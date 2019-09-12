President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing the White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers. Departing the White House for a flight to Baltimore, Maryland, attending a republican conference dinner, the President pauses to hold an impromptu press conference with the media pool on a variety of topics.
[Video Below, Transcript will Follow]
Hahaha! Another great Chopper Presser! Once again our beloved PDJT transforms the media lice into little children pleading, “Me! Pick Meee, Mister President!” Great answers, too, Mr. President!
