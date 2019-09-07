Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela…

Democrat president candidate Elizabeth Warren has made a campaign promise that is quite remarkable:

The consequences of such policy are not esoteric; they are very real and very serious.  Who would immediately benefit from Warren’s policy: Russia, China, Iran and Venezuela. Who would suffer, Americans.  Here’s how…

Within the first 24 hours of Elizabeth Warren’s presidency she is promising to dramatically raise the price of Oil and Natural Gas.  This will:

  • Immediately hand Vladimir Putin hundreds of billions worth of enhanced Russian energy exports.  A windfall of economic growth that will mean Russian policy expansion globally.
  • Support the regime of Venezuelan dictator Maduro who relies on oil production and pricing to keep his socialist government in place.
  • Expand the influence of China; and increase the value of Beijing’s investments in Russian energy and 49% state in PDVSA (Venezuela).
  • Immediately help the Iranian economy; enhance the stranglehold of power by the Mullah’s over the Iranian people; help fund terrorist actions globally, and specifically create terrorist attacks in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Libya and Israel.
  • Return U.S. policy and strategy back to a position of dependence on OPEC nations; so we can expect more U.S. military involvement in the middle-east (as above).

  • Destroy growth in American wages , and set up energy policy that will drive further industrial manufacturing out of the U.S. and into Mexico and Asia.
  • Simultaneously drive up the price of electricity in the U.S, further exacerbating the financial costs and losses to the U.S. middle-class.
  • Raise gas prices back to Obama-era rates $5/gal.
  • In turn this will drive up the cost of transported products, and U.S. food prices will jump approximately 20% as massive inflation hits highly-consumable categories first.
  • The collective impact of the four domestic points above will drive down the ability of consumers to spend on other goods.  The U.S. economy is two-thirds dependent on consumer spending…. The collective impact means economic contraction.

Candidate Elizabeth Warren is promising to deliver these results in the first 24 hours of her administration if she was to win the presidency.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has never worked in the private sector; nor has she created anything that is materially not connected to government expansion.  She is proposing policy without any comprehension of downstream impact on a domestic, international, geopolitical or national security basis.

Senator Warren promises these impacts in her first 24 hours in office.

Think very carefully about it….

  1. susandyer1962 says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    No friggin way!! Shes crazy!!🤪

    • Bob says:
      September 7, 2019 at 6:25 pm

      That statement should be enough to enough to take her out of the election.

    • old white guy says:
      September 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      The sad thing is that there are many very stupid people who would vote for this nonsense. It is most unfortunate that strong Americans will not stand up and tell these fools to their faces that it is not going to happen.

      • delighteddeplorable says:
        September 7, 2019 at 6:33 pm

        Those sheeple exist, owg. But in 2016, against all odds, over 14 million strong Americans did stand up and tell the fools just that. On November 3, 2020, there will be an avalanche of validation for VVVSGPDJT. MAGA/KAG

  2. TheLastDemocrat says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:06 pm

    With friends like these, who needs enemas.

  3. Sherri Young says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:11 pm

    Maduro regime, not Mauro regime. (Artificial intelligence is quite unintelligent.)

  4. L. E. Joiner says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    The President may have the authority to ban new leases on Federal land or off-shore, but I fail to see where the authority to stop fracking comes from, unless perhaps by declaring a National Emergency. Since the grounds would be completely imaginary, such a President would be subject to impeachment, or even to removal because delusional, hence insane. /LEJ

  5. anotherworriedmom says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    Elizabeth Warren is as corrupt as Hillary and, I believe, takes orders from her. This is Hillary trying to make good on her promises to foreign governments that put $$ billions into the coffers at the Clinton Slush Fund. Warren is the chosen one and will emerge as the Dem nominee. Ugh.

    • Sherri Young says:
      September 7, 2019 at 6:30 pm

      We’ll know if Beyonce and JZ endorse a candidate. Good grief, their daughter is named Blue Ivy.

      Blue as in democrat party.

      Ivy as in the street corner where the DNC HQ is located.

  6. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:14 pm

    I’d hate to be poor when the cost of domestic energy goes thru the roof too.
    Can you say HYPER INFLATION?

  7. Tad says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Not to worry, Warren won’t be signing any executive orders.

  8. eujenek says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Warren wants to make everyone else great again. Clearly, she is Not on the side of the Americans.

  9. ilcon says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Peyote Pipe and Fire Water

  10. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Who would be her vice-president pick – AOC? HA-HA-HA!

  11. sarasotosfan says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:23 pm

    Just when she appeared to get some momentum, she brings Joe Bye Done back into the picture.

  12. freespeechfanatic says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:24 pm

    The sad and disturbing truth is that many, many millions of people will vote for her. The entire media complex will support her. The entire social media complex will support her. And untold, unprecedented voter fraud machinations will be set in motion to contrive to elect her.

  13. MostlyRight says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    If Biden continues to lose steam, and if Warren revs her mobile scooter to the lead of the pack, this tweet will be gold for Trump.

  14. old white guy says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    Americans need to stand up and tell this fool just how foolish she is. anyone that would even consider or allow such actions would be considered a traitor for wanting to destroy the country.

  15. CNN_sucks says:
    September 7, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    It is getting clearer. The globalists wants the fake indian. Easy win for PDJT.

