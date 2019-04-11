Eureka! – Devin Nunes: “The Spying Began in 2015″….

Finally…. F.i.n.a.l.l.y, Devin Nunes outlines the origin of the spying operation as it began in 2015 and extended into 2016. During an interview to discuss his criminal referrals to Attorney General Barr [see here] Devin Nunes outlines the big picture. WATCH:
[Transcript @02:08] Devin Nunes: “Well Sean, let’s just, let me make it as clear as I possibly can. Okay, and now, thank God, we have an attorney general who calls spying for what it is.”
“In late 2015, early 2016, spying began on the Trump campaign.”
“That information leaked; that led to, what they consider to be, “legal spying” that began, that they’ve acknowledged that they started doing in the end of July; you just had Carter Page on; they considered that all “legal spying.”
“They then leaked that information, right, shortly after the election all through the spring that was leaking out; why? To create a narrative that Donald Trump shouldn’t have been President that he’s a Russian asset, etc. etc. So ‘spying’ and ‘leaking'”.
“Then you have the culmination of the ultimate spying, where you have the FBI Director spying on the president, taking notes, illegally leaking those notes of classified information; why? So they could appoint a special counsel to spy on an acting president again. So there’s a lot of spying and a lot of leaking, and that’s as clear as I can put it.”
Finally Devin Nunes is outlining what CTH has been calling attention to for over two years. The spying began in 2015. “Spygate” was part of the larger “Russian Conspiracy and Collusion” operation. This was all planned well in advance.
The spying began in 2015, and was part of the collaborative process -and reason- for Nellie Ohr to join the political opposition research being conducted by Fusion GPS.
CIA Director John Brennan had his OCONUS lures, Joseph Mifsud and Stefan Halper on standby awaiting targeting information. They needed targets.
Fusion-GPS and Nellie Ohr were researching targets based on candidates. Donald Trump was the most likely candidate to win the GOP nomination. Trump was the focus of identifying targets.
As the Fusion and Ohr research was ongoing, and when it became transparent that Trump was going to be the victor in the Primaries; the media began demanding to know who were the foreign policy and national security advisors to candidate Trump. This DNC inspired effort to demand names and lists was in alignment with Brennan, Fusion and Ohr.
Once they had some names identified (March/April ’16), ie. Papadopoulos, Flynn, Manafort and Page,… Brennan tasked Mifsud and Halper to run the spygate operation.
In/around late June and early July of ’16, Brennan was in position to turn over the outcome of his operation to the FBI via an origination EC memo.
[April 22nd 2018] According to House Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes; who is also a member of the intelligence oversight ‘Gang-of-Eight’; that EC contains intelligence material that did not come through “official intelligence channels” into the U.S. intelligence apparatus.
The EC was not an official product of the U.S. intelligence community. Additionally, Brennan was NOT using official partnerships with intelligence agencies of our Five-Eyes partner nations; and he did not provide raw intelligence –as an outcome of those relationships– to the FBI. {Go Deep}
CIA Director Brennan formatted the same intelligence to the White House where Susan Rice and Samantha Powers were doing the unmasking to facilitate the leaks.
The FBI took Brennan’s two-page “EC” memo and originated the official counterintelligence operation known as “Crossfire Hurricane” on July 31st, 2016.
FBI Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok wrote out the operational instructions and objectives for the operation. As noted by Trey Gowdy, included in those instructions was the targeting of the “Trump Campaign” specifically.
That’s how the whole damn thing began.
The intelligence outcomes were then continually distributed to the White House and in August 2016 to the Gang-of-Eight as noted by Brennan’s testimony.
Brennan: [13:35] “Third, through the so-called Gang-of-Eight process we kept congress apprised of these issues as we identified them.”
“Again, in consultation with the White House, I PERSONALLY briefed the full details of our understanding of Russian attempts to interfere in the election to congressional leadership; specifically: Senators Harry Reid, Mitch McConnell, Dianne Feinstein and Richard Burr; and to representatives Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff between 11th August and 6th September [2016], I provided the same briefing to each of the gang of eight members.”
“Given the highly sensitive nature of what was an active counter-intelligence case [that means the FBI], involving an ongoing Russian effort, to interfere in our presidential election, the full details of what we knew at the time were shared only with those members of congress; each of whom was accompanied by one senior staff member.”… (LINK)
In the background, Nellie Ohr worked with Chris Steele to format the extracted, some open-source, intelligence information into a Dossier. The Steele Dossier was the laundry process for political opposition research to be formulated into official intelligence and returned back into the FBI for use in the official counterintelligence operation.
[NOTE: •On July 31st, 2016 the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation against the Trump campaign. They did not inform congress until March 2017. •At the beginning of August (1st-3rd) 2016 FBI Agent Peter Strzok traveled to London, England for interviews with UK intelligence officials. •On August 15th, 2016 Peter Strzok sends a text message to DOJ Lawyer Lisa Page describing the “insurance policy“, needed in case Hillary Clinton were to lose the election. That’s where Carter Page comes in.]
(link to Nunes Referral Letter)
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
Montgomery said this way back then. Trump and Sheriff Joe were spied on, Montgomery wrote the software to do it, if I recall. I would suggest it goes way back to the BC.
*Birth Certificate, which I opened in Adobe Illustrator and was absolutely a multi-layered file, completely unexpected for a scanned document.
Rahm Emanuel and David Axelrod have both given their highest personal assurance that they have seen the Divine One’s actual long form Certification of Live Immaculate Conception and in Holy Script! Rahm Emanuel saw it from one hospital and David Axelrod saw it from another one! Twice the absolute incontrovertible proof! I don’t know what more any sane person could possibly want!
This is all a vile and mass racist conspiracy of trying to goad Barack Hussein Obama, our Dear Leader with the Certification of Live Immaculate Conception from no less than two locations, and at lest two parents of unquestionable American loyalties and citizenship, into a game of COLB, thereby and with malice of forethought, molesting, tormenting, and otherwise annoying our beloved Dear Leader, his wonderful wife Michelle Antoinette, and all their loyal subjects. Verdict first, evidence later. Off with their heads! And Hillary’s first!!!
And who was supposed to vet candidate Obama in 2006/2007, to ensure he was a legally viable Presidential candidate? The head of the DNC at that time – Howard Dean. He knows, too. Isn’t it funny that Obama’s Presidential Library in Chicago wont hold any documents from his 8 year reign of terror? Where are they hidden away?
I want to see all of obozo’s college and law school applications. Why haven’t they been leaked after all these years?
I have two questions. When child is adopted, the original birth certificate is destroyed and any record of it is also destroyed, including the hospital record .. so how did anyone see an original if it had been destroyed? Secondly, when any adult wants to change their name, there is a legal process, so when was a legal name change petition heard before a court and where did this happen? Remember, the legal name of this person with dual citizenship between the US and his adoptive father’s home country .. was not the name used when he filed a legal affidavit to run for office.
The original birth certificate is not destroyed in the County where I searched to find my birth family.
Saw BC in Adobe myself too. Multiple layers.
They were also doing dumb stuff then too like redacting files by using black background (on black text). High light selection then change background color to white. Insta unredact.
And James Rosen was involved. He suddenly retired after not showing up for a show with Judge Jeanine.
Remember?
Parts of this wended itself through the court, including video at the 9th Circuit. Montgomery kept popping up like a zit.
Would be interesting to compare half a dozen Birth Certificates before and a couple Birth Certificates after the seditious gay Kenyan commie’s B/C.
I think someone did produce a BC that was at .the same time and hospital where zero was supposedly born – it was a woman I think.
Not sure, but didn’t this woman die in a plane crash on water where everyone else easily survived? Vaguely remember something suspicious about plane crash like maybe staged so only she died?
Couldn’t believe it when I found that out. Under reported story
Likely Spring 2009.
Make the first ‘releases’ a history of the Obama Administration’s penchant for domestic spying. Most of what was known then was swept under the rug by media. Now with access to the real records every domestic spying op can be exposed in chronological order. Expose them for who they are.
Then get down to the ops related to trying to frame PDT.
Montgomery who/what?
Montgomery was a private contractor for the intel community. When he realized that the intel community was illegally spying he took 40 discs with millions of pages of info. to turn into the FBI (Judicial Watch worked with him on this). The discs were given to Comey (before anyone knew he was a bad cop).
There is a recording of people discussing the info they had on Trump and Sheriff Joe.
This may have been Brennen/Clapper’s operation “HAMER”.
Maxine Waters; “The President has put in place an organization that no one has ever seen before in life, that’s going to be very, very powerful.” “That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before.”
Re Montgomery: the last I read he was suing the gov’t because nothing was being done about the info he provided.
A google search on all of this will lead to more info.
Ketchikan/ to your point above, the following:
“On March 19, 2017, Lt. General Thomas McInerney, who seved as as commander of 11th Air Force in Alaska, as well as other top military positions under the secretary of defense and the vice president of the United States before his retirement in 1994, was a guest on Ann Arbor’s WAAM radio program “Operation Freedom.” McInerney told host Dr. Dave Janda that he had just received from retired Four-Star Admiral James “Ace” Lyons, who had served as Commander of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet from 1985 to 1987, information showing that “President Obama’s Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan oversaw a secret computer system known as ‘The Hammer.’”
That program was used to conduct “illegal and unconstitutional government data harvesting and wire-tapping.” While reading the message from Lyons, McInerney states that Montgomery is the original source of the information. The revelation of “The Hammer” meshes perfectly with WikiLeaks “Vault 7” revelations of a CIA project code-named HAMR that is used to conduct mobile phone hacking for the purpose of turning a target’s mobile phone into a surveillance tool.”
Ketchikan: I’ve had this stored for a long time… The interviews you mentioned of Sheriff Joe and others discussing the Montgomery info on Clapper and Brennan and government hacking of millions of Americans. Given all we know now, really fills in some background. I’m glad I saved these interviews. Hope other Treepers find them interesting.
https://m.soundcloud.com/theamericanreport
Saturday, 12 January 2019
Whistleblower: Obama-era Deep State Surveillance Program Spied on Trump, Judges, Others
Written by C. Mitchell Shaw
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/computers/item/31173-whistleblower-obama-era-deep-state-surveillance-program-spied-on-trump-judges-others
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dennis_L._Montgomery
“Klayman’s claim is not new. In fact, it is not even really his claim. It comes from his client, former NSA and CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery, who “left the NSA and CIA with 47 hard drives and over 600 million pages of information, much of which is classified,” showing “the spy agencies were engaged for years in systematic illegal surveillance on prominent Americans, including the chief justice of the Supreme Court, other justices, 156 judges, prominent businessmen such as Donald Trump” and Larry Klayman himself, according to a an op-ed piece written by Klayman in March 2017. The purpose of that illegal Deep State surveillance — Klayman surmises — is “for potential coercion, blackmail or other nefarious purposes.”
https://www.thenewamerican.com/tech/computers/item/31173-whistleblower-obama-era-deep-state-surveillance-program-spied-on-trump-judges-others
Sure hope Montgomery’s MOTHERLODE sees sunlight.
James Baker testified that he was contacted by Klayman, and he had FBI agents retrieve Montgomery’s evidence. (This is in Baker’s testimony, most recent release.)
He was pointing out this was the only other time he was in an evidence chain, other than when Perkins Coie rat attorney Michael Sussman gave Baker Steele “dossier” BS to pass on to the FBI.
This was totally overlooked in his congressional testimony at that time.
Right Mike/Klayman brought Montgomery forward to FBI Director James Comey, through his General Counsel James Baker.
“After receiving an immunity deal to prevent being charged for removing classified information, Montgomery turned over the hard drives to the FBI and submitted to being interviewed by agents. In that interview — which was conducted and videoed by Special FBI Agents Walter Giardina and William Barnett — Montgomery “laid out how persons such as then-businessman Donald Trump were illegally spied upon by Clapper, Brennan, and the spy agencies of the Obama administration,” according to Klayman. Even more damning, Klayman says Montgomery told the agents that the information on those hard drives shows that “these spy agencies had manipulated voting in Florida during the 2008 presidential election, which illegal tampering resulted in helping Obama to win the White House.”
“What was the result of that interview and the turning over of those drives? Nothing. Montgomery was again ignored.”
Dirty rotten F-ing Comey.
And all of that went to James Baker. See pages 3 thru 5 of James Baker Congressional Transcript Day Two https://www.scribd.com/document/405792617/James-Baker-Congressional-Transcript-Day-Two-October-18#fullscreen&from_embed
Who’s Montgomery?
LikeLike
Dennis Montgomery is a
former NSA/CIA Contractor/
turned Whistleblower – see above.
There is a difference between spying and spying-spying.
– Whoopi Goldberg
D’oh!
That’s deep.
All hail Barack the Magnificat, Killer and Peeping Tom … … I mean …. .. Drone Commander and Spy Master of the Universe!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
He thought Hillary was going to win. rofl
You mean successfully Steal the election with massive voter fraud?
That would have been expensive. Her Odiousness had other uses for the outlay of money. Besides, why buy a landslide?
Barrack is Captain Underroos!
Obama’s Legacy = The Great Overseer of Democracy
Devin Nunes is a true patriot. These traitors must be locked up. It must never happen again.
Absolutely. This horror has aged him but he deserves a prime place in our gallery of patriots. He stood firm despite the attacks from the left, and Paul Ryan’s lack of loyalty to him.
I hope he wins every bit of the $150MM he is suing for as well.
Can we just hang the bastids. It worked in the past and will work now. Public hangings.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I’d like to see them bear the humiliation of tar and feathering first…
This is the best concise summary I have seen to date. Excellent work, my friend.
This nugget from Nunez should cause some heads to explode:
“…the ultimate spying, where you have the FBI Director spying on the president…”.
Take a look at how long it’s taken. Original CTH article. Just peruse SD original essay and then some of the old familiar names in comments.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/06/05/spygate-president-trump-highlights-lou-dobbs-segment-outlining-december-2015-fbi-cointel-operation/
amazing!
When Elaine Farkas said she was encouraging friends on Capitol Hill to get as much Trump info as possible “before the Republicans find out how we got all that info.” She didn’t SAY how she got the info, did she? Just plain unmasking?
Ouiai!!
Origins, Baby!
Release the documents!
*Kraken
Brilliant, Sundance – just brilliant – what a thorough critique of what went down and when – this entire operation from start to finish was a sham – all of the principals mentioned above need to be indicted and convicted in the greatest fraud perpetrated on a Candidate/President in American History – what an outstanding job you have done to piece it all together – Kudos to you, Sir!
“CIA Director Brennan formatted the same intelligence to the White House where Susan Rice and Samantha Powers were doing the unmasking to facilitate the leaks.”
Investigate and prosecute the unmasking, admitted by the UN Ambassador to have been done in her name–without her consent, so it is understood. This one’s low hanging fruit, and starts the unzipping.
Before 2015. Just ask Assange.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
RICO.
Earlier today I read that it was “sedition”. The penalty is 20 years in prison and also a financial penalty. We ought to be able to recoup the $38 million the Mueller group wasted.
That $38 should be specifically give to build a section of THE WALL. We can have a red ribbon cutting for “Funds Donated by the Phony Muellar Investigation.”
Again I think of the picture of Comey that Sundance posted with that 4 letter F word. Better up the patrols in Ft Marcy Park.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said!
Good Comey’s spending time in nature these
days/won’t be seeing much once he’s behind bars.
Everyone be sure to remember, it was only a very-very-very few bad apples at the top in the FBI, DOJ and CIA who ever did anything wrong. The other 99,99% were, and are, the most honest and wonderful folks on the whole planet. It’s very similar to how it is just a few bad apples at the top of ISIS, MS13 and Cancer.
One bad apple ruins the entire bunch.
If you made it to the DC office or worked for them, you likely are that bad apple – willing to do what it takes to get the job done. Move up or out.
Disagree. 40 FBI agents worked on Mueller’s team. I am sure that they were gung-ho trying to find dirt on Trump.
He was exercising his right to sarcasm.
Exactly. I remember Hannity assuring his radio listeners that swarms of FBI agents were going to resign in mass protest if St. James Comey, Superstar, Son of God, and Savior of Tran-kind didn’t indict HIllary back in 2018. Still waiting …
Thank God for PDJT and thank God for Devin Nunes who remained strong and refused to be cowed through this mess
LikeLiked by 12 people
This^^^
And may God protect them, guide them, may the TRUTH come out and may those who are evil be brought to justice.
In His precious, Holy Name.
Amen
“So they could appoint a special counsel to spy on an acting president again.”
Democrats’ calls for Mueller to testify are empty.
They don’t actually want the truth to come out.
The first thing Devin Nunes would ask Mueller is if he was wearing a wire during his May 16, 2017 meeting with President Trump. The second thing he would ask was when exactly he determined there was no Russian collusion.
Democrats don’t want either of those questions asked, much less answered.
I hope people here are realizing how this narrative is now evolving rapidly into an understandable (by Jane and Joe Six Pack) summary of the crimes, laying the foundation for more detailed content which proves the criminality of those involved beyond a reasonable doubt.
(Just don’t let Sean Hannity introduce it. Anybody but him for Heaven’s sake!)
Yeah we stinky Wal-Mart shoppers get it.
I agree Boss but nothing will happen to these Obama folks, nothing.
We should start a pool with odds on who will be prosecuted. I’m betting McCabe, Strzok and maybe either Clapper or Brennan. But not Lynch, Rice, Powers, Comey, Page, Carlin, Baker, Priestap, Rosenstein, Valerie Jarrett and of course not Hillary or Barrack.
OTOH, there will ultimately be justice. And, their many treasonous and evil actions will be documented in history, despite the hysteria of the leftist press.
So, somehow they predicted that Trump would be elected back in 2015? I doubt it, but I don’t doubt that they were spying on his campaign.
This begs the question, how many other Republican candidates were being spied on at that time?
As we know from an extraordinary, declassified FISC report from April 2016 — highlighted by Sundance — spying was rampant, and that’s just what we were allowed to learn about. So probably all the republican campaigns were being spied on. No one had to predict it would be Trump. Once it became clear he would be the nominee, that’s when the collusion operation zeroed in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty sure the conspirators liked Hollywood Squares as much as the next guy. 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
As well as ALL of US beginning 2009.
Any Republican who challenged or disagreed with O. Any reporter who challenged him. And any civilian who questioned his birth, which is why many of us think the spying on Trump started long, long ago.
O spied on anyone he considered a threat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Most of the other Republican primary candidates were long time political figures. The black hats probably already had a long file on each of them. The few non-politicians such as Ben Carson and Carly Fiorina were both public figures with enough public info but the black hats knew they all wouldn’t survive the primaries so little effort was made to create 16 dossiers.
But DJT had doubted BHO’s birth origins and was already a target of BHO’s revenge, so of course the spying started early on him. I wouldn’t doubt the BHO was possibly the CENTRAL driving force behind the entire Muh Russia scam because he wanted DJT personally destroyed. Of course Billary was only too glad to assist since she never passes up an opportunity to cheat if it means winning without having to compete.
Wasn’t Joan Rivers dead like in 2 weeks after her joking about Barry being Gay and Michelle being a Transvestite?????
LBJ spied on Goldwater despite knowing he’d probably lose
Rand Paul thought for sure he was being spied on during that time period.
Yes, and just how willing, how prepared was this group to do the same thing (not necessarily using “Russia, Russia” but using *something*) to a different candidate who had won the nomination.
Obama administration and deep state created biggest illegal spy operation not just PTrump but senators, judges, foreign govt, Romney, ambassadors and more. The whole DC knows this but no one want to be on deep state radar.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
So Schumer knew that the IC was corrupt and would use its powers to harm people who “pisssed them off.”
That’s certainly not legal, but it’s very enlightening.
Maybe Chuck U Schumer could expand on exactly why and how he knew that.
If they were spying, then it is highly likely that they are also blackmailing people that they spied on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chief Justice “Obamacare is a tax” Roberts perhaps? Would explain a lot.
It’s amazing that in a sea of treasonous opportunists, it only takes a few good men, President Trump, Congressman Nunes, Admiral Rogers (and more and more possibly AG Barr), operating without bias, objectively looking at the facts and unafraid to confront the truth, to position themselves to potentially destroy the scum that corrupted our country. There are others, but those are the ones who impress me the most. I smile to think what our world might look like after a couple of years of truth-seeking with these people in charge. It’s been a good week
They are real heroes. Patriots. I have SO missed real heroes!! (Besides our soldiers, that is).
LikeLiked by 1 person
How often in American history has it been down to a few good, brave men to preserve the Republic. George Washington, Catherine Barry, Andrew Jackson, Abraham Lincoln, Joshua Chamberlain, John Pershing, Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan
Add a name to the list.
…And Dan Coats is still obstructing the release of the documents requested months ago.
Dan Coats needs to develop a sudden urge to spend more time with his family.
Maybe Stephen Miller can help him find his hat, coat, and the door.
LikeLiked by 11 people
We’ll see where Coates and Chris Wray stand on this
sunlight coming soon enough.
I think Wray has been neglecting his family too.
Very true.
Let’s see who got referred by Nunes. and then also who the IG Horowitz might refer.
Strzok and Page texted each other about planting a story with Devlin Barrett, so they obviously are two of the five. Adam Schiff is a notorious leaker, but might not be in these referrals. James Comey has bragged about leaking to his friend in order to get a special counsel. Wolfe’s crimes have already been adjudicated, so he probably is not in this batch.
Anyway, my top four candidates would be Strzok, Page, Comey, and McCabe. Clapper and Schiff should be in the stack, but no promises.
Once it is proven spying began in nov 2105 via illegal NSA queries,
then it’s game over. All deep state defences for spying were
predicated with being concerned with trump advisors
Carter Page, George P. and their alleged ties to russians.
since they joined the campaign after the spying began (march 2016)then
that defence will have been smashed and conspiracy would be proved.
Another note. Nunes says finally we have a real AG to
Maria Bartiromo on sunday and today he says thank god we have an AG
that says spying occurred.
That is a strong rebuke of Jeff Sessions, to all the trust the plan crowd.
It started in 2015 and I think that ALL nominees were being spied on as soon as they were announced. I recall Rand Paul jumping up and down saying”if they spied on me I’ll…”
Let’s open the gates, it wasn’t just PDJT, I think it was all of our candidates.
LikeLiked by 3 people
…and the obfuscation s, distractions and cover ups are still ongoing too.
Look above for an answer,
and also think about why AG Barr was asked during the Congress public hearing this week….paraphrasing…
‘whom at the DOJ is assisting him in looking at the predicate for spying?’
…hmmm…
Lent is here…
It (the 40+ days) was – and still is- a worthwhile journey to seek greater understanding, a bigger purpose, and to faithfully grow…over time.
( and the whole truth, is difficult for some to see…feel..hear…touch…smell…sense..accept….but, it is there, just wanting to be found and shared…)
Imho
I do not know
They asked “who else” so they could begin to build a list of targets, suicides, and ‘accidents’ for the forth coming future. Why else would they care ‘who’?
First they find the ones they can bribe. The rest become targets. From his response, it seems like AG Barr knows not to let on who he has assembled for this investigation. This isn’t his first weasel rodeo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Day of Reckoning…😱
Who and how, when the time is right, and its the right thing to do… WHO do we MAKE issue an apology to RUSSIA?
There I said it.
Nunes was on fire tonight. Literally looked like he was going to bust wide open.
It looked like he might have told Sean just shut up til Im done this time…
Yes Hannity looked like he was going to pop. Sean must’ve wanted to blurt out two years of worn out talking points and was dying for Nunes to pause and just give him an opening.
Thank heavens Devin kept talking.
Devin Nunes was on Hannity’s radio show for an entire hour today. Of course, Hannity would not shut up and let Nunes speak. At least that is how things were going during the first 30 minutes. At that point, I got discouraged, fell asleep, and napped through the rest of the show.
Hannity is the worst interviewer on the planet. He interviews only himself.
And finally, Sean Hannity, of ALL people, pronounced Devin’s last name correctly (well, okay, in the beginning he screwed it up like everyone else, saying “Nunez”) but I cheered when after a few minutes he said it correctly twice. Not all that important in the scheme of things, but Devin has been a lion in all this so I’ve sent off some entreaties to folks on tv to say his name correctly.
Does any one know if Ratcliffe is on board?
Yes, Nunes and Ratcliffe are the team prepared to brief DOJ further, in follow up to the referrals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ratcliffe is top notch. He along with Jordan was doing much of the closed door questioning we’ve seen from baker/page and stroke. He’s a solid guy, former US attorney I think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are so right about Ratcliffe. His questioning was pointed and helped build a well near irrefutable case. These folks did good work together.
And who knew that Doug Collins would begin sharing all the testimonies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We have waited so long..and had our hopes dashed time and time and time again. Lord, please let this be the beginning of “justice rolling down like a river”!
Feels damn good going on offense.
Agree, Vikingmom!
What’s great is Devin himself is going to do the briefing along with Ratcliffe. No smoke job here folks! It’s the real deal!
One more note on AG Barr. Sort of lost in all the shock (Democrats and RINOs) and celebration (us) during his testimony the other day when he said he believed the spying did happen, was another revelation. He noted his belief this was a group of people at the top of the FBI. I don’t remember his exact quote. Which means he already pretty much knows the deal, and has every intention of getting to the bottom of it
Tonight on Fox, Ken Starr said that the second he heard the now famous Barr statement on spying, he said to himself, “He KNOWS, he KNOWS a great deal more.”
The problem I see…. they start picking at this scab… even looking back to the unmaskings and extralegal spying in 2015, they are going to find not only that this crap goes right to President Obama, but Lynch too… and stuff they did predating the election. There is going to be a moment where Barr cannot go where the rot is, because it is so pervasive and systemic. That’s my thinking. I hope he follows the trail… but this will rapidly no longer be a legal pursuit but a red-hot political mess.
The country is not able to excise the corruption .. not with the Democrats or the media clearly unwilling to put country or the rule of law above their political slime or ambitions. A bunch of the GOPe are likely implicated in other areas .. The attempted coup and illegal spying to influence a Presidential election is, IMO, likely the tip of a very large morass of illegalities and corruption. Interesting times ahead for our country.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Senators will be implicated, Representatives, and their staffs on the hill. Foreign officials were involved…who were our supposed allies. Even Chief Justice Roberts – who is over the FISA court could be involved in this ( he never reversed their decisions or did ANY oversight that we ever saw/heard). Of course many major media outlets and reporters are complicit in all this. It is a BIG DEAL.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
This would make one hell of a great movie, particularly if the bad guys end up getting what’s coming to them. Too bad no Hollywood ideologue would dare touch it, since it would stain the entire Democrat Party for a generation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Current Hollywood is going to do a remake of Seven Days in May with the coup plotters as the heroes.
I thank God for men like Nunes and Trump and Miller.
Hopefully, they will be able to put this ship back on course.
DJT 2020!
I hope he has security.
Where are all the thumb drives and other things that were passed on by OHR , Sussman etc .. ??
In addition to releasing the unredacted court opinion from April 2017, I would go further. Disclose the search names for the 85% improper searches. I expect they will reveal names associated with every Republican primary candidate, including JEB. By spring 2016 the focus had narrowed, but I expect they also had other surveillance avenues ready to tee up for all the others.
Just because the Uniparty includes both JEB and Hillary as bought and paid for globalist toadies doesn’t mean the individual flunkies aren’t still required to fight it out between them, and some factions do it dirty. Between JEB and Hillary, they don’t care. Fight it out. Tryouts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It occurred to me… you know what else was going on in 2015 into 2016: Clinton was the presumptive favorite to win the primary (a lock, really), but was getting hammered with the email deal. Plus nobody liked her, not to mention trusted her. Not a good look. Were they setting up Russia Collusion in advance to offset the Clinton campaign fiasco? What exactly would Trump have done in 2015 to warrant Russia-related scrutiny? Manafort wasn’t campaign manager until March 2016. Was it the early RINO-Dossier work that zeroed in on Trump’s Russian business connections… reasonable political dirt to dig up/manufacture… and, subsequently, Fusion just ran with that for HRC and Co.? So they needed Lovely Nellie’s expertise. Makes you wonder: was the DNC leak simply a CIA operation. Or Fusion. Or Fusion-CIA. Or Fusion-CIA-DNC-HRC. It was a setup I tell ya! A sham! We done got bamboozled!
Was Paul Ryan a total jerk to Trump because he thought he was colluding with Russia? I truly can’t stand him…and to think I voted for him for Veep in 2012. He is totally self-seeking and married to a Dimm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Men like Nunes, Jordan, POTUS, etc. give me hope that there are still good people and fine patriots fighting for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They need Flynn gone ASAP weather Trump wins the election or not! So I bet they opened a FISA on Flynn a long time ago. But Trump happened. And he was hiring Flynn to clean out the trash. Now he really had to go – and Trump people too.
So when this all shakes out I hope General Flynn wins bigly over Comey, Clapper, Brennan, and company. I wouldn’t be surprised if we find some of these creatures are moles. No one has yet uncovered influence by Iran. That would be the icing on the cake for me to be convinced the investigations have been thorough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Iranian Obama for starters.
On Feb. 15, 2013, Obama tweeted the photo at the link below with the caption, “I spy…;” which, may be the only confirmable case of him telling the truth…
See https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/302560295958749184
Interestingly, that tweet occurred just 4 days after UETVNews posted a YouTube video of Maxine Waters spilling the beans about Obama’s gathering of information on American citizens.
As she stated in that video, “The President [Obama] has put in place an organization with the kind of database that no one has ever seen before in life. That’s going to be very, very powerful! That database will have information about everything on every individual on ways that it’s never been done before…”
See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIA1lQBqH1s
It’s duly noted that in 2011, then citizen Donald Trump was taunting Obama about his birth certificate and origin of birth in Kenya. He was also being considered as a potential presidential candidate.
Any of that would be enough for Obama to add Trump to his enemies list, and, I think it’s completely reasonable to believe then citizen Donald Trump was one of the individuals Obama was collecting information on at the earliest date he had that capability; and, that such gathering of information continued during the 2016 presidential campaign and even after Trump was elected and sworn in as president?
Even after so many years of trying, the Trump haters failed miserably in their attempts to find sufficient FACTUAL dirt on citizen Trump, candidate Trump, president elect Trump, and President Trump to rid themselves of him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Precisely relevant to that statement, within the last few hours we have posted at Chalet Reports an article by author Ashton Gray, titled: “The 31 July 2016 Date for Crossfire Hurricane is Wrong, Wrong, WRONG!”
https://chaletbooks.com/chaletreports/?p=2777
It mentions Sundance and CTH specifically as one of our most respected sources of reliable information who regrettably keep propagating this false date as the start of Crossfire Hurricane. Mr. Gray goes to great lengths to explain and document why this date is wrong, and why the Deep State has willfully, maliciously planted the lie and spread it all over the world.
I am the senior editor at Chalet Reports. I thank Sundance for the opportunity to post this here, and I hope that Sundance and all the CTHers will read it, and will help correct the record to inoculate the world against this disease.
LikeLike
It is important to understand that the first FISA application targeting Carter Page (July 2016?) was rejected in an almost unheard of action by the court before the Dossier material was added for a subsequent run. A disclosure of the first disapproved application is essential to show how critical the dossier inclusion proved to be.
Additionally, I assume without personal knowledge that some form of return statement and list will be required and made to the court for each authorized search warrant issued as is customary in ordinary courts. No court absents itself from checking on what was done with its authority. Those returns need to be produced as obviously they were barren as to Page, so the question arises as to why they keep applying and renewing them? Who were the targets really and methods of execution to be revealed by such disclosures?
I ran into this webpage that gives the names and approximate start dates of members of the Trump campaign. My original intent was to figure out who were the early members of that organization.
http://www.p2016.org/trump/trumporggen.html
Jeff Sessions was the chairman of the campaign’s National Security Advisory Council. General Flynn was a member. It was interesting to note that Richard Burr was a member from early on. In early October 2016, the group was expanded. The darned near never Trumper Bob Corker numbered among the late-comers. That just does not look right.
Yesterday, (the 10th, actually) Mark Levin spent a long segment of his show reading passages from a book that went into presidential spying on political opponents. Apparently, Goldwater’s campaign staff at headquarters would even leave the office and make their telephone calls from a phone booth outside because they were sure they were being tapped.
These guys are going to escape prosecution. Im afraid they will use this as their lynchpin defense on their spying—
Because Carter Page has been a previous informant that the FBI used to convict a Soviet asset, and most likely had a FISA document for that episode, they can retroactively use that previous FISA document to justify all future surveillance legally. That’s why they needed Carter Page. They will also blame the gum shoe FBI agents who were suppose to investigate the details of the FISA contents as fall guys, so the the signers of the FISAs will say that it was faulty investigative work. In the real world if you sign a document you are held responsible. In the FBI and CIA your signature is a rubber stamp that has no real consequences. Mark my words.
