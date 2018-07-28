Saturday July 28th – Open Thread

Posted on July 28, 2018 by

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Saturday July 28th – Open Thread

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Happy CATERDAY!! Treepers!!!

    Brazil’s Roberta Sa introduces her band . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Lucille says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Happy Caturday…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      July 28, 2018 at 12:39 am

      Good evening/morning to you, Miss Lucille 🌞

      I’ll take a nice freshly brewed cup of covfefe, will be happy to share with all Deplorables.

      🇺🇸

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Lucille says:
        July 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

        Good evening (it’s still Friday in the PDT zone), Miss Minnie! And the top o’ the morn to you for tomorrow!

        Pull up a chair and have a cup…

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Payday says:
    July 28, 2018 at 12:42 am

    I posted this elsewhere. But it’s worth repeating. This is outrageous and PDT needs to veto this and expose them all. They’re all in the pockets of the COC and the Chinese.

    https://www.cnbc.com/2018/07/27/us-senate-quietly-votes-to-cut-tariffs-on-hundreds-of-chinese-goods.html

    Like

    Reply
  7. TexasRanger says:
    July 28, 2018 at 1:27 am

    What Do You Think – Did We Go To The Moon.?

    NNN Video 02:51 Minutes Jul-27-2018;

    Like

    Reply
  9. 1popefrancis says:
    July 28, 2018 at 2:05 am

    God is in charge and we are little itty bitty creatures waiting for grace – His Grace…and they we are One. Restored. Taken. Purchased and so, so, so, so LOVED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    He is All. He is Everything. We are NOTHING and yet in him we are EVERYTHING.!

    Rejoice* in the Lord always. I shall say it again: rejoice!c

    Your kindness* should be known to all. The Lord is near

    Have no anxiety at all, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, make your requests known to God.

    Then the peace of God that surpasses all understanding will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.

    Like

    Reply
  10. 1popefrancis says:
    July 28, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Typos for sure….
    but let me leave it here: Jesus loves you and there ain’t a damn thing you can do about any of it!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  11. 1popefrancis says:
    July 28, 2018 at 2:10 am

    Final comment – Jubilation – prayers are working for Trump!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s