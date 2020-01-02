Oh Snap – Iraq TV Confirming U.S. Airstrike in Baghdad Kills IRG Leader Qassim Solimani…

Iraqi State TV tonight reporting that Qassim Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Quds Force, the elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards, was killed in US airstrike near Baghdad. For context this would be the equivalent of U.S. General Norman Schwarzkopf being killed during Dessert Storm. This is a major escalation… buckle up!
Oh man, this is huge. Soleimani was a bad guy, a terrorist, and responsible for many U.S. deaths; but this could also mean we are about to go into a full-blown war with Iran. Also killed was Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces and other members within a convoy.
Qassim Soleimani (left) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (right)
Baghdad (AP) — Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials said Friday that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, has been killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.
The officials said the strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Their deaths are a potential turning point in the Middle East and are expected to draw severe retaliation from Iran and the forces it backs in the Middle East against Israel and American interests. The PMF blamed the United States for an attack at Baghdad International Airport Friday.
A security official confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack on the airport, describing it as an airstrike. Earlier, Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said Katyusha rockets landed near the airport’s cargo hall, killing several people and setting two cars on fire. (link)
Soleimani likely felt the U.S. would never dare strike him in/around Baghdad, Iraq, despite his provocations near the U.S. embassy. Reuters files this initial report:
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed late on Thursday in an air strike on their convoy in Baghdad airport, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters.
“The American and Israeli enemy is responsible for killing the mujahideen Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani,” said Ahmed al-Assadi, a spokesman for Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of Iran-backed militias.
Earlier today, after the U.S. Embassy attack in Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper appeared on television to say actions by Iran or its proxies will be met with a severe and strong response by U.S. force.
.
CNN “news”…crying Schumer wasn’t told! That might be true…
BECAUSE THEY WOULD HAVE LEAKED IT!
Worse. Because they are on Iran’s side.
POTUS didn’t want to distract the D-rats from Impeachment
… something about walking and chewing gum.
It’s also unclear if any of them are back from VACATION.
Of course they didn’t tell him. The traitor would have told the Iranians.
Dear Senator BuzzardBreath: your being in the dark ensured operational success. Understood?
We won’t have to go back far into the archives to find the many times Obama skipped the Congressional notice and/or authorization process. Dems/Media were singing a different song then.
Trump forgot to tell them about the strike on al Bahgdadi too…
Here is my take on all of this.
The boss yelled at his subordinate. The subordinate went home and yelled at his/her spuose. The spuose yelled at the kids. The kids yelled at the dog. The dog growled at the cat. The cat killed a mouse. The mouse has no idea what it did wrong! O.K.! That was just to get your attention!
Here is what I really think happened. The Dem deep state, becoming increasingly desperate to oust President Trump, started orchestrating sh*t in the ME, without telling the President before hand.
O.K. so now that sh*t is flying everywhere, as a result of the Dem deep state actions, President Trump decides O.K. you bastards, I am going do something you were not expecting!
Over the last few years, all of these bad actors from Iran have been running around Iraq, stirring up trouble, without a care in the world because you Dem deep staters have been telling these bad actors from Iran that they are perfectly safe stirring up trouble in Iraq.
So I am going to suddenly change all these hidden “understandings” you Dem deep staters have with Iran!
That is why it was possible for President Trump to drone these 2 bad guys and arrest 2 more bad guys in Iraq. The 2 droned guys felt perfectly comfortable going to Baghdad airport to pick up arriving guests! They didn’t think there was any risk at all due to their Dem deep state “understandings” that has been in affect for many years!
President Trump simply forgot to tell the Dem deep staters that he was going to suddenly change their policy without telling them before hand!
I mean how rude can a President from New York be? Really?
Will POTUS send Obama over as a special envoy?
to pontificate and uhhhhh, ahhhh and I, I, I them to surrender?
BKR:. Obama won’t go because Iran would hang him!
Right now Iran can no longer trust the Dem deep staters because of what just suddenly happened!
But they now know they can trust President Trump!
Imagine how wonderful Pompous feels having to stand up in front of the cameras and pretend to 100% own this! Especially knowing Iran is peeved about being double crossed without being warned ahead of time!
Notice tell tale silence from POTUS!
Boy would I love to be playing golf with POTUS tomorrow! The smirk on his face!
Here here WES.
exactly – they are no longer walking in public, while the STATE controlled media says they are impossible to find.
took out the puppet. please place another mole in its place to wack
Awesome Wes! Love it!!
LikeLike
I’ve been thinking for a while maybe the best way to handle Iran would be to ‘take out’ the ayatollah, a few other murderous scumbags, arm the Iranian people, and let them free their country. It would be a win/win/win situation
First, our brave men and women soldiers don’t die in another useless war in the middle east, second, the Iranian people who hunger for freedom get a fighting chance to free themselves and Iran joins the 21st century, and third, our arms companies sell lots of arms and our generals get to fight another proxy war.
Darn it …
Just when Iran was wrapping their scary Naval Exercises with China & Russia!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dont worry – CNN is back to covering the impeachment. Whew. i thought this might of distracted them.
Putin probably gave the guy up. He just wants the EU to not cut him off as the energy supplier. Country preservation.
I hadn’t thought of that, but it does seems reasonable to suspect active covert collusion between beltway Democrats, DNC insiders and the Iranian Regime to sabotage Trump and US Policy in every way possible that would bring financial reward and political advantage to Democrats.
If that indeed has been happening, Durham will soon learn about it if he hasn’t already.
Jawn Effin Kerry. It’s not like he’s being secretive or anything.
Oh deary me. Now children … there are so many options in this life to be nice to each other – to get along, to make this world a better place as a result. But no. All asunder, what a mess – what a bloody mess and what more mess will come to pass?
Hezbollah and the IRG created much blood. Still do. Time for payback.
(I have in-laws that are Iranian. I’ll bet they broke out the Shiraz tonight.)
Please rase your hands if you care what the “media” thinks about this scenario …….
Buhler ?
Buhler ?
If Obama won’t send his thoughts and prayers
… maybe he can send his 72 virgins.
I have scrolled through looking for Gunny’s comments, I would like to see what he thinks.
For me, the Iranians, including this one, have needed payback for the Marine barracks, and French FL bombing of 1983, as well as our casualties since 2003.
We don’t need to invade Iran. We have the military power to stand off and kill them without putting very many of ours at risk. We just never use it.
I pray for our people in harms way. I trust President Trump knows what he is doing. I also have confidence in our war fighters, especially when we have a Commander in Chief who has their back.
No battle plan ever survives the first encounter with the enemy.
– Field Marshal Helmuth Carl Bernard von Moltke.
What’s the difference between a Uniparty political puppet President and a real American President..?
Eleven years..
President Trump just skipped it all and went straight to Hanoi..
All the pundits.. the politicians.. and even his department heads.. have underestimated him.. Trump will bring this conflict to the enemy.. and will win.. quickly and decisively..
This clash the deep state started will become an election year asset for President Trump..
Winning.. it’s not what they are used to..
Has anyone seen John Kerry since the bombing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a big deal like our assassination of Yamamoto by P-38s -We just suceeded in decapitating the leadership. I worked with an AF T-38 instructor who trained Iranian AF people. At that time, he said they use a top-down management style that limited independent thought. If anything it is worse
under the Mullahs.. This will hurt.
The crying from the left is pathetic. The Iranians just had our EMBASSY breached and set on FIRE, what the heck did they think Trump was going to do? Sit around and play faux outrage diplomacy like Obama? Screw that! What Trump did is send a clear message to Iran that if you mess with us, then you’re going to get punched in the mouth! I’m so proud of our President for the actions that he took today! Thank you Mr President!!
The crying from the left is also telling: the left wants America to lose. Always.
As I recall Bill Clinton had a chance to “take out” bin Laden and passed and never got another one. I can “see” the Pentagon telling DJT he was in that same position with Soleimani and might never get another chance to “take out” Soleimani. That’s about the only way I can “see” him throwing this pass and risking getting us even deeper into the Muslim Middle East outhouse which he has for decades wanted to get out off.
War does not need much to start. Graham mouthing off about pushback is exactly the kind of shortsightedness that needs to be avoided. A strong message had to be sent (has PDJT confirmed the strike?). Containment has to be the next step. War will impact the economy – the strongest factor in PDJT’s favor in the elections. Maybe I am being paranoid but the timing is just too convenient.
A) Russia + Mueller / Failed, so immediately we get:
B) Ukraine + Impeachment / Backfiring, so yet again immediately we get:
C) BHO’s WH guest leading the attack in Baghdad? MM parroting ‘Trump’s Benghazi”?
If we know anything, it is that MM follows talking points provided to them by the deep state. What has Kerry been up to in the last few months – he was practically advising Tehran on how to deal with Trump? What better way for the Iranian mullahs to defuse the rage of common Iranians?
IMHO, PDJT should position this as justice against those who led the attack on our embassy. Announce to the people of Iran that the mullahs want war, the US is acting on the regime’s terrorists outside the borders of Iran. Up the rhetoric on supporting the common Iranians. Use ‘Khameini’, ‘Quds Force’, ‘Revolutionary Guard’ rather than Iran. Ratchet up sanctions & bring in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, .. for additional military action.
