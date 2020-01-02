Oh Snap – Iraq TV Confirming U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad Kills IRG Leader Qassim Solimani…

Iraqi State TV tonight reporting that Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force, the elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in US airstrike near Baghdad. For context this would be the equivalent of U.S. General Norman Schwarzkopf being killed during Dessert Storm. This is a major escalation… buckle up!

Oh man, this is huge. Soleimani was a bad guy, a terrorist, and responsible for many U.S. deaths; but this could also mean we are about to go into a full-blown war with Iran. Also killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces and other members within a convoy.

Qassim Soleimani (left) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (right)

Baghdad (AP) — Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests. The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport Friday.

A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike. Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport’s cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire. (link)

Soleimani likely felt the U.S. would never dare strike him in/around Baghdad, Iraq, despite his provocations near the U.S. embassy. Reuters files this initial report:

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed late on Thursday in an air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters. “The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.

Earlier today, after the U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on television to say actions by Iran or its proxies will be met with a severe and strong response by U.S. force.

Trump is going Red Wedding on Mid East bad guys https://t.co/yywTsRsRLS — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 3, 2020

Qassem Soleimani sowed death and destruction against America and its allies throughout the Middle East for decades. He was behind IED attacks on our troops in Iraq. Good riddance to an evil terrorist who was coddled by Obama. It took a Trump to make terrorists roadkill again. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 3, 2020

DJT: – Peace with Iran would be a good thing. IRAN: – F*ck You ! Death to America ! US Military: – A piece here, a piece there, pieces everywhere ! pic.twitter.com/3jIN2MW2NP — JadedKushner – Supernatural Wisdom-PARODY (@JarradKushner) January 3, 2020

BREAKING: Hashed military force says 'U.S. strike' killed top Iran, Iraq commanders at Baghdad airport – AFPhttps://t.co/z9iorutS3i pic.twitter.com/gOJ6by7DTp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 3, 2020

Major development: Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s foreign wing, was killed in a strike in Iraq, according to Iraqi State TV, PMF Officials https://t.co/LB6FRAoHag — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) January 3, 2020