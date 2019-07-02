BREAKING: 2010 U.S. Census Will Not Include Citizenship Question…

Posted on July 2, 2019 by

BREAKING: The U.S. government has just announced to trial attorneys the 2010 U.S. census will proceed without the controversial citizenship question included.

According to lawyers involved in the case the DOJ has announced the decision and emailed the parties accordingly. [citations below]  The census will be printed for use without the question of citizenship.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Dept Of Justice, Election 2020, Illegal Aliens, media bias, President Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

101 Responses to BREAKING: 2010 U.S. Census Will Not Include Citizenship Question…

Older Comments
  1. Redhotrugmama says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Can we mandate long form for all then check responses against valid Sans and discount those where no valid SSN located?

    Like

    Reply
  2. meadowlarkspring says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    4th of July this year.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Glen B says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    I missed it first time around too but it says 2010 census. Why is this breaking news?

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s