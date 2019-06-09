Sunday Talks: Clete Williams -vs- Leland Vitter – Trump “Perfectly Happy” to Hit China With More Tariffs…

Former White House China trade negotiator Clete Williams makes a rare appearance to discuss President Trump’s ongoing trade position with China; and the lessons they are learning from Trump’s severity with Mexico.

Fox News talking-hair Leland Vitter, a prime example of the axiom: “a little knowledge is dangerous”, tries his best to promote the preferred Murdoch points; however, Vitter finds himself struggling against the weight of the examples highlighted by Mr. Williams. Quite funny actually:

Worth noting: President Trump spoke with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (AMLO) yesterday (See Tweets Below).

