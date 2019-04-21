Sunday Talks: Rudy GiulianIi -vs- Chris Matthews on Mueller Report…

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the insufferable witchhunt with the lead Fox News promoter for the witchhunt.
Advertisements
President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the insufferable witchhunt with the lead Fox News promoter for the witchhunt.
Watched this morning and Chris Wallace tried so hard to interrupt and Rudy was having none of it. He did very well.
LikeLike
Sorry, wrong Chris. I watched the Guilliani & Wallace interview.
LikeLike