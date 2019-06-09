Sunday Talks: Clete Williams -vs- Leland Vitter – Trump “Perfectly Happy” to Hit China With More Tariffs…

Former White House China trade negotiator Clete Williams makes a rare appearance to discuss President Trump’s ongoing trade position with China; and the lessons they are learning from Trump’s severity with Mexico.
Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Williams. Quite funny actually:
.
Worth noting: President Trump spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) yesterday (See Tweets Below).
Thom Tillis is trying to get on the right side of the issue:
Only a human fog- bank or someone on the #GreatChinaPayroll doesn’t get it.
Up for reelection in ’20, time to pander.
Would he not be the right kind of RINO to primary.
I understand it is not an easy thing to do, but he appears to be a good target.
God bless PDJT
Sure the republican establishment is on it!
LOL, we are screwed. Their teams are set and to change them you need the team to agree.
Received an email a couple days ago asking for…..
Same with John Cornyn in TX. Suddenly, he is doing ads saying he’s been working these last 5 years in D.C., as if voters haven’t noticed the minimal work he’s been associated with has been against the Republican base. A day late and a dollar short John. Sure wish freshman house member Chip Roy would run against him in the primary.
Come on, man, China is not a competitor of ours!
– Joe Biden, aka Chinese Asset, Agent 00$.
Yeah I thought I was watching an episode of Stranger Things and the Swamp/Sewer monster Tillis was in the upside down!
I confess, I like what I hear. Now whether his position is genuinely altruistic or looking to 2020, or a mixture, not 100% sure.
Having said that, we have to be grateful for any and all support that lines up behind the President in the meantime.
Still think it’s going to get uglier with China first. But one area Tillis brought up that I wholeheartedly agree with:
If we have to take some hits, especially in the area of China’s blacklisting of American entities in China, then so be it. Our economy is a helluva lot stronger and more resilient than China’s. I opine that the end all of it will hurt China far more than us.
In the meantime, let American businesses and industry learn the lesson of getting into bed with China….whose bottom line will always be the heart of an all-consuming dragon. You ultimately pay for who and what you get in bed with.
He, like any R re-runner needs to be cornered and grilled on specifics POTUS has been trying and will be trying to get through. Border and Immigration Reform on top.
I would definitely like to see that happened.
We all have the heart of suspicious cat. I am by no means endorsing Tillis. He “said” some right words concerning the issue being interviewed for. But mere words aren’t positive-proof evidence of altruism.
So yeah, some proof of heart about the border and immigration thing and his own personal political actions of support to back that up would go a long way. Otherwise, the presentation becomes a worn out retread tire.
I don’t understand why XI doesn’t understand that punishing American high-tech companies will be a seriously failed strategy, both technologically and economically, in the mid to long-term. His bluster has overwhelmed his intellect, IMO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As one studies and researches Chinese mentality and psyche, historically and presently, one understands that their mindset is diametrically opposed to ours, politically and in business models.
Today it is the war capitolism vs communism, freedom vs complete state control. Xi is not about to betray who and what he and the Chinese government are and have been for a long time. To capitulate to us would be to go against their whole model, philosophy and political foundation.
It blinds them. They refuse to let go of absolute control and the quest for world domination. I think it is more than bluster. His bluster is a symptom of a political and philosophical mind-set so deeply ingrained, that he cannot properly interpret the situation and realistically understand effects of it on China.
Thank you for your insight.
I just hope the China dynamics don’t cause Xi to lose it and explode in some sudden military move.
PDT has put the squeeze on. It should not surprise students of geo-political-social history and trends how communists are driven to react when cornered in an impossible situation.
Dictators do not like to be cornered. They can and will react like cornered raccoons.
Believe me, I’ve been thinking about this China thing for a long time.
So true. Any pundit who doesn’t understand the CCP’s intentions, should not comment on China. The apologists have popped up again, after falling silent during the HK protests yesterday.
Kyle Bass gave a shoutout to Gordon Chang and retweeted:
Kyle Bass
@Jkylebass
Jun 8
Gordon is spot-on.We, as a country, have been guided by profit seekers with a reckless disregard for our national security. Wall St, tech giants, endowments, pension funds, have all turned a blind eye to theft, coercion, bribery, human rights, and rule of law. It must stop now.
Gordon G. Chang
@GordonGChang
On
@LouDobbs
at 7:22 ET on #Google’s attempt to get #Huawei exemption. We should not continue to outsource our national security to tech giants, Wall Street, or chambers of commerce.
What is heartening is the outpouring of prayers, support for the US from Chinese people around the world tweeting to anyone supporting freedom and democracy for the Chinese people. Even the Wumao can’t keep up.
返送中A2
TY for that.
This is why I trust PDJT!
He has been thinking about China for a long time too…and dealing with China. He was the perfect non-politician to know how to presidentially (with a business mindset) deal with China.
I believe he and his trade team knew at the out-start, China would renege about a verification process that would demand more than a short memo. Wouldn’t surprise me that our people expected this from the beginning.
Some pundits began to entertain that thought like wow…did PDT have this figured out? I thought, what else did they expect from someone who knows China?
The people that are surprised are those who don’t understand Chinese history, mindset/psyche and communist doctrine. But that’s why some of us offer our thoughts, so more can understand both the obvious and the underlying dynamics that steer China’s panda and moreso, dragon face…but also, what effectively steers our POTUS and his great trade team.
I am thankful for them. Finally, we have some clear vision and adults manning the bunkers. Clarity is great!
Thug communist attitude and State that unfortunately survived the 1989-1991 winds of change …
We may be 30 years late, but we mean business and it’s better than war for both.
“…whether his position is genuinely altruistic or looking to 2020, or a mixture, not 100% sure.” I’m pretty close to 100% sure that his position is tortured and looking to 2020…
But I agree with you, Angelle: “we have to be grateful for any and all support that lines up behind the President in the meantime.”
Any port in a storm… and strange bedfellows… and all that. The president has fought this fight solo on too many fronts… Allies welcome.
Well said. Even if some support is not wholly altruistic and genuine, I thank God for every little bit of support PDT gets, even if it is a temporary island for some waiting out the 2020 elections.
I PROMISE you Tillis is 109% swamp! Doesn’t mean he won’t occasional act right but it’s only with premission from the uniparty and the COC. Tillis not his own man but is completely owned by the COC and GOPe, Jeb, Romney etc
NC voters are Not happy with him and he is working hard to pull a fast one as his primary is looming. He has competition. Look them up and support them.
Primaries are where we win MAGA. General election in Nov is where we win GOP. Not the same thing!
Tillus one of my least fav Senstors and swamp creatures. Would post links to primary opponents, write better and write more but not well tonight.
Trust me..he is Swamp!
This is what I have opined about him before and am aware of great NC voter dissatisfaction. We have ours in OK, though yours may out-swamp ours by a little margin.
When I said I liked what I heard, that was no endorsement. Words without back-up actions are cheap.
In the meantime, between now and 2020, even if a swamp creature will give a little aid to the PDT and a righteous, politically savvy cause, altruistic but prolly not, I’ll be grateful.
But come after 2020, if they get re-elected, the dogs often returns to their vomit. So yeah, supporting anybody better to primary swamp creatures is a good hedge.
Agree about the primaries!
Sundance said Tillis was trying to get on the right side of the issue. I wonder what SD is thinking deeper down.
I do believe SD will always give credit where it is due, even if it is stop-gap and temporary. I’ve read enough of SD to believe he doesn’t want to judge anyone wrongly at any point of the issues.
That’s because Tillis got incredibly lukewarm applause when he appeared at the NCGOP State Convention yesterday afternoon in Concord, N.C. where he tried to appear as if he had been supporting President Trump for years! The whole back 2/3 of the room barely clapped at his appearance. Of course we know he has been against Trump and Trump policies- he was for Rubio in 2016 and going to go against Trump on the Emergency Declaration until the North Carolina voters had a fit. He and “the Bearded Marxist” Christ Coons, brought forth the Senate bill to prevent the President from stopping the Mueller investigation.Tillis initiated this bill and asked Coons to join. When he showed up at one of the NC Republican Women’s clubs, he was pelleted with questions and remarks concerning his non-Trump supportive behavior. Remember, North Carolina went for Trump in 2016! Unfortunately, many NC Republican and Trump supporters don’t even know these things!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tillis has repeatedly and sufficiently revealed himself to be antagonistic toward the President. It must be obvious to NC Repub voters.
I hope he is primaried, loses, and a President Trump-supporting patriot is elected.
What does he mean when the rented children and young people are being trafficked once they get here. What does Trafficked mean? If it means being sold into sexual slavery, or domestic slavery, sold to pedophiles – why are people willing to beat around the bush and use vague terms?
This reminds me of terms like “late term abortion” or “partial birth abortion” both are horrific procedures and some how people have agreed to use the vague terminology.
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHAHAHA! SD, cannot keep it up!
“Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Williams. Quite funny actually:”
My sides are still shaking!
These “moderates” will all get in line with Trump if they want to be re-elected. I sense more people are starting to understand this “winning thing” from Trump and sort of like it!!! Combine that with the absolute pessimism and abhorrent politics from the Dems and they look to be in heap-big trouble come 2020.
If they keep up their truculence, China may well find that when the music stops, and they sit down, there will be no chair for them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wonder what the “unmentioned things” were. China?
It’s very clear that media does not understand the different dynamics of the 2 situations of dealing with China and dealing with Mexico. Williams ate Vitter’s lunch and exposed Vitter as one not up to speed. He actually made Vitter look like a junior hs kid on recess.
Media makes no attempt to understand and properly interpret the current 2 tracks, that is, China/Mexico….it would go against their narrative and show/prove the intelligence of PDT and his team.
These dynamics are way too advanced and intelligent for bonehead media types, even a number of Fox talking heads.
Vitter is a shallow-minded pretty face, much like numerous of his colleagues at Fox.
A girly man with female co-anchors.
You have his number. 👍
I associate him with the real number zero, since it has no value. 🙂
Boy oh boy, is Trump sticking it to the politicians and a lot of others!
Vitter’s IQ lower than Maxine Waters…..
A politician called Biden, because he has been paid a lot of money, wants to take power, and sell nearly all the country.
Imagine how great things would be right now in terms of world peace and world prosperity if Washington, DC was not populated by politicians and bureaucrats that are owned by foreign countries, criminal cartels and multi-national corporations.
It’s like we’re in a real life plot from a James Bond movie but the EVIL villains seeking world domination are real. Like 007, President Trump is our only hope against world EVIL.
These politicians in general, not all, are not particularly smart or talented and they are running the country. And they are money-driven and self-interested.
FL_GUY…we are…
Maria mentioned Huawei.👇
“The acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget is seeking a two-year delay of a ban prohibiting companies that do business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei from providing services to the U.S. government.”
I thought maybe just Reliable Entity, the Washington Post, was making stuff up, but no, see the official letter below. Of course, now that WAPO has been banned, the CCP can’t read it.🤭 🤣🤣(another irony is the letter was sent on June 4).
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Pence-Proposal.pdf
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/trumps-acting-budget-chief-seeks-delay-on-huawei-ban/2019/06/09/acd8b426-8b01-11e9-8f69-a2795fca3343_story.html?utm_term=.ea870c61d4bc
Mr Mulvaney, have a chat with Acting budget chief.
Just think of all the neat, sneaky stuff Huawei could plant, embed, implement…oh well, you get the idea…in a 2 year delay. Hands up! 🤨
As digital advancement exponentially speeds up, can one imagine how long 2 years is for enemy infiltration? 2 years from now may well be too late.
An interesting item was reported at the Shanghai-La Security Dialogue. Evidently Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan presented his PLA counterpart Gen Wei with a picture book showing documentation of China offloading cargo bound for NK.
It made me wonder whether Sec Mnuchin in his dialogue with PBOC honcho Yi Gang presented him with a ‘book’ showing China’s banks #ChinaCheats. MAGA leverage there.
😎😎😎🤣😎🤣
The time has come for the US to stop our companies from harming Chinese citizens by helping the communist.
“Importantly, some things not mentioned in yesterday press release, one in particular, were agreed upon. That will be announced at the appropriate time.”
What do you all think that might be? I’m thinking that PDJT may have the US military help out with sealing the Mexican Southern border.
Killing cartel members.
Whoa. That would be awesome.
Not that I celebrate the death of anyone. Sometimes extreme measures are necessary.
The cartels are killing Americans, both with drugs and guns. It is US or them.
Joint US/Mex actions against the cartels? That would solve a lot of problems on both sides of the border.
That’s the only way the drugs will slow down…..even with the wall….they will always find a way to get it in the country.
But, take away the head of the snake. Show them we are serious and they may go somewhere else
I hope you’re right, SD.
We are way past the point of playing with the terrorists. It’s time to start putting heads on spikes and put a stop to it.
Who is gonna oppose that? The ACLU? Pelosi and Chuck?
The failing nytimes and ratings challenged CNN….🤣🙃😆😅🤣😂LOL!
Best President EVER!!!!!
Trump 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
