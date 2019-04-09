BREAKING: Court Filing Reveals Numerous Comey Memos Including Investigative Meetings, Sources, Methods and Contacts…

A late day submission to DC Circuit Court in a FOIA case previously discussed, reveals the content of Mueller’s probe & use of multiple, previously unknown, James Comey memos. Additionally, within the filing we discover how Comey documented multiple events, meetings and information surrounding the FBI investigation of Donald Trump.
The documents surface as part of the FOIA case [Backstory Here] where DC Court Judge James E. Boasberg -an Obama appointee and also a FISA judge- asked the FBI to file an opinion about the release of Comey memos to the public. There are two issues: (1) can the memos be released? and (2) can prior sealed FBI filings, arguing to keep the memos hidden, be released?
In a very revealing filing last night (full pdf below) the lead FBI investigator for the Mueller special counsel, David W. Archey, informs the court that with the ending of the special counsel some of the memo material can be released, such as their existence; however, Archey also states much of the memo content and sealed background material from the FBI must continue to remain sealed and redacted.
The FBI will file a further declaration on or before April 15, 2019, to explain why the remaining redactions to the Third Archey Declaration continue to be necessary. (page 2)
Within the filing we discover the lead FBI agent was David W. Archey (background here). Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when the special counsel took over the counterintelligence investigation from Special Agent Peter Strzok. According to ABC: “Agent David Archey is described by colleagues as a utility man of sorts within the FBI”. However, until now his exact role was not known.
Following the conclusion of the Mueller probe, David Archey was moved. Effective March 8, 2019, Archey became head of the Richmond, VA, FBI field office. (link) Due to the corrupt nature of the special counsel, this is somewhat concerning. I digress…
The first three pages of the filing consist of David Archey explaining to the court that some of the material can be released, but other material must be withheld. He then goes on to reference two prior sealed attachments outlined as “Exhibit A” and “Exhibit B”.
“Exhibit A” is a filing from the FBI on January 31st, 2018, essentially supporting an earlier “in camera ex parte declaration” requesting continuance of a prior court order to keep the background material sealed from public view. In essence, the FBI didn’t want the public to know what was/is contained within the Comey memos (including the scale thereof).
“Exhibit B” is where the action is.
This is the original declaration outlining to the court on October 13th, 2017, why the Comey memos must be sealed. It is inside this exhibit where we discover there are many more memos than previously understood, and the content of those memos is far more exhaustive because James Comey documented the FBI investigation.
In essence Comey created these memos to cover his ass. (pg 13):
FBI Agent Archey then goes on to explain what is inside the memos: It is in this section where we discover that Comey made notes of his meetings and conversations with investigators.
Along with writing notes of the meetings and conversations, apparently Comey also made notes of the sources and methods associated with the investigation. Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass because he knew the investigation itself was a risk…
The content of the memos seems rather exhaustive; it appears Comey is keeping a diary for use in the event this operation went sideways. (page #14, exhibit B)
All of those investigative elements would likely be contained in official FBI files and notes by the investigative agents. There is no need for a contemporaneous personal account of meeting content unless Comey was constructing memos for his own protection. These memos appear to be motivated by the same mindset that caused Susan Rice to generate her email to self on inauguration day.
In the next section FBI Agent David Archey explains the scale of the memos. There are obviously far more than previously discussed or disclosed publicly. Additionally, look carefully at the way the second part is worded.
Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”. (page #15, Exhibit B)
This is an October 2017 filing, Comey was fired May 9th. FBI Agent Archey is outlining Trump as the target who might adjust his testimony. Again, more evidence of the special counsel focus being motivated by the obstruction case they were hoping to build. [Reminder, Comey was still FBI director at the time these memos were written]
The next section gets to the heart of why the FBI wants to keep the Comey memos hidden and not released.
In this section Archey outlines how FBI Director James Comey wrote down who the sources were; what code-names were assigned; how those confidential sources engaged with FISA coverage initiated by the FBI; what foreign governments were assisting with their effort; and what the plans were for the investigation.
Again, why memorialize all of this classified information unless the memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?
There’s also really good news in here. Think about it. Now we know the entire anti-Trump operation is memorialized in writing. There is documentary evidence of the entire operation within these memos. We did not know that before this moment.
Therefore, it looks like President Trump can add the Comey Memos to the pre-existing declassification list. At any time, President Trump now has a set of documents he knows to exist that his office can ask to be released. The investigation is over.
If the FBI was running an honest and genuine investigation; what do they have to fear from the release of the Comey Memos now that the investigation is over.
I view this as good news. Shows how into the weeds Comey was on details and snagging and dragging classified info into his memos to make them even more protected (the guy likes hiding behind things figuratively, too). It also shows the conniving mind of Comey when juxtaposed with his public utterances. So willing to slander the President on national tv or engineer a special counsel to oust the President–certainly undercut his executive function to the detriment of the entire NATION–but oh so careful to protect lesser entities and sources and methods.
Wondering if Trump will end up bankrupting a lot of people in the civil courts for the next decade. Imagine the discovery opportunities there…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Definitely good news. On up the chain we go.
LikeLiked by 5 people
The question is, how much of the information in the memos is real or fake? How much of it is Comey bloviating, constructing tales out of cobwebs, etc. etc? Was the guy so stupid TO PUT DOWN ON PAPER HIS SOURCES AND METHODS instead of committing them to memory? Or did he think that once Trump was out he could use them to write his billion dollar book ‘How I got Trump?’ And he was in charge of the FBI?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like Comey leaked a lot of classified information to his professor friend to pass onto media
LikeLike
I don’t understand how that gets ever gets a pass.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FBI ensnared Capone on tax evasion. Why not convict Comey on mishandling of classified information? It’s not like he could credibly claim ignorance of the law or lack of intent.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We can’t be sure that any or all of these Memos were leaked to Comey’s “friend”.
I’d like to know which ones were actually leaked by Comey to his friend.
Comey is not that stupid as to leak ones containing genuine Sources & Methods!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Never attribute to cunning what can be explained by stupidity or megalomania.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I read that as having been written at a time when they were still hoping they could get President Trump to testify, and they were hoping they could “catch him out” in some sort of a misstatement seemingly at odds with whatever Comey has written.
It also looks like they still are unwilling to acknowledge that they got a FISA on their own Carter Page so they are not going to give up his name.
ALL of the references to the ongoing Russian investigation should now be considered moot.
But with an O’Zero appointed judge who knows what will happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama would be at the top of the list for people who hurt this country while president. But that wasn’t enough. I remember I was relieved that Obama didn’t try to pull off a 3rd term, but he was working on other things.
LikeLike
“But with an O’Zero appointed judge who knows what will happen.”
I expect the incriminating evidence will remained redacted and the documents sealed. I will be shocked if an Obama loyalist/leftist opens Pandora’s box, knowing the chaos it would create for the Dems.
It’s pleasing to expose Comey’s culpability but even if the terribly incriminating information is revealed, “Bondo Bar” (SD’s term for him as a fixer; see 1/15/19 article) is not likely to allow the DOJ to publicly and grossly disgrace the FBI via a prosecution of Comey. Moreover, where the evidence could lead is a forbidden destination.
Comey may be so dirty he has become untouchable by the judicial system.
At best, the President has more leverage, though it may be unusable in the public sector because both the judge and Barr can keep the evil genie in the bottle.
LikeLike
You might be right.
But if it is true that they got a FISA warrant on a FIB asset that IS going to come out, no matter how long and how hard they try to stop it. It is just too big to keep under wraps. The public is eventually going to know the lengths to which these schemers went to install their chosen candidate and smear the other.
I would expect Wray to do whatever he can to further the aims of the Special Counsel schemes and narratives. I’m still hoping for better from Barr though.
And I don’t believe that being a government official or a candidate for office should give anyone immunity from prosecution, or we should throw out any pretense of abiding by what’s left of our justice system.
LikeLike
I can’t believe the Dems are being so stupid as to demand the release of ALL of the information Barr must now have. Schiff/Nadler/Cummings stand a good chance of going to jail as co-conspirators. Being members of Congress won’t protect them from that charge. Mr. President, please do one of two things: [in my order of preference] 1) appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the DoJ/FBI/IC and the FISC; and/or, 2) declassify the entire investigation and order Barr to protect nothing and no one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Why would Comey generate classified information in these notes (sources and methods) unless he was just covering his ass…”
Full Blown Idiots [aka fbi]
“…the FBI didn’t want the public to know what was/is contained within the Comey memos (including the scale thereof).”
From Tocqueville’s ‘Democracy In America’
“Peoples, like individuals, need to become educated before they know how to act.” Alexis’ letter to his older brother. “I cannot doubt that our people advance. There are riots in the larger cities, but the mass of the population calmy obeys the laws; and yet the government is useless.”
He was actually speaking of his own country France, and their recent revolution and yet the more things change, the more they remain the same.
Heads on spikes please. Too graphic? OK, public hangings will do.
LikeLike
“Archey is saying Comey’s written recollections should be withheld because it might affect the testimony of people familiar with the “memorialized conversations”
So he talked about investigation with Strok and Page,wrote memos, And now Strok is investigating it?
LikeLike
Fantastic. Always great to have someone in on the crime who is a copious note taker. This is gold. Gold.
I wondered why the Queen decided to invite POTUS to a full, official state visit. She might want to get on his good side these days.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/45704/queen-elizabeth-invites-president-donald-trump-emily-zanotti
Leverage is a beautiful thing.
Never thought I’d say it, but thanks Comey! Your CYA attempt might prove to be the Rosetta Stone of the entire Coup.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“The Rosetta Stone of the entire coup.” What a FABULOUS phrase! Perfect!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What will be the big tell, is when PDT is elevated to his rightful status as leader of the free world (he has always npbeem and truly is), in the eyes of those who fought so hard for his downfall – i.e. the media, the agency leaders, heads of state of the UK, Aus, Can, Germany, France and so on.
When that happens, the clean up can truly begin.
LikeLike
Excellent work, Sundance….
“Again, why [would Comey] memorialize all of this classified information unless the memos were intended as CYA protection for himself?
There’s also really good news in here. Think about it. Now we know the entire anti-Trump operation is memorialized in writing. There is documentary evidence of the entire operation within these memos. We did not know that before this moment.
Therefore, it looks like President Trump can add the Comey Memos to the pre-existing declassification list. At any time, President Trump now has a set of documents he knows to exist that his office can ask to be released. The investigation is over.
If the FBI was running an honest and genuine investigation; what do they have to fear from the release of the Comey Memos now that the investigation is over.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paragraph (12) above refers to foreign governments and officials involved in this massive fraud to prevent Trump’s election and the coup to oust him. As many of us have stated numerous times, the British, Australian and other governments played a direct role in this attempt to overturn an American presidential election and to oust a sitting and duly-elected president. Such foreign action IS a major criminal conspiracy by our traitorous “allies” and grounds to declare those governments hostile to the United States and “persona non grata.” Their diplomats and citizens should be expelled from the United States and nobody holding a passport from ANY countries conspiring with American traitors in this coup should be granted entrance into the USA.
It is no wonder these foreign “ally” governments have “begged” President Trump NOT to declassify this evidence. THEY WERE, AND STILL ARE, KNEE-DEEP IN TRYING TO OVERTHROW OUR ELECTED PRESIDENT.
Remember, there was an organized effort in the UK to have the British Parliament BAN DONALD TRUMP FROM EVER VISITING THE UK. The British government can NEVER be trusted to act in good faith toward our President Trump or toward our voting citizens.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When you put it like that it is ironic that Ozero evicted the Russian diplomats – but left the Australian/German/British/Ukraine diplomats (and Mexican foreign nationals), all of whom we now know to have conspired with not just the DNC, but with actual government entities, to rig the 2016 election.
LikeLike
Comey is portraying himself as a patriotic saint at mo.
What happens if the memos are released in full and are full of lies and omissions about what PDJT might have said in conversations with him?
We end up with a ‘he said, he said’ and 95% of the media and all the Dems would take the side of the “Patriotic Saint” and slam PDJT (a liar according to them) every day until the 2020 elections.
The Comey memos are no different to FBI 302’s. Written after the fact and full of lies to favour the FBI and incriminate the target.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly. The FIBs love them their self-serving fabrications known as 302s. An utter farce.
LikeLike
What did Comey think was going to become of these memos?
It really seems they small group was banking on an obstruction charge (or smooth hand off for impeachment) to make it all just go away.
But is it *that* hard to figure out that Trump just might bring in a real, non-recused AG? Were they being too cute by half, convincing themselves they’d created the perfect catch-22? (I.e., If Trump let RR and Bob Mueller finish the caper on their own, voila, obstruction; if he fired one of them to try to stop the outrageous debacle — voila, obstruction!
So, how then was Trump able finally to fire sessions and put in Barr, who would be able to nix the obstruction charge without detonating the “obstruction” bomb?? How did that escape the small group’s plan?
I’m starting to think the 2018 midterm may have been the most consequential election that most of the country will never realize. I had thought that, whatever the 2018 outcome, we had a safe buffer in the Senate because it takes 2/3 to impeach (I never thought the dems would get enough republicans, even if they took both chambers). But if Trump didn’t keep enough votes to confirm a new AG (and evince enough political support among the republican base to keep the R side of the swamp from going the way of McCain/Flake), I think the RR/Mueller report — under Sessions or a politically weak acting AG — may have been packaged and rolled out with enough steam to eventually pull enough impeachment votes from the Senate. I think that was plan A — and not a pipe dream, I think that’s what they’ve been actively gunning for, and what we’re in now is their nightmare Plan B. Because I can’t imagine it’s a welcome event for all those Comey memos to surface after a conclusion of No Obstruction from the AG. Under Plan A (if I’m understanding it all correctly), they’d evidence against Trump, whether public or not. Now they’re a detailed, self-serving opus of a tattletale co-conspirator. Insurance policy, indeed.
They always knew obstruction would be the whole ballgame, and hoped Trump would give them more fodder. Now I guess it’s a race, and an all-out propaganda war, to get to 2020 …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nadler wants the unredacted Mueller report because he knows how grand juries operate. No matter how wild the accusation, the grand jury has to at least check it out. They also can go into kill crazy red zone pit bull mode on witnesses forced to testify before them, without counsel, hurling their own wild accusations awe well. Nadler wants those wild accusations, not proof, for use in an attempt to impeach. It’s going to get far more ugly than it has been.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed.
LikeLike
Lets remember that Comey memos is just his version of events, its not facts.
For example Trump denied Comeys claim that he said “Hope you let Flynn go”
LikeLike
Great News, better than
Nothing at All
Little fish catch bigger fish &all that re: BAIT </I?
I how~ever remain optimistic on Catching a Whooper…
A Dark-colored Sand-Snark,
Using White, ( White/Chartreuse We fishermen call it, the baits, GE(s)as bait.. 😉
FIB agents & such..
(Or is it a EEL?),, native too Kenyan waters..
It's a invasive Species here, correct?
Needs to be shot on-sight..
I digress..
LikeLike
Can’t use the ‘like’ button but,
LIKE, LIKE, LIKE everything I’m reading!
Thanks Sundance and Treepers. Keep up the good fight!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I laugh: The entire world has been given (or sold) our classified information. But tell the American people-Oh no!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The FBI doesn’t want the public to see the first paragraphs which outlines the reasons for the investigation in the first place which I suspect are bogus allegations. Hillary and Obama lies!! All roads lead back to those 2 ingrates!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the link to the March 9 press release about Archey’s new job, one might infer that Archey is being kept on ice until his corrupt capo Wray needs him again at FBI HQ. Archey is far enough away from DC to be “out of sight and out of mind”, but close enough to say Quantico VA where face to face meetings can be had in relative security. It’s almost as if the FBI learned something from the NY mobs, who used to send people to the blueberry farms of southern New Jersey to lay low when the heat was on.
Some things never change.
Thanks for the article SD.
LikeLike
Archey was selected by Robert Mueller when the special counsel took over the counterintelligence investigation from Special Agent Peter Strzok.
——————————————————————————–
Mueller: ” Hey Pete, now that you’re name is mud and, potentially, you could end up in prison, can you recommend anyone to do this job?”
Strzok: “Of course I do, Herr Mueller. I have just the guy. Great guy and most importantly, he’s on OUR team. He’ll do anything you need, even violate federal law and any ethics he may have or some wish he had. I trained him myself.”
Mueller: “Thanks Pete. I knew I could count on you. I look forward to meeting your Mini-Me.”
LikeLike
They don’t seem to have difficulty finding willing corruptocrats do they? Almost as if, they’re all corrupt, or something…
LikeLike
COMEY TIED TO CLINTONS’ MONEY – brief history.
Posted by staff2 | May 17, 2017 | Latest News | 305
“(By AngryPatriot) Everyone was shocked when former President Barack Obama appointed the nominal “Republican” James Comey as director of the FBI. However, new evidence indicates that Comey was only appointed because he was implicated in the Clintons’ corruption.
Former FBI Director James Comey had numerous ties to the corrupt Clinton political machine, and he still does. One connection is his brother, Peter. Peter Comey is an executive at DLA Piper, the law firm responsible for filing the Clinton Foundation’s taxes. James Comey holds the mortgage for his brother’s mansion, tying a direct financial connection between Comey and the Clinton Foundation while he was investigating Hillary. (via Big League Politics)
James Comey was appointed by Obama because he was a political insider with many dark connections to the Democrats. Obama trusted Comey not to target the establishment he was a part of.
The former president’s hunch was ultimately proven correct, as James Comey allowed numerous Democrat crimes to go unpunished during his three-year term leading the FBI.
James Comey has been connected to the Clinton criminal network for decades. In 1996, James Comey acted as the deputy special counsel for the Senate committee investigating the Whitewater scandal. The Senate was investigating shady real-estate loans authorized while Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas.”
https://stonecoldtruth.com/comey-tied-to-clintons-money/
No way Comey walks away/TRUTH WILL COME OUT.
Comey is inextricably tied the the CORRUPT CROOKED CLINTONS.
LikeLike
Say that you were going to rob a bank, but first you wrote a memo to yourself in which you say that you were really just initiating a loan. Then you get caught. Now you point to the memo and say it was all a misunderstanding because your memo “proves” that it was really just a loan.
My God. How does someone as stupid as Comey get to be director of the FBI. If Barr let’s this nonsense succeed, then every criminal should start writing CYA memos furiously. Call it the Comey defense.
LikeLike
Thanks again Sundance for doing the hard detective work for us. You are the man!!! This does look like a treasure trove of info for Trump. I love your caption of smiling Trump amidst the dismal faces of his enemies. The truth begins to triumph. Let us keep praying for the presidents safety.
LikeLike
Sundance:
“Following the conclusion of the Mueller probe, David Archey was moved. Effective March 8, 2019, Archey became head of the Richmond, VA, FBI field office. (link) Due to the corrupt nature of the special counsel, this is somewhat concerning. I digress…”
They need a very corrupt FBI guy in Richmond to protect the democrat administration and to harass anyone who challenges their double standards.
LikeLike
There’s a too clever by half FIB Comey as Wiley E Coyote joke in here somewhere but I just can’t pull it off right now…
This is pure dynamite Sundance. Dynamite! 💥
LikeLiked by 1 person
Paydirt! Comey’s “plausible deniability” cover is blown. The Comey memos belie the persona Comey made for himself as an aloof detached Director that wasn’t knowledgeable on daily operational activities.
Comey tried to emulate Obama’s position of “I read about it in the media like everyone else,” with his statements such as “I didn’t know Huma was married to Weiner,” And “the staff used some fancy technology to identify all the duplicated emails on that Weiner fella’s laptop, so FBI staff only had to review 3,500 new emails.”
Also, Comey’s Get Out of Jail Free card likely contains any instruction from, and reporting to, DOJ and WH, which could flesh out Page/Strzok’s texts about “WH is running everything.”
Q: What did Obama know and when did he know it?
A: Just look in Comey’s Case Diary!
LikeLike
A lot of ppl are befuddled by the fact Comey memorialized – not an accidental term, Comey is a “precious” individual – everything in such detail. Freud’s axiom that a man cannot keep a secret comes to mind. “If he bites his tongue his hands give him away” (paraphrase), as well as Lacan’s that “a letter always reaches its destination”
LikeLike