Friday July 27th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

8 Responses to Friday July 27th – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:16 am

    MONTROSE, COLORADO, USA SUNSET ON BLACK CANYON NATIONAL PARK

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Pilot’s Spectacular Rescue as he Lands Rear of Helicopter on Mountain A group of rescuers pulled off a daring extraction operation earlier this month as a means of saving an endangered climber.

    A 27-year-old Texan man had climbed to the summit of Mt.Hood in Oregon where he planned on taking an excess of medication to commit suicide. Upon making it to the top of the mountain, however, the climber changed his mind.

    But the man could not get down on his own – so after calling for help, the 304th rescue squadron from the Oregon Army National Guard arrived by helicopter to help.

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Because having blood on one’s hands is such a political career-enhancing move.

    Patty Murray: “Women are More Able to Participate Equally in Our Country” If They Can Abort Their Babies

    http://www.lifenews.com/2018/07/26/patty-murray-women-are-more-able-to-participate-equally-in-our-country-if-they-can-abort-their-babies/

    • olderwiser21 says:
      July 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

      Honestly, these people are sick and evil. I can’t even stand read stuff like this (so I didn’t) – the headline was enough to break my heart.

  4. trapper says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Tracked this song down from the Lincoln commercial. Catchy

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:30 am

