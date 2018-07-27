Friday July 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
MONTROSE, COLORADO, USA SUNSET ON BLACK CANYON NATIONAL PARK
Pilot’s Spectacular Rescue as he Lands Rear of Helicopter on Mountain A group of rescuers pulled off a daring extraction operation earlier this month as a means of saving an endangered climber.
A 27-year-old Texan man had climbed to the summit of Mt.Hood in Oregon where he planned on taking an excess of medication to commit suicide. Upon making it to the top of the mountain, however, the climber changed his mind.
But the man could not get down on his own – so after calling for help, the 304th rescue squadron from the Oregon Army National Guard arrived by helicopter to help.
When GOD’s presence is revealed suicide is not an option. Blessings to all involved.
Very cool, but I wonder how much this cost the taxpayers of Oregon? This guy or his family should have to reimburse them for this “mission”.
Because having blood on one’s hands is such a political career-enhancing move.
Patty Murray: “Women are More Able to Participate Equally in Our Country” If They Can Abort Their Babies
Honestly, these people are sick and evil. I can’t even stand read stuff like this (so I didn’t) – the headline was enough to break my heart.
Tracked this song down from the Lincoln commercial. Catchy
