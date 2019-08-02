DOJ Files Motion to Block Court Order Forcing Release of “Archey Declarations” (Comey Memos)…7t

The DOJ has filed a response motion requesting a reversal of a prior court order that would have forced unredacted release of the “David Archey Delcarations“; detailed descriptions of the James Comey memos. [Detailed Backstory]
In their latest filing (full pdf below) the DOJ and FBI are falling back on the familiar “sources and methods” justification to block DC Circuit Court Judge Boasberg’s earlier ruling.
[Backstory for those unfamilar] In the background of what was The Mueller Investigation, there was a FOIA case where the FBI was fighting to stop the release of the Comey memos. Within that courtroom fight Mueller’s lead FBI agent David Archey wrote a series of declarations to the court describing the content of the memos and arguing why they should be kept classified.
The FOIA fight shifted; and the plaintiff, CNN, argued for public release of the content of the FBI agent’s descriptions, now known as the “Archey Declarations”.
After a lengthy back-and-forth legal contest, on June 7th Judge James E Boasberg agreed to allow the FBI to keep the Comey memo content hidden, but instructed the DOJ/FBI to release the content of the Archey Declarations. The DOJ is seeking to reverse that order.
Here’s the latest filing:
Additionally, with new information CTH must correct an earlier report.
The United States Department of Justice Civil Division, Federal Programs Branch, is fighting this court ordered release. The DOJ Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division is Jody Hunt. That name might be familiar to you because Jody Hunt was Jeff Sessions former chief-of-staff.
We previously anticipated Jody Hunt being involved with this current case; the DOJ and FBI attempt to block release of the memos and declarations. However, we have recently been informed that Jody Hunt was recused from the case by DOJ lawyers during the time when the Mueller investigation was ongoing.
According to the latest information we can gather, DOJ Asst. Attorney James Burnham has replaced Jody Hunt for all oversight issues in this current court battle.
The issue at hand is tangentially related to the current Inspector General carve-out report, through the aspect of the Comey Memos. We are currently anticipating a report from the OIG related to former FBI Director James Comey, his writing of the memos, and the leaking of some of those memos to the media via his friend Daniel Richman. {LINK}
No-one knows the number of memos that James Comey has written. [We may get that answer in the IG report.] There are nine memos written by James Comey surrounding contact and conversations with President-elect and then President Trump (2016/2017).
However, based on the court declarations by Mueller’s former lead FBI investigator David Archey, it sounds like there are many more memos than anyone currently understands; including memos about the investigation of candidate Trump, that were written during the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation 2016 and 2017, that describe investigative details, sources, operations and code-names of intelligence assets used in the investigation.
The Comey memos are not just about his contact with Donald Trump as a candidate, president-elect or president. The media keeps downplaying the memos as a few notes taken by the former FBI director, but all of the background information suggest assembled writing is something more akin to a personal diary.
My strongly researched suspicion is that James Comey kept detailed private notes of what was happening during the operation(s) against Donald Trump and his campaign team, both during the campaign and after the election when President Trump took office. Just take a look at how David Archey described the content and you can see those notes, now called memos, were in addition to FD 302 reports being filed by FBI officials.
Why James Comey would keep detailed notes beyond what was being officially recorded in the FBI 302 reports is likely a question to be answered within the pending inspector general report. There’s a lot of sketchy non-transparent stuff going on amid all of this….
This is what the DOJ and FBI are working to stop from being released to the public:
This sleazy, arrogant, despicable SOB Comey deserves everything he gets- now and in the after life. The only person he has true allegiance to is Satan himself.
Satan being Barrack, right?
“Does that mean that Ann-Margret isn’t coming?”
One would suspect they are only trying to stop the FOIA demand because the release will somehow benefit Trump. I could only see Comey writing his memos to benefit St. James the Sanctimonious himself, in EVERY situation. For instance, in relation to information Comey received from John Brennan, I’m sure Comey wrote a memo about that.
Jimmy is playing the part that… “I had no idea this info was bogus, these other people told him it was true, and look, I even wrote a memo to prove my willful ignorance.”
Comey was smug in his tweet because he probably already knew they would try to block the release. Ugh.
Part of me wonders if the Archey declarations exist because the Comey memos were destroyed.
If they can’t get the Archey declarations released- Techno fog is still delving deep on Tashina Guahar and her 302’s. Maybe that’s another workable angle?
FBI Sources & Methods=Wikipedia & Snopes
Wikipedia, Snopes, foreign spies paid by political campaigns, domestic investigators paid by political campaigns, stuff we planted in the media we act as if independent corroboration, what MSNBC says about Russians, whatever the Hillary campaign wanted, and on
FBI sources and methods — reading the NYT, WaPo, and HuffPo.
We know this to be true because the absurd “Mueller report” cited stories in the press as evidence for their claims.
Usually doesn’t work to ask court to overrule its own decision in a case. Plus, the “sources and methods” justification has no doubt already been used and failed. If the judge would look into it he would find that the reason DOJ is so vehement is to cover its and fbi’s seditious conspiracy and lesser crimes that are overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy. hussein’s EO about reasons information may not be classified or kept classified clearly covers this BS – which is most likely the reason most info is classified (to cover incompetence and criminal acts.
Nicely explained.
Are Comey’s grandkids running his twitter account? What person over 20 years old writes: “And @ me next time, Bruh.”
A careful attorney will habitually write a memo to the file, particularly where his client takes a course of action against the attorney’s recommendation. In the legal profession, this is commonly referred to as a CYA memo; i.e. cover your as# memo.
I can see Comey crafting some CYA memos just on the chance that Hillary might lose. Those memos might be designed to give Comey some cover regarding taking shortcuts with FISA warrants. “Had telephone conference with WH Chief of Staff, National Security Director, etc. regarding desire for FISA warrant. I warned that the verification of dossier was in its infancy, but decision was made by WH to seek the warrant because possibility that DJT was compromised by Russia required action……”
CYA = Comey Your Ass
It’s almost time for POTUS to address the nation with, “No democracy survives a runaway intel state that can do whatever it wants and then protect itself with “sources and methods” and rules that allow only certain people to be in charge.
That’s exactly right. And this one won’t.
Tl Howard, Absolutely……and I do believe it will happen. But it’s like watching a slug crawl slowly but surely towards the salt pile. It takes forever and then finally they touch it and you give them a little nudge to completely coat them. Th n they slowly die due to dehydration. Comey meet salt pile, you seditionist POS!!
“Sources and methods” has recently been revealed as a euphemism for “things that may embarrass or incriminate us”.
I really think the issue needs to be escalated to the SCOTUS and a stricter standard applied to the redaction of information.
Isn’t our side in power?
Is the DOJ and FBI being run by a bunch of rogue players with no boss to run things by?
So Asst Attorneys simply say no and that’s the end of it? Who’s their boss?
Why are these scumbags being allowed to stonewall anything they don’t want released?
Am I missing something here?
Since Bill Barr is AG, he must have agreed to file this lawsuit. So this is more proof he is more interested in protecting the Deep State than protecting us from it.
