Thursday January 30th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cursday…
LikeLiked by 1 person
And have a wonderful Cursday…
LikeLike
Prosecutor Shokin files a complaint against Joe Biden for interference in Ukraine’s legal proceedings
https://www.les-crises.fr/breaking-news-prosecutor-shokin-files-a-complaint-against-joe-biden-for-interference-in-ukraine-s-legal-proceedings/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Ok. So, yesterday was preview for Cursday . . . Tonday is real HAPPY CURSDAY!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
“Angel says it’s half past 7. Time to catch the next elevator to heaven . . .”
Here’s some great (I think) urban electric blues. Minimal guitar riffs that remind me of BB King backed up by some seriously cool harp playing. If you’re in the right frame of mind—maybe in the earliest hours of the morning when there’s nobody else around—this kind of music can make the hair rise up on the back of your neck . . . Really. 🙂
LikeLike
Oops:
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sorry for the odd double posting. I just got in off the road. I guess I’m a lot more tired than I thought and didn’t double check my Youtube links before I posted. Ok, well, it could also have been another senior moment . . . Naww, no chance of that. 🙂
LikeLike
“San Francisco Poop Patrol Boss Arrested On Felony Fraud Charges Involving ‘Multiple Schemes’: FBI”
“San Francisco’s Director of Public Works was arrested on Monday by the FBI over a series of suspected pay-to-play schemes, according to the San Francisco Examiner.”
“They are: 1. The Airport Scheme; 2. The Multimillion-Dollar Mixed-Use Development Scheme; 3. The Transbay Transit Center Scheme; 4. The Bathroom Trailer and Homeless Shelter Scheme; 5. The Vacation Home Scheme. -Mission Local”
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/san-francisco-poop-patrol-boss-arrested-felony-fraud-charges-involving-multiple-schemes
LikeLike