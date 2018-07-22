Sunday July 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. Citizen 817 says:
    THE MILKY WAY CORE IN SOUTHERN UTAH, JUST BEFORE SUNRISE.

  2. nimrodman says:
    well, not to pre-empt the Sunday prayer, but it’s still Saturday night where I am

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    Have a wonderful Sunday, Treepers!

    In the late ’70’s Pepe’ Romero recorded the Giuliani guitar concertos with the St. Martin’s In The Fields Orchestra. Hie work on these recordings remains, in my opinion, the best ever done. His playing is flawless, as you might expect from someone who is arguably the best in the world, but it is his wonderful guitar that absolutely transforms this performance. Pepe’s instrument is his legendary “La Wonderful” guitar made by Miguel Rodriguez in Cordoba Spain. When you have a great player and an equally great instrument you get magic.

  4. czarowniczy says:
    Interesting, one of the few things mutual antagonists China and India can agree on is Christianity’s increasing too fast in Nepal. Currently it’s estimated nearly 4% of Nepal is Christian with it expected to be close to 8% by 2020.
    India’s Hindu and China’s athiest politicians see the influx of Christianity as a Western corruption and a potential block to their own aspirations in Nepal.
    China’s got its own problems with Christianity though, Global Christianity estimates nearly 11% of Mainland China will be Christian by 2020. Expect Xi to come out with some pronouncement on that sometime soon. When you consider an estimated 0.1% of China was Christian when Nixon opened it up that’s quite a jump.

  6. Tesla Coiled says:
    Cheap Chinese tablet finally died. New high end tablet has been driving me NUTS because embedded tweets were shown in a compact (no pictures) form.

    I finally traced the problem to a switch in FireFox “Settings-Privacy-Tracking_Protection”. I had set it to “Enabled” instead of “Enabled in Private Browsing.”

    Now tweets display properly.

