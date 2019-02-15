Busted – McCabe’s Recent Statements Contradict McCabe’s Prior Testimony…

When a liar lies they often have trouble keeping their statements consistent. Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe gave an interview to CBS and wrote an op-ed, a book excerpt, in the Atlantic with outlining a specific sequence of events, dates and statements surrounding the days immediately after James Comey was fired. However, a review of the timeline and the statements he delivered yesterday is contradicted by his prior congressional testimony.

In his published book excerpt (The Atlantic) McCabe outlines a series of contacts and meetings with President Trump on May 9th, 2017, the day Comey was fired, and then again on May 10th, 2017, the following day.

McCabe (Via The Atlantic) On Wednesday, May 10, 2017, my first full day on the job as acting director of the FBI, I sat down with senior staff involved in the Russia case—the investigation into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. As the meeting began, my secretary relayed a message that the White House was calling. The president himself was on the line. […] As requested, I went back to the White House that afternoon. The scene was almost identical to the one I had walked into the previous night. (more)

Note “the previous night” would have been Tuesday May 9, 2017, the day Comey was fired. So McCabe met with POTUS the evening of the 9th, and the afternoon of the 10th.

Now listen and watch McCabe discuss with Scott Pelley the date he decided to open the criminal investigation of President Trump under the auspices of obstruction of justice.

The key part begins at 01:00 as McCabe is describing the first meeting with the president in the Oval Office, May 9th, just hours after Comey was fired:

McCabe: I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency, and won the election for the presidency, and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage; and that was something that troubled me greatly. Pelley: How long after that was it you decided to start the obstruction of justice and counterintelligence investigations involving the President? McCabe: The next day I met with the teams investigating the Russia cases; and I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine: where are we with these efforts, and what steps do we need to take going forward? I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground, in an indelible fashion, that were I removed quickly, or reassigned, or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace. I wanted to make sure our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and tried to walk away from it, they would not be able to do with without creating a record of why they made that decision.

Recap:

•May 9th, 2017, Comey fired.

•May 9th, 2017, (Evening) McCabe meets with POTUS.

•May 10th, 2017, McCabe meets with his team. Opens “obstruction” investigation.

•May 10th, 2017, (Afternoon) McCabe meets again with POTUS.

That’s the sequence as described by McCabe in his 2019 book excerpt and CBS interview to correspond with his justification for opening up a criminal case of obstruction against the sitting President of the United States.

However, on May 11th, 2017, the day after those two meetings with President Trump, McCabe was testifying to congress about Russia interference in the election. His story was entirely different in 2017.

With the Comey firing still fresh in the headlines McCabe was asked about whether President Trump was interfering:

♦Senator Rubio: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. Mr. McCabe, can you–without going to the specifics of any individual investigation, I think the American people want to know, has the dismissal of Mr. Comey in any way impeded, interrupted, stopped, or negatively impacted any of the work, any investigation, or any ongoing projects at the Federal Bureau of Investigation? Director McCabe. As you know, Senator, the work of the men and women of the FBI continues despite any changes in circumstance, any decisions. So there has been no effort to impede our investigation to date. Quite simply put, sir, you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution. … ♦Senator Collins. So has there been any curtailment of the FBI’s activities in this important investigation since Director

Comey was fired? Director McCabe. Ma’am, we don’t curtail our activities. As you know, are people experiencing questions and are reacting to

the developments this week? Absolutely. Does that get in the way of our ability to pursue this or any other investigation?

No, ma’am. We continue to focus on our mission and get that job done. … ♦Senator Heinrich. When did you last meet with the President, Director McCabe? Director McCabe. I don’t think I’m going to comment on that. Senator Heinrich. Was it earlier this week? Director McCabe. I have met with the President this week, but I don’t really want to go into the details of that. Senator Heinrich. But Russia did not come up? Director McCabe. That’s correct, it did not. …

♦Senator Lankford. Thank you. Let me just run through some quick questions on this. Director McCabe, thanks for being here as well. Let me hit some high points of some of the things that I’ve heard already, just to be able to confirm. You have the resources you need for the Russia investigation, is that correct? Director McCabe. Sir, we believe it’s adequately resourced. Senator Lankford. Okay, so there’s not limitations on resources? You have what you need? The–the actions about Jim Comey and his release has not curtailed the investigation from the FBI? It’s still moving forward? Director McCabe. The investigation will move forward, absolutely. Senator Lankford. No agents have been removed that are the ongoing career folks that are doing the investigation? Director McCabe. No, sir. Senator Lankford. Is it your impression at this point that the FBI is unable to complete the investigation in a fair and

expeditious way because of the removal of Jim Comey? Director McCabe. It is my opinion and belief that the FBI will continue to pursue this investigation vigorously and completely. … ♦Senator Harris. Has–I understand that you’ve said that the White House–that you have not talked with the White House

about the Russia investigation. Is that correct? Director McCabe. That’s correct. [Transcript link]

On May 11th, 2017, two days after Comey was fired; and after back-to-back days meeting with the President; Andrew McCabe is telling congress not only has President Trump not interfered with -or obstructed- the investigation, but there has been zero discussion between himself, the President, and/or the White House about the FBI investigation.

That congressional testimony was 2017.

In 2019 he’s selling an entirely different story and contradicting himself.

Perhaps that series of contradictions explains why McCabe is now “qualifying” his claims from yesterday about discussing the 25th amendment with Rod Rosenstein:

