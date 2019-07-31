Comeuppance – Chinese Aluminum Billionaire Convicted in $1.8 Billion Tariff Evasion Scheme…

Posted on July 31, 2019 by

We previously outlined Mr. Zhongtian Liu [HERE] as part of the early 2018 explanation for how China was exploiting the NAFTA loophole as an end-run around tariffs.  Today the Central District of California U.S. Attorney announces his indictment.

LOS ANGELES– A federal grand jury indictment unsealed late Tuesday alleges a complex financial fraud scheme in which a Chinese company exported to the United States huge amounts of aluminum – disguised as “pallets” to avoid customs duties of up to 400 percent – and “sold” the purported pallets to related entities to fraudulently inflate the company’s revenues and deceive investors around the world.

The 53-page indictment alleges that China Zhongwang Holdings Limited, Asia’s largest aluminum extrusion company; Zhongtian Liu, the company’s former president and chairman; and several individual and corporate co-defendants lied to U.S. Customs and Border Protection to avoid paying the United States $1.8 billion in anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) that were imposed in 2011 on certain types of extruded aluminum imported into the United States from China.

The aluminum sold to United States-based companies controlled by Liu were simply aluminum extrusions that were spot-welded together to make them appear to be functional pallets, which would be finished goods not subject to the duties, according to the indictment. In reality, there were no customers for the 2.2 million pallets imported by the Liu-controlled companies between 2011 and 2014, and no pallets were ever sold. (read more)

Photograph of Mr. Liu Zhongtian’s aluminum stockpile hidden in Mexico.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, China, Conspiracy ?, Dept Of Justice, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to Comeuppance – Chinese Aluminum Billionaire Convicted in $1.8 Billion Tariff Evasion Scheme…

  1. dc6aircraft says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:33 pm

    That guy is gonna end up 6 feet down.

    Like

    Reply
  2. thegrandprognosticator says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    Send them all to jail. If Mueller can indict a few dozen non-existent Russians for buying Facebook ads, we can surely indict a few hundred Chinese Communist party members for ripping us off for trillions of dollars over the past 30 years.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. TheWanderingStar says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:36 pm

    And where is Liu now? I’m thinking he’s on a slow boat back to China.

    Like

    Reply
  4. felipe says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:41 pm

    I’ve had previous experience with Nick Hanna before he took on his current role as U.S. Attorney for the C.D. Calif and have always been very impressed with him. Great to see the large number of high-profile cases he’s been effectively dealing with (the prior one of note was the Michael Avenatti indictment).

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. The Boss says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Perhaps treble damages as an added bonus?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Summer says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    So, which CA politicians/officials are among these “several individual and corporate codefendants?”

    Like

    Reply
  7. mickeyhamtramck says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Re: Photo of storage lot in Mexico. Looks like the fabric ‘privacy covering’ on the fence got blown away by Hurricane MAGA.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Silent Entity says:
    July 31, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    I wonder how much went to bribes for California politicians like Feinstein, Pelosi, Gov. Brown, etc. ?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s