August 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day 567

Posted on August 9, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

40 Responses to August 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day 567

  1. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

  4. Everywhereguy says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

    And so it begins anew…

  5. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    • dallasdan says:
      August 9, 2018 at 12:51 am

      Did he check first with Rudy before sending that Tweet? Rudy has resurrected the possibility of an interview multiple times after virtually every legal scholar who has commented on it has advised to dismiss the idea.

      I would prefer that Sekulow be the front-man for the President instead of Rudy.

  11. rumpole2 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:26 am

    FWIW… My “guesses” for the record….

    Mueller witch hunt will NOT end by 1st September.
    In fact it will not end unless (until) Trump stops it (fires Mueller)
    It go on through next year.

    I HOPE Trump does not answer Mueller questions in any way shape or form.. but sadly he might

    • therasberrypalace says:
      August 9, 2018 at 12:53 am

      you’re probably right.Mueller said June/July and didn’t keep his word.

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 12:58 am

        I don’t see why Mueller would stop? His job is to disrupt The Trump Presidency and to act as a distraction from the REAL corruption. Also likely can coerce witnesses who might otherwise be revealing stuff about Obama admin. While the Muller witch hunt is active it is an excuse to withhold evidence (matters under investigation) and the longer evidence is withheld, the longer people have to hide/destroy it. Mueller Witch hunt could go on for years yet.

        • dallasdan says:
          August 9, 2018 at 1:14 am

          Winning the House has been and remains the grand prize, and Mueller taking his best shot with a scathing report that indicts (figuratively speaking) the President and all he stands for is his best opportunity to influence the elections.

          If the Dems win the house, the exposure of corruption ceases and it’s back to business as usual, with impeachment being the next objective.

    • bessie2003 says:
      August 9, 2018 at 12:56 am

      The Hannity interview with Guiliani posted by Sundance, Guiliani made reference to this blowing up in 1-1/2 to 2 years;

      my take away is that this deep dive to root out the corruption is going to the very foundation of the justice system. Which is a good thing. It sounds like President Trump’s plan is two-fold, Sessions and Wray side working to keep the foundations of the justice system in place while the Rosenstein/Nunes, Grassley, Congressional dance troupe roto-root group focus on cleaning out bringing to the surface the rot..

      “Patience, Grasshopper” might be a good go-to phrase if it is going to be that long of a time frame.

      • rumpole2 says:
        August 9, 2018 at 1:12 am

        I have resigned to just “write off” the past 2 years, more or less. Not a total waste of time, since we have learned the overall “floor plan” of the corruption, but nothing concrete in the way of Criminal investigation has been done. It’s all been probes, and reviews and recommendations.. all ending with REPORTS.
        I am chalking the last two years down to experience. The real work starts when Trump gets a proper AG in place… and that wont be until after the mid-terms.

    • dallasdan says:
      August 9, 2018 at 1:03 am

      I think the charade will end only when Mueller decides it is time to do it. It may be sooner rather than later, considering that both his credibility is declining and his culpability in the sedition is increasing as each day passes.

      It seems to me that issuing his fallacious obstruction of justice and a myriad of other charges against the President, his associates, and family members is most advantageously done prior to the midterm elections to enable maximum negativity created by the resistance and msm to impact the voting results.

  12. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:29 am

  13. HickTick says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:31 am

    On Feb. 4 , 2016 We stood in front of the Capital in Columbia SC in the sleet and freezing rain , And we all Prayed with Franklin Graham for a leader for our Nation ., We didn’t know at the time who it would be , but we pleaded with GOD to help us get the right person to heal our Nation .,

    Praise the Lord God Almighty for answering our prayers . Now we must pray to smite this Coup that is determined to take him from us .

  14. Anon says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Nunes says to wait on Rosenstein impeachment until after the election.

    Isn’t that a bad idea? A lame duck impeachment will look bad, especially if seats are lost in the House. Impeach now, and people can start using “Rosenstein, impeached and currently under investigation, said [blah blah] today…” It will cloud everything he does until the Senate has hearings.

    Nunes says the Senate doesn’t have time to do both the trial and the Kavanaugh hearings before the election day – but that’s probably not true. In any case, the Senate can schedule however they like.

  16. rsmith1776 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:39 am

    I would like to apologize to longtime Treepers, for having dared to contribute, occasionally, thoughts that were not in the Majority Zone, consensus area rule.

    Horrible thoughts, surely worthy of censorship.

    It doesn’t matter what the “consensus” in a small group is, REALITY has a way of kicking us in the nose. And in the derriere.

    When it’s too late, usually.

  17. citizen817 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:52 am

  18. sunnydaze says:
    August 9, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Trump’s right. John James, running for Senate in MI. against Stabenow, is a winner.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 9, 2018 at 1:19 am

      OMG. Is that an actual WAPO headline?

      Guess they had to add “Latino or elderly” on because the “black” thang was starting to sound insulting/racist, even to the DemMSM?

      As a person who’s heading for “elderly” sooner rather than later, you can take me off your list, DemMSM.

      Such Jerks they are.

  21. rumpole2 says:
    August 9, 2018 at 1:18 am

    Fake News…

    • treehouseron says:
      August 9, 2018 at 1:20 am

      They still don’t get it. I don’t hate CNN because of how they lied about President Trump.

      Personally, I hate CNN because of how they lied about Michael Jackson 20 years ago. That was when I first noticed it.

      Just about everybody ‘woke up’ at some point and noticed that what the news was saying was happening, wasn’t actually happening. Fake News has been around for a LONG TIME.

      President Trump doesn’t make us believe things. He just shows up and agrees with us, then promises he’ll do something about it.

      Until they understand that, they will continue to lose.

    • sunnydaze says:
      August 9, 2018 at 1:23 am

      At this point, we might want to be thanking this A$$ and his corrupt buddies. Nearly every other #WalkAway post names the Corrupt, Lying, Fake DemMSM as their final Wake Up Call.

      It’s pretty remarkable! Thanks Acosta and crew! You *are* the straw that broke the camel’s back!

