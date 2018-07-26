Thursday July 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. DanDeplorable says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:16 am

    “Allah Had No Son”

    Allah Had No Son

    previous:

    “The Slugger”

    “THE SLUGGER”

  2. Garrison Hall says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:29 am

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers. 🙂

  5. Lucille says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Happy Cursday…

    “Why the Most Helpful Dogs Keep Calm and Carry On”

    Dogs are willing to overcome obstacles to help people in distress—as long as they keep their cool.

    https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/why-most-helpful-dogs-keep-calm-and-carry-180969731/

  6. Lucille says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Avert your gaze if you get dizzy just thinking about jumping out of an airplane…

    Reconnaissance Marines perform MILITARY FREE-FALL TRAINING! (Day and NIGHT JUMPS, Guam, 2018.)

  7. Julia Adams says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:55 am

    On this day in history, July 26, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is ratified.

    http://www.historynet.com/nineteenth-amendment

  8. Citizen 817 says:
    July 26, 2018 at 12:57 am

    MINER’S FALLS SUNRISE IN PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, MI.

