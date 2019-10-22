Tuesday October 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Creation
Scripture Reading:
“And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. And God saw the light, that it was good: and God divided the light from the darkness. And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And the evening and the morning were the first day.”
— Genesis 1:3-5
I am a creationist. I personally believe that God created all things in heaven and earth in six literal 24-hour days. A proper understanding of creation is essential, since it is the foundation upon which all the doctrines of God rest. Sadly, some in Christendom have sought to erect an elaborate system known as the day-age theory to accommodate the geologic timetable of billions of years. But does this position pass the Berean test?
Those who subscribe to the day-age theory believe that the Hebrew word “day” (yom) can refer to a 24-hour day or a long period of time. This is true! For example, the day of the Lord is an extended period of time which covers well over one thousand years. Consequently, the context must always be consulted to ascertain the duration of time under consideration. Of course, those who defend this position teach that the days of the Genesis record quite literally cover millions and millions of years, which conveniently accommodates evolution.
Interestingly, when the Hebrew word yom is used with a number, it always refers to a 24-hour day, without exception. In regard to the Passover God instructed Moses, “Seven days shall ye eat unleavened bread; even the first day ye shall put away leaven out of your houses: for whosoever eateth leavened bread from the first day until the seventh day, that soul shall be cut off from Israel” (Ex. 12:15).
Would we conclude otherwise that the “first day” here is anything other than a normal day? Furthermore, when perimeters are set on the term yom, such as “the evening and the morning,” as found in Genesis 1:4, this limits the day to 24 hours.
But perhaps the most conclusive evidence that each day was 24 hours is found in Exodus 20:11: “For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the LORD blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.” Here Moses uses the term yamin, the Hebrew plural for “days,” which exclusively speaks of 24-hour cycles.
If the Holy Spirit had intended to convey that the days of creation were “eras,” He would have used the used the Hebrew olam, which is defined as “indefinite time.” We accept by faith that God is sovereign and all-powerful; therefore, it was a small matter for Him to speak all things into existence in six days (Psa. 33:6-9).
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/creation-2/
Truly horrible. Anyone with the slightest bit of sense can see this is a severe case of child abuse by the mother similar to those who have Munchausen-by-proxy. Shame on that jury and the judge for being parties to this miscarriage of justice and decency.
“WHY THE NEW GENERATION III HELMET FOR F 35 IS NOTHING LIKE ANYTHING ELSE”
Defense Updates – Published on Oct 20, 2019
Get the popcorn, kick off your shoes, open a beer, and settle into your chair to watch the show in Chicago.
In the Chicago mayoral election this past May between multiple democrats, the Chicago Teachers’ Union endorsed democrat Toni Preckwinkle, the democrat machine candidate. But then outsider democrat Lori Lightfoot beat Preckwinkle like a drum, getting 73% of the vote and winning all 50 wards. Get that: EVERY ward. It was the definition of “landslide.” Think there are some pissed off deplorables in Chicago?
In Chicago the mayor heads the schools. So now, the democrat machine’s nose out of joint, the Teachers’ Union has gone out on strike. It has nothing to do with teachers. Lightfoot has already offered them a 16% raise. No, the strike is about one, and only one, thing: payback, getting even with Lightfoot for beating the Teachers’ Union candidate.
So now, get this: Elizabeth Warren is coming into Chicago tomorrow (Tuesday) to support the Teachers’ Union against Lightfoot, a fellow democrat who won 73% of the vote. Read that again. The leading democrat presidential candidate Warren is wading into a strictly local matter to take sides against a black, partnered-lesbian, fellow-democrat mayor who won her mayoral election in a 73% landslide only 5 months ago.
Hahahaha. Pass the salt, please.
“Who Knows Where The TIme Goes” was written by Sandy Denney but was turned into a worldwide hit by Judy Collin’s heartfelt version. I was lucky enough to hear it in person with my Red Molly (to steal a phrase from Richard Thompson -) ) when Judy was on on tour promoting her new album. Her crystalline voice was as clear and beautiful in person as it was on record. If you listen to the guitar track you’ll hear Steven Stills’s tasty guitar work adding ever-so-subtle support to Judy’s singing.
The Lord’s Prayer really is beautiful.
