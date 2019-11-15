Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma…

Representative Elise Stefanik brought to light interesting information today surrounding how the Obama administration was concerned about issues surrounding Vice-President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his connection to a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma.

During questioning Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch admitted the Obama White House spent time briefing her on how to respond to congress if questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were raised.  This testimony highlights the concerns by the Obama administration about a clear issue with the Biden family and corrupt Ukraine interests.

18 Responses to Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma…

  1. Bendix says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Careful, Elise.
    As a mere slip of a girl, you don’t know your place.

  2. tax2much says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:48 pm

    Ms. Stefanik is becoming one of my favorite congress critters,

  3. Pelayo says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:49 pm

    Stefanik and her staff rock. Reading back the witnesses quotes to make plain their hypocrisy (like she did yesterday with Kent) is powerful. This is how it’s done Burr!

  4. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Was the prepping done while Obama was still in office or by the Obama Shadow Government after PDJT was inaugurate?

  5. RM says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    I do believe that she purjored herself concerning when she first heard of Burisma earlier in her testimony too.

  6. Alleycats says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    And it’s Elise once again, pulling the lying vermin into the disinfecting sunlight.

    She may be a wolverine yet.

  7. The Devilbat says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:57 pm

    Enquiring bats want to know exactly what they instructed Yovanovitch to say in that briefing.

  8. William Schneider says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    I never heard of Rep; Stefanik before this hearing but she is now one of my new heroes. She is sharp, brilliant and a great tactician in this battle to save our president from shifty schif and his corrupt band of crooks. God bless this warrior women.

  9. cboldt says:
    November 15, 2019 at 2:59 pm

    She said the prep took the form of a book with possible questions, and the book provided the answer.
    On Biden, the answer was to be “refer that Q to the VP office.”
    She pushed back on the characterization that she was “briefed.”

  10. Jan says:
    November 15, 2019 at 3:00 pm

    Totally unimpressed w/Castor. But we’re still listening to hearsay evidence. Don’t know why she’s there. I can see why the Republicans aren’t going after her. She’s a “victim” so she just will say orange man bad. She still has a job. Didn’t lose pay.

    Don’t know why Republicans aren’t going after Soros & her relationship w/him. But we’ll see. Hearing is not over yet. Since the State Dept. appears to be a huge gossip mill, probably better to go after the source.

  11. Fred says:
    November 15, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Für Elise — adds cachet to that Beethoven piece.

  12. jesusbiggerthanthebeatles says:
    November 15, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    Washington Post Headline: “Obama Envoy warned about Biden dealings in Ukraine” (11/18/19)

    “A career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy told congressional investigators this week that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer, according to three people familiar with the testimony.”

