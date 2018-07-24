July 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #551

Posted on July 24, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

45 Responses to July 24th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #551

  1. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Bull Durham says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • NYGuy54 says:
      July 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

      I loooove Lou Barletta. The top MAGA guy out there. He is getting creamed in funding compared to Bob Casey so this event will help. He can win but he needs lots and lots of money.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Like

    Reply
  12. sunnydaze says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Guys and Gals: The Democrats are absolutely falling apart. It is a wonder to behold. So much in-fighting. So much scraping the barrel to figure out what to “do next” to keep the Party afloat.

    PLEASE encourage everyone and anyone with half a brain to get out and vote. It is TIME to finish the Dem Party off.

    Here’s the latest Brain Storming by a Dem rep: The “Yoga Vote”.

    https://theintercept.com/2018/07/23/tim-ryan-presidential-run-2020/?comments=1#comments

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Fake Nametag says:
      July 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Also, start leaning on potential #walkaway people. If you can’t convince them to vote for Republicans, simply remind them on a daily basis of the democrats’ huge negatives and encourage them to protest the dems’ slide into lunacy by not voting.

      The good news is you don’t have to make anything up or even exaggerate. If anything you might even have to downplay some of the stories because the dems have become so cartoonish as to seem unreal.

      Like

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        July 24, 2018 at 12:43 am

        Not sure we need to “lean” on them. Just post some YT vids of Trump and/or supporters that enlighten them a bit more to LIES of the MSM and Dem Party and that’s ’nuff said.

        Most of the #WalkAways are disgusted by the lying. I know that’s why I finally quit those b*st*rds many years back. It was the lying that did it, and the way it was supported by the MSM.

        But they need to see the actual vids.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • sunnydaze says:
          July 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

          And you’re right, Fake. no need to “go overboard”.

          The actual FACTS suffice very nicely. No need to even disparage Ms. Hillary and the rest of the actors of that garbage Party.

          Just show the LIES re. Trump.

          Like

          Reply
      • Vince says:
        July 24, 2018 at 12:50 am

        I saw this tonight and think it would be helpful in some cases to forward to people that you think can be reached.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Just Scott says:
      July 24, 2018 at 12:35 am

      That was painful to read.
      Aren’t we boycotting yoga because the yoga factory primarily employees terrorist refugees?

      Like

      Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      July 24, 2018 at 12:36 am

      Problem is…. I think the DIMS already got the “Yoga Vote”… it’s just not that big 🙂

      Like

      Reply
  13. sunnydaze says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Let Scott help you and the whole U.S:

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. sunnydaze says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:32 am

    One can only hope another “She” is their choice.

    On the Cover: Elizabeth Warren, Leader of the Persistence

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:41 am

    Excerpt:
    Peters is a seasoned, sensible man who made his success in the real world whereas the young Swalwell has been a career politician from the start.

    Swalwell is part of the problem in America, not part of the solution. He’s another obnoxious cog in the Democrat’s Trump-hating machine. Walk away!

    Californians need to reject the callow statism of Swalwell and instead elect a responsible man who will protect our Constitution. That man is Rudy Peters.

    —Ben Garrison

    https://grrrgraphics.com/the-boy-eric-swalwell-vs-rudy-peters-the-adult/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Can’t wait for those sealed indictments to start getting unsealed! The left will become even more deranged. Fish and Game May need to start issuing permits for TDS-affected people, like maybe the Zombie Apocolypse is coming??
    Thinking maybe 20/day with no more than 40 in your freezer🤔

    Like

    Reply
  20. rumpole2 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Alexandria Ocasio Cortez May Be Mentally Disabled

    Like

    Reply
  21. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Sundance: Whatever happened to the original REJECTED FISA Warrant Application?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. millwright says:
    July 24, 2018 at 12:55 am

    The increasing stridence of what passes for political discourse these days may indicate traitors ( charter members of the Deep State ) are worried. But their actions are nothing new .
    “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.” Marcus Tullius Cicero

    Like

    Reply
  24. Francis Moran says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Amen

    Like

    Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    July 24, 2018 at 1:01 am

    Like

    Reply

