Wednesday July 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
INDIAN ROCK, THE ONLY NATURAL STANDING ARCH IN YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 3 people
Off to Duke in 6 hours..
Wish Me luck Treepers..
@BigMamaTea..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Duke Hospital I meant..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good luck!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for you, crossthread, that all will go well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers and wishes for all success 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
All our best crossthread !
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope all goes well. Prayers too.
LikeLike
Yellowstone declares emergency (55:03)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yellowstone declares emergency (55:03)
LikeLike
An Indisputable Fact
The theological confusion in the Church today is basically the result of her rebellion against the authority of Paul as the divinely-appointed apostle for the present “dispensation of the grace of God” (Eph. 3:1-3).
On every hand Paul is referred to merely as one of the apostles, sometimes even as one of the twelve, though the record of Scripture proves that he could not possibly have qualified as one of the twelve (See Matt. 19:28 and cf. Acts 9:1).
In Galatians 1 and 2 the Apostle throws down the certificate of his apostleship, as it were, to those who questioned it in his day. He opens his argument with the declaration:
“…I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
“For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ” (Gal. 1:11,12).
The Scriptures teach beyond the shadow of a doubt that Paul’s apostleship and message were absolutely unique and separate from that of the twelve or of any who had preceded him. This is what Christendom as a whole has refused to accept. Is it any wonder, then, that they confuse God’s prophesied kingdom program with “the mystery,” committed to Paul for us in this present dispensation?
The Scriptures emphasize not only the Apostle’s constant use of the first person pronoun, “I,” “me,” “my,” but the unique character of his apostleship and message. Ignore this fact and confusion must inevitably result; accept it and a hundred seeming contradictions in Scripture disappear.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/an-indisputable-fact/
LikeLike
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
Matthew 19:28 And Jesus said unto them, Verily I say unto you, That ye which have followed me, in the regeneration when the Son of man shall sit in the throne of his glory, ye also shall sit upon twelve thrones, judging the twelve tribes of Israel.
Acts 9:1 And Saul, yet breathing out threatenings and slaughter against the disciples of the Lord, went unto the high priest,
Galatians 1:11 But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man.
12 For I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.
============================================================
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to MY gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to MY gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to MY gospel:
LikeLike
Lovely photos of First Lady Melania Trump
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pure love. What a wonderful woman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
… click twice to enlarge, they’re even nicer blown up
LikeLike
❤️❤️❤️
LikeLike
A truly lovely lady .
LikeLike
Do any of you have minor or major predictions?
I think Rosie O’Donnell will be prosecuted for violation of campaign finance laws.
LikeLike
LikeLike
And you too Lucille !
LikeLike
Heeheehee! Yes, Canadian Geese can be pretty aggressive, especially if they have a nest nearby. 🤣
LikeLike
Jim Hall is a legendary jazz guitarist who’s minimalist style helped define progressive jazz in the 50’s and 60’s. Here he teams up with another legend, pianist George Shearing, for a performance of “Emily” which begins with a typical Shearing style lush introduction . . . there’s the briefest pause and then Jim introduces himself with his trademark simple elegance. There was a time, just before rock and roll took over, when this kind of music was the absolute leading edge, better than anything.. Now it’s just wonderfully musical.
LikeLike
Is it bad form on here to post articles from questionable websites? If it is, I’ll risk that because this story, if true, is so important. Years ago, Mueller & Holder & Comey may have botched the investigation of the theft of American-invented defense technology. The American inventor was cheated and so was America. China and Russia now possess this technology and America does not.
https://truepundit.com/mueller-holder-shut-down-fbi-investigation-of-stolen-u-s-stealth-defense-technology-implicating-lockheed-martin-while-comey-was-lockheeds-top-lawyer/
LikeLike
LUNAR ECLIPSE AND MARTIAN CONJUNCTION: Friday, July 27th, is a big night for astronomy. Three reasons: First, Mars will be at opposition–directly opposite the sun and making a 15-year close approach to Earth. Second, Mars and the full Moon will be in conjunction–less than 10 degrees apart. Third, the Moon will pass through the shadow of Earth, producing the longest lunar eclipse in a century:
Almost everyone on Earth (except North Americans) can see the eclipse as the sunset-colored shadow of our planet swallows the Moon for almost 2 hours. During totality, the Moon will turn almost the same red color as Mars right beside it–an incredible sight. [eclipse visibility map]
Because Mars is opposite the sun, it will rise at sunset and stay up all night long. The best time to look is around midnight when the Moon-Mars pair will be at their highest in the sky. The Red Planet will have no trouble being seen through the glare of the full Moon because Mars itself is so luminous–almost three times brighter than Sirius, the brightest star in the sky.
People in North America will not be able to see the eclipse. The shadow play happens mostly on the opposite side of the world. They can, however, witness the conjunction. Swinging a backyard telescope between the Moon and Mars in quick succession will reveal the dusty-red martian disk alongside lunar mountains and craters. It’s a special night. Enjoy the show!
http://spaceweather.com/
THE SOLAR WIND HAS ARRIVED: As predicted, a stream of solar wind has enveloped Earth on July 24th with wind speeds near 600 km/s. First contact with the stream sparked a brief outburst of summertime auroras over Canada. An anticipated G1-class geomagnetic storm has yet to materialize, but it is too soon to rule out such a storm. The gaseous material is flowing from a broad hole in the sun’s atmosphere–so broad that Earth will remain inside the stream for 2 or 3 more days. Free: Aurora Alerts.
LikeLike
The Political Economy of the Weapons Industry
Guess Who’s Sleeping With Our Insecurity Blanket?
“For many people the “military-industrial-complex (MIC)” brings to mind the top twenty weapons manufacturers. President Dwight Eisenhower, who warned about it in 1961, wanted to call it the military- industrial-congressional-complex, but decided it was not prudent to do so. Today it might well be called the military-industrial-congressional-almost-everything-complex. Most departments and levels of government, businesses, and also many charities, social service, environmental, and cultural organizations, are deeply embedded with the military.
The weapons industry may be spearheading the military budget and military operations; it is aided immensely by the cheering or silence of citizens and their representatives. Here we will provide some likely reasons for that assent. We will use the common typology of three national sectors: government, business, and nonprofit, with varying amounts of interaction among them. This does not preclude, though it masks somewhat, the proposition that government is the executive of the ruling class…..”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49914.htm
LikeLike