August 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day 567

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
And so it begins anew…
To hell with 5 billion, we need more than that and we’re not going to let Manchin hide from the RED WAVE
Did he check first with Rudy before sending that Tweet? Rudy has resurrected the possibility of an interview multiple times after virtually every legal scholar who has commented on it has advised to dismiss the idea.
I would prefer that Sekulow be the front-man for the President instead of Rudy.
Rudy was on t.v. tonight saying there’s not going to be a perjury trap.
So yeah, they’re all coordinated and giving the same message.
I agree. We’ve listened to Jay (and son, Jordan) Sekulow’s program for years. Love that guy.
FWIW… My “guesses” for the record….
Mueller witch hunt will NOT end by 1st September.
In fact it will not end unless (until) Trump stops it (fires Mueller)
It go on through next year.
I HOPE Trump does not answer Mueller questions in any way shape or form.. but sadly he might
you’re probably right.Mueller said June/July and didn’t keep his word.
I don’t see why Mueller would stop? His job is to disrupt The Trump Presidency and to act as a distraction from the REAL corruption. Also likely can coerce witnesses who might otherwise be revealing stuff about Obama admin. While the Muller witch hunt is active it is an excuse to withhold evidence (matters under investigation) and the longer evidence is withheld, the longer people have to hide/destroy it. Mueller Witch hunt could go on for years yet.
Winning the House has been and remains the grand prize, and Mueller taking his best shot with a scathing report that indicts (figuratively speaking) the President and all he stands for is his best opportunity to influence the elections.
If the Dems win the house, the exposure of corruption ceases and it’s back to business as usual, with impeachment being the next objective.
The Hannity interview with Guiliani posted by Sundance, Guiliani made reference to this blowing up in 1-1/2 to 2 years;
my take away is that this deep dive to root out the corruption is going to the very foundation of the justice system. Which is a good thing. It sounds like President Trump’s plan is two-fold, Sessions and Wray side working to keep the foundations of the justice system in place while the Rosenstein/Nunes, Grassley, Congressional dance troupe roto-root group focus on cleaning out bringing to the surface the rot..
“Patience, Grasshopper” might be a good go-to phrase if it is going to be that long of a time frame.
I have resigned to just “write off” the past 2 years, more or less. Not a total waste of time, since we have learned the overall “floor plan” of the corruption, but nothing concrete in the way of Criminal investigation has been done. It’s all been probes, and reviews and recommendations.. all ending with REPORTS.
I am chalking the last two years down to experience. The real work starts when Trump gets a proper AG in place… and that wont be until after the mid-terms.
I think the charade will end only when Mueller decides it is time to do it. It may be sooner rather than later, considering that both his credibility is declining and his culpability in the sedition is increasing as each day passes.
It seems to me that issuing his fallacious obstruction of justice and a myriad of other charges against the President, his associates, and family members is most advantageously done prior to the midterm elections to enable maximum negativity created by the resistance and msm to impact the voting results.
On Feb. 4 , 2016 We stood in front of the Capital in Columbia SC in the sleet and freezing rain , And we all Prayed with Franklin Graham for a leader for our Nation ., We didn’t know at the time who it would be , but we pleaded with GOD to help us get the right person to heal our Nation .,
Praise the Lord God Almighty for answering our prayers . Now we must pray to smite this Coup that is determined to take him from us .
Nunes says to wait on Rosenstein impeachment until after the election.
Isn’t that a bad idea? A lame duck impeachment will look bad, especially if seats are lost in the House. Impeach now, and people can start using “Rosenstein, impeached and currently under investigation, said [blah blah] today…” It will cloud everything he does until the Senate has hearings.
Nunes says the Senate doesn’t have time to do both the trial and the Kavanaugh hearings before the election day – but that’s probably not true. In any case, the Senate can schedule however they like.
i would trust Nunes judgement.
I agree. He knows how to navigate the swamp. He wants to burn this crap down as well as anybody but knows what will work and what won’t.
Amen
I would like to apologize to longtime Treepers, for having dared to contribute, occasionally, thoughts that were not in the Majority Zone, consensus area rule.
Horrible thoughts, surely worthy of censorship.
It doesn’t matter what the “consensus” in a small group is, REALITY has a way of kicking us in the nose. And in the derriere.
When it’s too late, usually.
Sarcasm rather than a gift can be a burden.
Trump’s right. John James, running for Senate in MI. against Stabenow, is a winner.
Look how good and beautiful and happy all these people look! Not one of them has that crazy eyed lib look.
Kanye always has that same happy look too anymore…..
OMG. Is that an actual WAPO headline?
Guess they had to add “Latino or elderly” on because the “black” thang was starting to sound insulting/racist, even to the DemMSM?
As a person who’s heading for “elderly” sooner rather than later, you can take me off your list, DemMSM.
Such Jerks they are.
Fake News…
They still don’t get it. I don’t hate CNN because of how they lied about President Trump.
Personally, I hate CNN because of how they lied about Michael Jackson 20 years ago. That was when I first noticed it.
Just about everybody ‘woke up’ at some point and noticed that what the news was saying was happening, wasn’t actually happening. Fake News has been around for a LONG TIME.
President Trump doesn’t make us believe things. He just shows up and agrees with us, then promises he’ll do something about it.
Until they understand that, they will continue to lose.
At this point, we might want to be thanking this A$$ and his corrupt buddies. Nearly every other #WalkAway post names the Corrupt, Lying, Fake DemMSM as their final Wake Up Call.
It’s pretty remarkable! Thanks Acosta and crew! You *are* the straw that broke the camel’s back!
