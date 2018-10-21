Victim Details Accusations of Sexual Assault by U.S. Senator Corey Booker…

In a rather remarkable and detailed anonymous posting on social media a man details his encounter with New Jersey Senator Corey Booker, and how Booker sexually assaulted him in a restroom.  According to the victim he reached out to #MeToo champion Ronan Farrow who has done little -so far- to support him. Stunning story – Read Here

(Continue reading here)

  1. ClockUponTheWall (@ClockUponWall) says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Dhillon telling to him to go to Farrow is disappointing – come on Harmeet, hand it over to another lawyer if you are concerned it will conflict with your RNC connection.

    Scenario very descriptive, knows exactly where and when this occurred, took pictures at the event and sounds like he told 2 other people that were at the event – I don’t see how this doesn’t turn into a massive story.

  2. rumpole2 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Now what we anxiously await is more victims coming forward…..

    Seriously…. if this story is true, I would expect Booker to have done similar on many occasions

  3. rsmith1776 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:19 am

    What’s with these vile Democrats who, when they aren’t impotent a**holes, can’t keep their tiny Durbin in their pants?

  4. rsmith1776 says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:22 am

    THIS HAS TO BECOME VIRAL. WE HAVE TO HELP IT BE SO.

    (Yes, I’m yelling.)

  5. Sentient says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:23 am

    I never believed he assaulted women. That was just a cover story.

  6. Blue Moon says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:23 am

    These Dem’s are eat up with “S. E. X.”. Sex here, sex there, sex everywhere. They need to get a life and make something of themselves. Disgusting. Oh, and I believe the guy. Sounded very convincing. ha haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.

  7. Sentient says:
    October 21, 2018 at 1:30 am

    I assumed that Kamala Harris would best him for the demonrat nomination, on account of her having more victim status checkboxes: black, Indian, woman, skank. If Booker comes out as gay, he might have almost as many victim points: black, gay, bug-eyed and retarded.

