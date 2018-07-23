Monday July 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Immersed into the Ark
“And the LORD shut him in.” Genesis 7:16
Before the ancient world was washed away, Noah entered the door of the ark, and the merciful Hand of God closed him in. In the present age, the door of God’s electing purpose is between us and this fallen world, which then – as now – lies in the evil one (1). We are “not of the world,” even as our Lord Jesus was “not of the world.”(2) Into the sin, the folly, the pursuits of the crowd we cannot enter; we cannot play in the streets of Vanity Fair with the children of darkness, for our heavenly Father has shut us in.
Noah was shut in with his God. “You shall come into the ark,”(3) was the Lord’s invitation, which suggests that God Himself would be there to dwell in the ark with Noah and his family. In like manner, all blood-bought believers live in God and He in them; blessed children of God chosen to dwell in light in eternity with the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Let us never be inattentive to His gracious call: “Come, My people, enter into your chambers, and shut your doors behind you; hide yourselves [with Me] for a little while until the fury has passed by.”(4)
Noah was so shut in the ark that no evil could reach him. The Flood that destroyed the outside simply lifted him toward Heaven, and winds helped him on his way. Outside the ark all was ruin, but inside all was rest and peace. Outside Jesus Christ we perish, but in Him is everlasting life (5).
Noah was so shut in the ark that he could not even desire to come out; and those who are in Christ Jesus will be with Him in glory forever. They are there forever because eternal faithfulness has shut them in, and infernal malice cannot drag them out. God closes, and no man opens (6). And when on the Last Day, as Master of His house (7), the Lord Jesus shall rise and close the door, it will be futile for the disobedient then to desperately knock and cry “Lord, Lord, open to us!”(8) For that same Door which closes in the wise virgins will forever shut out the foolish.
Lord, close me in by Your grace.
(1) 1 John 5:19
(2) John 17:14
(3) Genesis 6:18
(4) Isaiah 26:20
(5) John 10:27-29
(6) Revelation 3:7-8
(7) Hebrews 3:6
(8) Matthew 25:10-11
–Charles H. Spurgeon, 1834-1892
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dan, thanks for your articles from Spurgeon. He has become one of my favorites! What a mind that man had:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the glory goes to God.
Please read it to your precious children!
LikeLike
VERNAL FALLS, YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
LikeLiked by 6 people
In case you try to find this exact spot — vernal is “springtime” while autumnal is “in the fall” — as in vernal and autumnal equinoxes. This is likely to be a photograph of a random springtime waterfall.
Not that this should dissuade you from exploring the beauties of Yosemite (or other parks) in the spring — on the contrary! Every time you turn a corner in nature, you can encounter beauty where you least expect it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the Day that The Lord has made.
Let us rejoice and be glad in it! 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
Last Refuge Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
I only caught a glimpse before security shut it down, but I’m familiar with the tale of Christian, the Lion — there’s a Wikipedia entry with more videos: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_the_lion . And, yes, it is an inspiring story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Finally a President worth dying for. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Iran won’t do anything militarily to us.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whatever happens, our POTUS is doing the right thing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After eight years of the POtuS giving away our and Israel’s national security to a nation guided by terrorists creating international death and destruction for their god who’s to weak and feckless to do it himself – it’s a welcome change.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Verse of the Day:
Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”
Matthew 19:14 NIV https://www.biblegateway.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
7th Hole At Pebble Beach (be sure to click on photo to enlarge…spectacular!)…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Peaches are on sale here, $0.99 cents per pound. So sweet right now!
21 Sweet and Savory Peach Recipes For Summer
http://www.myrecipes.com/ingredients/fruit-recipes/our-best-peach-recipes
This is the one I like 🙂
http://www.myrecipes.com/ingredients/fruit-recipes/our-best-peach-recipes#pan-grilled-chicken-peach-salsa
LikeLike
Wash Post is reporting that Trump’s falling out of favor with some evangelical Christians.Now I’m not willing to concede that the Post, or Bezos, are THE word on evangelical feelings I can say that the Post and Bezos are the last places I would go for anything being honestly reported regading Trump or Christians.
Bezos seems to think that polls showing that evangelicals reporting Trump’s personal moral standards are turning them away from him. Regardless of the polls that show overwhelming approval of Trump’s keeping his promises the Post reports that ‘many’ (howzat for accurate reporting) evangelicals think Trump’s extramarital issues, reported sexual harassment, supporting conspiracy theories popular with white supremacists, and a host of other ill-defined sins are turning them away from him.
Ooooookay, let’s first say that those ‘moral issues’ are defined by yellowdog Bezos and his puppet minions and like press. Their reporting is less based of reporting than it is their fictions created to attack a president they hate. If Trump turned water into wine tomorrow morning they’d be complaining about his being a moonshiner, boozer and ruining the lives of US vintners by noon.
Bezos should stick with getting richer by destoying small and medium businesses rather than treading on unfamiliar grounds by btalking about morality.
It would be interesting to run through a list of Democrats he finds the evangilists would find acceptable. I’m betting bybthe time the evangilists winnowed thru it the end result would be small, very small indeed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is our money for the wall. These Mexican Nationals go to school here and in their spare time keep $1 million dollars of drug money in the garage, ship out on private plane every week to Mexico. That’s 4 million per month. The Fed report is listed in the article. Unbelievable…..
Find all those cash houses and presto, we’ve got Mexico paying for our wall.
https://www.breitbart.com/texas/2018/07/19/alleged-cash-smuggling-teen-with-mexican-political-ties-arrested-in-texas/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Glorious Deliverance
In I Thes. 1:10, the Apostle Paul, by divine inspiration, assures believers that the Lord Jesus Christ has “delivered us from the wrath to come.” He refers, of course, to deliverance from the penalty of sin. But in other passages he declares that we are also delivered from the power of sin.
In Col. 1:12,13, for example, he gives thanks to God “Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness and hath translated us into the kingdom of His dear Son.”
This deliverance, and the glory of our heavenly position and blessings in Christ, we may enjoy experientially now, by grace. Rom. 6:14 says: “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for ye are not under the law but under grace.” This does not mean that it is not possible for the believer to sin, but rather that it is possible, in any situation, not to sin. Thus the same passage in Romans goes on to say that we should not yield ourselves as servants to sin, but to God, who, in grace has broken sin’s power over us.
Finally, the believer in Christ will one day be delivered even from the presence of sin, for at our Lord’s coming for us “we shall all be changed” (I Cor. 15:51). Believers should long for Christ’s coming for them, not merely because these bodies of humiliation will then be glorified, but because from that moment on they shall never again be tempted or defiled by sin. What a change that will be!
In II Cor. 1:10 the Apostle includes all three tenses of the believer’s deliverance. Here he tells how God has “delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver, in whom we trust that He will yet deliver us.” This is why he could write to the Philippians about his confidence that “He who hath begun a good work in you will perform [complete] it until the day of Jesus Christ” (Phil. 1:6).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/glorious-deliverance/
LikeLike
1Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
Colossians 1:12 Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: 13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son:
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
1Corinthians 15:51 Behold, I shew you a mystery; We shall not all sleep, but we shall all be changed,
2Corinthians 1:10 Who delivered us from so great a death, and doth deliver: in whom we trust that he will yet deliver us;
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
SPOTLESS SUN: Over the weekend, a small sunspot (AR2716) ended a 24-day string of blank suns. The interruption was brief. After only one day, the sunspot has dissolved and the spotless days counter is ticking again: 112 days so far in 2018 without sunspots. It’s been 9 years since sunspots were this scarce, a sign that solar minimum has arrived.
http://spaceweather.com/
GEOMAGNETIC STORM PREDICTED: NOAA forecasters say there is a 65% chance of minor G1-class geomagnetic storms on July 24th when a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth’s magnetic field. The gaseous material is flowing from a large hole in the sun’s atmosphere, shown here in an extreme ultraviolet image from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory:
This is a “coronal hole,” a vast region in the sun’s atmosphere where magnetic fields open up and allow solar wind to escape. They look dark in ultraviolet images because the hot glowing plasma normally contained there is missing. In this case, the plasma is making a beeline for Earth.
Some readers have asked, how can we have a geomagnetic storm during solar minimum? It happens all the time. Sunspots, whose counts define the solar cycle, are not the only source of storms. When sunspots vanish, coronal holes replace them as a primary source of solar activity. Studies show that coronal holes not only open more frequently, but also last longer when sunspots are absent. During the last solar minimum in 2007-2009, one coronal hole stayed open for 27 consecutive solar rotations. As the sun slowly turned on its axis, that hole fire-hosed Earth with a stream of solar wind almost once a month for nearly two years. Explosive sunspots make stronger storms than the relatively gentle breezes that emerge from coronal holes, but geomagnetic storms never go away, not even during solar minimum.
High-latitude sky watchers should be alert for auroras on July 24th when the solar wind arrives. G1-class storms can produce Northern Lights as far south as US states ranging from Maine to Washington. Free: Aurora Alerts.
http://spaceweathergallery.com/aurora_gallery.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
“but geomagnetic storms never go away, not even during solar minimum.”
Which means the angels have to deal with weather as well. I would venture to say that they just don’t complain about “climate change” out there.
Colossians 1:12 ¶ Giving thanks unto the Father, which hath made us meet to be partakers of the inheritance of the saints in light: 13 Who hath delivered us from the power of darkness, and hath translated us into the kingdom of his dear Son: 14 In whom we have redemption through his blood, even the forgiveness of sins: 15 Who is the image of the invisible God, the firstborn of every creature:
16 For by him were all things created, that are in heaven, and that are in earth, visible and invisible, whether they be thrones, or dominions, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by him, and for him: 17 And he is before all things, and by him all things consist.
18 And he is the head of the body, the church: who is the beginning, the firstborn from the dead; that in all things he might have the preeminence. 19 For it pleased the Father that in him should all fulness dwell;
20 And, having made peace through the blood of his cross, by him to reconcile all things unto himself; by him, I say, whether they be things in earth, or things in heaven. 21 And you, that were sometime alienated and enemies in your mind by wicked works, yet now hath he reconciled 22 In the body of his flesh through death, to present you holy and unblameable and unreproveable in his sight: 23 If ye continue in the faith grounded and settled, and be not moved away from the hope of the gospel, which ye have heard, and which was preached to every creature which is under heaven; whereof I Paul am made a minister;
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taskmaster® TM4000 Shredder
The TASKMASTER® TM4000 industrial shredder is a heavy-duty industrial shredder designed to reduce a high volume of solids with its low speed, high torque design.
https://franklinmiller.com/product/taskmaster-tm4000/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, this was funny but I’m impressed – only 11?!
LikeLiked by 1 person