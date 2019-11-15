Marie Yovanovitch Was Prepped by Obama Administration About Issues With Hunter Biden and Burisma…

Representative Elise Stefanik brought to light interesting information today surrounding how the Obama administration was concerned about issues surrounding Vice-President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his connection to a corrupt Ukraine company Burisma.
During questioning Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch admitted the Obama White House spent time briefing her on how to respond to congress if questions about Hunter Biden and Burisma were raised. This testimony highlights the concerns by the Obama administration about a clear issue with the Biden family and corrupt Ukraine interests.
Careful, Elise.
As a mere slip of a girl, you don’t know your place.
Ms. Stefanik is becoming one of my favorite congress critters,
On a very short list!
Stefanik could beat the crap out of Cortez.
Stefanik and her staff rock. Reading back the witnesses quotes to make plain their hypocrisy (like she did yesterday with Kent) is powerful. This is how it’s done Burr!
Was the prepping done while Obama was still in office or by the Obama Shadow Government after PDJT was inaugurate?
inaugurated ……. sorry! Stubby fingers.
When Obama was in office. Marie Y is an Obama-nominated ambassador to Ukraine.
She arrived in Ukraine in August 2016, so she was there before the 2016 election. Since she was instructed before she was confirmed re Hunter I would assume it was during Ovomit’s reign.
I do believe that she purjored herself concerning when she first heard of Burisma earlier in her testimony too.
And it’s Elise once again, pulling the lying vermin into the disinfecting sunlight.
She may be a wolverine yet.
Enquiring bats want to know exactly what they instructed Yovanovitch to say in that briefing.
I never heard of Rep; Stefanik before this hearing but she is now one of my new heroes. She is sharp, brilliant and a great tactician in this battle to save our president from shifty schif and his corrupt band of crooks. God bless this warrior women.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/03/20/it-took-a-freshman-gop-congresswoman-to-pull-the-mask-from-fbi-director-comey/
She said the prep took the form of a book with possible questions, and the book provided the answer.
On Biden, the answer was to be “refer that Q to the VP office.”
She pushed back on the characterization that she was “briefed.”
Totally unimpressed w/Castor. But we’re still listening to hearsay evidence. Don’t know why she’s there. I can see why the Republicans aren’t going after her. She’s a “victim” so she just will say orange man bad. She still has a job. Didn’t lose pay.
Don’t know why Republicans aren’t going after Soros & her relationship w/him. But we’ll see. Hearing is not over yet. Since the State Dept. appears to be a huge gossip mill, probably better to go after the source.
Für Elise — adds cachet to that Beethoven piece.
Washington Post Headline: “Obama Envoy warned about Biden dealings in Ukraine” (11/18/19)
“A career State Department official overseeing Ukraine policy told congressional investigators this week that he had raised concerns in early 2015 about then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son serving on the board of a Ukrainian energy company but was turned away by a Biden staffer, according to three people familiar with the testimony.”
