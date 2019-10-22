October 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1006

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

66 Responses to October 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1006

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in Autumn ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA * –(378 days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 ” I will praise you, Lord, among the nations;
    I will sing of you among the peoples. ” 🌟— Ps 57:9
    —————-
    ***Praise: Instead of rolling back two old regulations for every new one as promised, Trump Admin has rolled back about 8.5 regulations for every new rule
    ***Praise: First decline in 30 years of overdose deaths due to drugs
    ***Praise: Middle-class boom….Average real family income $65,000
    ***Praise: Housing market up, housing surveys up…growing twice as fast as the rest of the world.
    ***Praise: Boomerang: Childish Romney’s twitter is Pierre Delecto, who praised himself, the Romney
    ——————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — Mexico needs protection and a backbone to stand against ruthless Mex drug cartels
    — for our fellow Conservative Canadians..Trudope still in power-USMCA most likely set aside for now
    — for truth to come out on Ukraine Hoax
    — “Lawfare Obstruction Roadmap” to fail and Lawfare to turn on each other and get destroyed from within
    — for protection for White House, all AF One Planes, WHMU & Pres; Trump’s properties
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, rumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, all Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for protection for our WALL builders while they build more WALL
    — for Mexico to block their So. border firmly against Invaders-Hold the line, Mexico, and then Deport them all!
    — for those in poor health and for the Caretakers faithfully taking care of their loved ones
    — for American Patriots working with/for President Trump–protection, seeking truth
    — for protection for all American children/youth & young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Never Give In *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “You are the ones who work hard, pay your taxes, build your neighborhoods, obey our laws, safeguard our values, raise up your children, make this land the greatest nation ever to exist on the face of the Earth.”
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —

    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 — 👌

    

    
  3. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:21 am

    

    
  4. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

    

    
  5. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:22 am

    

    
  6. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    . https://youtu.be/1L5G8ngxkz0

    

    
  7. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:23 am

    

    
  8. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Trump Retweet

    

    
  9. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:24 am

    

    
  10. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    

    
  11. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Trump Retweet

    

    
  12. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Trump Retweet

    

    
  13. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Trump Retweet

    

    
  14. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:28 am

    

    
  15. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:28 am

    

    
  16. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Joe DiGenova on the latest impeachment effort

    Audio only (14:08)

    

    
  17. mr.piddles says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:29 am

    BREAKING: Senator Pocahontas will soon release specifics on a funding plan for her Medicare For All proposal. Full details are not available at this time, but a campaign insider has indicated that at least part of the funding will center around “selling Manhattan Island to the Palefaces”. Updates to follow.

    

    
    • Jase says:
      October 22, 2019 at 2:35 am

      In other Pocahontas-related news, I see she has said that when she is President (ha!), foreign aid to Israel could be withdrawn if the Israelis continue to build settlements on the West Bank.
      Somebody should alert Shifty Schiff – sounds like an open and shut case of ‘quid pro quo’.

      

      
  18. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:33 am

    

    
  19. WES says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:37 am

    Later this morning, Sydney Powell will be playing with a box of matches! She will be lighting legal “fires” too!

    

    
  20. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:38 am

    

    
  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 12:43 am

    

    
  22. FPCHmom says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:07 am

    I saw this on Sundance’s twitter and laughed so hard. I miss Bluto posting here.

    

    
  23. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:20 am

    Excerpt:

    Newt Gingrich: The truth is I don’t pay attention to Mitt Romney. I don’t think Mitt Romney matters in the long run of American political history. He certainly does not matter in a Donald Trump Republican Party. I think he is a fossilized element of a party that is disappearing. It doesn’t offend me.

    

    
  25. Rynn69 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:27 am

    Bill Still Report: Assange Told Fox News Seth Rich was Source

    

    
  26. Sentient says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:29 am

    Almost the three year anniversary of this ill-fated tweet:

    

    
  27. citizen817 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:32 am

    

    
    • coloradochloe says:
      October 22, 2019 at 1:51 am

      So true citizen817.

      I was wondering how many of these crappy middle east third world countries we now have our military in.

      It seems like we have 50 soldiers here and 75 soldiers there and another 100 soldiers in another country that I thought we were long gone from.

      Almost all of these places have been fighting each other for decades if not centuries.

      I really like our Presidents comment about not staying in the Middle East for the rest of humanity for the rest of civilization to protect the Kurds, or any one else I might add.

      

      
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:34 am

    

    
    • A2 says:
      October 22, 2019 at 1:50 am

      Definition of a Pyrrhic victory

      It’s a wrap. Trudeau is giving one of those anodyne liberal progressive speeches that are all to familiar.

      I’m done.
      Interesting election. Trudeau just inherited a herd of cats. Bonne chance. You will need it. 🤣🤣🤣

      

      
  30. nwtex says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:52 am

    

    
  31. joeknuckles says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:57 am

    I keep hearing about all the ISIS prisoners in Syria.

    WHY IN THE HELL ARE THERE ISIS PRISONERS?

    ISIS fighters should become pig food shortly after capture.

    

    
  32. Heika says:
    October 22, 2019 at 1:59 am

    

    
  33. JoeMeek says:
    October 22, 2019 at 2:02 am

    I just heard of a proposal for what would surely be the world’s largest structure. It is a belfry big enough to hold all of Hillary’s bats.

    

    
  34. millwright says:
    October 22, 2019 at 2:18 am

    Just wonderin’; What happens if antifa, etc. disrupt voting at multiple polling places in key districts in 2020 ? Can the districts/states certify the resultant vote count ? Will the election be contested ? Where does that leave PDJT ? Or the nation ? Would Speaker Pelosi use it as the ( constitutional ? ) opportunity to seize the Presidency ? Interesting times, indeed !

    

    
  35. JustScott says:
    October 22, 2019 at 2:24 am

    I have been reading this article for the last hour, when I just now scrolled forward, I found out it the first half of two article! Sheesh, it is like a book.

    The source, oilprice.com, is nothing to scoff, nor is the author. The article goes into excruciating detail about the inner thinking’s of Tehran leadership and the Gulf mess, and so far is extremely biased, as if written by Tehran leadership.

    It covers the time range, events and meetings from September and October this year. I will not attempt to tldr it.

    If you want a really deep dive into Tehrans perspectives, plans, tactics and strategies, grab a six pack and snuggle in. If you aren’t going to read for more than 10 minutes, don’t bother starting.

    Oct 21: https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Iran-Prepares-For-War-With-Israel.html

    Given the timing of it’s release, and other open information, some may gain an intense insight into something that may be about to unfold.

    Some things seems to conflict with very recent (days) events. I have strong suspicions that would be improper to voice in a venue like this. I expect this is a pretty important and significant piece of several puzzles.

    

    
    • jrapdx says:
      October 22, 2019 at 2:56 am

      Sounds like a propaganda piece, Iran’s dictators are good at that stuff. But then the Democrats and their spokespeople in the media are also relentless propagandists. In both instances hard to fathom what merit there is in subjecting oneself to such fiction—it’s not even a bit entertaining and certainly not truthful. We already know Iran lies, not sure how much more proof we’d need.

      

      
    • JustScott says:
      October 22, 2019 at 3:05 am

      Part Two was really short. Still was a lot to digest, and definitely contained multiple hidden adgendas. If you are interested in “that stuff,” and can sort the wheat from the chart, there is a lot of good (but scary) information.

      

      
  36. Troublemaker10 says:
    October 22, 2019 at 2:29 am

    

    
  37. cheering4america says:
    October 22, 2019 at 2:30 am

    Is there anything in the works to end the farce that is “voter-harvesting”?

    I am concerned about the loss on the census/citizenship question. That question should never have been in question. Between illegal aliens [who VOTE] and grown anchor babies CA is going to increase the number of electors in the electoral college. The effect of this increase will be to make it even more challenging for a non-crazy leftist to get enough of the remaining states to win.

    

    

