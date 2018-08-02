Thursday August 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

24 Responses to Thursday August 2nd – Open Thread

  2. They Know says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    I think this pretty much sums it up…

  3. Lucille says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:19 am

    HAPPY CURSDAY!

  4. thinkthinkthink says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Nothing! And everything to gain!!!!

  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Satan And The Truth

    “If any man be in Christ he is a new creation…” (II Cor. 5:17).

    “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus…” (Eph. 2:10).

    “And ye are complete in Him…” (Col. 2:10).

    “In Christ!” What a glorious truth! What a high and holy position! No religious ceremony, neither circumcision nor baptism, needed to make us spiritually complete. God only asks now: “Walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called” (Eph. 4:1).

    Many Christians are satisfied with salvation through the blood of Christ, but God wants us to have much more than this. He wants us to have “the full assurance of understanding” (Col. 2:2), to know the security, the blessedness, the glory of a position in Christ. He wants us to know “the exceeding riches of His grace” (Eph. 2:7), and to enjoy “all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Eph. 1:3).

    But Satan does not!

    For proclaiming these glorious truths the Apostle Paul was bitterly opposed on every hand, even by some saved religious leaders of his day.

    And Satan has not changed!

    Proclaim this message today and “your adversary the devil” will soon be roused to action. He hates this message of grace which the glorified Lord revealed through Paul (Eph. 3:1-3) and let us not be asleep to the fact that, as in Paul’s day, he will again seek to use even saved religious leaders, evangelical “big guns,” if he can, to oppose it, thus robbing Christ of His glory and believers of their blessings.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/satan-and-the-truth/

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      August 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

      2Corinthians 5:17 Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new.

      Ephesians 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.

      Colossians 2:10 And ye are complete in him, which is the head of all principality and power:

      Ephesians 4:1 I therefore, the prisoner of the Lord, beseech you that ye walk worthy of the vocation wherewith ye are called,

      Col 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;

      Eph 2:7 That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.

      Eph 1:3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:

      Eph 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles, 2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward: 3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,

  7. MaryfromMarin says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:36 am

    A very interesting article. The title triggered a couple of people on twitter. THAT was exhausting.

    The Case for Hate Speech

    http://www.sanitys-cove.com/2018/03/the-case-for-hate-speech.html?m=1

  8. Lucille says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Mad Malamute After Bath Won’t Look At Me!

  9. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:40 am

    I like a good Western. Yellowstone on Paramount has me hooked. It’s filmed in Montana and Utah.

    http://www.paramountnetwork.com/shows/yellowstone

  11. Garrison Hall says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Happy Cursday Treepers!

    Tika hasn’t yet learned to put up with guitar practice . . .

    But when she get’s a little older . . .

  12. DanDeplorable says:
    August 2, 2018 at 12:58 am

    Help (you need Somebody)

    Where To Go for Help

    previous:

    “Allah Had No Son”

    Allah Had No Son

  13. millwright says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:13 am

    A tribute to “Frank The Wonder Hound ” : ( If you’re not interested in recipes for hush puppies skip to 10:30 ) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5p0vAWZM1zs&frags=pl%2Cwn
    Frank had to be a good dog to make an old Okie camp cook cry !

  14. Lucille says:
    August 2, 2018 at 1:16 am

    A few office jokes for those not yet retired…

    • RyderLee says:
      August 2, 2018 at 1:51 am

      Lucille , Love those , especially the first one !
      I LOLd at all of them ,,, Too True !
      Thanks for posting 😊

      • Lucille says:
        August 2, 2018 at 2:28 am

        You’re welcome, Ryder! Memories! LOL! I actually have some really great memories of my working years and am thankful for all the lifelong friends.

  16. BigMamaTEA says:
    August 2, 2018 at 2:03 am

