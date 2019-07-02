BREAKING: 2010 U.S. Census Will Not Include Citizenship Question…

BREAKING: The U.S. government has just announced to trial attorneys the 2010 U.S. census will proceed without the controversial citizenship question included.
According to lawyers involved in the case the DOJ has announced the decision and emailed the parties accordingly. [citations below] The census will be printed for use without the question of citizenship.
Advertisements
Can we mandate long form for all then check responses against valid Sans and discount those where no valid SSN located?
LikeLike
4th of July this year.
LikeLike
I missed it first time around too but it says 2010 census. Why is this breaking news?
LikeLike