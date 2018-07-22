July 22nd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #549

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
What is She Wearing? Hillary Clinton Looks Like Hell at OzyFest in New York (VIDEO)
July 21, 2018, 9:17 pm by Cristina Laila 246 Comments
“Hillary donned a mumu-style top and white pants. Her hair was disheveled and she had very prominent bags under eyes.
To think this woman almost became the 45th president of the US….”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/what-is-she-wearing-hillary-clinton-looks-like-hell-at-ozyfest-in-new-york-video/
Absolutely a MUST SEE VIDEO /REALLY.
Thank God for PDJT/ USA TOTALLY DODGED A BULLET.
Hillary was sailing in Central park. She just forgot to take down her spinnaker.
https://m.westport-news.com/news/us/article/Hillary-Clinton-to-appear-at-Central-Park-summer-13093279.php
At least it is comfortable
Ok I get it.
Hildabeast is running the narrative that the 2018 elections are gonna be hacked, — so obviously when there’s a red wave they can claim it was because of the Russians.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1020826008352587778
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Judge Jeanine Full Show
1)Kellyanne Conway
2)Darryl Issa
3)Huckabee
4)Bongino/Hahn
5)Candace Owens
. https://youtu.be/z41s7_oUUDk
“The Walkback” aka
“I want to keep my job”
