunter Biden were friends in business together, each cashing-in on the influence held by their fathers’ John Kerry and Joe Biden.   Considering the likelihood Joe Biden was only running for President in order to: (1) shield himself from scrutiny, and (2) establish the cornerstone of the impeachment effort; it makes complete sense for John Kerry to be the participating campaign handler.

With Biden’s impeachment usefulness now exhausted by DC engineers, there’s no reason to prop-up his candidacy.  He’s dropping like a proverbial rock.  However the risk to Biden and Kerry still exists (see Lindsey Graham interview today), thus Kerry is anxious.  The schemes are running head-first into the reality of the primary election:

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Secretary of State John Kerry — one of Joe Biden’s highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying “maybe I’m f—ing deluding myself here” and explaining that in order to run, he’d have to step down from the board of Bank of America and give up his ability to make paid speeches. Kerry said donors like venture capitalist Doug Hickey would have to “raise a couple of million,” adding that such donors “now have the reality of Bernie.” (read more)

John Kerry tweeted then deleted:

Today in Iowa – Biden Rally – infamous Hillary Clinton operative Lanny Davis appears:

 

This entry was posted in Bernie Sanders, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, Donald Trump, Election 2020, Impeachment, Joe Biden, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

51 Responses to Report: John Kerry Concerned As Joe Biden Plummets – Both Had Sons Cash-in on China/Ukraine…Iin

  1. Tl Howard says:
    February 2, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Mr. Botox can’t even move his lips when he talks.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Smart…No Ukraine investigation until all the political sons are off the dole!

    Like

    Reply
    • Bill Durham says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:10 pm

      Did Sundance catch the bit about the Senate intelligence committee and the whistle blower? So Warner and Burr are moving into bury any investigation…

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Elric VIII says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Delusional. The Democrats are lost.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  4. rvsueandcrew says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    “Stuff happening fast now.” I never knew watching politics could be so much fun!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • another face in the crowd says:
      February 2, 2020 at 6:32 pm

      I know it doesn’t feel like we are on offense, but I gotta say the disarray the democrats are starting to appear to be in kinda seems like some one has broken through their lines and maybe even attacking them in the rear…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • rvsueandcrew says:
        February 2, 2020 at 6:39 pm

        People all across the country are praying every day, some several times a day, that the Demonrats will stumble and fumble and their evil plans will be turned around on them. I believe we’re seeing God answering those prayers.

        Like

        Reply
  5. parleyvous says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:01 pm

    Obviously Kerry will run because of muh Ukraine corruption from his son. Biden impeachment 2.0 with Kerry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Nigella says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:03 pm

    Maybe Dukakis can get in that tank again and run

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Love that photo. It’s a picture worth at least 1,000 words. The Biden, the Kerry et al are runninng head-first into the buzz saw known as VVVSGPDJT. Not a moment too soon!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Linda K. says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    John Kerry is a joke and yet he prevails. Hope he gets investigated with his good buddy Biden and
    brought down. Such a phony.
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCc-RWIp7XU

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. susandyer1962 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:06 pm

    Holy cow!!! Dems are done……

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. TradeBait says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    Lurch has as much or more baggage as Biden. lol at the left. Just run ads with his appearances with Iranian scum buckets and the loads of cash Soetoro delivered.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Zippy says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    “the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party — down whole.”

    Yeah! PLEASE add Tulsi Gabbard as an indie Dem spoiler, too.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Baby El says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:11 pm

    Time to dust off the ‘bunny suit’

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. MD says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    If Kerry enters this late, that opens the door for…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Harvey Lipschitz says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    So Sanders bumps Creepy Joe out of the race. That is still 100 miles from winning.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Deborah Fehr says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:15 pm

    And they talk about PDT tweets!! That is the dumbest, most classless tweet I’ve read in a while. No wonder he took it down. He’s like a dog, vomiting regrettable words and then having to lap it up to give it a second go around.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    Looks like they’re checking to see if the wad of cash is still in their breast pocket

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Lion2017 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Good grief!

    Like

    Reply
  18. JohnCasper says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    John Kerry’s FaceBook entry:

    Hi there to all my admiring fellow bloggers. My name is United States Secretary of State, formally Senator, John Forbes Kerry from the great state of Massachusetts. You can call me JFK if you want. I was born on December 11, 1943, although people tell me that I look at least 20 years younger. It’s probably my great hair and rugged good looks.

    I graduated from Yale in June 1966 in the top 1% of my class. To earn extra money during the summers, I loaded trucks in a grocery warehouse and sold encyclopedias door to door. That is probably one of the reasons that I am so humble. Over my four years at Yale, I maintained a 96 grade average and received a 101 average in my senior year.

    Before becoming the greatest Secretary of State America has ever been blessed to have, I was one of the most senior members of that grand and much loved and respected institution known as the U.S. Senate. Probably the only Senator who was even a little tiny bit greater than me and a little tiny bit more humble was my dear friend Ted Moore Kennedy. I also have a very high IQ. Very high. At least 250 on a bad day. Much higher than that creep who stole the election back in 2004 from me. I know that he stole it because exit polls are never ever wrong.

    I am also a great war hero. I set all kinds of records for heroism when I was in Vietnam. I was grievously wounded at least three times yet continued to insist on staying in the fight when lesser men would have given up. I won the bronze star with extra V’s for extra valor and the Silver Star for defeating a whole battalion of NVA with my bare hands. Sometimes I feel like a had to carry all the water for those other ungrateful swiftboaters.

    I sometimes like to chill out after a long day of serving the American people by having a double martini with my good friend Ted, although I can’t do that now as he has stopped drinking. We used to have a servant bring 21 double martinis. I got one and Ted got one for each of his fingers and each of his toes. Contrary to what some of my very few enemies say I never marry women for just their money. They must also have a pulse. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam? I was also in Cambodia, so don’t forget that!

    I would like to think that I am open minded, honest, polite, heroic, trustworthy and humble. And I appreciate the same qualities in others although I am realistic enough to know that no one else could come close to me.

    Turn offs: other politicians who spend more on haircuts than I do. That is just not right.

    Who I’d like to meet:
    …other progressive bloggers. Other great war heroes who hate that damn S-T-U-P-I-D Texan who stole the election from me by using Karl Rove’s mind control machine and those lying sons of ###### swiftboat ######## whose pants are on fire! Cool people who live close to Washington D.C. so that we can get together, talk about you for about 30 seconds and then spend about 9 hours talking about me. BTW, did I mention that I was in Vietnam and Cambodia? Just one more BTW, if anyone has found my magic hat please return to me and I will reward you with a 32 ounce bottle of Heinz Ketchup autographed by me.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    As I see the only person that could unite the Democrats is Michael Obama. But like Oprah they don’t want the job or want to campaign for the Presidency.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Robert Smith says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    Why the long face, John?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:23 pm

    It really pains me to see that Biden rally photo with those utterly clueless Americans there to support an absolute corrupt puppet of the Deep State

    They’re cheering on the demise of their own country and the pillaging of what belongs to them

    Infuriating

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. jx says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    Here’s Johnny!!!

    Like

    Reply
  24. hokkoda says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Kinda makes you wonder what they’ve got lined up next for Mr. Trump, doesn’t it? This makes me feel like “There is no Plan C.”

    This is also a sign that not everybody is on the same page about Soda Pop Bloomberg and his ability to win a primary. Cushy ads are one thing. It’s quite another to run as a billionaire in a party primary that is a) loaded with billionaires and b) seeking the votes of people who hate billionaires and who hate capitalism. Obama was at least charming enough to get Democrats to drop their pants for him, even though he did basically nothing to help them.

    I’ve never bought into the idea that there’s some sort of grand plan. The Wizards of Smart, who we all know as “Lawfare”, have failed again, and again, and again. These people are completely undeserving of the respect afforded intelligent men. Coup Part 1 was a bunch of bureaucrats acting largely on their own initiative. To the extent that Obama knew, it was a wink and a nod. They took the dossier, rampant hatred of Trump in D.C., and ran with it. Mueller was simply an attempt to continue it and cover it up once Trump starting pulling clearances and firing people in 2017. When Mueller failed, they needed something, ANYTHING, and fast! Something they could plug into the rules they architected expecting Mueller to deliver the goods. So, again, more Junior Woodchucks get activated an they hatch the fake whistleblower stuff. Dems in Congress rush in without thinking, and you know how that has worked out for them.

    Everything they have tried has failed. Everything.

    So, now we get the panic.

    https://tenor.com/view/south-park-riot-gif-12025693

    Like

    Reply
  25. paintbrushsage says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Lanny Davis in the photo 🙂 Looks like the woman is in a referee shirt 🙂 I love how you find these gems!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Kathylee choi (@Kathyleechoi2) says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    wow, Biden and Kerry are so corrupt damn horrible,

    Like

    Reply
  27. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    Did Kerry ACTUALLY Tweet the F-Bomb? Holy smokes! HE IS PANICKING!

    Like

    Reply
  28. SeanNY2 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    This is the best news I’ve heard all day. We always wonder if there isn’t some huge Machiavellian plan going on at the DNC where everything is working out exactly as they planned.

    This is proof that even if there some is huge Machiavellian plan going on at the DNC, everything is NOT working out exactly as planned

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s